Exhibiting art is like another form of art in and of itself. But while we're used to seeing famous works tucked in safely at museums and galleries, there are more ways we can experience them. For example, through the project 'Great Art in Ugly Rooms.'

The brainchild of Paul Kremer, it juxtaposes renowned masterpieces against unconventional and unexpected settings, like an abandoned villa or a budget home gym, challenging the conventional notion of art display.

Not to mention the space it offers for discussions on the elitism associated with the scene, showcasing how an unpretentious environment can provide a fresh perspective on art appreciation. Or would it diminish the value of the piece instead?

More info: Instagram | tumblr

Marc
Marc
Community Member
Is it the original? (I am just kiddin'!)

Is it the original? (I am just kiddin'!)

Marc
Marc
Community Member
His eyes are following you through the room...

His eyes are following you through the room...

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so sad but why is the toilet brush in the trash?

I heart Boo-BI-es
I heart Boo-BI-es
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do they have so many rolls of Tp in multiple life stages? This would drive me crazy if it were in my house, never mind the Van Gogh painting right above the toilet?!?

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have seen the reproduction of this painting in worse places. Even worse when you know its meaning (the bombing of Guernica in 1937).

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah no. nononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononononono

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It could be an exhibition with several Duchamp "fountains" below the paintings.

