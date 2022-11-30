88 Geography Facts About Precious Home Planet
The Earth is everything but boring - from looming hilltops to inviting valleys, it is full of interesting places to see and to be in. And although looking at pictures of the most interesting geographical points of the Earth might already seem like an exciting enough thing to do, wait until you read our list of these incredible geography facts! So, yeah, this is our list dedicated exclusively to interesting geography, facts about geography, and all the gorgeous places we have here on our home planet.
Besides loads of unbelievable facts about things like mountains, rivers, and gorges, there’s also a category in our list that might be labeled as fun geography facts. And the thing that makes them entertaining is, for the most part, the factor of disbelief. Like, did you know that there’s a place that’s even higher than Mount Everest? Now that’s worthy of a chuckle! Well, at least to us, since we love to be astonished and discover something new about the Earth daily. So, treat these interesting geography facts both as learning material and a source of entertainment, but be careful of falling into a rabbit hole of extensive googling once you encounter a cool fact that basically mesmerizes you.
The best part is that you won’t have to scale mountains or cross oceans to find the most interesting geography trivia - it’s all here on this list. In fact, just a tiny little scroll below! Once you’re there, be sure to rank the interesting facts, so the most incredible ones find their way to the top of this list. And after that, just one more thing left - share this article with your friends!
Sudan Has More Ancient Pyramids Than Egypt
There are a lot of interesting facts surrounding the pyramids. The Giza pyramids are just some of the oldest pyramids in the world. In fact, Sudan has more ancient pyramids than Egypt.
Apparently, there are 138 pyramids in Egypt and 200–255 pyramids in Sudan. Interestingly, the pyramids in the latter were not built by ancient Egyptians, who may have moved further south.
Yellowstone National Park Is Home To A Supervolcano
A simple volcano alone might be scary, but a supervolcano? Now, that is truly scary and amazing. Being the first natural park in the USA, Yellowstone is special. A big part of the park rests on top of a supervolcano.
While the last time the Yellowstone supervolcano erupted was 640,000+ years ago, one might just wonder what kind of power and destruction lies beneath this park.
The Shortest Town Names Have One Letter
Simplicity is everything. The simpler the name of a town, the easier it is to remember. Sweden takes the medal for the shortest town name. Simply named “Ö,” the town name means island. Literally.
There is a small town in Norway, in the Loften Islands - called "Å". It's extremely picturesque, like the entire archipelago
The Largest Concentration Of Lakes Is In Canada, With Over 879,000 Lakes
Second by size but first with the number of lakes, Canada outmatches every other nation with the number of lakes it has. A survey found that Canada has the most lakes per square kilometer in the entire world. Canada is home to an astounding 62% of the 1.42 million lakes globally, with a size greater than 0.1 square kilometers.
Australia's Red Rock Uluru Is Bigger Than You Think
Rocks! They are everywhere, but Australia probably has the largest ones. At a height of 2,831 feet (863 meters) above sea level, Uluru/Ayers Rock stands 1,142 feet (348 meters) over the surrounding desert plain. Explorer Ernest Giles initially noticed the rock in 1872. Surveyor William Gosse was the first European to visit it the following year.
Not to mention most of it is underground! But now, as I have your attention: if you ever visit - do not be tempted to climb it. It is a sacred place for its indigenous custodians, please respect it. A walk around at a distance is as amazing, really! And don't miss a chance to see its changing colours at sunset.
Lions Are Extinct In 26 Countries In Africa
Kings of the jungle, lions once ruled the continent of Africa and were even present on the European continent, before they were driven out. According to official records, lions are extinct not only in Europe but also in 26 African countries. It’s sad to imagine how much of the lion population has been wipped out.
Japan's Aomori Has An Annual Snowfall Of More Than 312 Inches
With Japan being stuck on an island, the weather there gets crazy from time to time. The majority of the 312 inches of snow that falls in Aomori City each year occurs between November and April. Because of the city's chilly winter temperatures, colliding winds speed cloud formation, which leads to significant precipitation that falls as snow rather than rain. Unbelievable facts like these only boost the tourism sector of this town.
The Largest Desert In The World Is Antarctica
Antarctica is the largest desert? Something is not right. Sometimes, a desert is not only composed of sand. Deserts can be described as being a dryish place with no possibility to survive for a long period. By this description, Antarctica has one of the largest deserts on Earth. Interesting geography facts like these only showcase how Antarctica is unique as a continent.
You Can Go Inside A Volcanic Magma Chamber In Iceland
Iceland — the volcano nation. If you ever visit this island, be sure to visit the volcanic magma chamber that is open to tourists. A volcano's magma chamber is frequently referred to as its heart. That is where all the "bad stuff" happens. The only notable exception to this is the Þríhnúkagígur volcano, where the magma in the chamber appears to have vanished.
Peru Is About 2.9 Times Bigger Than Sweden
Located on the continent of South America, it might surprise you just how huge Peru is when compared to a large European nation like Sweden. Peru is about 1,285,216 square kilometers larger than Sweden, which is about 450,295 square kilometers. It kind of makes you think just how small Sweden is.
Mt. Everest Isn't As Close To The Moon As Mt. Chimborazo
Being the highest mountain not only on the Asian continent, but also in the world, Mt. Everest is 8,848 m (29028.87 ft) high, but it is not the closest mountain to the Moon. With Earth not being the perfect circle we all imagined it to be, some points are much closer to the Moon than others. Since the Earth's bulge is largest just one degree south of the Equator, the peak of Ecuador's Mount Chimborazo, which is located there, is the highest point above the planet's center. With that in mind, that means that Mount Chimborazo is closer to the Moon and stars than the highest peak of Mt. Everest.
Los Angeles And San Francisco Will Be Neighboring Cities (In 15 Million Years)
While Los Angeles and San Francisco are both located on the west coast of the USA, they aren’t neighbors… just yet. But, in just 15 million years, San Francisco and Los Angeles will become neighbors. If you are deciding what city to choose, don’t worry, in 15 million years, it won’t make any difference.
Three Countries Are Landlocked By Just One Country, Lesotho, San Marino And Vatican City
San Marino, Vatican City, and Lesotho are the only nations currently separated from bodies of water by just one country. While San Marino and Vatican City are small city-states located inside the borders of Italy, Lesotho is a larger nation surrounded by the Republic of South Africa, and has no access to the greater oceans of the Atlantic or Indian.
Kentucky Has More Caves Than Any Other Place On Earth
While Kentucky might be known today as being the homeplace of Kentucky whiskey, it is also a host to more caves than any other place on Earth. The longest cave system, known as Mammoth Cave National Park, is located in this east coast state. So get your gear, get those tickets and go explore (with a guide, of course) just how deep this state goes.
Istanbul Is The Only Major City Resting On Two Continents
Situated on the entrance between the Black and Mediterranean seas, Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, but not the capital city. It is also located on two different continents — Europe and Asia. The city is united by a system of bridges, but both sides of the city are still quite different. The European side has banks and historical buildings, while the Asian side is a bit more relaxed.
The Deepest Place On Earth Is The Mariana Trench In The Pacific Ocean
The Mariana Trench, also known as Marianas Trench, is a deep sea trench that runs down the bottom of the western North Pacific Ocean. It is the deepest trench that is known to exist on Earth and is predominantly found to the east and south of the Mariana Islands.
Challenger Deep, a minor valley with steep walls on the bottom of the main trench southwest of Guam, is where the greatest depths are found. Cool facts like these might make you want to take a swim in the ocean!
Bangkok's Full Name Is 163 Letters
While the Sweden town of “Ö” takes the title of the shortest town name, Bangkok might take the title of the longest name with 163 letters. Ready?
Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Yuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit.
Try remembering that.
42 Buildings In New York Have Their Own Zip Codes
4 million people live on the island, thus a lot of mail travels through Manhattan every day. The ZIP code system is essential to completing the enormous work of getting all that mail where it needs to go. It's interesting to note that 42 buildings in Manhattan have unique ZIP codes.
The Most Remote Place On Earth Is Point Nemo
When the closest other person to you is an astronaut in space, then you know you are quite far from civilization. Point Nemo is as remote as remote can be. Whenever they fly over Point Nemo, astronauts on the International Space Station, which is 415.211 km (258 mi) distant, are the closest people to this point.
The Dead Sea Is Sinking
Shrinking seas are one of the more horrible side effects of global warming. The Dead Sea is one of them. According to research, the salty sea's surface is subsiding by more than 91.44 cm (3 ft) per year.
A Town In Nebraska Has A Single Resident
It seems that one person can make a town. Located in Nebraska, Monowi might be the smallest town in the United States. The only resident of Monowi, Nebraska, is 84-year-old Elsie Eiler, who pays her taxes and issues her alcohol license.
You'll Hit New York In All Directions From Stamford, Connecticut
With New York and Stamford, Connecticut located right next to each other, they are practically a step away. If you were to go in any of the four directions from Stamford, there is a high chance that eventually, you are going to hit the state of New York. So if you are ever in Stamford, Connecticut, why not visit New York too?
Peru Has Floating Islands On A Lake
Seeing an island in the ocean is a common thing to see, but what about a floating island on a lake? Well, Peru has a number of them. The world's highest navigable lake, Lake Titicaca, has a small area where the movable Uros Islands are located. It's safe to assume that nowhere else on the planet is like it.
The World's Longest Flight Takes 19 Hours
Nobody likes to fly or ride for a long time. It just becomes too boring to sit in one seat and just wait. The longest airline route in the world, from Singapore to New York, will be operated by Singapore Airlines from October. Approximately 15,322 km (9,521 mi) are covered over the route. Now that is quite a long flight!
Yuma, Arizona Is The Sunniest Place In The World, Averaging More Than 4,000 Sunlight Hours
The sunny state of Arizona is, well, sunny. Yuma, Arizona shines the brightest with 91 percent of the year's daylight hours, earning it the title of Sunniest City on Earth. You might appreciate the fact that the environment in this town is also the driest and least humid.
Australia's Deadliest Animals Are Horses
While Australia is a place of weird animals that seem to be scary and dangerous, the most dangerous animal in the land down under is a horse. Between 2008 and 2017, 77 people were slain in Australia by horses and cows.
14 Countries Have Less Than 1% Forest (3 Have None)
Due to pressure from the expanding population on the available land, tiny countries with high population densities typically have little or no forest acreage. While the small nations of Monaco and Nauru have 0% of their territory covered in forests, the island nations of Kiribati and Maldives have from 2% to 3% of their territories covered in forests.
There Are No Mosquitos In Iceland
Who likes mosquitoes? Probably no one. Lucky for you, Iceland is free of them. Although they are widespread in other nations, they aren’t in Iceland. Because of the chilly climate, mosquitoes can't enter Iceland and cannot deposit their eggs on the ground, preventing them from colonizing the island.
You Will Only Find Narwhals In The Wild In Canada, Denmark (Greenland), Norway And Russia
The narwhal has a long, spiraling tusk sticking out of its head that gives it the appearance of a hybrid between a whale and a unicorn. Tusks are most frequently found in males, and some of them may have two.
In the Arctic waters off of Canada, Greenland, Norway, and Russia, narwhals live out their entire lives. The Baffin Bay-Davis Strait region hosts the majority of the world's narwhals, who spend up to five months hibernating there under the sea ice.
There Are Underwater Lakes And Rivers
Lakes and rivers occur not only on the surface but also below us. When saltwater comes up from the seafloor, it dissolves the surrounding salt layer and gathers in the depressions that emerge. This is how underwater lakes and rivers develop on the ocean's bottom. Unique fishes live in bodies of water, having adapted to the new environment.
The Tallest Waterfall In The World Is Tugela Falls
In the KwaZulu-Natal Province of the Republic of South Africa, the Drakensberg of Royal Natal National Park is home to the complex of seasonal waterfalls known as Tugela Falls. With an uninterrupted leap of 411 m (1348.43 ft) and a total drop of 947 m (3106.96 ft), it may be the tallest waterfall on Earth, according to some measurements.
Australia Has A 600km Wider Diameter Than The Moon
Australia's diameter is 600 km (372.82 mi) wider than the Moon's. While Australia's length from east to west is over 4000 km (2485.485 mi), the Moon's diameter is only 3400 km (2112.662 mi). Even though the Moon has a larger surface area than a spherical one, it is still rather beautiful.
Alaska Is The Westernmost And Easternmost State In The U.S.
The westernmost point of land in the United States, and all of North America, is located in the outer Aleutian Islands, which are located between Alaska and Russia. The uninhabited island of Semisopochnoi, by longitude, is the easternmost part of the US that you can find in Alaska.
No it isn't Hawaii is. It's the most western on the mainland
There’s A Lake Within An Island On A Lake Within An Island
The super inception. Like a Russian Matryoshka doll, there is an island with a lake inside of it, which houses an island on it… which hosts a lake. Arguably one of the most awesome geography facts, these types of Inception -kinda islands are usually summed up and called simply recursive islands.
Mauna Kea Is Taller Than Everest
Mt. Everest is called the highest mountain for having the highest peak, but it isn't the tallest mountain. If you were to measure a mountain from the very bottom of where it starts, the title of the tallest mountain would then go to Mauna Kea, which starts from the bottom of an ocean and reaches a total of 10,210 m (33497.375 ft).
Iceland Is Growing 5 Centimeters Per Year
Since Iceland is one of the world's youngest landmasses, it is home to some of the most active volcanoes. The island was created by a huge volcanic fissure in the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which is where the American and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Even now, the nation is expanding by roughly 5 cm (1.97 in) annually as it splits wider at the areas where two tectonic plates collide.
The Pacific Ocean Is Shrinking
The fatty of the world, the Pacific Ocean is starting to drop some weight and beginning to shrink. Because of the opening of the Atlantic Ocean and the westward movement of North and South America, the Pacific Ocean basin is getting smaller.
The Pacific plate lies beneath the majority of the Pacific Ocean. Three smaller plates, the Nazca, Cocos, and Juan de Fuca plates, encircle the Pacific plate on its east side. Under the Eurasian, Philippine, and Indo-Australian plates is where the western border of the Pacific plate is subducting. And thus it shrinks.
Los Angeles Is East Of Reno, Nevada
Situated on the west coast of the USA, Los Angeles, California is more east than the city of Reno, Nevada. Although Los Angeles is located on the Pacific Coast and Nevada is California's eastern neighbor, Reno is located further west. Los Angeles is located at 118°14' west, while Reno is at 119°49' west.
There Are Around 7640 Islands In The Philippines
A lot of facts about geography focus on mountains and not a lot of them focus on islands. The Republic of the Philippines is an archipelago of over 7,640 islands, roughly 2,000 of which are inhabited. The Philippines' second-largest island, Mindanao, is located at the southern tip of the archipelago and can be divided into three primary regions: Luzon, the Visayas, and the country as a whole.
Sargasso Is The Only Sea In The World That Has No Land Boundary
The only sea in the world that is completely encircled by, well, more sea, is located in the North Atlantic Ocean. Its northern, western, southern, and eastern borders are formed by the Gulf Stream, the North Atlantic Equatorial Current, and the Canary Current. Similar to a terrestrial coastline, these currents create a gyre that circles the Sargasso Sea in a clockwise direction.
The Largest Rock On The Planet (Mount Augustus) Is In Australia
Another rock to add to the ever-growing collection of Australia. The largest monocline in the world, called by the local Wadjarri Aboriginal people as Burringurrah, is found in Mount Augustus National Park in Western Australia, which is situated 460 km (285.832 mi) east of Carnarvon.
The rock itself spans 4,795 hectares in Mount Augustus National Park and is nearly 8 km long. Mount Augustus is surrounded by granite rock that is 1,650 million years old. This makes it significantly older and twice as big as Uluru (Ayers Rock).
Jericho Is Believed To Be The Oldest Continuously Inhabited City In The World
Jericho is the world's oldest continually inhabited city. This area belonged to the ancient city of Palestine, which was founded 9,000 years before Christ and is situated on the Jordan River. Jericho is not only the oldest city in the world, but it is also the lowest due to its location of 258 m (282.152 ft) below sea level.
Africa Spans All Four Hemispheres
The world can be divided into four different parts known as the hemispheres. Africa is situated so that it is in all four of the hemispheres, making it the only continent out of the major four to do so.
Alaska Is Home To The Largest Cities In America
With Alaska being the largest state in the union of the United States, it’s only normal for it to also have the largest cities by the area occupied. The four largest cities in the US by area are located in Alaska: Sitka (2,870.3 square miles), Juneau (2,701.9 square miles), Wrangell (2,542.5 square miles), Anchorage (1,704.7 square miles). The next biggest city is situated in Florida and is only 747 square miles.
Diomede Islands 2.4 Miles (4 Km) Apart Are 20 Hours Apart
Time zones can be strange and create strange situations. The Diomede Islands are only separated by 4 km (2.4 mi), yet due to the International Date Line running across them, they are not only in different time zones but also 20 hours apart.
Water Covers The Majority Of The Planet, But Most Of It Can't Be Used By Humans
While oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers have water in them, humans can’t use all of it. We can only use fresh water. A very small portion of the total amount of water on the globe is freshwater. Even while water covers almost 70% of the earth, only 2.5% of it is fresh water.
Only 1% of our freshwater is readily available and the majority of it is trapped in glaciers and snowfields. In essence, only 0.007% of the water in the world is used to hydrate and feed its 8 billion inhabitants.
Most Of The U.S. Coastline Is In Alaska
From coast to coast, the USA spans the whole continent, but most of its coastline can be found in the state of Alaska. More than all the other states' coastlines combined, Alaska's shoreline stretches for a total of 10686.04 km (6,640 mi). Including islands, Alaska has 54563.199 km (33,904 mi) of shoreline.
It Takes 90 Days For One Drop Of Water To Travel The Mississippi River
The lifeline of the US and North American continent, the Mississippi river, is quite long. A single drop of water needs 90 days to travel the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River descends 1,475 ft from Lake Itasca, where it begins, to the Gulf of Mexico, where it ends.
You Could Walk To Russia From Alaska
While the rivalry between Russia and the USA is usually handled in Europe, the real distance between these giants is quite small. It is easy to be mesmerized by the small space separating North America and Siberia when gazing at a globe of the Earth.
The Bering Strait is barely 85 km broad at its narrowest point, luring adventurers to try navigating its cold waters. An explorer would have to cross the Bering Strait illegally if they wanted to kayak, swim, stroll on the ice, or sail from Alaska to Siberia.
There Are 700 Caribbean Islands
More than 700 islands, reefs, and cays make up the Caribbean, which is divided into 30 territories by sovereign nations, foreign departments, and dependencies. Many of these regions have their own version of the Creole language or use English, French, or Spanish.
The Caribbean, a popular travel destination for visitors from all over the world, is known for its stunning beaches, mountains, rainforests, culture, cuisine, and variety of wildlife. It also has a fairly tropical temperature.
Greece Has More Than 200 Inhabited Islands
There are between 1,200 and 6,000 Greek islands, according to recent estimations. Of course, it depends on one’s personal definition of an island. There are between 166 and 227 Greek islands that are inhabited. Greece also has one of the longest coastlines in the world, which is one of the reasons why it can have so many islands.
The World's Largest War Memorial Is A Road
When World War I came to an end, a lot of Australians returned home and took up local jobs to support themselves and their families. Some took up laying roads along the coast of Australia. One of the roads, completed in 1932 and spanning a total of 241.402 km (150 mi), became a memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers called the “Great Ocean Road”.
Papua New Guinea Has 840 Languages
Australia might have the largest number of rocks within its borders, but Papua New Guinea takes the title of having the most languages, with 840 active languages. Second place goes to Indonesia, which has 711 surviving languages. Nigeria comes in third with 520 surviving languages.
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded Was −128.6°F (−89.2°C)
While Russia might be cold, how cold can it get on Earth overall? The Vostok station in Antarctica reported the lowest air temperature ever measured at the planet's surface on July 21, 1983, at 02:45 UT, with a reading of -89.2°C (-128.56°F). Due to its high susceptibility to marine air mass intrusions as Rossby wave activity shifts across the peninsula, the surface temperatures at Vostok station in the winter are highly changeable.
The Hottest Recorded Temperature Was 134°F (56.7°C)
Let’s move on from the coldness of Russia to the hot mess that is the rest of the world. At Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, California, USA, on July 10, 1913, a temperature of 56.7°C (134°F) was officially recorded as the highest ever. The previous record was held by El Azizia, Libya, with a measurement of 58°C (136.4°F), but was removed for various factors.
It Snows In Hawaii
The tropical island that is Hawaii does get some snow from time to time, but only on the tops of the highest peaks of the Big Island, and Maui gets covered by it. Snow storms which come back every winter usually cover just the mountains above 11,000 ft, thus only Mauna Kea (13,803 ft) and Mauna Loa (13,680 ft) get to see the snowflakes.
The Largest Sand Island In The World Is In Australia
Listed in the World Heritage, Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, is almost 123 km long and 22 km wide at its widest point. The highest dunes on the island climb to a height of 244 m, while most only reach 100 to 200 m.
India Is Home To The World's Highest Cricket Ground
Cricket is one of the most popular games in the territories once controlled by the British monarchs. The majority of historians agree that the game of cricket originated in the southeast of England during the Middle Ages. It became more well-liked among adults in the 17th century and remained a leisure game until the 18th century when it became a national sport of England. Yet, India is the home to the largest cricket grounds in the world, and the game is currently quite popular there.
The Shortest Flight In The World Takes 57 Seconds
If you are up for a short flight, why not take a 57-second flight? In Scotland, the flight between Westray and Papa Westray is the shortest commercial flight in the world.
Russia Is Home To Europe's Tallest Mountain, Mount Elbrus
The Alps, ski resorts, and attractive mountain villages are often thought of by people when thinking about mountaineering in Europe. In fact, the highest peak in Europe, Elbrus, is found in the Russian Caucasus, not the French Alps. Elbrus, with its double-coned volcano, is 832 m (2729.66 ft) higher than Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in Western Europe, at 5642 meters. Despite its enormous size, most people can climb Europe's tallest peak, but it requires effort and commitment.
Russia Is Home To The Coldest Inhabited Place On Earth
We, humans, tend to stick to where the sun is shining and the weather is nice, but it seems like the inhabitants of this place have a different view on living. The coldest temperature ever recorded at Oymyakon, sometimes known as the "Pole of Cold," was -71.2°C (-96.16°F).
In the 1920s and 1930s, reindeer herders would stop in the village, which is now home to 500 people, to water their flocks at the thermal spring. Ironically, because of a neighboring hot spring, Oymyakon means "non-freezing water”.
Mawsynram In India Is The Wettest Place On Earth
The village of Mawsynram in northeast India is the wettest place on Earth, receiving an incredible 11,871 millimeters of rain a year on average. There has been an average rainfall of 3,000 millimeters just from June to August. Due to the catchment area's unusual form and orography, moisture from the Bay of Bengal concentrates here, causing significant rains.
Dry Valleys Are Entirely Rain-Free
The Dry Valleys in Antarctica, where there hasn't been any rain in about 2 million years, are the driest regions on Earth. This area, which covers 4800 square kilometers, has nearly no water, ice, or snow and receives zero precipitation. The absence of rain in this area is caused by katabatic winds, which are breezes from the mountains that are so damp that gravity draws them away from the valleys.
The Middle East Imports Sand From Australia
Australia and Saudi Arabia are two desert nations, yet, while one exports its sand, the other imports that sand. Saudi Arabia is the importer of sand from Australia because of their huge construction needs. This demand is only rising and Australia is more than eager to continue shoveling that sand.
The Caribbean Is The Deepest Of The Seven Seas
Jack Sparrow’s secrets aren’t the only deep dark things hidden in the Caribbean sea. With a maximum depth of 7,686 m (25216.54 ft) below sea level, the Caribbean Sea is the world's deepest sea and the second-largest sea in the Atlantic Ocean. It is deeper than the Arctic Ocean and is the fifth-deepest body of water in the globe.
Mexican Soccer Fans Caused An Earthquake During 2018's World Cup Play
Nature is brutal, but what about a large crowd of hyped-up football fans? Mexican seismologists have verified that soccer supporters are a real force of nature. In 2018, World Cup fans took to the streets and their joyful celebrations were able to create quite a shockwave. One can imagine what would happen if Mexico wins a World Cup…
Over 3,100 Animal Species Are Found In Brazil
Ahh, the Amazon rainforest. The wonder of this world, a place where life thrives and plenty of species of animals exist. By current records, the Amazon rainforest hosts an astonishing 3,100 different animal species. One can just wonder what hides in the trees and leaves of this magnificent place.
Colombia Is Home To Most Bird Species
Columbia is a wonderful place with so many fun geography facts to learn. In fact, the largest number of different bird species can be found in Columbia! Currently, Colombia is home to 1958 bird species, 80 of which are endemic, making up over 20% of the world's bird variety. With 165 species out of the 355 that can be found over the entire American continent, it also has the highest diversity of hummingbirds.
The World's Tallest Tree, Named Hyperion Is Found In The Redwood National Park, California
Sequoia sempervirens, found in California's Redwood National Park, is the tallest tree still standing. The coast redwood, known as Hyperion, was found by Chris Atkins and Michael Taylor on August 25, 2006, and, in an effort to preserve it, its exact location is kept a closely-guarded secret.
Indonesia Is A Global Leader In Coconut Production
The world's largest producer of coconuts is Indonesia. The province of North Sulawesi produces the majority of the nation's coconuts. Coconuts grown in Indonesia are exported internationally in large quantities. Indonesia is also one of the biggest growers of pineapples worldwide.
Egypt Is Located In Both Africa And Asia
Egypt is what is referred to as a ‘transcontinental nation’. It is located in both Asia and Africa. However, because Africa contains the majority of Egypt, most people think of Africa when referring to Egypt. Asia contains the other little portion of Egypt. It is the Sinai Peninsula, located in the country's southwest.
Iguanas Are An Invasive Species In Florida
Due to their negative effects on local animals, green iguanas, which are not native to Florida, are regarded as an invasive species. Green iguanas, like all non-native reptile species, are not protected in Florida unless by an anti-cruelty statute and may be mercilessly murdered on private property with the consent of the homeowner.
There Are Submarine Volcanos
The Earth's most active volcanic systems are submerged in water that is typically 2,600 m (8,500 ft) deep. An estimated 75% of the annual volcanic activity is produced by a global system of mid-ocean ridges underneath the oceans.
Lava is estimated to have erupted in an area of 3 cubic kilometers (0.7 cubic miles). The margins of new oceanic plates are formed by magma and lava, which also provide heat and chemicals to some of the planet's most peculiar and exotic organisms.
Mexico City Is Sinking
Mexico cannot only create earthquakes during a World Cup but also slowly sink their capital city. Mexico City's ground is sinking at a rate of over 50 cm (20 in) per year, and neither will it stop nor will it recover.
Russia And China Touch 14 Countries Each
Russia and China are two of the biggest countries in the world. So large that they both touch 14 countries each. Russia has borders with many European nations and some Asian countries, while China is bordering many east Asian countries.