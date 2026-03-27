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Easter has been celebrated for centuries, but the traditions associated with the holiday have evolved over time. Some people attend church services to hear the story of Jesus’ miraculous resurrection, while others spend the day dyeing eggs with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, many kids (and let’s be honest, adults too) just look forward to hunting for plastic eggs and scoring a decadent chocolate bunny.

Regardless of whether or not you’re religious, there’s no reason why you can’t celebrate with loved ones on a beautiful spring Sunday while feasting on delicious food. Below, you’ll find a list of hilarious posts about the realities of Easter that Bored Panda has compiled from around the internet. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to send to the Easter Bunny!