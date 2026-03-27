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Easter has been celebrated for centuries, but the traditions associated with the holiday have evolved over time. Some people attend church services to hear the story of Jesus’ miraculous resurrection, while others spend the day dyeing eggs with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, many kids (and let’s be honest, adults too) just look forward to hunting for plastic eggs and scoring a decadent chocolate bunny.

Regardless of whether or not you’re religious, there’s no reason why you can’t celebrate with loved ones on a beautiful spring Sunday while feasting on delicious food. Below, you’ll find a list of hilarious posts about the realities of Easter that Bored Panda has compiled from around the internet. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to send to the Easter Bunny!

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#1

Funny-Easter-Tweets

EliMcCann Report

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daqadoodles_1 avatar
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never stop! I'd love this.

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    #2

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    daddygofish Report

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    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds legit.

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    #3

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    RealRodLacroix Report

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    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my family we had a rule that we would divide them evenly between me and my brother

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    Easter is often considered to be a Christian holiday, so it’s mainly celebrated by countries in the West, as well as some countries in Africa and several in Oceania. But much like Christmas, many people don’t think about religion when they celebrate the holiday today. Instead, it’s become more about spending time with family, getting a day off from work, and enjoying a delicious feast.

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    Plus, there are a wide variety of Easter traditions that people participate in around the world, depending on where they’re from. Eggs are often part of Easter celebrations, as people like to dye them in many countries and play games with them. In Mexico, they have “cascarones,” or confetti-filled eggshells to crack on people’s heads. But Condé Nast Traveler notes that in the village of Bessières, France, 15,000 eggs are used every Easter to create a massive omelette that will be shared amongst thousands of people.  
    #4

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    copymama Report

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    #5

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    jzux Report

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    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easter has surprisingly little to do with Jesus actually.

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    #6

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    david8hughes Report

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just remember that the real miracle was a man in his 30s with 12 close friends.

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    Antigua, Guatemala also has a fascinating Easter tradition. Locals create intricate and vibrant designs on the streets with sand, called alfombras, that look like stunning rugs adorning the city. But after they’ve been admired, the artists have to say goodbye to their creations on Good Friday, as a huge parade will walk through the streets, kicking away the designs.

    In some nations, Easter Monday is considered to be a holiday as well, and if you’re lucky, you’ll even get the day off from work. But in Poland, they have “Wet Monday.” On this day, boys and men pour water on women and girls, which sometimes turns into a water fight where nobody is safe from being splashed.   
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    sarcasticmommy4 Report

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    #8

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    ThisOneSayz Report

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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And some keep trying to put them in their baskets, missing, and thinking they found another one. Yes, THAT YBF! video. :D

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    #9

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    DanRegan_Comedy Report

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where do I sign up?

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    Now, if you’re not religious, you might feel a bit left out when friends or family members are celebrating Easter. But there’s no reason why you can’t host a brunch for your loved ones, buy Easter baskets for your kids, dye eggs just for fun, or bake festive spring treats. Chocolate bunnies are for everyone; they don’t care whether you went to church in the morning or not. Plus, if you happen to get a three-day weekend, you might as well enjoy it! 
    #10

    Funny-Easter-Tweets

    DanRegan_Comedy Report

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    sallyjkerr avatar
    Gourdeous
    Gourdeous
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then he says 'and I don't even really like Reeses', having eaten all of the thing you bought for yourself

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    #11

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    simoncholland Report

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    SaraCapybara
    SaraCapybara
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom used to do this. We had to bring the eggs we found to her and she'd put them in a basket. While she was hinting where to look, my father was taking eggs out of the basket and re-hiding them around the garden.

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    #12

    Funny-Easter-Tweets

    deloisivete Report

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    Just like any other holiday, Easter can hit consumers in their wallets. According to Business Insider, in 2024, Americans were expected to spend a total of $22 billion on Easter goodies and decorations. $3.5 billion of that would go towards clothing, as many people like to dress up in pastels or bunny-themed clothing on Easter Sunday. Meanwhile, $7.3 billion was projected to be spent on food and groceries. And when it comes to chocolate bunnies, Peeps, jelly beans, and more, Americans were expected to shell out a whopping $3.1 billion. 
    #13

    Funny-Easter-Tweets

    dadmann_walking Report

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    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reese’s , I find repulsive. I’ve said what I’ve said .

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    #14

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    #15

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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That chocolate bunny it probably healthier than Nutella.

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    Do you think a chocolate bunny tastes different from any other chocolate bar? I have to admit that I do, and it seems like I’m not the only one. Because Switzerland reported that in 2025, the nation produced an impressive 23 million chocolate bunnies. And if you’re wondering how to go about eating one of these adorable little treats, TODAY.com found that the majority of people go for the ears first. Meanwhile, only 4% devour the bunny’s feet first. And a third of people say they have no preference at all when going in for their first bite. As long as the bunny is tasty, that’s all that matters! 

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    #16

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    #17

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    michimama75 Report

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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it works it works.

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    #18

    Funny-Easter-Tweets

    JimGaffigan Report

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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Called daddy by any chance 🤣

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    Did you grow up being told that the Easter Bunny would visit to fill your basket with sweet treats and your backyard with eggs that needed to be found? Well, this legend actually originated from German folklore in the 17th century. The “Osterhase” or Easter Hare was said to act similarly to Santa Claus, evaluating how well-behaved children had been during the year. And if he was impressed, he would bring small toys, colored eggs, and candy to place in their Easter baskets. The story spread to the United States through German immigrants in Pennsylvania in the 1700s, which is why it’s still so popular in the U.S. today. 

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    #19

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    #20

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    SoVeryBritish Report

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have a cuppa then repeat steps 1 and 2 until very ill.

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    #21

    Funny-Easter-Tweets

    LizerReal Report

    16points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is... that actually just a jacket tied on his head and the sleeves are forming the bunny "ears"?

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    Something else that not everyone who celebrates Easter knows is how it’s decided what day it will be on. Sometimes it falls towards the end of March, while other years it falls three weeks into April. And apparently, the reason why the date varies so much is because of the moon. Easter is always held on the first Sunday after the Full Moon that falls on or after March 21. So the earliest day it could be is March 22, and the latest date it could fall on is April 25.

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    #22

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    #23

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Butter the bread, you heathen 😁

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    #24

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    BurroFuma Report

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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you've gotta put them in an incubator obviously

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    Are you feeling pumped for Easter after seeing all of these hilarious posts, pandas? Or are you dreading having to hide eggs for your kids to find? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments below how you plan to spend the holiday this year, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list discussing Easter, look no further than right here

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    #25

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    notmythirdrodeo Report

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    robertmillar avatar
    Robert Millar
    Robert Millar
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All holidays and birthday. Malt Whisky. Obligatory. For preference, Bunahabhain or Ballantines 15 yr, if anybody's taking notes.

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    #26

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    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda like when Miley Cyrus licks a hammer it's 'art'. I do it, I get banned from Lowes.

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    #27

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    simoncholland Report

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    #28

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    #29

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    #30

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    #31

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    #32

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    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes - the bottom right one!

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    #33

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    adamgreattweet Report

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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curiously enough, eggs have been going super cheap here. Sales for 99¢a dozen. Guess people got so used to not buying then, they are trying to entice us back.

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    #34

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    #35

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    ademeij avatar
    Justanotherpanda
    Justanotherpanda
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    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would have been worse if she had felt the need to get rid of the evidence though, she feels safe.

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    #36

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    DrZer0h Report

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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother's PhD mentor set up the most tortuous pun regarding the Battle of Roncevaux Pass...and the moral of the story is, "Never put all your Basques at one exit."

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    #37

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    #38

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    #39

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    #40

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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a bad way of doing it. Keep people interested. - Fellow "woke Catholic"

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    #41

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    #42

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    janrosier avatar
    Jan Rosier
    Jan Rosier
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as long as there's little to no chocolate in it, you can never overspoil a good boy or girl

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