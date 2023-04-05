Guy Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Telling His GF “I Told You So” After One Of Her Friends Tried Hitting On Her

No one likes being schooled and told “I told you so,” especially if it’s your own boyfriend doing so. Sometimes, even if you know you’re totally right, it’s best to just shut up about it and comfort the other person.

In today’s story, a boyfriend and Reddit user NurseYakub just couldn’t withhold from gloating to his girlfriend about being correct in his suspicions about her guy friend being attracted to her.

Often people have no idea how to react to their partner being hit on, leading to feelings of anxiety and heartache

A Reddit user had a hunch that his girlfriend’s friend was interested in her a bit too much and would tell her so

Image credits: NurseYakub

She wouldn’t listen to his warnings, calling him jealous, while he called her and all women “slow” in his post

Image credits: NurseYakub

That friend did confess his love to the GF and she rejected the guy immediately, telling her BF

Image credits: NurseYakub

The BF reacted by sarcastically, saying I told you so, which sparked a heated fight between them

The gist of the story is that the original poster (OP) has no problems with his girlfriend having guy friends, but occasionally he would notice that some of them may want to be more than friends. He tried to warn his girlfriend, who’d call him jealous and say he’s reading too much into things.

Sometime recently, a guy friend that OP had warned GF about hit on her. She was understandably upset over it, seeing as events like this usually end friendships for good. The boyfriend, instead of consoling her, sarcastically said: “wow, who could’ve seen this coming,” which sparked a huge fight with name-calling involved.

An important thing to keep in mind is that he had a condescending tone throughout the post, even saying “women tend to be a little slow regarding things like this,” naturally upsetting many readers on the subreddit.

You’ve likely witnessed similar situations (described in a nicer way) of people’s partners being hit on and wondered what’s the best course of action in these cases.

Brides has some advice for people sensing that someone is hitting on their partner. First, there are several signs that someone may be a little too interested in your girlfriend or boyfriend. They may be getting late night texts or calls, downplaying the relationship with that one friend, complimenting them and getting complimented constantly, and being very touchy, all of which are several good indications.

If these things make you uncomfortable, it may be a good idea to recollect whether you’ve had a chat about boundaries with your significant other. In case you haven’t, it may be a good idea to talk about things that make you uncomfortable or reaffirm boundaries if they’ve been forgotten.

What else can you do about it?

Well, if it’s mild, you shouldn’t really do anything about it – it’s an indication that other people find your partner attractive, but you’re still their special person after all. If it isn’t inappropriate or hurtful to you – just let it go.

On the other hand, if it’s repetitive and obvious, you should speak up about it. In a perfect world, if you mention it to your partner that it’s making you uncomfortable, they should stop it immediately and minimize contact with that person. You may also confront the other person, in extreme cases, but it’s for you to decide what time and approach is correct.

That covers that, but what if you notice someone hitting on your partner in person?

You could introduce yourself or befriend the person – maybe they don’t know that your person is taken and you may come away with a person who’ll be asking for your number instead of your partner’s.

The real answer in such cases is to simply trust your partner and do nothing. To be honest, if your partner decides to be unfaithful, there is no way for you to stop them. Flirting with others and paying them more attention is just a simple sign that they are unsatisfied with the relationship and are looking for a way out.

In such cases, an honest conversation is needed, and it may be time to break it off. Couples’ therapy could also help, if not to repair the relationship, then to better understand each other and gain closure before splitting.

The post got more than 13k upvotes and almost 4.5k comments. The overall decision was that he was in fact a jerk. Some argued that what he did was understandable, but it would have been more productive to have an adult conversation about it. What are your thoughts about the conflict? Share them down below.

The community decided that he was a jerk, especially for the views he expressed about women in the post

