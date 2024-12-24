Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Refuses To Raise Baby That’s Not Even His: “I Am Not A Real Man”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Teen Refuses To Raise Baby That’s Not Even His: “I Am Not A Real Man”

Becoming a parent is a special moment that many people can’t wait for. But for some, such a moment comes as more of a surprise than for others.

For this 19-year-old, the idea of him becoming a father was introduced by a girl he had a crush on. Having fallen pregnant with someone else’s child, she wanted him to be the father of her yet unborn baby; as did her parents, who pressured him, telling him to “be a man” and “step up”. Scroll down to find the full story in the young man’s own words below.

    Starting a family is a decision that shouldn’t be taken lightly

    Image credits:  Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This 19-year-old was pressured to agree to father another man’s baby

    Image credits: Joel Rivera-Camacho / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: BassPsychological293

    The young man shared more details in the comments

    Fellow netizens didn’t hold back their opinions on the situation and the probable motives of the soon-to-be-mom

    Some people, jokingly, suggested that the OP was being a jerk

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    rosebroady8 avatar
    Livingwithcfs
    Livingwithcfs
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they try to put his name of the birth certificate, demand a paternity test

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Avoid the military right now. At least until you see what direction US is going. Lots of talk about invading Mexico, annexing Greenland, etc. Also know quite a few folks who’re in the Navy and they’re very unhappy so don’t listen to those who try to get you to do that

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Totally bizarre. This girl and her parents are far from 'normal'. I do hope the innocent baby is taken good care of.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
