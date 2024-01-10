108 Times Signs Were So Funny, They Had To Be Shared On This Online Page
Warning signs come in all shapes and sizes. While that sounds cliché, you still gotta admit that it is true—even more so when a sign breaks convention and casually throws a joke your way.
And those who get it might end up taking a picture and then posting it online. Perhaps, in a dedicated Facebook group called Funny Warning Signs. And then the rest of the world has a good laugh.
One effective warning sign, indeed.
So, Funny Warning Signs is a Facebook group that deals with all manner of signs. Contrary to the name, it’s not necessarily all warning signs per se. Not even signs sometimes. But what is a warning, anyway, if not a bit of important information that people should be aware of? Oh, and occasional memes too.
Whatever the case, the group is home to a modest 5,400 members and has been around since 2013.
As already hinted previously, the group features primarily warning signs, but there are other kinds of signage. This also includes photos of clothing, memes, and other loosely interpreted concepts of signs.
It goes without saying that pairing up humor with signs is a good idea in general. The main benefit of humor in a warning sign is that folks typically remember information that was conveyed in a humorous way. It’s the it factor that makes something unique and hence easier to remember. And to throw out in casual conversation.
There is also the added bonus of the other benefits of humor. Jokes are known to increase energy levels, all the while reducing negative emotions, increasing interest in the subject and can form a positive self-image to others. No wonder folks bask in the title of being the funny man.
What happens in the changing rooms stays in the changing rooms.
It is important to note that there is a degree of uncertainty among some studies of humor. It all boils down to disputes over the mechanisms behind the benefits of humor and how it translates into practice. The general consensus that humor is overall good still remains a more favored conclusion, though humor does manifest differently depending on the situation.
Besides warning signs, humor is considered a good social skill to have. And as such, it is beneficial in scenarios when you’re trying to cheer someone up, when you want to establish a rapport with others, then you’re trying to generate interest, or if you just want the thing you’re working on to stand out more.
Social conventions aside, humor is a great mnemonic (tool for memorizing and remembering) and makes teaching more effective.
This is besides humor and jokes being a good way of generating unique approaches and ideas to things, especially in terms of marketing and communication.
Humor has a number of facets that folks ought to consider before using for maximum effect. The user has to consider the type, style, amount, timing and delivery. After all, dark humor is not for everyone, some get tired of it fast, some don’t pick up on sarcasm, and sometimes it’s just too soon. But that’s what makes humor amazing—the unique variety of combinations available to you.
They can't make it any worse than the current shįtshow.
And humor on signs adds a new dimension of depth—a situation in which you’d expect a lot of formality and not much creativity as signs are there to inform, usually those who can’t get distracted and thus need a very precise message. The restrictions and limitations only add to the challenge.
So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Seen any funny signs out there lately? Perhaps you’d want to share the experience with everyone in the comment section below?
No? Well, then, here’s a rabbit hole of funny signs on Facebook. Bye!
When you realize the best police cars in America are in Sandwich, Illinois
That sounds about right for fixing a pothole.