“Great Taste And Great Execution”: 116 Times People Had Brilliant Design Ideas
There are many communities on Reddit that document people’s complicated relationship with the way they execute their ideas.
You've probably heard about the subreddits “Awful Taste But Great Execution” and “Awful Taste And Awful Execution,” and if not, please check out our previous features with great executions (here) and not so much (here).
But this time, we’re taking a more positive outlook towards how the visions and projects turn out and diving deep into the subreddit “Great Taste And Great Execution” (GTAGE).
Whether it’s a smart design, nicely made product packaging, or a cool piece of furniture, they all fall into this collection of reality meeting great expectations, if not surpassing them.
Croissant Dragons
This Mystique Cosplay
I love this, it's the work of an extremely talented seamstress.
Professor Repainted Observatory Into Giant R2-D2
Tie Dyed Wedding Dress
This UFO Chicken Coop
Incredible Seashore Wood Table
This Key Shaped Like A Little Sword
The Top Of This 1954 Camper Is A Boat
This Bus Used To Advertise A Zoo
This Stunning Timber Floor
This Pirate Ship Model Standing 8ft (2.4m) Tall And Over 7ft (2.2m) Long That Took 14 Months To Construct
Mario Themed Fish Tank
Anybody else imagining the quirky sounds of crossing obstacles and taking the flag down?
This Dude Built His Kid A Lamborghini Out Of Mostly Wood
Let's be honest, he built it for himself. The kid is really young to know what a lamboghini is.
The Thinker Lamp
An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed
Wooden Table With Helical Legs
This Is A Great Take On Something That’s Just Always Been There But Nobody Thought To Have Fun With. It Conveys ‘Exit’ Better Too
Music Shop Shutters
This Custom NASA Lamp
Stormtrooper Wood Burner
Ps1 Cake
This German Kindergarten
Dragon Bench By Igor Loskutow
Black On Black Vw Bus
After The Fall Of The Soviet Union, A City In Ukraine Was Getting Rid Of All Their Communist Statues. A Local Artist Converted The Last Remaining One Into Darth Vader
65-Inch Flatscreen Modded To Look Like A Giant Nintendo Switch
This Force Ghost Luke Cosplay
Greatest Christmas Tree Ornament Ever?
This Wall Painting On My Street (2 Painters Worked On This)
This Kid's Playhouse
This Scooter And Sidecar
This LEGO "Hand-Bag"
Death Star Fire Pit
Remember: All I’m Offering Is The Water
This Bridge In Germany Painted To Look Like Legos
This Handbag
This Champagne Cork Chair
Hardwood Spiral Staircase
Stunning Arched Doorway With Built-In Bookshelves
This Homemade Cardboard Tetris Game
This Cake My Nan Made For My 17th Birthday
Curved Wood Cabinet
This Bender Mailbox
This Box Shaped Building
Alyson Tabbitha As Dark Knight Joker
Natural Stone Fireplace
Donkey Kong Staircase
Wood And Resin Lamp That Looks Like Its Burning
Its A Cool Pool Man
If You Like Trees...and Cats
Best cat tree ever, the feline overlords look happy with the work of their slave(s).
Starter Pokémon Pins
Christmas Tree Created From Local Sea Glass
I bet that took a great deal of patience to get it looking so great.