Planet Prudence, an artist from Belgium, creates candid illustrations that shine a light on the everyday struggles women encounter. Her comics have appeared on Bored Panda before, so many of our readers might already be familiar with her work.

The illustrator began her webcomics on Instagram years ago as a personal diary, using cartoons to document her thoughts and experiences. Over time, her work has evolved – she now also shares a podcast on her YouTube channel. “The comics were always a way for me to express my voice while healing from trauma,” Prudence explains, “but that voice has grown, and I can now use it through video to help others claim their own space as well. It adds another layer of vulnerability to my art.”

