60 Hilarious Posts From The ‘Boss Meme Squad’
Probably everyone has a soft spot for a quick meme. In the morning, during work, and after work, it's like an IV that pumps fun into your body and helps the day pass.
We invite you into the realm of 'Boss Meme Squad,' where the focus isn't on memes about bosses, but on making you feel like a boss as you laugh along with us.
'Boss Meme Squad' isn't just about funny pictures and captions – it's a group of meme lovers who are experts at making everyday moments, culture, and current events super hilarious.
Get ready to LOL, ROFL, and enjoy our compilation of memes that will tickle your funny bone and brighten your day!
This post may include affiliate links.
When you mention the word "meme," most people might think of all sorts of images – like a grumpy baby with a caption about work frustrations, or a big cat that's totally uninterested. However, memes weren't born online. Some experts believe people have been using memes to talk for ages. They're like cultural chat windows and a way to join social trends.
Even though it's hard to pinpoint the very first meme, the term was introduced by British biologist Richard Dawkins in 1976 in his book "The Selfish Gene." Originally, Dawkins compared a "meme" to the smallest sounds in speech or meaningful parts of words.
Imagine inside jokes or catchy jingles – they spread because we love sharing and repeating things. So, when we pass on a joke or sing a jingle, that's the meme replicating itself.
Now she just has to scream her head off and the costume will be complete
As long as people have used symbols to communicate, they've been using memes, Professor Conrod D. Andrew Price, the head of content at Memes.com, concurs. He mentioned that Mr. Dawkins simply "came up with a term for something that has been around forever." He added, "A meme is basically an idea that spreads widely through people's minds."
Similar to other words in English, the term "meme" has evolved in its meaning over time. In today's internet-driven environment, "memes and what they signify are formed together by many users in a social setting," explains Jennifer Nycz, an associate professor and head of undergraduate studies at Georgetown University's Linguistics Department.
She went on to say, "This isn't really unlike how any form of communication or knowledge comes about. It just stands out more with memes because people intentionally create them and share them for everyone to discuss."
Big pop culture moments make memes happen. In 2022, Instagram got Saint Hoax (a pseudonymous Syrian artist, satirist and socio-political activist) to cover the Met Gala as their first-ever meme person. They knew cool stuff would come from it and spread on social media. Saint Hoax said, "Memes are like today's cartoons. They spread everywhere and work across different cultures."
Making and sharing memes helps us be a part of an online group and feel special. "Memes bring people together with jokes and can start talks about important stuff," explained Kit Chilvers from Pubity Group, which has more than 80 million followers on its social accounts. Chilvers added, "Memes can be kind of secret, as only those who know where they come from get them."
Memes don't fit everyone the same way. Some might get bothered by certain memes, while others will giggle at anything. The internet has all kinds of folks and stuff, and memes will keep changing each year. How will memes be in 10 years? Only time can tell.
If you take a bite out of it now it’s going to go everywhere
Terrible photoshop or ai? I can't decide, but something seems suss about each one of these pictures.
Spiderman's first attempt at making his suit did not go well.
I’ve seen this so many times, and I just somehow realised that the water bottle is red, i thought that he was drinking some weird red drink for some reason
You know, I never thought I would say that something was too much butter... but this is too much butter
This looks like something you would eat in a video game. Lava Fish: +30% magika regeneration -10+ health regeneration. Poisoning effect for 12 in-game hours.