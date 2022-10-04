We frequently fall into the trap of believing that everything in the world revolves around us, but let’s be honest: it’s never really the case. At least not the way we think it is. 

Most of us are overly preoccupied with taking care of our own idea of our fundamental needs, the bulk of which are related to money. We desire luxurious homes, impressive reputations, large cars, and the ability to work without having to lift a finger; however, we often overlook the fact that none of these things matter when the planet is dying – and much faster than you probably thought. 

People tend to forget that there is no “Planet B”; we can’t pack our things, take our loved ones and head towards another flying sphere that, let's face it, we’ll be fast to ruin once again. 

The Earth’s protection ought to be just as crucial as your personal safety – and to bring awareness to this topic, we’ve gathered a couple of posts from a dedicated Facebook page called “Give A Shift About Nature.”

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think a lot of Bored Panda's have now found there spirit animal, including me!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“Caring for the environment is the most important thing we can do. Without a healthy environment, there won’t be a healthy anything” – this Facebook page has 1,326,566 followers and dedicates its postings to nature and all things green. It was created in September 2014 and since then has been amusing folks with various memes and posts. In an effort to learn more about the group and the inspiration behind it, Bored Panda reached out to Thomas, one of the creators of the “Give A Shift About Nature” Page: 

“The page is run by a husband-husband duo, Thomas and Cody. We’re based out of the Pacific Northwest. I (Thomas) worked for an environmental nonprofit for years. When that project came to an end, I still had a ton of passion for the environment and no outlet for it. So I created a Facebook page and started sharing content in the hopes that it would connect with people.”
#2

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

17points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
43 minutes ago

weebeebum! 😍

2
2points
reply
View more comments

BP asked Thomas why he thinks memes play such a significant role in modern society, to which he said: “In the context of an activist Facebook page, memes are important because they offer us easy-to-digest, bite-sized pieces of information that are often actionable without much additional time devoted to research. There are thousands, if not millions of environmental issues around the world creating an ecological death by a thousand cuts. People should read books and they should read long-form, informative articles, but each of us can’t do that for every environmental issue. Memes are a good tool for raising awareness. They are also sometimes extremely funny, which is great. Laughter is important.”

It’s true! Internet memes have become a new medium of communication; they’re easy to make and tend to be pretty relatable. They express opinions and emotions, and keep us grounded and alert about everything that’s going on in our big, big world, be it something as serious as environmental concerns or as goofy as a collection of stills from a viral TV show that’s taken over streaming platforms.
#3

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

17points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Majestic stalking ensues

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

16points
POST

It's no secret that many of us have pondered about how little our civilization contributes to the environment and its well-being. Polluted oceans, never-ending amounts of plastic – the list could go on and on. We blame the problems on the wealthy folks or stay in denial and brush the disastrous statistics off, thinking that it’s not our fault that Planet Earth is literally crumbling apart. 

Sometimes people need a little push, which is why we asked Thomas to tell us how to convince others to care about the environment, and he started off by saying that: “The two best ways to convince someone to care about the environment are to lead by action and to understand how environmentalism intersects with their lives.”
#5

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

16points
POST
#6

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

15points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Adorable aww bless

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The creator of the page then continued: “Environmentalists tend to make a major strategic error when talking to people about environmental issues. It is easy to assume that, once people know what we know, they’ll be as up in arms about these issues as we are. But that is almost never the case. Most people want to make good environmental choices, but most won’t upend their entire worldview or system of values for it.”

“Put another way, saying ‘This is what I do and why I do it’ is far more persuasive than ‘This is what you need to do and you had better get started or else.’”
#7

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

15points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

So cute ❤️ hello Mr Grumpy

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

14points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

How hard is it to type when someone is watching you?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

And they register at self checkouts as a tin of Heinz Beans.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Lastly, the man finished off with a short but spot-on farewell message dedicated to our readers: “The world is at a frightening tipping point right now and it’s easy to not know what to do. My advice to everyone feeling this way: get outside. Breathe some fresh air, get some sun on your skin, take your shoes off and feel the Earth on your feet. The environment isn’t just something that we’re responsible for saving. It can also be a source of strength, clarity, and balance in our lives.”
#10

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

11points
POST
#11

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

9points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is awesome 😊

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is terrifying for some reason.

1
1point
reply

Keep in mind that a clean environment is essential for healthy living; even if you believe that you’re unable to combat the horrible threats to our planet on your own, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t treat it with respect.

We hope that you’ve enjoyed this comical ensemble of memes and posts from the “Give A Shift About Nature” Facebook page – but now, go recycle some garbage.
#13

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

8points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Archie Bunker: "Meathead!"

0
0points
reply
#14

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

8points
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Those pandas are not bored, unlike us.

0
0points
reply
#15

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

8points
POST
Ephemeral Mochi
Ephemeral Mochi
Community Member
56 minutes ago

It's a little rainbow hat!!

1
1point
reply
#16

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

8points
POST
The leech
The leech
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've never laughed so hard.

1
1point
reply
#17

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

7points
POST
#18

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

We have found our next superhero movie.

0
0points
reply
#19

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

7points
POST
#20

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

7points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Huge Hippo Blep my life is complete

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

7points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lmao just looked it up and it's true. The naughty birbs were split up ''The parrots – named Billy, Elsie, Eric, Jade and Tyson – joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s colony of 200 grey parrots in August. But soon after, they started encouraging each other to swear '' no one complained but they moved them in case children started swearing 🤣

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

7points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

and now that is something i will never ever unsee

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

6points
POST
#24

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

6points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Reminds me of Skesis

1
1point
reply
#25

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

6points
POST
#26

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

6points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

This job ... I want this job 💗

1
1point
reply
#28

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

6points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm all for deranged possum fall!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

5points
POST
#30

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

5points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Soft Moo Cow, Sleepy Moo Cow ..little ball of fur 🎵

2
2points
reply
#31

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

5points
POST
#32

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

You REALLY do not know what Penguins have been seen doing in the wild. We are talking duck level acts of a horrific nature.

0
0points
reply
#33

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

4points
POST
Sonia Ward
Sonia Ward
Community Member
25 minutes ago

The Holy Grail Part 2?

0
0points
reply
#34

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Plucked chicken.

0
0points
reply
#35

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

A BIG hummingbird.

0
0points
reply
#36

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

2points
POST
#38

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

2points
POST
#39

Give-A-Shift-Nature

@giveashiftnature Report

1point
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is nuts.

1
1point
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!