“Designers Humor” Is A Place Online Where Designers Go For A Good Laugh (91 Pics)
Being a designer can be both fulfilling and tiring, as this work not only requires creativity and imagination but also attention to detail, good communication, and problem-solving skills. People who have chosen this profession (just like any other worker) have their inside jokes and common annoyances that are always interesting and funny to know about, even if you’re not part of the design industry yourself.
In today’s article, we have collected the best memes “by a designer for designers”, as shared by this Twitter page, “Designers humor”. From jokes about payments to the light mockery of ridiculous requests, we believe that these images might brighten up your day and give you a glimpse of the humor within the design community. Are you a designer yourself? Then this post might be very relatable to you. Share your thoughts in the comments, and upvote your favorite memes!
When you played the Sims for 3 hours and 2 generations and it freezes 😭
I can work under pressure, just not very well and not for long...
so would the clearest version of the profile photo come before or after d pic
I've just collided with one of those police cars and written off my car
To be honest, that designer probably photoshopped that JLO photo, that's why they're so tired!
The last time I used canva was less than ten minutes to make a card for my mother's birthday. To my shame, I almost forgot to make a card. My mother was happy and praised how talented I am and I was like uh, umm, yes...😶
No one would believe it, even in the freaky black mirror world.
Lol, I made my wedding invitation with Canva - with my bf muttering “just use Gimp” over and over and over.