A parent’s influence is immense, which is why children—even as grown-ups later in life—are often a reflection of what’s been taught to them over the years. Moms and dads typically try their best to instill what they believe is right, hoping that some things will stick or become a positive habit.

A teacher and a mother of two, Payal Desai went viral on TikTok for her ways of raising her children. In a series of videos titled ‘No Dusty Sons’, she shares the valuable lessons she teaches her boys from an early age in the hopes that their future partners won’t have to deal with certain related issues. Payal’s videos—especially her signature look into the soul of the camera—created quite a buzz online and garnered over 243k followers on her TikTok account.

TikToker’s videos went viral after she shared the things she teaches her two sons

Image credits: payalforstyle

Payal’s videos about raising her boys attract millions of views

@payalforstyle Dust off your journal - time to write it down. #teachingoursons #funny #momsoftiktok #momlife #momofboys #journaling #dustyson #dustydaughter #trending ♬ original sound - Bryan

#1

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

My in-laws’ family is very sweet and loving but they have this toxic obsession with powering through. Resting and not always being productive is frowned upon. And this is especially expected of women. I have been trying to counsel my motherinlaw into relaxing. She gets it but is now too fixed in her patterns to really rest.

#2

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#3

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#4

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#5

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#6

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

´It´s perfectly NoRMal!" - Then depilates it. Yeah, makes sense.

#7

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#8

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#9

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#10

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#11

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#12

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

What is "retail theraphy "? Like a shopping spree for mental health? I agree with the cleaning, organizing, period awerness etc, but this confused me.

#13

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

Installing soft close seats and expecting everyone in the house male or female to close the lid before they flush so a plume of feces doesn't sprinkle the whole bathroom

#14

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

#15

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

Why should she motivate him? If a grown person chooses being a couch potato its their right. Good to have good habits from childhood, but cant see why a partner should be responsible for exercise.

#16

Mom-Teaches-Sons-Perfect-Husband-Lessons-Payal-Desai

Some people believed her views are heteronormative, TikToker responded with a video

@payalforstyle Replying to @dezloves ♬ original sound - Payal Desai

The online community showed support and appreciation to the mom in the comments

