102 Gorgeous Glitter Tattoos That Might Inspire Your Next Piece Of Ink
Nowadays, it seems like there are no limits for what tattoo artists can do. You can get a tattoo that transforms when you move your body, such as a butterfly that spreads and closes its wings or a dinosaur that lifts and lowers its head to eat. (Dinos get hungry too!) You can get a tattoo that appears to be 3D or an optical illusion, and for all of you glitter-enthusiasts out there, you can even get tattoos that appear to sparkle.
Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most gorgeous and whimsical glitter tattoos that you might not have known existed, but you’ll soon feel like you need one of your own. From adorable animals to a glittery Danny Devito, we’re sure this list will defy your expectations of what a tattoo can accomplish. Keep reading to also find an interview with experienced glitter tattoo artist Amanda Graves, who created many of the amazing pieces featured on this list.
Enjoy channeling your inner unicorn, and be sure to upvote the photos that inspire you to make your next ink appointment.
To learn more about these amazing glitter tattoos, we reached out to an expert on the topic, Maryland based tattoo artist Amanda Graves. This entire article was actually inspired by a video Amanda posted on Facebook informing viewers about how awesome glitter tattoos are and showcasing some of her loveliest work. Within this list, you’ll find many of Amanda’s gorgeous pieces, so she was the perfect person to explain what exactly glitter tattooing is.
“‘Glitter tattoos’ have been a style for years, but in the last year, I took a whole new approach to it,” Amanda told Bored Panda. “In my glitter realism style, I try and emulate the look of actual glitter by using a technique similar to stippling. The art term for it is technically pointillism,” she explained. “The difference in how I approach it is when I execute my pointillism, I take my knowledge of contrast & color theory to give it the illusion that it is shimmering. Different colors bring out the best in other colors, and I take advantage of those blends.”
We were also curious how Amanda got into glitter tattooing. “I’ve been tattooing for a long eight years, and I have dabbled in most styles along the way,” she shared. “Studying under different people gave me immense amounts of knowledge and techniques that have kept me growing in my craft.”
The idea for glittery tattoos came from an unexpected place, though. “It seems irrelevant, but my years of being a competitive cheerleader always kept me obsessed with glitter,” Amanda told Bored Panda. “My daughter now competes, and as a coach/cheer mom, I’m still involved. One day when I was doing her makeup, I thought to myself ‘I wonder if I can use this shimmer as a reference for my next project?’. It sort of took off from there!” Amanda also says she definitely prefers creating these sparkly tattoos to the art she used to do. “I love seeing my clients giddy over their shimmering pieces, and I enjoy the actual process every time I do it!”
Amanda has created countless amazing pieces, as you can find shared on her Instagram and Facebook page, but we were curious if any tattoos stand out as her personal favorites. “Every week I feel I have a new favorite, but I will highlight a few,” she said. “My Lisa Frank inspired Chef cat, my Beetlejuice Sandworms, my grim reaper, my Finding Nemo Squirt, and my Venom have got to be the ones that stick out the most to me.” But Amanda made it clear that she’s proud of every single piece. “Clients are my sole reason I am able to work and do this style, so I put my heart into every project.”
We also asked Amanda if any particular tattoos work best for this glitter style. “Contrast and bold lines are everything! If a tattoo is executed well, the glitter will have something to contrast off of, and the longevity will be there,” she explained. “Anything with bright colors, and preferably not a cover up!”
And when it comes to what kind of person should get a glitter tattoo, Amanda says they’re for everyone. “Anyone who wants a tattoo should get a glitter tattoo if they’re into it! Realistic expectations are a must though. Obviously I am not using real glitter, so it won’t actually reflect in the light,” she notes. “Going into the project, a client should remember that sunscreen and avoiding heavy sun will always keep your colors longer.”
Lucky for all of us out there who are interested in getting a glitter tattoo, Amanda has plans to continue creating these gorgeous pieces for a long time. “Seeing a style I created take off and become a ‘trend’ is surreal,” she shared. “Growth is my priority, and I only hope to make my work better and better!” If you’d like to see more of Amanda’s work or book an appointment for your very own sparkly tattoo, be sure to check out her Instagram right here and her Facebook page right here!
Are you feeling inspired to add a glitter piece to your personal canvas sometime soon? I love my tattoos, but I've got to admit, they're looking pretty boring after seeing this fun list. We hope you're enjoying these gorgeous photos, and keep upvoting all of the tattoos you wish you had thought of yourself.