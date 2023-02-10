There are many communities on Reddit that document people’s complicated relationship with the way they execute their ideas.

You've probably heard about the subreddits “Awful Taste But Great Execution” and “Awful Taste And Awful Execution,” and if not, please check out our previous features with great executions (here) and not so much (here).

But this time, we’re taking a more positive outlook towards how the visions and projects turn out and diving deep into the subreddit “Great Taste And Great Execution” (GTAGE).

Whether it’s a smart design, nicely made product packaging, or a cool piece of furniture, they all fall into this collection of reality meeting great expectations, if not surpassing them.

Croissant Dragons

waddles
but how are you supposed to eat them when they’re so adorable

This Mystique Cosplay

swap714 Report

Shark Lady
I love this, it's the work of an extremely talented seamstress.

Professor Repainted Observatory Into Giant R2-D2

ProfStorm Report

Tie Dyed Wedding Dress

superfly355 Report

This UFO Chicken Coop

marsrunner7260 Report

O5-1
They're just pecking to get off this strange planet.

Incredible Seashore Wood Table

ProfStorm Report

N G
It looks like the wood is beachwood

This Key Shaped Like A Little Sword

TheFatMistake Report

The Top Of This 1954 Camper Is A Boat

ProfStorm Report

Mr. Toast
Can your the boat ? Also as caravans go and I am a tent kid - that is a thing of beauty...

This Bus Used To Advertise A Zoo

Itduke Report

Fizzer
Come in and get strangled!

This Stunning Timber Floor

ProfStorm Report

Shark Lady
Only problem is, it's too nice to put any furniture on it.

This Pirate Ship Model Standing 8ft (2.4m) Tall And Over 7ft (2.2m) Long That Took 14 Months To Construct

ProfStorm Report

Esme Weatherwax
Only 14 months to build - that's amazing

Mario Themed Fish Tank

ProfStorm Report

Serial pacifist
Anybody else imagining the quirky sounds of crossing obstacles and taking the flag down?

This Dude Built His Kid A Lamborghini Out Of Mostly Wood

ProfStorm Report

Natalia Maciel
Let's be honest, he built it for himself. The kid is really young to know what a lamboghini is.

The Thinker Lamp

jjonez76 Report

An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed

ProfStorm Report

Wooden Table With Helical Legs

HowardJDuck Report

scag$y
I once saw a lady making some like this in my woodturning group. It blew my mind then, and it blows my mind now. Two years later and I'm still struggling to finish my first egg cup.

This Is A Great Take On Something That’s Just Always Been There But Nobody Thought To Have Fun With. It Conveys ‘Exit’ Better Too

ExistentialYurt Report

Fizzer
Poor dude... He'll never escape from the plastic

Music Shop Shutters

EndMeRightNowPlz Report

This Custom NASA Lamp

GammaRayRat Report

scag$y
Extra points for using the Command Module as a lightshade.

Stormtrooper Wood Burner

ProfStorm Report

Ps1 Cake

justlooking250 Report

This German Kindergarten

AngryPupperNutter Report

Fizzer
It looks like a cat!

Dragon Bench By Igor Loskutow

ChaosKnightfox Report

Black On Black Vw Bus

ProfStorm Report

After The Fall Of The Soviet Union, A City In Ukraine Was Getting Rid Of All Their Communist Statues. A Local Artist Converted The Last Remaining One Into Darth Vader

ProfStorm Report

65-Inch Flatscreen Modded To Look Like A Giant Nintendo Switch

ProfStorm Report

This Force Ghost Luke Cosplay

Sandman0077 Report

Greatest Christmas Tree Ornament Ever?

ProfStorm Report

This Wall Painting On My Street (2 Painters Worked On This)

MrOopee Report

This Kid's Playhouse

ProfStorm Report

xolitaire
That is a PLAYHOUSE?! How big is the real house then?

This Scooter And Sidecar

ProfStorm Report

This LEGO "Hand-Bag"

reddit.com Report

Death Star Fire Pit

Opusprime15 Report

Remember: All I’m Offering Is The Water

Bozzerone Report

This Bridge In Germany Painted To Look Like Legos

reddit.com Report

Dr T
Just don't walk along the top in bare feet

This Handbag

bigcolinmac Report

This Champagne Cork Chair

Yung-Producer Report

Hardwood Spiral Staircase

ProfStorm Report

Stunning Arched Doorway With Built-In Bookshelves

ThisIsDefoAFakeName Report

This Homemade Cardboard Tetris Game

ProfStorm Report

This Cake My Nan Made For My 17th Birthday

rockboiler Report

Curved Wood Cabinet

ProfStorm Report

This Bender Mailbox

Masklophobia Report

This Box Shaped Building

DiamondCraft654 Report

Alyson Tabbitha As Dark Knight Joker

xaidan Report

Natural Stone Fireplace

ProfStorm Report

Donkey Kong Staircase

Kzgamer3133 Report

Wood And Resin Lamp That Looks Like Its Burning

HowardJDuck Report

Its A Cool Pool Man

A_Dissapointed_Salad Report

Thomas Bentley
I saw that in Coco, looked sick then, looks sick now.

If You Like Trees...and Cats

sheensizzle Report

Shark Lady
Best cat tree ever, the feline overlords look happy with the work of their slave(s).

Starter Pokémon Pins

zangoose28 Report

Christmas Tree Created From Local Sea Glass

TheSacredEarth Report

Shark Lady
I bet that took a great deal of patience to get it looking so great.

Pizza Decoration

LilSufy Report

This Bike Rack I Saw In Tampa

fanzel71 Report

The Best Mario Cosplay I’ve Seen

SSC_kool-cid Report

Celtacross
WOW!!! a mash-up of Mario & Luigi with Fallout!!!!

Blacksmith From Slovakia Made A Dragon Car

walkerka Report

The Chandeliers And Chairs At Bic’s Headquarters In Shelton, Ct Are Based On Their Cristal Pen!

Zandradee Report

Wood Burner Made From An Old Mine

ProfStorm Report

Tonka Truck

ProfStorm Report

Wood And Brass Ipod

ProfStorm Report

Limited Edition Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Ps4 Console

Wicked_Potato-75 Report

Millennium Falcon Les Paul

elongated-ballsack Report

Force Choke Garage Door

anon Report

Custom Table Made From Original Golden Gate Bridge Suspender Ropes

lemonheadlester Report

A Restaurant Dressed Up For Halloween Ghostbusters Style

ProfStorm Report

