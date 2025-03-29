23 Easter Basket Stuffers That’ll Make Regular Candy Look Boring
The Easter Bunny's tired of playing it safe with basic jellybeans and chocolate eggs that taste like they were manufactured during the last presidential administration. This year, basket stuffing gets a major upgrade with finds that transform Easter morning from "oh, candy" to "OH MY GOSH!" Because while tradition has its place, nobody ever wrote home about another pack of Peeps or made TikToks about generic chocolate bunnies.
Forget everything you know about standard Easter basket fare. Modern kids deserve more than sugar rushes and temporary tooth stains – they deserve baskets packed with the kind of surprises that make siblings jealous and neighborhood kids spread legends about your house. From toys that spark creativity to treats that actually taste like someone put effort into making them, each item proves the Easter Bunny's been taking notes on what kids really want. Picture baskets bursting with imagination fuel instead of just another sugar crash waiting to happen.
This post may include affiliate links.
Get The Ball Rolling This Easter With This Fun And Easy-To-Do Pom Pom Decorating Kit
Review: "This Pom Pom kit is so cute! My kids loved looking through the cards to find their favorite animal and then using the Pom Pom tool to match the pom Pom color to the colors on the card. What a fun way to work on fine motor skills especially for my low tone younger child. Since my kids both love arts and crafts I am always looking for new ideas and this kit is so fun and makes clean up so easy! This kit would be a fun long road trip activity and airplane activity to keep kids busy. I am always looking for new ideas to keep them busy in the car and plane so I’ll definitely be taking this with us on our next trip!" - JC Mommy
Review: "These little dragons are absolutely adorable! They are fun to play with and fit nicely into their snug eggs. They seem fairly durable, obviously not meant for little kids, since it is made of small parts. However, it's a great color changing fidget that has its own case. If you are thinking about getting this and are 6+, I would definitely buy it!" - ValeMarissa
These Ridiculously Cute Squishy Easter Eggs Are About To Make All The Other Easter Treats Green With Envy
Review: "Very cute and fun." - Alexandra
Easter Themed Butter Slime Is The Egg-Stra Odd Easter Basket Find That's Somehow Totally Irresistible
Review: "4 Easter Egg slimes. The eggs are large for toddler hands and easy to find. The eggs can be used in a egg hunt or in a Easter basket. The eggs include butter slime and charms inside. Fun for all kids, but mess free for toddlers." - BATwing
For Panda, there is NOTHING worse than being bored. It's just so...boring.
But what's a tech-loving panda to do when there's no electricity? Skeptical that the great outdoors will cure his boredom, Panda nonetheless sets out on a day full of surprises. They might even turn out to be fun surprises!
From the duo behind The Most Serious Fart comes a very not boring tale about how boredom is never really boredom--it's a chance to discover all the fun waiting to be had!
Easter Just Cracked Open A Whole New Level Of Fun With Kinder Joy Eggs That Are Basically Chocolate-Covered Happiness Capsules
Review: "These are very delicious, love that there’s 15 in the box & how easy the little toys can be put together for them. I think it’s a good value for the price and love seeing all the kids enjoy them! Definitely recommend and would purchase again!" - Holly
The Easter Bunny's Got A Green Thumb With The Adorable Play-Doh Blooming Flower Set Tucked Away In Their Basket
Review: "Comes with some flower ideas, great quality tools and cute Play-Doh colors come in this set." - Zak
Bubble Trouble Just Got A Whole Lot Less Messy Thanks To Fubbles No-Spill Bubbles - Every Parent's Easter Miracle
Review: "Really love that it doesn’t spill. Hand my toddler bubbles and he is going to dump them! Design is great definitely worth the money! And a great gift for any bubble lover!" - Paige Aherns
Sugar highs give way to genuine excitement as we hop through more finds that put standard Easter treats to shame. These picks transform basic baskets into treasure troves worth waking up early for.
Unwrap Some Shiny Easter Magic With Easter Foil Art
Review: "Fun mess-free activity, exactly as pictured and described, easy to use, and lots of fun." - Courtney
Pavement Artists Rejoice: The Sidewalk Chalk Paint Set Is The Easter Gift That's About To Take Their Masterpieces To The Next Level
Review: "I wasn't sure what to expect from chalk paint that you mix yourself, but my kids actually loves that part. The directions are very simple and we had a good time counting out the scoops together. Everything washed off easily! As a side note from an OCD "arts and craft" person, the colors don't mix immediately like with watercolors. So when your four year old just dips the brush into every color one after another... It doesn't ruin the whole cup of paint!" - Alex
If your kiddo loves this, you will want to see these 20 Presents Your 7-Year-Old Will Go Wild For.
Review: "Adorable. My grandchildren loved them." - Amazon Customer
Review: "If you have a child that is obsessed with bunnys, this would be perfect." - Jefferd Fruge
Review: "My almost 3 year old grandson loves flowers & he loves this toy! He can make some many color and height variations it keeps him busy creating for a long time. The butterflies included do attach to the flowers. He also likes the dinosaurs. I wouldn't recommend for a child under 2 since the dinosaurs are very small and could be a choking hazard." - Deb Kern
STEM activities like this just keep on winning! Here are more ways to Give The Gift Of Knowledge With These 23 Awesome Educational Games.
Bath Time Just Got A Magical Makeover With Mr. Bubble Kids Bath Bomb Potions That Are Bubbling Over With Easter Fun
Review: "Bought these for the grandbabies and they absolutely love em…. They are super foamy and so cute and fun to play with … they had a blast … great find !!! Worth every penny !!!" - Jill Christopher
The Paint By Sticker Easter Book Is An Egg-Cellent Way To Decorate The Holiday With Precision And Perfection
Review: "Got this to go in my son’s Easter basket. It’s a cute activity book and he really enjoyed it." - Amy
Squeeze, Cuddle, Repeat: The Orbee Filled Easter Bunny Squishies Are The Ultmately Squishable Sidekicks For Easter Adventures
Review: "Very nice for baskets bigger than I thought they were going to be which was nice." - Marcy
Easter morning levels up from predictable to unforgettable with our next batch of basket heroes. When chocolate bunnies and jelly beans step aside, these finds step in to prove holiday magic hits different when you think outside the usual Easter basket.
Color Outside The Lines With The Crayola Watercolor Pop & Paint Palette That's Making A Splash In Easter Baskets Everywhere
Review: "Awesome invention. Mess-free and easy to handle." - Anna
Stick It To Boredom With This Mess-Free Sticker Art Activity
Review: "Kept the attention of a very active 5 year old girl! Would have liked for there to be a few more canvases. But easy activity and leftover stickers can be used for other purposes." - Gia Hunter
Fidget Rings Are The Easter Surprise That'll Keep You Spinning, Twirling, And Totally On The Move
Review: "These are amazing if you have a child with ADHD or autism. Honestly I like playing with them too. 🤣" - Tabitha
Artistic Eggs-Pressions Just Got A Vibrant New Voice With Acrylic Paint Markers That Are Bringing Easter Masterpieces To Life
Review: "Great Product the item of Paint Markers are as described and work great with painting rocks and shells. The product came early then expected well packaging. Very satisfied with the quality and design it’s easy to use." - Lisa Stone
Your Easter Just Got A Major Upgrade With A Drawing Robot That's The Egg-Stra Special Gift Every Kid (And Kid-At-Heart) Wants
Review: "Really nice product for kids, fun toy, rechargeable, cute and the quality is really so it functions really nice with good quality sound system." - Devi pokhrel
Sugar Rush Alert: The Variety Candy Pack Is The Easter Treat That's Delivering A Rainbow Of Flavors And A Whole Lot Of Excitement
Review: "Loved How Fast, It was Delivered. Great Pricing for what you’re getting. Nothing was broken!!" - Jaelea
The Polly Pocket Tea Party Bunny Is Hosting The Most Egg-Clusive Tea Party In Town, And Everyone's Invited
Review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter and 5-year-old grandson both love all the teeny, tiny pert made for each Polly Pocket! (I do, too!)" - Momof4Sons
Review: "I bought this for my 18 months old. This is a super cute toy. Lovely colors, well made, cute design, and excellent price." - Mia