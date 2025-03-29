ADVERTISEMENT

The Easter Bunny's tired of playing it safe with basic jellybeans and chocolate eggs that taste like they were manufactured during the last presidential administration. This year, basket stuffing gets a major upgrade with finds that transform Easter morning from "oh, candy" to "OH MY GOSH!" Because while tradition has its place, nobody ever wrote home about another pack of Peeps or made TikToks about generic chocolate bunnies.

Forget everything you know about standard Easter basket fare. Modern kids deserve more than sugar rushes and temporary tooth stains – they deserve baskets packed with the kind of surprises that make siblings jealous and neighborhood kids spread legends about your house. From toys that spark creativity to treats that actually taste like someone put effort into making them, each item proves the Easter Bunny's been taking notes on what kids really want. Picture baskets bursting with imagination fuel instead of just another sugar crash waiting to happen.

#1

Get The Ball Rolling This Easter With This Fun And Easy-To-Do Pom Pom Decorating Kit

Colorful pom-pom puppy craft, an adorable Easter basket stuffer on a yellow background.

Review: "This Pom Pom kit is so cute! My kids loved looking through the cards to find their favorite animal and then using the Pom Pom tool to match the pom Pom color to the colors on the card. What a fun way to work on fine motor skills especially for my low tone younger child. Since my kids both love arts and crafts I am always looking for new ideas and this kit is so fun and makes clean up so easy! This kit would be a fun long road trip activity and airplane activity to keep kids busy. I am always looking for new ideas to keep them busy in the car and plane so I’ll definitely be taking this with us on our next trip!" - JC Mommy

RELATED:

    Colorful egg-shaped containers and dragon figures as Easter basket stuffers on a soft surface.

    Review: "These little dragons are absolutely adorable! They are fun to play with and fit nicely into their snug eggs. They seem fairly durable, obviously not meant for little kids, since it is made of small parts. However, it's a great color changing fidget that has its own case. If you are thinking about getting this and are 6+, I would definitely buy it!" - ValeMarissa

    Easter basket with colorful plastic eggs and toy carrots, surrounded by small animal figures and candies.

    Review: "Very cute and fun." - Alexandra

    Colorful Easter basket stuffers with toy-topped slime in green, pink, purple, and blue jars.

    Review: "4 Easter Egg slimes. The eggs are large for toddler hands and easy to find. The eggs can be used in a egg hunt or in a Easter basket. The eggs include butter slime and charms inside. Fun for all kids, but mess free for toddlers." - BATwing

    Cartoon book "Bored Panda" with a panda character, a fun Easter basket stuffer idea.

    For Panda, there is NOTHING worse than being bored. It's just so...boring.

    But what's a tech-loving panda to do when there's no electricity? Skeptical that the great outdoors will cure his boredom, Panda nonetheless sets out on a day full of surprises. They might even turn out to be fun surprises!

    From the duo behind The Most Serious Fart comes a very not boring tale about how boredom is never really boredom--it's a chance to discover all the fun waiting to be had!

    #6

    Easter Just Cracked Open A Whole New Level Of Fun With Kinder Joy Eggs That Are Basically Chocolate-Covered Happiness Capsules

    Kinder Joy eggs used as unique Easter basket stuffers, open to show toy and chocolate.

    Review: "These are very delicious, love that there’s 15 in the box & how easy the little toys can be put together for them. I think it’s a good value for the price and love seeing all the kids enjoy them! Definitely recommend and would purchase again!" - Holly

    #7

    The Easter Bunny's Got A Green Thumb With The Adorable Play-Doh Blooming Flower Set Tucked Away In Their Basket

    Child's hand molding pink play dough flowers, a unique Easter basket stuffer alternative to regular candy.

    Review: "Comes with some flower ideas, great quality tools and cute Play-Doh colors come in this set." - Zak

    #8

    Bubble Trouble Just Got A Whole Lot Less Messy Thanks To Fubbles No-Spill Bubbles - Every Parent's Easter Miracle

    No-spill bubble container, a fun Easter basket stuffer alternative to regular candy.

    Review: "Really love that it doesn’t spill. Hand my toddler bubbles and he is going to dump them! Design is great definitely worth the money! And a great gift for any bubble lover!" - Paige Aherns

    Sugar highs give way to genuine excitement as we hop through more finds that put standard Easter treats to shame. These picks transform basic baskets into treasure troves worth waking up early for.
    #9

    Unwrap Some Shiny Easter Magic With Easter Foil Art

    Child holding an Easter craft with colorful bunnies and eggs, perfect for Easter basket stuffers.

    Review: "Fun mess-free activity, exactly as pictured and described, easy to use, and lots of fun." - Courtney

    Children painting with colorful chalks, perfect for unique Easter basket stuffers.

    Review: "I wasn't sure what to expect from chalk paint that you mix yourself, but my kids actually loves that part. The directions are very simple and we had a good time counting out the scoops together. Everything washed off easily! As a side note from an OCD "arts and craft" person, the colors don't mix immediately like with watercolors. So when your four year old just dips the brush into every color one after another... It doesn't ruin the whole cup of paint!" - Alex

    If your kiddo loves this, you will want to see these 20 Presents Your 7-Year-Old Will Go Wild For.

    Easter basket stuffer: a small doll in a transparent egg, revealing a colorful dress when opened.

    Review: "Adorable. My grandchildren loved them." - Amazon Customer

    Lego bunny with carrot and flower, ideal for Easter basket stuffers.

    Review: "If you have a child that is obsessed with bunnys, this would be perfect." - Jefferd Fruge

    Colorful plastic flower toys on a festive table, perfect for creative Easter basket stuffers.

    Review: "My almost 3 year old grandson loves flowers & he loves this toy! He can make some many color and height variations it keeps him busy creating for a long time. The butterflies included do attach to the flowers. He also likes the dinosaurs. I wouldn't recommend for a child under 2 since the dinosaurs are very small and could be a choking hazard." - Deb Kern

    STEM activities like this just keep on winning! Here are more ways to Give The Gift Of Knowledge With These 23 Awesome Educational Games.

    Purple bath powder in a unique bottle, perfect Easter basket stuffer to make candy look boring.

    Review: "Bought these for the grandbabies and they absolutely love em…. They are super foamy and so cute and fun to play with … they had a blast … great find !!! Worth every penny !!!" - Jill Christopher

    Easter basket stuffer idea: Paint by Sticker Kids with animal designs on the cover.

    Review: "Got this to go in my son’s Easter basket. It’s a cute activity book and he really enjoyed it." - Amy

    Colorful squishy bunny toys as unique Easter basket stuffers, featuring vibrant designs and playful expressions.

    Review: "Very nice for baskets bigger than I thought they were going to be which was nice." - Marcy

    Easter morning levels up from predictable to unforgettable with our next batch of basket heroes. When chocolate bunnies and jelly beans step aside, these finds step in to prove holiday magic hits different when you think outside the usual Easter basket.

    Child painting with watercolors, a creative Easter basket stuffer idea, featuring vibrant colors on paper.

    Review: "Awesome invention. Mess-free and easy to handle." - Anna

    #18

    Stick It To Boredom With This Mess-Free Sticker Art Activity

    Colorful Easter basket stuffers featuring two playful, sticker-decorated ballerina illustrations on a pastel background.

    Review: "Kept the attention of a very active 5 year old girl! Would have liked for there to be a few more canvases. But easy activity and leftover stickers can be used for other purposes." - Gia Hunter

    Colorful magnetic rings in hands, perfect Easter basket stuffers.

    Review: "These are amazing if you have a child with ADHD or autism. Honestly I like playing with them too. 🤣" - Tabitha

    #20

    Artistic Eggs-Pressions Just Got A Vibrant New Voice With Acrylic Paint Markers That Are Bringing Easter Masterpieces To Life

    Acrylic paint markers and colorful painted stones, ideal Easter basket stuffers.

    Review: "Great Product the item of Paint Markers are as described and work great with painting rocks and shells. The product came early then expected well packaging. Very satisfied with the quality and design it’s easy to use." - Lisa Stone

    Cute robot drawing on paper, adding fun to Easter basket stuffers.

    Review: "Really nice product for kids, fun toy, rechargeable, cute and the quality is really so it functions really nice with good quality sound system." - Devi pokhrel

    Colorful Easter basket stuffers featuring Ring Pops and candy drinks on a striped cloth background.

    Review: "Loved How Fast, It was Delivered. Great Pricing for what you’re getting. Nothing was broken!!" - Jaelea

    Pink cat toy with decorative accessories, perfect Easter basket stuffer for kids.

    Review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter and 5-year-old grandson both love all the teeny, tiny pert made for each Polly Pocket! (I do, too!)" - Momof4Sons

    Colorful Easter basket stuffer puzzle with animal themes and egg shapes, showcasing a playful design for children.

    Review: "I bought this for my 18 months old. This is a super cute toy. Lovely colors, well made, cute design, and excellent price." - Mia

