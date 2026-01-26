ADVERTISEMENT

Planet Prudence, an artist from Belgium, creates candid illustrations that shine a light on the everyday struggles women encounter. Her comics have appeared on Bored Panda before, so many of our readers might already be familiar with her work.

The illustrator began her webcomics on Instagram years ago as a personal diary, using cartoons to document her thoughts and experiences. Over time, her work has evolved – she now also shares a podcast on her YouTube channel. “The comics were always a way for me to express my voice while healing from trauma,” Prudence explains, “but that voice has grown, and I can now use it through video to help others claim their own space as well. It adds another layer of vulnerability to my art.”

More info: Instagram | planetprudence.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic by Planet Prudence showing humorous reality of buying leggings versus expectations about being a woman.

planetprudence Report

13points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon showing a woman in 2009 and 2025, illustrating themes from new comics by Planet Prudence about being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing self-love, a woman hugging and embracing her body with confidence and kindness.

    planetprudence Report

    11points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    O no, my eyes, painted lady nipples! 🙀

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Illustration from Planet Prudence comics showing unapologetically real woman embracing natural body hair and confidence.

    planetprudence Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing a woman telling a man to shave his legs, highlighting gender expectations.

    planetprudence Report

    10points
    POST
    #6

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing a woman struggling with self-doubt in 2005 and 2025, expressing what being a woman is like.

    planetprudence Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Comic illustration by Planet Prudence showing contrasting views of women and their reality facing the world.

    planetprudence Report

    9points
    POST
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The world" is not the point...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Illustration by Planet Prudence showing a woman in purple lingerie expressing body positivity and self-acceptance.

    planetprudence Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing a woman wearing regular undies versus period undies with a thumbs-up gesture.

    planetprudence Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    Illustration showing the difference in feeling when laying on your back versus laying on the side, comics about being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing contrast between socializing as a woman in real life and online.

    planetprudence Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon showing high-waist shorts expectation versus reality, illustrating relatable comics about being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic strip by Planet Prudence showing a father comforting his daughter, illustrating themes of being a woman and emotional support.

    planetprudence Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Colorful comic by Planet Prudence showing three generations of women breaking emotional chains and embracing self-worth.

    planetprudence Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Planet Prudence depicting two women with different belly shapes illustrating body positivity and womanhood.

    planetprudence Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing the dual moods of a woman feeling cute and ugly in a pink outfit.

    planetprudence Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing contrast between beachwear on the model and the real experience of being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Comic panels from Planet Prudence showing a shy orange cat discovering embarrassing photos on a phone, portraying womanhood.

    planetprudence Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Two legs side by side, one in a black high heel and the other in a bunny slipper, illustrating dual personalities comic.

    planetprudence Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Comic illustration by Planet Prudence humorously showing what being a woman is like with a playful fart scene.

    planetprudence Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Illustration showing a woman’s cycles during ovulation week feeling strong and period week feeling tired and cold.

    planetprudence Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Illustration by Planet Prudence showing pose deception comparing Instagram pose and relaxed view of a woman’s body.

    planetprudence Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Cartoon showing two personalities of a woman, illustrating themes from comics about what being a woman is like.

    planetprudence Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Illustration from Planet Prudence comics showing summer vacation expectation versus reality of being a woman in a humorous way.

    planetprudence Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Comic from Planet Prudence showing a woman with coffee stains, flushed cheeks, and a stressed but smiling expression.

    planetprudence Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing contrast between doing things for everyone else and doing things for herself.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing the expectation versus reality of wearing bandeau tops for women.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Comic by Planet Prudence depicting woman as teenager in 2005 and in her 30s in 2025 with the same phrase.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Comic illustration by Planet Prudence showing how bras look versus how they feel, capturing the experience of being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Cartoon showing a woman’s change from Friday night glam to Saturday morning casual in comics by Planet Prudence.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing a playful choice between chocolate and ice cream, illustrating themes about being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Comic from Planet Prudence showing a game to eliminate one between burgers and fries, illustrating everyday choices for women.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Comic showing expectation vs reality of wearing low-rise jeans, illustrating humor about what being a woman is like by Planet Prudence.

    planetprudence Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Illustration by Planet Prudence showing a woman crying while writing in a diary, comparing years 2005 and 2025.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Colored comic showing a woman with acne in 2005 and 2025, illustrating changes in what being a woman is like.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Cartoon showing comfort levels around people with low and full battery icons, from new comics by Planet Prudence about being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Illustration from Planet Prudence showing expectation vs reality of a habit tracker, focusing on water intake and book tracking.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Cartoon avocado comic showing expectation versus reality, illustrating humor in Planet Prudence comics about being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Cartoon comparing 2005 eyeliner with 2025 cry-liner, illustrating womanhood in a comic by Planet Prudence.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing the contrast of being a woman, from social outings in 2010 to anxiety in 2025.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Illustration from Planet Prudence comics showing a woman wrapped in a blanket eating chips, expressing emotions of comfort and sadness.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Illustration from Planet Prudence comics showing a woman dressed for fall at 9 AM and overheating by 4 PM.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Comic from Planet Prudence showing two women choosing between collecting postcards or books as souvenirs.

    planetprudence Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing two different versions of a woman at 7 AM and 4 PM illustrating daily woman life.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Colorful comic illustration by Planet Prudence of a woman with short hair celebrating body positivity and self-love.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Comic illustration by Planet Prudence showing a woman’s internal error before and during a conversation.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Woman with face mask and cozy outfit sitting next to a wine glass, illustrating self-care in comics by Planet Prudence.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Comic by Planet Prudence showing a woman enjoying summer and preparing for cozy fall with seasonal items and a witch hat.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Illustration by Planet Prudence showing a woman feeling safe while drawing in 2005 and 2025, highlighting comic life moments.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Comic illustration by Planet Prudence showing the expectation vs reality of spring, capturing relatable moments of being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Comic showing self-care routine by Planet Prudence, illustrating aspects of being a woman in a humorous style.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Cartoon woman sitting cross-legged before and after reading, showing confused to enlightened expression and pink cloud.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Cartoon showing three stages of post meal exhaustion, illustrating humor in comics about being a woman by Planet Prudence.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Cartoon showing winter fashion expectation vs reality illustrating woman humor in Planet Prudence comics.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Cartoon showing holiday fashion humor with woman in stylish jeans and heels arriving at party, and comfy pants during meal.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Cartoon showing two types of festival people, a woman sleeping through it all and a woman with sleeping issues.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Illustration from Planet Prudence comics showing expectation vs reality of wearing crop tops and being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Comic by Planet Prudence illustrating acne struggles and self-kindness, highlighting what being a woman is like.

    planetprudence Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Comic by Planet Prudence depicting two contrasting personalities of a woman, one confident and one emotional, expressing womanhood.

    planetprudence Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Illustration showing different energy levels for the world versus fictional worlds from Planet Prudence comics about being a woman.

    planetprudence Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Illustration from Planet Prudence comics showing different days of healing and emotions experienced by women.

    planetprudence Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Comic illustration from Planet Prudence showing a smiling woman with morning coffee perspective and colorful sky background.

    planetprudence Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Illustration from Planet Prudence comics showing moments of self-love and daily life reflecting what being a woman is like.

    planetprudence Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Two comics by Planet Prudence showing diverse women in pink bikinis with captions about worthy bikini body.

    planetprudence Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!