Warning signs come in all shapes and sizes. While that sounds cliché, you still gotta admit that it is true—even more so when a sign breaks convention and casually throws a joke your way.

And those who get it might end up taking a picture and then posting it online. Perhaps, in a dedicated Facebook group called Funny Warning Signs. And then the rest of the world has a good laugh.

One effective warning sign, indeed.

#1

Customikes Report

#2

Funny Warning Signs Report

#3

Roy Jewkes Report

So, Funny Warning Signs is a Facebook group that deals with all manner of signs. Contrary to the name, it’s not necessarily all warning signs per se. Not even signs sometimes. But what is a warning, anyway, if not a bit of important information that people should be aware of? Oh, and occasional memes too.
#4

Matthew Kober Report

#5

Matthew Kober Report

#6

Matthew Kober Report

Whatever the case, the group is home to a modest 5,400 members and has been around since 2013.

As already hinted previously, the group features primarily warning signs, but there are other kinds of signage. This also includes photos of clothing, memes, and other loosely interpreted concepts of signs.

#7

Matthew Kober Report

#8

Roy Jewkes Report

#9

Matthew Kober Report

It goes without saying that pairing up humor with signs is a good idea in general. The main benefit of humor in a warning sign is that folks typically remember information that was conveyed in a humorous way. It’s the it factor that makes something unique and hence easier to remember. And to throw out in casual conversation.
#10

Matthew Kober Report

#11

The Adventures of Finius the Skinniest Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately, it's nowhere near a filling station or fishing spot.

#12

Gwen Miraglia Report

There is also the added bonus of the other benefits of humor. Jokes are known to increase energy levels, all the while reducing negative emotions, increasing interest in the subject and can form a positive self-image to others. No wonder folks bask in the title of being the funny man.

#13

Joe Marcellino Report

#14

Marcel de Peijper Report

#15

Matthew Kober Report

It is important to note that there is a degree of uncertainty among some studies of humor. It all boils down to disputes over the mechanisms behind the benefits of humor and how it translates into practice. The general consensus that humor is overall good still remains a more favored conclusion, though humor does manifest differently depending on the situation.
#16

Matthew Kober Report

#17

Hyatt Earp Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But I'm sure there wouldn't be anything better than watching beautiful human beings whilst having a purring cat on your lap.....can't believe I just said that!

#18

Matthew Kober Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If staff ask to have a word with you in the toilets, RUN.

Besides warning signs, humor is considered a good social skill to have. And as such, it is beneficial in scenarios when you’re trying to cheer someone up, when you want to establish a rapport with others, then you’re trying to generate interest, or if you just want the thing you’re working on to stand out more.

#19

Matthew Kober Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the cow came nowhere near to jumping over the moon.

#20

Matthew Kober Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For once, this method of troubleshooting won't help at all

#21

Matthew Kober Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Takes the mystique out of how that window was broken.

Social conventions aside, humor is a great mnemonic (tool for memorizing and remembering) and makes teaching more effective.

This is besides humor and jokes being a good way of generating unique approaches and ideas to things, especially in terms of marketing and communication.
#22

Matthew Kober Report

#23

Matthew Kober Report

#24

Matthew Kober Report

Humor has a number of facets that folks ought to consider before using for maximum effect. The user has to consider the type, style, amount, timing and delivery. After all, dark humor is not for everyone, some get tired of it fast, some don’t pick up on sarcasm, and sometimes it’s just too soon. But that’s what makes humor amazing—the unique variety of combinations available to you.

#25

Matthew Kober Report

#26

Matthew Kober Report

#27

Matthew Kober Report

And humor on signs adds a new dimension of depth—a situation in which you’d expect a lot of formality and not much creativity as signs are there to inform, usually those who can’t get distracted and thus need a very precise message. The restrictions and limitations only add to the challenge.
#28

Matthew Kober Report

#29

T.j. Drudi Report

#30

Matthew Kober Report

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Seen any funny signs out there lately? Perhaps you’d want to share the experience with everyone in the comment section below?

No? Well, then, here’s a rabbit hole of funny signs on Facebook. Bye!

#31

Joe Marcellino Report

#32

When you realize the best police cars in America are in Sandwich, Illinois

Todd Wilbur Report

#33

Matthew Kober Report

#34

Matthew Kober Report

#35

Roy Jewkes Report

#36

Matthew Kober Report

#37

Anthony Mags Report

#38

Matthew Kober Report

#39

Matthew Kober Report

#40

Matthew Kober Report

#41

Matthew Kober Report

#42

Matthew Kober Report

scuds03label avatar
MP
MP
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone - just close the lid entirely and f**k off. You’re letting the toilet spray germs when you flush with the lid open

#43

Matthew Kober Report

#44

Matthew Kober Report

#45

Matthew Kober Report

#46

Matthew Kober Report

#47

Matthew Kober Report

#48

Matthew Kober Report

#49

Matthew Kober Report

scuds03label avatar
MP
MP
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re a restaurant sign, you don’t have a house.

#50

Matthew Kober Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those of you who may not understand the story behind this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kia_Challenge

#51

Matthew Kober Report

#52

Jeff Shipton Report

#53

T.j. Drudi Report

#54

Ramone Longmore Report

#55

Becky Lynn Fee Report

#56

Anthony Mags Report

#57

Roy Jewkes Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear I've not had a drink this morning...does this make sense to anybody?

#58

Anthony Mags Report

scuds03label avatar
MP
MP
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most people aren’t thinking of their dads when they’re trying to be sexy.

#59

