You Could Fit All The Planets In Our Solar System Between Earth And The Moon

At apogee, when the Moon is farthest from the Earth, it's about 398,000 km surface-to-surface.

If we align the planets through their polar axes, they add up to a total distance of 364,799 km.

Phil Plait , nasa.gov Report

#2

Saturn's Moon Titan Is The Only Known Place In Our Solar System Other Than Earth That Has A "Liquid Cycle"

It is the sole other place in the Solar System known to have an earthlike cycle of liquids raining from clouds, flowing across its surface, filling lakes and seas, and evaporating back into the sky (akin to Earth’s water cycle).

nasa.gov Report

#3

Sunsets On Mars Would Appear Blue To Human Eyes

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#4

Jupiter's Moon Io Is The Most Volcanically Active Body In The Solar System

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#5

The Biggest Storm In Our Solar System, The Great Red Spot Is Shrinking

hubblesite.org , nasa,gov Report

#6

Neptune Is The Only Planet In Our Solar System Not Visible To Our Naked Eye And The First Predicted By Mathematics Before Its Discovery

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#7

Neptune's Winds Can Reach Speeds Of More Than 1200 Mph (2000kph)

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#8

You Can Grow Up To 5 Centimeters In Space

nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#9

About 13630 Satellites Were Placed Into Earth Orbit

There is about 8850 of those satellites still in space, while about 6700 is still operational.

esa.int , nasa.gov Report

#10

Unless Disturbed, The Footprints On The Moon Will Remain There For Millions Of Years

nasa.gov Report

#11

The Sun Is Predicted To Be A Little Less Than A Half Through Its Lifespan

The Sun will eventually run out of energy, like all stars do.

When it starts to die, the Sun will expand into a red giant star, becoming so large that it will engulf Mercury and Venus, and possibly Earth as well.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#12

Pluto Has Mountains

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#13

There Could Be A Ninth, Giant Planet In Our Solar System

Konstantin Batygin, Michael E. Brown , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I have heard, there could be a theoretical 2nd Sun in our solar system, at a distance and so dim, we are unware of it.

#14

Uranus' Moon Miranda Has The Weirdest Surface Features Seen On A Moon

It has giant fault canyons as much as 12 times as deep as the Grand Canyon, terraced layers and surfaces that appear very old, and others that look much younger.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#15

There Is A Six-Sided Jet Stream Of Winds Surrounding A Huge Storm And Making Up A Hexagon Shape At Saturn's North Pole

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#16

Our Solar System Formed Around 4.5 Billion Years Ago

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#17

Venus Is The Brightest Object In Earth's Night Sky After The Moon

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago

It is known as Lucifer, the Morning Star.

#18

Uranus Was The First Planet Discovered With An Aid Of A Telescope

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I can see Uranus through a telescope?

#19

Saturn's Rings Are Made Up Of A Lot Of Small Ice Chunks, Rocks Varying In Size From Dust-Size To The Size Of Mountains

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#20

There Are Five Dwarf Planets In Our Solar System: Pluto, Ceres, Makemake, Haumea And Eris

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#21

Space (Karman Line) Is Just 100 Kilometers (62 Miles) Away

science.org , nasa.gov Report

#22

There Is More Than 10100 Tonnes Of Space Objects In Earth's Orbit

esa.int , nasa.gov Report

#23

If You Weigh 40kg (88lbs) Here On Earth, You'd Weigh 94kg (207lbs) On Jupiter

howthingsfly.si.edu , nasa.gov Report

#24

Temperatures On Uranus Can Get As Low As -224.2 Degrees Celsius

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#25

Uranus Spins Sideways

It rotates at a nearly 90-degree angle from the plane of its orbit.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Uranus has rings around it.

#26

Mars Has The Largest Volcano In The Solar System, Olympus Mons

It's three times taller than Earth's Mt. Everest with a base the size of the state of New Mexico.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#27

Mars' Canyon Is 7 Times Larger Than Earth's Grand Canyon

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#28

Venus’ Clouds, Whipped Around The Planet By Winds Measured As High As 224 Miles (360 Kilometers) Per Hour

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#29

Every Planet In Our Solar System Has At Least A Tiny Bit Of Water In Different Forms

spacecentre.nz , nasa.gov Report

#30

Spacecraft Visited Every Planet In Our Solar System

jpl.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#31

The Sun's Outer Atmosphere, The Corona Is Hotter Then The Sun's "Surface" (Photosphere)

The Sun's core reaches 15 million °C, the photosphere reaches only 5500 °C, while the corona can reach up to 2 million °C.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#32

Our Solar System Is Part Of The Milky Way Galaxy

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#33

There Are More Than 200 Moons In Our Solar System

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
48 minutes ago

And one space station that is often mistaken for a moon.

#34

Mercury Is The Smallest And The Closest Planet To The Sun In Our Solar System

With a radius of 1,516 miles (2,440 kilometers), Mercury is a little more than 1/3 the width of Earth.

From an average distance of 36 million miles (58 million kilometers), Mercury is 0.4 astronomical units away from the Sun.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Mercury, on average, is the closest planet to us.

#35

One Day On Mercury Is About 59 Earth Days, And Mercury's One Year Equals Earth's 88 Days

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#36

Mars Colour Is Due To The Iron-Rich Dust Covering The Surface

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#37

The Sun Is The Largest Object In Our Solar System

To fill the Sun's volume, you would need 1.3 million Earths.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#38

Asteroids Are Leftovers From The Formation Of Our Solar System

spaceplace.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#39

The Sun Makes Up 99.8% Of Our Solar System's Mass

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#40

Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede Is Not Only The Largest Moon In Our Solar System, There's Also Evidence That It Has An Underground Saltwater Ocean Containing More Water Than All The Water On Earth Combined

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#41

There Are Rocks From Mars Here On Earth

jpl.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#42

There Is More Than 130 Million Space Debris Objects

36500 space debris objects greater than 10 cm.

1000000 space debris objects from greater than 1 cm to 10 cm.

130 million space debris objects from greater than 1 mm to 1 cm.

esa.int , nasa.gov Report

#43

There's Been About 6250 Successful Rocket Launches Since 1957

esa.int , nasa.gov Report

#44

The Solar System Is Incredibly Big

The average distance between the Sun and Pluto is 5,913,520,000 km.

curious.astro.cornell.edu , nasa.gov Report

#45

Saturn's Moon Iapetus Is Called Yin And Yang Of Saturn Because Of Its Hemisphere

The leading hemisphere has a reflectivity (or albedo) as dark as coal (albedo 0.03-0.05 with a slight reddish tinge) and its trailing hemisphere is much brighter at 0.5-0.6.

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#46

The Sun Is About 93 Million Miles (150 Million Kilometers) From Earth

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#47

Venus Has The Hottest Surface In Our Solar System

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#48

Our Moon Has No Atmosphere

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
44 minutes ago

We need to get some gay astronauts up there then. Gay people can always get the party started! Atmosphere achieved!

#49

The Average Temperature On Mars Is -66 Degrees Celsius (-86 Degrees Fahrenheit)

solarsystem.nasa.gov , nasa.gov Report

#50

Our Solar System Has 8 Planets

Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars fall under the category of terrestrial planets, Jupiter and Saturn are gas giants, and Uranus and Neptune are the ice giants.

skyandtelescope.org , nasa.gov Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Pluto *Sobbing quietly in the corner*

