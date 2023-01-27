92 Of The Funniest Moments From Weddings That Made Them Even More Special (New Pictures) Interview
It’s easy to see how that most special of days can drive a person insane. Schedules, planning, stress, expenses and who knows what else? They say that the happy couple often doesn’t even remember their own wedding, since it goes by in a blur.
Fortunately for the couples below, sometimes events take a turn and make the event all the more extraordinary. So scroll down, chuckle, cringe and enjoy this list of funny situations that happened at real weddings.
2 Steps Into Walking Down The Aisle. He Said, "Goddammit Jeri, Did My Pants Just Fall Down?"
Quarantine Wedding
Wedding Dinosaur
I now pronounce you man and dinosaur! you may kiss the trex
To find out more about some behind the scenes details of wedding planning, we reached out to Kala Turpin Williams, owner and event planner at MOD Events Charleston in South Carolina. The strangest request a couple had for their wedding? “Elvis Impersonator, which in itself might not be as bizarre, but they cared more about this than anything else,” Kala answered.
“There really isn't anything specific that I think would set a couple's wedding apart, but my favorite thing is for a couple to add some things that are special to them or their culture. The best wedding isn't necessarily a page from Pinterest, but a special moment/idea that you get to share with the couple that means so much to them,” she added when asked about what could help a wedding stand out. “No matter what all of the beautiful and fun aspects are of the wedding, it really is important to spend a few moments with your partner and take it all in. Be sure to build that moment into your wedding day timeline.”
Newlyweds End Their Night At The Whataburger
I think its just for the photos but if not still very cool!
They Look Adorable In The Same “Grandmother” Way
This isn't a fail, I'd call it a win. And the grandmothers obviously thought it was funny.
Our Niece Wasn't Thrilled About The First Kiss
Wedding planning is basically project management that two or more people have agreed to do in their free time. Basically, it’s work. Even worse, it’s unpaid. Plus everyone keeps telling you that you will never forget this moment, so subconsciously pressure starts to build and build and build. After all, you wouldn’t want a moment you will never forget to be less than perfect, right?
Unfortunately, a major cause of wedding stress are all the people who, for some reason, think they need to get involved. Just figuring out who to invite can be a minefield and that’s before seating plans, catering and finding a photographer. Pretty soon, you forget what and who the day is actually supposed to be about.
Funny To Think That The Tux Is Probably Less Expensive Than The Furry Suits
Got Married Last Week And Our Dog Decided To Steal The Show By Scooting His Butt Down The Aisle
Shrek-Themed Wedding
Some experts suggest approaching wedding planning as any other task, particularly when it starts to get stressful. Think about how you might work on any larger task. Break it down into bite sized pieces. This way you can divide and conquer the whole process together with your significant other. It's an interesting quirk of our brains that makes us believe that big tasks are impossible so we just feel like giving up. Think about it this way, an apple pie is a recipe with many steps. But practically, you are only doing one to two things at a time. Telling yourself to slice an apple feels a lot more manageable than telling yourself to “just bake a pie.”
Diligent Postman Interrupts Wedding Ceremony To Get Bride To Sign For Package
I Was Skeptical When My Husband Wanted A Petting Zoo At Our Wedding
Wedding Is A Success
On the brighter side, it is your event. You can actually do what you want, because the people who love you are there for you, not cake and some dancing. Trust me, there are seriously easier ways to find cake. So have fun, decorate how you like, get some crazy catering options, make people dress up. Never forget that it's your day.
My Parents' Wedding Photo In 1991
Just To Show How Much Of A "Final Fantasy" Fan I Am, I Cut My Wedding Cake With A DIY Buster Sword
Let's See This Amazing Picture Of The Wedding That I Took From The Roof
While some of these moments seem wacky or unusual, perhaps on the global scale it’s not that weird. After all, every culture has its own traditions and norms. Plus, many wedding customs have strange and fantastical origins anyway. For example, the ancient Romans believed that the bride’s veil was necessary to protect her from evil spirits. And just to be safe, the bridesmaids were also supposed to be matching and similar to the bride, so perhaps the evil spirit would get confused. Poor Roman women, forced to live in constant fear of marauding spirits!
The Best Wedding Photo I Have Ever Seen
I Get So Misty-Eyed At Weddings
I Was A Last-Minute Flower Dinosaur At A Wedding, Pictured Here With My Mom
We haven’t escaped the Romans yet. Ever wondered why so many people prefer a June wedding? There is a sort of precedent for that. June comes from Juno, also known as Hera for aficionados of Greek mythology. The evil spirit-fearing Romans believed that Juno was the goddess of marriage, among other things. It also probably helps that summer weddings are oh-so-beautiful, but I’m sure that’s just a lucky coincidence.
The Wedded Bliss On Dad’s Face
Welcome To Our Wedding
She Said Yes. I Mean She Said Si
I Went To The Best Wedding Ever Today. Officiated By A Dinosaur With A Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy
We Wanted Our Wedding To Reflect Things We Love
Zelda Wedding
Possibly The Most Important Photo From My Wedding Day
My Friend Went To A Wedding Where They Had A Guy Handing Out Martini Olives In A Bathtub Full Of Olives
My Friend's Wedding Cake
Chicken Instead Of The Doves
Wedding Barbie And Ken
At A Friends' Wedding Reception, It Was Very Windy, And The Groom Got Blown Off The Cake. It Looked Like He Had Jumped Off And Ran Away, Meanwhile The Bride Was Waving Bye
I Do Not Know Of A More Perfect Wedding Photo Than This One - My Dad, Doing A Headstand On The Dance Floor Surrounded By Cheering Family
A Kid From My High School Got Married In A Discount Tire
This Dog
I Hope For The Sake Of This Couple That They Are In A Full-Time Dom/Sub Relationship And Their Wedding Was Just Fully Kink-Themed As An Expression Of Their Love
You guys know that "tying the knot" is just a figure of speech, right? right? RIGHT??
My Buddy's Wedding Cake Topper
One Of My Best Friends Married His Girlfriend Yesterday. Our Other Best Friend Was His Witness
Imagine Planning A Whole Wedding And Your Man Does This (His Phone Says "Help Me")
That whole help me thing when the groom is at the alter, has gotten old. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t find it amusing.
Wasn't Expecting To See A Wedding When I Stopped At Walmart This Weekend
Every Girl's Dream Is To Be Carried On Her Wedding Night
Got Caught "Sniffing Glue" At A Friend's Wedding
I Had The Pleasure Of DJ'ing This Wedding... He Was The Father Of The Bride
Husband Showing Up To The Wedding Like This
This is the second groom appearing like this on this list. Call me old-fashioned but why would anyone show up to their wedding in clothing they wouldn’t use to a job interview?
In The Middle Of Nebraska, There's An Art Installation Called Carhenge. It's Literally A Car Version Of Stonehenge. My Friend Got Married There This Week
Creepiest Wedding Cake Ever?
Our Godson Decided Our First Dance Was The Perfect Time For A Potty Break. In The Middle Of The Dance Floor
Went To A Wedding Yesterday. The Officiator Held Up This Sign During The "First Kiss"
Bet The Wedding Hashtag Was #Amarryca
I Just Can't Imagine Having Such A Commitment To Camouflage
My Childhood Nemesis Reappeared On My Wedding Day
My Best Friend And I Had A Photo Shoot At A Friend's Wedding. This Was My Favorite
Wedding Photographer Gave Us A Smoke Bomb To Use During Our Shooting. Things Did Not Go As Planned
My Wife's Grandfather With His Buddies On His Wedding Night In 1954
When You Marry A Wannabe Traffic Cone
Wedding Car-Riage
A stretch PT Cruiser with a custom design. I guess some one would like it.
Someone Wasn't Watching How Much Birdseed The Bridal Party Took
High Fashion For A Southern Wedding
Groom's Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire
I was looking at some photos from a potential photographer, and I came across this. I feel sorry for the bride and her bridesmaids since they were dressed to the nines, whereas... The groomsmen (and groom) look like they came home from a work shift at a construction site.