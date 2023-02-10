There are many communities on Reddit that document people’s complicated relationship with the way they execute their ideas.

You've probably heard about the subreddits “Awful Taste But Great Execution” and “Awful Taste And Awful Execution,” and if not, please check out our previous features with great executions (here) and not so much (here).

But this time, we’re taking a more positive outlook towards how the visions and projects turn out and diving deep into the subreddit “Great Taste And Great Execution” (GTAGE).

Whether it’s a smart design, nicely made product packaging, or a cool piece of furniture, they all fall into this collection of reality meeting great expectations, if not surpassing them.