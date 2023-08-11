Mom Teaches Sons Important Lessons So Their Future Partners Don’t Have To, Goes Viral
A parent’s influence is immense, which is why children—even as grown-ups later in life—are often a reflection of what’s been taught to them over the years. Moms and dads typically try their best to instill what they believe is right, hoping that some things will stick or become a positive habit.
A teacher and a mother of two, Payal Desai went viral on TikTok for her ways of raising her children. In a series of videos titled ‘No Dusty Sons’, she shares the valuable lessons she teaches her boys from an early age in the hopes that their future partners won’t have to deal with certain related issues. Payal’s videos—especially her signature look into the soul of the camera—created quite a buzz online and garnered over 243k followers on her TikTok account.
TikToker’s videos went viral after she shared the things she teaches her two sons
Image credits: payalforstyle
Payal’s videos about raising her boys attract millions of views
@payalforstyle Dust off your journal - time to write it down. #teachingoursons #funny #momsoftiktok #momlife #momofboys #journaling #dustyson #dustydaughter #trending ♬ original sound - Bryan
My in-laws’ family is very sweet and loving but they have this toxic obsession with powering through. Resting and not always being productive is frowned upon. And this is especially expected of women. I have been trying to counsel my motherinlaw into relaxing. She gets it but is now too fixed in her patterns to really rest.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
´It´s perfectly NoRMal!" - Then depilates it. Yeah, makes sense.
What is "retail theraphy "? Like a shopping spree for mental health? I agree with the cleaning, organizing, period awerness etc, but this confused me.
Installing soft close seats and expecting everyone in the house male or female to close the lid before they flush so a plume of feces doesn't sprinkle the whole bathroom
Why should she motivate him? If a grown person chooses being a couch potato its their right. Good to have good habits from childhood, but cant see why a partner should be responsible for exercise.
Some people believed her views are heteronormative, TikToker responded with a video
@payalforstyle Replying to @dezloves ♬ original sound - Payal Desai
So, none of this is about the son's happiness? Every one of these is about how he should behave FOR SOMEONE ELSE. Now I understand that this was done to women for millennia, having to adjust their lives for other people's expectations. Reversing this is not solving the problem. Making his bed so HE feels good about himself. |Writing down his feelings so HE can manage his emotions for HIIMSELF. Understanding menstruation, ok thats fair enough. But making him live every action through the lens of an imaginary future mate is the opposite of a healthy mental state.
She will teach him that women will buy anything and have to invest a lot of time to look like a proper woman. How about teaching him to feel good about himself and not because of/for someone? All I see is healing her own complexes on her son. Disgusting.
Teaching my son how to be a normal human being has nothing to do with catering to a woman.
