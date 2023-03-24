43 Confusing And Cursed Pics From This Twitter Page
There’s something about images taken out of context that give a whole new level of entertainment. Combining both eeriness and hilarity, they play tricks on our minds, leaving us with more questions than there are answers.
This Twitter page that has only letter A’s in its title is one source of out-of-context, random and cursed glimpses of our daily world. From random screen grabs to very weird situations captured on camera, we invite you for a seemingly infinite scroll.
Recently, cursed content, whether in the format of memes, internet posts, or random images, has been growing in popularity. One of the internet’s most popular sources for cursed content is the subreddit that goes by the same name, known as Cursed_Images.
In our previous interview with a moderator of the group, Hangryhufflepuff1, we asked what makes these weird photos so intriguing. "I think we find cursed images captivating because they make us ask questions, like why did someone think this was a good idea? How did this happen? Who in their right mind would do this?”
The cursed images spark our inner curiosity, making us wonder and question reality. According to the moderator, his “own personal favorites have layers, or are just downright stupid, completely random things that if you saw in real life you'd write off as a dream."
Meanwhile, Lina Survila, a connoisseur of internet culture and the creator of the metaverse news newsletter The Wearables Daily, argues that cursed images have become a certain alternative for memes. In our previous interview, Lina explained that cursed images are used to visually demonstrate just how absurd any given situation can be.
“Something unpleasant to watch can be anything from a baby without a hat in cold winter to just a moment of bizarre surroundings. In real life, it looked and felt just so normal,” Lina told us.
She believes that cursed images are peculiar internet phenomena because they illustrate that sometimes when you're looking from a different perspective, the whole thing can look like a different story. It puts the mundane into a whole new, outsider-like perspective.
Ouch. How can you ever recover from this. Let it dry for months and peel it off?
On the other hand, Lina warns that some of the cursed images that are shared online can have a negative effect on people, especially if they are used in the wrong context. “It could help to illustrate a false story or even propaganda. Without any explanation, images can circulate on the internet, hyping people with very wrong intentions.”
“My advice would be, don't always assume that everything you see is true. I guess this is why those images are so popular after all - because, in the right context, they can do a good job at misleading people,” she concluded.
I never could do that out of a suit, let alone IN one..
He set off a 10-year-old boy but came back 25 years later a bald middle-aged man
You love me. i love you. Hand over your valuables or you'll be screwed