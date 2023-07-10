Exhibiting art is like another form of art in and of itself. But while we're used to seeing famous works tucked in safely at museums and galleries, there are more ways we can experience them. For example, through the project 'Great Art in Ugly Rooms.'

The brainchild of Paul Kremer, it juxtaposes renowned masterpieces against unconventional and unexpected settings, like an abandoned villa or a budget home gym, challenging the conventional notion of art display.

Not to mention the space it offers for discussions on the elitism associated with the scene, showcasing how an unpretentious environment can provide a fresh perspective on art appreciation. Or would it diminish the value of the piece instead?

More info: Instagram | tumblr