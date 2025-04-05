17 Non-Basic Easter Activities To Keep Everyone Out Of Trouble Over The Long Weekend
If your Easter plans still revolve around watching kids hunt for badly hidden eggs while adults make awkward small talk, it's time for an upgrade. Between classic activities that got modern glow-ups and fresh ideas that make everyone – yes, even your too-cool-for-this teenager – actually want to participate, these plans transform Easter from obligatory family time into "wait, that was actually fun" territory. Because holiday traditions hit different when they don't feel like they were designed by people who peaked in 1952.
Forget everything you know about standard Easter activities that end in sugar crashes and forced family photos. We're talking about games that get Grandma competitive, hunts that make teens forget about their phones, and activities that turn your usual family gathering into something worth posting about. Each idea breaks free from the "we do this because we've always done this" cycle and injects fresh energy into a holiday that usually peaks at finding plastic eggs filled with melted chocolate.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Inflatable Easter Egg Balancing Game Is A Hopping Good Challenge For Kids And Adults Alike, Providing A Fun And Interactive Way To Test Balance And Coordination, And Making It A Egg-Static Addition To Any Easter Celebration Or Party
Review: "Group had fun with this game." - sharon j.
Get Ready For A Magical Twist On The Classic Easter Egg With The Magic 8-Ball Easter Egg ! Will Your Easter Be Filled With "Outlook Good" Vibes Or "Reply Hazy, Try Again" Surprises? There's Only One Way To Find Out!
Review: "This is super cute. I ordered it for a gift basket and it is perfect." - Erin Wade
How Low Can You Go? Get Ready To Limbo Into Easter Fun With The Inflatable Easter Limbo ! This Bouncy Challenge Is Sure To Bring Laughter And Excitement To Your Easter Celebration. Who Can Limbo Under The Bar Without Falling?
Review: "Super fun activity for Easter or Spring. Easy to blow up and stands up well. Fun game for all ages." - Jolynn Bell
Follow The Bunny's Trail! Create A Hopping Good Time With The Easter Bunny Footprints ! These Adorable Decals Will Lead Kids (And Kids-At-Heart) On A Fun-Filled Adventure Around The House Or Yard, Building Excitement For The Easter Bunny's Arrival!
Review: "I used these last year and my 3 year old great niece loved them. Bought more for this easter. Very well made, thick cardstock. Vibrant colors. We use packaging tape to stick them down over the floor and carpet. Look forward to making a path with them again this year!" - MP208
Fowl Play Ahead! The Hurry Up Chicken Butt Game By Exploding Kittens Is A Clucking Good Time For Kids And Adults Alike, Providing A Fun And Frantic Way To Collect Eggs And Outsmart Opponents, And Making It A Egg-Straordinary Addition To Any Easter Game Night Or Celebration
Review: "Very cute game. Easy to learn, quick to play. Fun for Parents and kids (ages 6 and 4)." - Eric Lindemann
Easter Egg-Stravaganza! Put Your Color Matching Skills To The Test! Ready To Get Your Game On? The Easter Egg Color Matching Game Is The Perfect Activity To Celebrate The Season And Challenge Your Friends To A Hue-Tiful Showdown! With A Little Luck And A Keen Eye, Who Knows What Treasures You'll Uncover?
Review: "So much fun!!! Very easy to put together. You can definitely make something like this yourself but this set is super convenient." - CaliforniaLove
Holiday vibes shift from mild to wild as we explore more ways to shake up your Easter routine. Whether remixing classic activities or introducing totally fresh concepts, these next ideas prove family gatherings don't have to feel like time traveling to the past.
Introducing The Easter Bunny Dart Board - Where Springtime Fun Meets Sharp Shooting Skills! Challenge Friends And Family To A Hopping Good Time And See Who Can Hit The Bunny's Spot On!
Review: "Bought this for some fun for the family to play quickly with our kiddos. I have a preteen and a toddler. Fun and the balls Velcro sticks well." - Kristiep1281
The Easter Themed Bean Bag Toss Is A Hopping Good Time For Kids And Adults Alike, Providing A Fun And Interactive Way To Test Tossing Skills And Enjoy Some Friendly Competition, And Making It A Egg-Stra Special Addition To Any Easter Celebration Or Backyard Gathering
Review: "These were inexpensive and provided much fun for little ones and adults for Easter games." - Patrick
Get Cracking With Easter Fun And Play A Round Of Easter Bingo Cards ! From Eggs To Bunnies, These Cards Are Filled With Festive Images To Mark And Match
Review: "Our family had so much fun playing this on Easter. Great for all ages! Sheets and pieces are a decent quality, I feel they will handle well in storage for quite a few years." - Hottfamily3
Get Ready For A Classic Easter Game With A Fuzzy Twist - Pin The Tail On The Bunny ! Blindfolds, Bunny Posters, And Plenty Of Giggles Will Ensue As Players Take Turns Trying To Pin The Tail In Just The Right Spot
Review: "This pin the tail on the bunny game is so cute. The poster of the bunny is done on heavy stock paper and should be able to be used over and over. The blindfolds are made of soft material that even has a no peek swatch of material so you can’t look down and out, and they have double elastics for added durability. The tails are clearly marked and there is a sticky dot for each tail to adhere to the bunny poster. Great addition to an Easter celebration." - SemySweet
Hopping Into Easter With Fun And Games! The Inflatable Bunny Ears Ring Toss Is The Perfect Activity For A Hopping Good Time, Bringing A Playful Twist To The Classic Ring Toss And Making It A Egg-Cellent Addition To Any Easter Celebration
Review: "These are super cute! I inflated them to ensure no leaks for Easter party and they’re all working! They do have a chemical smell when opening but has been going away since opening. But FYI they are not giving you the pump to be nice...you need it! I tried to blow up rings by mouth I thought it was faster bc they’re so small and by the time you close it half the air leaked I was kinda bummed! I tried the pump and it makes a HUGE difference. All super firm now!! And the ears do stay up once inflated right!" - Rosemarie Lyons
Somebunny's Got A Fun Idea! The Inflatable Bunny Ring Toss Is A Hare-Brained Scheme For Easter Entertainment, Providing A Bouncy, Playful Way To Enjoy The Holiday With Friends And Family, And Making It A Egg-Stra Special Activity For Kids Of All Ages
Review: "Extra fun for Easter egg hunt. Kids enjoyed playing with this and other games." - G Bishop
Easter energy reaches new heights with activities that understand modern families need modern entertainment. From competitive challenges to creative projects, these upcoming ideas transform standard holiday obligations into events people actually look forward to attending.
A Colorful Way To Hop Into Easter! The Easter Coloring Tablecloth Is A Creative And Interactive Way To Keep Little Bunnies Busy, Providing A Fun And Mess-Free Space For Coloring And Artistic Expression, And Making It A Egg-Cellent Addition To Any Easter Gathering
Review: "Toddler loved this! Hours of fun during the holidays!" - Chandra
The Easter Egg And Spoon Race Game Set Is A Classic Easter Activity That's Egg-Stra Entertaining, Providing A Fun And Silly Way To Enjoy The Holiday With Friends And Family, And Making It A Hopping Good Time For Kids Of All Ages
Review: "Used these at a kids party. Kids loved these and the best part was no mess. Kids picked their own color and will be easy to store." - Peggy L. Powell
The Eggcelent Hide And Seek Egg Is A Cracking Good Time For Kids, Providing A Fun And Interactive Way To Play Hide And Seek, And Making It A Egg-Static Addition To Any Easter Egg Hunt Or Celebration
Review: "This game is fun, the kids love it! It is a good quality product because it lasts and the music lasts a while before having to replace!" - BD
Egg-Citing Easter Fun After Dark! The Glow In The Dark Eggs Bring A Radiant Twist To The Classic Easter Egg Hunt, Providing A Magical And Thrilling Experience For Kids Of All Ages, And Making It A Glowing Good Time For The Whole Family
Review: "These worked amazingly well, better than I expected. As others have said they are small in capacity with the glow sticks inside but we made it work nonetheless. I think we have started a tradition that will last for many years to come." - neenysue
Somebunny's Got A Great Catch! The Easter Bunny Go Fish Card Game Is A Hopping Good Time For Kids, Providing A Fun And Interactive Way To Play A Classic Card Game, And Making It A Egg-Cellent Addition To Any Easter Basket Or Celebration
Review: "I bought these cards for Easter for my Grandkids. We had so much fun playing and laughing together. I love the cards. They are nice and sturdy, and the art is just darling. Highly recommend." - Christy & Tim