“Be proactive in teaching and correcting the behaviors. This comes down to the man and the woman in the house. A hood mama should NEVER be disrespected and both mom and dad should enforce that. My wife checks me when I'm not acting right. I check my kids when they are rude to their mother. It's on everyone to build up dust-free men.”

Eric first got his start as a digital creator a few years ago, mostly focusing on making jokes about his life as a dad. Eventually, he found a niche that mattered to him the most, so he wanted to focus all of his efforts on “being the best husband and father I could be and trying to spread the message that we can all be better.”

“Having an incredible wife and amazing daughters sparked the fire, and trying to make the world a better place for them keeps it burning bright. I owe my joy in this life to my wise, beautiful, strong, passionate, and hard-working wife,” Eric told Bored Panda.

“I was born and raised by a strong single mother who did everything she could to make my life great, and it has been. However, she couldn't be my dad. I never met mine but I knew that I would never let that hold me back from being what he never was: a great husband and daddy. So one of my mottos has become: be better. So let's be better men.”