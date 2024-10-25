ADVERTISEMENT

Saying no isn’t easy, especially if it’s to someone you care about. Some folks take advantage of people with a lack of boundaries, which can be especially annoying. Nobody wants to be put in a situation like that, but if it does happen, you’ve got to be strong and not give in.

Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done, and this woman quickly realized that. Her boyfriend kept letting his ex-wife crash all of their couple’s plans and never confronted her about it. One day, the ex went too far, and it caused a lot of drama.

You should be able to count on your partner to back you up and take a stand when needed, but it can be hard to do that if they never want to rock the boat or set boundaries

Image credits: Jasmin Wedding Photography / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her boyfriend of five years has a daughter from his previous relationship and that his co-parenting arrangement is usually fairly smooth

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man’s ex-wife, Susie, often came over unannounced, invited herself on their trips, and called him many times, all of which she began doing more after her relationship ended

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster tried her best to stay in her lane until Susie randomly invited herself on their Disney holiday along with the poster’s and boyfriend’s daughters

Image credits: Street_Temperature34

The non-confrontational guy was more worried about rocking the boat with his ex, so the poster gave him an ultimatum to confront her, or else the vacation would be off

Co-parenting is already a difficult thing to do without adding more drama to the situation. It’s not only important to care for the child’s wellbeing but also your own when dealing with your ex. A successful co-parenting arrangement requires you to have healthy boundaries and mutual respect for one another. This sounds easy in theory but can be tough to put into practice.

It’s obvious that the man has struggled to confront his ex about her overbearing behavior. As the poster stated, he seems more afraid of rocking the boat than how his girlfriend feels about the situation. That’s why Bored Panda reached out to the post’s author, u/Street_Temperature34, to get her perspective on the situation.

She told us: “While we have been together for 5 years, they have been divorced since their daughter was an infant. I have a very different experience with my co-parent, and my partner feels that my discomfort is a result of that. It is not. We are on opposite ends of the spectrum, he is right about that, but my discomfort is not a result of that reality.”

The author explained that her boyfriend “has not ‘taken a stand’ as far as I can tell. However, he has become more aware of the behavior that I’ve pointed out. He has been noticing more how she takes over. Not confident that he’ll do anything different at this point, but much more observant of her overstepping and taking advantage.”

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Without healthy boundaries in place, it’s easy for folks with the wrong intentions to take advantage of someone. This can also cause a lot of stress and overwhelm because it often forces the boundaryless individual to disregard their needs and prioritize what other people want.

In this case, many netizens felt like the boyfriend’s lack of assertiveness was concerning. The author told us: “every responder to my post warned me of the red flag, understandably. It is most certainly a red flag. I do find some of the responses very black-and-white in nature.”

“It’s not as easy to categorize behavior or label people as ‘spineless’ in real life as it is behind a computer with possibly no lived or relatable experience. So, I take it with a grain of salt but also as validation that I’m responsible for making a decision about what is best for me in this relationship,” she added.

It is definitely easy to criticize the man for not saying no to his ex-wife, but there can often be an underlying reason why that’s his go-to response. Experts say that boundary-setting can be tough for people who fear conflict or ruining a relationship. It may also stem from low self-esteem.

Whatever his reasons may be, comments from people finally made the OP realize that she was right to put her foot down and protect her peace. This kind of behavior can’t go on and isn’t healthy for her relationship, so hopefully, her boyfriend will realize that and take a stand.

What would you have done if you were in her place? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Netizens posted harsh comments about the boyfriend’s lack of boundaries, some were also suspicious of his ex-wife’s intentions

