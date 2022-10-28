#1 You Could Fit All The Planets In Our Solar System Between Earth And The Moon At apogee, when the Moon is farthest from the Earth, it's about 398,000 km surface-to-surface.



If we align the planets through their polar axes, they add up to a total distance of 364,799 km.

#2 Saturn's Moon Titan Is The Only Known Place In Our Solar System Other Than Earth That Has A "Liquid Cycle" It is the sole other place in the Solar System known to have an earthlike cycle of liquids raining from clouds, flowing across its surface, filling lakes and seas, and evaporating back into the sky (akin to Earth’s water cycle).



#3 Sunsets On Mars Would Appear Blue To Human Eyes

#4 Jupiter's Moon Io Is The Most Volcanically Active Body In The Solar System

#5 The Biggest Storm In Our Solar System, The Great Red Spot Is Shrinking

#6 Neptune Is The Only Planet In Our Solar System Not Visible To Our Naked Eye And The First Predicted By Mathematics Before Its Discovery

#7 Neptune's Winds Can Reach Speeds Of More Than 1200 Mph (2000kph)

#8 You Can Grow Up To 5 Centimeters In Space

#9 About 13630 Satellites Were Placed Into Earth Orbit There is about 8850 of those satellites still in space, while about 6700 is still operational.

#10 Unless Disturbed, The Footprints On The Moon Will Remain There For Millions Of Years

#11 The Sun Is Predicted To Be A Little Less Than A Half Through Its Lifespan The Sun will eventually run out of energy, like all stars do.



When it starts to die, the Sun will expand into a red giant star, becoming so large that it will engulf Mercury and Venus, and possibly Earth as well.

#12 Pluto Has Mountains

#13 There Could Be A Ninth, Giant Planet In Our Solar System

#14 Uranus' Moon Miranda Has The Weirdest Surface Features Seen On A Moon It has giant fault canyons as much as 12 times as deep as the Grand Canyon, terraced layers and surfaces that appear very old, and others that look much younger.

#15 There Is A Six-Sided Jet Stream Of Winds Surrounding A Huge Storm And Making Up A Hexagon Shape At Saturn's North Pole

#16 Our Solar System Formed Around 4.5 Billion Years Ago

#17 Venus Is The Brightest Object In Earth's Night Sky After The Moon

#18 Uranus Was The First Planet Discovered With An Aid Of A Telescope

#19 Saturn's Rings Are Made Up Of A Lot Of Small Ice Chunks, Rocks Varying In Size From Dust-Size To The Size Of Mountains

#20 There Are Five Dwarf Planets In Our Solar System: Pluto, Ceres, Makemake, Haumea And Eris

#21 Space (Karman Line) Is Just 100 Kilometers (62 Miles) Away

#22 There Is More Than 10100 Tonnes Of Space Objects In Earth's Orbit

#23 If You Weigh 40kg (88lbs) Here On Earth, You'd Weigh 94kg (207lbs) On Jupiter

#24 Temperatures On Uranus Can Get As Low As -224.2 Degrees Celsius

#25 Uranus Spins Sideways It rotates at a nearly 90-degree angle from the plane of its orbit.

#26 Mars Has The Largest Volcano In The Solar System, Olympus Mons It's three times taller than Earth's Mt. Everest with a base the size of the state of New Mexico.

#27 Mars' Canyon Is 7 Times Larger Than Earth's Grand Canyon

#28 Venus’ Clouds, Whipped Around The Planet By Winds Measured As High As 224 Miles (360 Kilometers) Per Hour

#29 Every Planet In Our Solar System Has At Least A Tiny Bit Of Water In Different Forms

#30 Spacecraft Visited Every Planet In Our Solar System

#31 The Sun's Outer Atmosphere, The Corona Is Hotter Then The Sun's "Surface" (Photosphere) The Sun's core reaches 15 million °C, the photosphere reaches only 5500 °C, while the corona can reach up to 2 million °C.

#32 Our Solar System Is Part Of The Milky Way Galaxy

#33 There Are More Than 200 Moons In Our Solar System

#34 Mercury Is The Smallest And The Closest Planet To The Sun In Our Solar System With a radius of 1,516 miles (2,440 kilometers), Mercury is a little more than 1/3 the width of Earth.



From an average distance of 36 million miles (58 million kilometers), Mercury is 0.4 astronomical units away from the Sun.

#35 One Day On Mercury Is About 59 Earth Days, And Mercury's One Year Equals Earth's 88 Days

#36 Mars Colour Is Due To The Iron-Rich Dust Covering The Surface

#37 The Sun Is The Largest Object In Our Solar System To fill the Sun's volume, you would need 1.3 million Earths.



#38 Asteroids Are Leftovers From The Formation Of Our Solar System

#39 The Sun Makes Up 99.8% Of Our Solar System's Mass

#40 Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede Is Not Only The Largest Moon In Our Solar System, There's Also Evidence That It Has An Underground Saltwater Ocean Containing More Water Than All The Water On Earth Combined

#41 There Are Rocks From Mars Here On Earth

#42 There Is More Than 130 Million Space Debris Objects 36500 space debris objects greater than 10 cm.



1000000 space debris objects from greater than 1 cm to 10 cm.



130 million space debris objects from greater than 1 mm to 1 cm.

#43 There's Been About 6250 Successful Rocket Launches Since 1957

#44 The Solar System Is Incredibly Big The average distance between the Sun and Pluto is 5,913,520,000 km.



#45 Saturn's Moon Iapetus Is Called Yin And Yang Of Saturn Because Of Its Hemisphere The leading hemisphere has a reflectivity (or albedo) as dark as coal (albedo 0.03-0.05 with a slight reddish tinge) and its trailing hemisphere is much brighter at 0.5-0.6.

#46 The Sun Is About 93 Million Miles (150 Million Kilometers) From Earth

#47 Venus Has The Hottest Surface In Our Solar System

#48 Our Moon Has No Atmosphere

#49 The Average Temperature On Mars Is -66 Degrees Celsius (-86 Degrees Fahrenheit)