It’s easy to see how that most special of days can drive a person insane. Schedules, planning, stress, expenses and who knows what else? They say that the happy couple often doesn’t even remember their own wedding, since it goes by in a blur.

Fortunately for the couples below, sometimes events take a turn and make the event all the more extraordinary. So scroll down, chuckle, cringe and enjoy this list of funny situations that happened at real weddings.

Be sure to upvote your favorite memorable moments if you want to keep exploring the world of hilarious wedding moments, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous post on weird wedding ceremonies here.

#1

2 Steps Into Walking Down The Aisle. He Said, "Goddammit Jeri, Did My Pants Just Fall Down?"

2 Steps Into Walking Down The Aisle. He Said, "Goddammit Jeri, Did My Pants Just Fall Down?"

#2

Quarantine Wedding

Quarantine Wedding

#3

Wedding Dinosaur

Wedding Dinosaur

I now pronounce you man and dinosaur! you may kiss the trex

To find out more about some behind the scenes details of wedding planning, we reached out to Kala Turpin Williams, owner and event planner at MOD Events Charleston in South Carolina. The strangest request a couple had for their wedding? “Elvis Impersonator, which in itself might not be as bizarre, but they cared more about this than anything else,” Kala answered. 

“There really isn't anything specific that I think would set a couple's wedding apart, but my favorite thing is for a couple to add some things that are special to them or their culture. The best wedding isn't necessarily a page from Pinterest, but a special moment/idea that you get to share with the couple that means so much to them,” she added when asked about what could help a wedding stand out. “No matter what all of the beautiful and fun aspects are of the wedding, it really is important to spend a few moments with your partner and take it all in. Be sure to build that moment into your wedding day timeline.”
#4

Newlyweds End Their Night At The Whataburger

Newlyweds End Their Night At The Whataburger

I think its just for the photos but if not still very cool!

#5

They Look Adorable In The Same “Grandmother” Way

They Look Adorable In The Same "Grandmother" Way

This isn't a fail, I'd call it a win. And the grandmothers obviously thought it was funny.

#6

Our Niece Wasn't Thrilled About The First Kiss

Our Niece Wasn't Thrilled About The First Kiss

Wedding planning is basically project management that two or more people have agreed to do in their free time. Basically, it’s work. Even worse, it’s unpaid. Plus everyone keeps telling you that you will never forget this moment, so subconsciously pressure starts to build and build and build. After all, you wouldn’t want a moment you will never forget to be less than perfect, right? 

Unfortunately, a major cause of wedding stress are all the people who, for some reason, think they need to get involved. Just figuring out who to invite can be a minefield and that’s before seating plans, catering and finding a photographer. Pretty soon, you forget what and who the day is actually supposed to be about. 
#7

Funny To Think That The Tux Is Probably Less Expensive Than The Furry Suits

Funny To Think That The Tux Is Probably Less Expensive Than The Furry Suits

#8

Got Married Last Week And Our Dog Decided To Steal The Show By Scooting His Butt Down The Aisle

Got Married Last Week And Our Dog Decided To Steal The Show By Scooting His Butt Down The Aisle

#9

Shrek-Themed Wedding

Shrek-Themed Wedding

Some experts suggest approaching wedding planning as any other task, particularly when it starts to get stressful. Think about how you might work on any larger task. Break it down into bite sized pieces. This way you can divide and conquer the whole process together with your significant other. It's an interesting quirk of our brains that makes us believe that big tasks are impossible so we just feel like giving up. Think about it this way, an apple pie is a recipe with many steps. But practically, you are only doing one to two things at a time. Telling yourself to slice an apple feels a lot more manageable than telling yourself to “just bake a pie.”
#10

Diligent Postman Interrupts Wedding Ceremony To Get Bride To Sign For Package

Diligent Postman Interrupts Wedding Ceremony To Get Bride To Sign For Package

Maybe it's the divorce papers she ordered?

#11

I Was Skeptical When My Husband Wanted A Petting Zoo At Our Wedding

I Was Skeptical When My Husband Wanted A Petting Zoo At Our Wedding

I do believe that that is a Fennec fox!

#12

Wedding Is A Success

Wedding Is A Success

On the brighter side, it is your event. You can actually do what you want, because the people who love you are there for you, not cake and some dancing. Trust me, there are seriously easier ways to find cake. So have fun, decorate how you like, get some crazy catering options, make people dress up. Never forget that it's your day. 
#13

My Parents' Wedding Photo In 1991

My Parents' Wedding Photo In 1991

Do your parents own the hustler?

#14

Just To Show How Much Of A "Final Fantasy" Fan I Am, I Cut My Wedding Cake With A DIY Buster Sword

Just To Show How Much Of A "Final Fantasy" Fan I Am, I Cut My Wedding Cake With A DIY Buster Sword

#15

Let's See This Amazing Picture Of The Wedding That I Took From The Roof

Let's See This Amazing Picture Of The Wedding That I Took From The Roof

While some of these moments seem wacky or unusual, perhaps on the global scale it’s not that weird. After all, every culture has its own traditions and norms. Plus, many wedding customs have strange and fantastical origins anyway. For example, the ancient Romans believed that the bride’s veil was necessary to protect her from evil spirits. And just to be safe, the bridesmaids were also supposed to be matching and similar to the bride, so perhaps the evil spirit would get confused. Poor Roman women, forced to live in constant fear of marauding spirits!
#16

The Best Wedding Photo I Have Ever Seen

The Best Wedding Photo I Have Ever Seen

#17

I Get So Misty-Eyed At Weddings

I Get So Misty-Eyed At Weddings

#18

I Was A Last-Minute Flower Dinosaur At A Wedding, Pictured Here With My Mom

I Was A Last-Minute Flower Dinosaur At A Wedding, Pictured Here With My Mom

We haven’t escaped the Romans yet. Ever wondered why so many people prefer a June wedding? There is a sort of precedent for that. June comes from Juno, also known as Hera for aficionados of Greek mythology. The evil spirit-fearing Romans believed that Juno was the goddess of marriage, among other things. It also probably helps that summer weddings are oh-so-beautiful, but I’m sure that’s just a lucky coincidence. 
#19

The Wedded Bliss On Dad’s Face

The Wedded Bliss On Dad's Face

When you realize what you've done...

#20

Welcome To Our Wedding

Welcome To Our Wedding

#21

She Said Yes. I Mean She Said Si

She Said Yes. I Mean She Said Si

"she said si" Does she speak Spanish?

#22

I Went To The Best Wedding Ever Today. Officiated By A Dinosaur With A Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy

I Went To The Best Wedding Ever Today. Officiated By A Dinosaur With A Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy

#23

We Wanted Our Wedding To Reflect Things We Love

We Wanted Our Wedding To Reflect Things We Love

#24

Zelda Wedding

Zelda Wedding

This is awesome I'm so many ways

#25

Possibly The Most Important Photo From My Wedding Day

Possibly The Most Important Photo From My Wedding Day

We need a new thing: the bride get's food and nobody is allowed to interrupt her for half an hour. I was soooo hungry and then tipsy (no food but tons of toasts)

#26

My Friend Went To A Wedding Where They Had A Guy Handing Out Martini Olives In A Bathtub Full Of Olives

My Friend Went To A Wedding Where They Had A Guy Handing Out Martini Olives In A Bathtub Full Of Olives

#27

My Friend's Wedding Cake

My Friend's Wedding Cake

Fun for Halloween but not for a wedding..

#28

Chicken Instead Of The Doves

Chicken Instead Of The Doves

#29

Wedding Barbie And Ken

Wedding Barbie And Ken

I hope there's some sort of protection so they don't fall off

#30

At A Friends' Wedding Reception, It Was Very Windy, And The Groom Got Blown Off The Cake. It Looked Like He Had Jumped Off And Ran Away, Meanwhile The Bride Was Waving Bye

At A Friends' Wedding Reception, It Was Very Windy, And The Groom Got Blown Off The Cake. It Looked Like He Had Jumped Off And Ran Away, Meanwhile The Bride Was Waving Bye

things got dark pretty quickly...

#31

I Do Not Know Of A More Perfect Wedding Photo Than This One - My Dad, Doing A Headstand On The Dance Floor Surrounded By Cheering Family

I Do Not Know Of A More Perfect Wedding Photo Than This One - My Dad, Doing A Headstand On The Dance Floor Surrounded By Cheering Family

#32

Got My Wedding Pics Back

Got My Wedding Pics Back

She is still beautiful.

#33

A Kid From My High School Got Married In A Discount Tire

A Kid From My High School Got Married In A Discount Tire

#34

This Dog

This Dog

#35

I Hope For The Sake Of This Couple That They Are In A Full-Time Dom/Sub Relationship And Their Wedding Was Just Fully Kink-Themed As An Expression Of Their Love

I Hope For The Sake Of This Couple That They Are In A Full-Time Dom/Sub Relationship And Their Wedding Was Just Fully Kink-Themed As An Expression Of Their Love

You guys know that "tying the knot" is just a figure of speech, right? right? RIGHT??

#36

My Buddy's Wedding Cake Topper

My Buddy's Wedding Cake Topper

#37

One Of My Best Friends Married His Girlfriend Yesterday. Our Other Best Friend Was His Witness

One Of My Best Friends Married His Girlfriend Yesterday. Our Other Best Friend Was His Witness

#38

Imagine Planning A Whole Wedding And Your Man Does This (His Phone Says "Help Me")

Imagine Planning A Whole Wedding And Your Man Does This (His Phone Says "Help Me")

That whole help me thing when the groom is at the alter, has gotten old. Maybe it's just me, but I don't find it amusing.

#39

Wasn't Expecting To See A Wedding When I Stopped At Walmart This Weekend

Wasn't Expecting To See A Wedding When I Stopped At Walmart This Weekend

#40

Every Girl's Dream Is To Be Carried On Her Wedding Night

Every Girl's Dream Is To Be Carried On Her Wedding Night

#41

Got Caught "Sniffing Glue" At A Friend's Wedding

Got Caught "Sniffing Glue" At A Friend's Wedding

#42

I Had The Pleasure Of DJ'ing This Wedding... He Was The Father Of The Bride

I Had The Pleasure Of DJ'ing This Wedding... He Was The Father Of The Bride

#43

Husband Showing Up To The Wedding Like This

Husband Showing Up To The Wedding Like This

This is the second groom appearing like this on this list. Call me old-fashioned but why would anyone show up to their wedding in clothing they wouldn't use to a job interview?

#44

In The Middle Of Nebraska, There's An Art Installation Called Carhenge. It's Literally A Car Version Of Stonehenge. My Friend Got Married There This Week

In The Middle Of Nebraska, There's An Art Installation Called Carhenge. It's Literally A Car Version Of Stonehenge. My Friend Got Married There This Week

#45

Creepiest Wedding Cake Ever?

Creepiest Wedding Cake Ever?

I imagine the satisfaction as you cut Trump's head off 😁

#46

Our Godson Decided Our First Dance Was The Perfect Time For A Potty Break. In The Middle Of The Dance Floor

Our Godson Decided Our First Dance Was The Perfect Time For A Potty Break. In The Middle Of The Dance Floor

#47

Went To A Wedding Yesterday. The Officiator Held Up This Sign During The "First Kiss"

Went To A Wedding Yesterday. The Officiator Held Up This Sign During The "First Kiss"

#48

Bet The Wedding Hashtag Was #Amarryca

Bet The Wedding Hashtag Was #Amarryca

I can't stop cringeing! 😬😬😬

#49

I Just Can't Imagine Having Such A Commitment To Camouflage

I Just Can't Imagine Having Such A Commitment To Camouflage

What camouflage? All I see is part of a white dress

#50

My Childhood Nemesis Reappeared On My Wedding Day

My Childhood Nemesis Reappeared On My Wedding Day

#51

My Best Friend And I Had A Photo Shoot At A Friend's Wedding. This Was My Favorite

My Best Friend And I Had A Photo Shoot At A Friend's Wedding. This Was My Favorite

There must always be fun.

#52

Wedding Photographer Gave Us A Smoke Bomb To Use During Our Shooting. Things Did Not Go As Planned

Wedding Photographer Gave Us A Smoke Bomb To Use During Our Shooting. Things Did Not Go As Planned

#53

My Wife's Grandfather With His Buddies On His Wedding Night In 1954

My Wife's Grandfather With His Buddies On His Wedding Night In 1954

This is good fun.

#54

When You Marry A Wannabe Traffic Cone

When You Marry A Wannabe Traffic Cone

Dumb and a dumber?

#55

Wedding Car-Riage

Wedding Car-Riage

A stretch PT Cruiser with a custom design. I guess some one would like it.

#56

Someone Wasn't Watching How Much Birdseed The Bridal Party Took

Someone Wasn't Watching How Much Birdseed The Bridal Party Took

#57

High Fashion For A Southern Wedding

High Fashion For A Southern Wedding

#58

Groom's Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

Groom's Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

I was looking at some photos from a potential photographer, and I came across this. I feel sorry for the bride and her bridesmaids since they were dressed to the nines, whereas... The groomsmen (and groom) look like they came home from a work shift at a construction site.

#59

His And Hers Wedding Cake

His And Hers Wedding Cake

#60

Our Pirate Wedding On International Talk Like A Pirate Day

Our Pirate Wedding On International Talk Like A Pirate Day

#61

Power Rangers' Wedding

Power Rangers' Wedding

#62

I Can’t Imagine Seeing This At A Wedding

I Can't Imagine Seeing This At A Wedding