“Wonder Why The Economy Is So Bad?” Bride Refuses To Go Into Debt Because Of Airbnb Owner’s Greed

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Weddings can get pretty expensive if one plans to include all the bells and whistles, so the last thing any happy couple wants to deal with is an unexpected cost increase. Unfortunately, greed all too often overcomes common sense.

A woman went online to engage in a bit of wedding shaming after planning their event in rural Florida. They discovered, all too late, that the venue owner had bought the only Airbnb in the area and had increased the price from $600 to a shocking $2000. So readers cracked their knuckles and got to wedding shaming.

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Image credits: Chasse Sauvage / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one woman was shocked to learn that the only Airbnb in the area more than tripled its price

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Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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She added some more details later

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Image credits: amystake12

She also answered some reader questions

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Commenters thought the Airbnb owner was just wildly greedy

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Some people did think she should have planned better

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Others even thought the Airbnb owner was just good at supply and demand

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