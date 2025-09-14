Bride Risks Her Friendship After Banning BFF From Bringing Her Baby To A Wedding While Others Can

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Weddings are meant to bring people together, but sometimes they reveal not just who’s in; they also show who’s out.
Reddit user Then-Dragonfruit-702 recently shared a story about her best friend’s destination wedding. Originally child-free, the bride later decided to accept a few babies—but only under strict conditions, which she herself set for every guest individually. When the Redditor learned her baby wasn’t welcome, she tried to reason with her friend, as it was really difficult for her to make arrangements that would allow her to leave the little one behind.
However, their bond turned out to be nowhere near as important as the ceremony.
Young boy in a bow tie reaching out as bride and groom smile during an outdoor wedding ceremony.
We contacted Bored Panda’s parenting expert and bestselling author Vicki Psarias-Broadbent, who is raising a teen, a tween, and a three-year-old, and she believes “it’s acceptable to have a child-free wedding, but I do feel you need to stick to it; having allowances for some to bring babies and not others will end up disgruntling guests and causing issues.”
Psarias-Broadbent, who runs the critically acclaimed family blog Honest Mum, and has just released a beautiful new book for a younger audience consisting of 20 Greek myths, says, one common rule at weddings is called ‘babes in arms,’ and couples can explain on the invite (and/or other forms of communication) that, for example, children under 16 are not invited, but babies in arms are.
“Emotions run high at weddings, so limiting stress and confusion where possible will help everyone,” she says.
According to Psarias-Broadbent, if the parents need to leave for a multi-day event, it can be tricky to leave the baby with someone overnight, especially if the mother is breastfeeding.
“Worries aside, it can also be expensive. I think the bride and groom need to establish what’s important to them on their wedding day, and if potentially missing certain guests on the big day is not a worry, then enforce strict rules,” Psarias-Broadbent says.
“I feel it’s ideal to be a little flexible so you are reasonable without compromising on the day and your goals and vision as the hosts.”
As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comment section
Forum discussion about bride risking friendship by banning BFF from bringing baby to wedding while others can bring kids.
Bride risks friendship by banning BFF from bringing baby to a wedding while allowing others to bring children.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing bride risking friendship after banning BFF from bringing baby to wedding.
Text conversation about wedding travel logistics in Europe, highlighting a bride risking her friendship over baby ban at wedding.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a bride banning her BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding.
Reddit conversation about bride risking friendship after banning BFF from bringing baby to wedding while others can.
And has received a lot of different reactions, including some suggestions
Text conversation discussing bride risking her friendship after banning BFF from bringing her baby to wedding while others can.
Bride risks friendship by banning BFF from bringing her baby to wedding while others are allowed to bring children.
Comment on a forum discussing a bride risking her friendship after banning her BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration over a bride risking friendship by banning BFF's baby at wedding.
Comment advising a bride on friendship risks after banning her BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding.
Comment discussing childfree weddings and destination weddings as ways to exclude guests and cause upset.
Bride risks friendship by banning BFF from bringing her baby to wedding while others are allowed to bring kids.
Bride risks friendship by banning BFF’s baby at wedding while allowing others to bring children, sparking debate on fairness.
Comment about bride risking friendship after banning BFF from bringing baby to wedding while others allowed baby presence
Comment on a wedding guest ban causing tension as bride risks friendship by banning BFF’s baby while others bring theirs.
Online comment expressing that the bride risks her friendship after banning BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a bride risking her friendship by banning BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding.
Bride risks friendship by banning BFF’s baby from wedding while allowing others with children to attend.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing challenges of having a child-free wedding and guest obligations.
Reddit user shares views on child-free wedding invites and the impact on friendships after banning BFF’s baby at a wedding.
Screenshot of an online comment questioning the status of a friendship after a bride banned her BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding.
Text comment discussing in-laws not allowing a child at a wedding and suggesting alternatives, about bride banning BFF’s baby.
Reddit comment discussing a bride risking her friendship after banning BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding.
Comment discussing bride risking friendship by banning BFF from bringing baby to wedding while others are allowed.
Text message discussing bride risking friendship by banning BFF from bringing her baby to a wedding while others can.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing bride risking friendship over banning BFF from bringing baby to wedding.
Comment discussing bride risking friendship by banning BFF's baby from wedding while allowing others to bring babies.
Bride risks friendship by banning BFF from bringing baby to wedding while allowing others to bring children.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
