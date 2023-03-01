Being a designer can be both fulfilling and tiring, as this work not only requires creativity and imagination but also attention to detail, good communication, and problem-solving skills. People who have chosen this profession (just like any other worker) have their inside jokes and common annoyances that are always interesting and funny to know about, even if you’re not part of the design industry yourself.

In today’s article, we have collected the best memes “by a designer for designers”, as shared by this Twitter page, “Designers humor”. From jokes about payments to the light mockery of ridiculous requests, we believe that these images might brighten up your day and give you a glimpse of the humor within the design community. Are you a designer yourself? Then this post might be very relatable to you. Share your thoughts in the comments, and upvote your favorite memes!