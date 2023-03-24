There’s something about images taken out of context that give a whole new level of entertainment. Combining both eeriness and hilarity, they play tricks on our minds, leaving us with more questions than there are answers.

This Twitter page that has only letter A’s in its title is one source of out-of-context, random and cursed glimpses of our daily world. From random screen grabs to very weird situations captured on camera, we invite you for a seemingly infinite scroll.