Nowadays, it seems like there are no limits for what tattoo artists can do. You can get a tattoo that transforms when you move your body, such as a butterfly that spreads and closes its wings or a dinosaur that lifts and lowers its head to eat. (Dinos get hungry too!) You can get a tattoo that appears to be 3D or an optical illusion, and for all of you glitter-enthusiasts out there, you can even get tattoos that appear to sparkle.

Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most gorgeous and whimsical glitter tattoos that you might not have known existed, but you’ll soon feel like you need one of your own. From adorable animals to a glittery Danny Devito, we’re sure this list will defy your expectations of what a tattoo can accomplish. Keep reading to also find an interview with experienced glitter tattoo artist Amanda Graves, who created many of the amazing pieces featured on this list.

Enjoy channeling your inner unicorn