Oh, the beauty of buying things! An ingrained habit of humanity, tracing back hundreds, if not thousands of years into the past. Buy an apple to fuel you, buy gas to fuel the car, and buy a triceratops plushie that doubles as a pillow and a mug stand to fuel your soul (if you’ve not sold it yet, of course!).

Whilst the majority of the time, we buy things because we need them, there are those times when you see something and you question the purpose of its existence. Yet, the more you look, the more it hypnotizes you into thinking you’ll be less of a human being if you don’t buy it. And those are the kinds of things we’ll be exploring in this list today, dear readers!

The questionable, the weird, the outright wholesome. These are the best ways to describe the quirky finds the Facebook page “Odditymall” shares with their 3M followers. This isn’t the first time Bored Panda has showcased their finds, and you can find the other articles here and here as well.

Now upvote your faves as you’re scrolling through, leave some comments, and let’s get kooky!

I can hear the sound of the plant emerging.

Feeling bored? Quite like a Bored Panda (excuse the pun)? I’ve got something for you that will get you all the more excited! Are you ready? Let’s go… shopping! But not just any kind of shopping—online shopping! The world is at your fingertips and with one press of a button and the numbers of a credit card, everything you desire can be yours!

If you’re struggling to come up with things that you don’t have or can actually buy (your crush’s love isn’t one of them, sorry), then don’t worry, as Odditymall has us all covered! Started in April 2013, the Facebook page has been featuring unique and unusual gadgets, gizmos, tech, gift ideas, crafts, design, architecture, DIY projects, and much more. Their 3M followers seem to very much enjoy them all!
Well, too late you guys, it’s mine now. *evil laughter*. Muwhahahaha.

That would make me feel claustrophobic while washing dishes.

The meme “shut up and take my money!” fits incredibly well with each and every one of their weird, yet oddly charming, finds. But that begs the question: why do we buy so much seemingly useless, random, or absolutely weird stuff? Why do we buy so much in general? Do we need 5 more books when the bookshelf is full of unread ones? Yes, we do, George.

Retail therapy isn’t only a fancy lyric in an Ariana Grande song, it’s a real phenomenon. It’s shopping with the primary purpose of improving the buyer's mood with so-called “comfort buys.” According to Abraham Maslow and his hierarchy of needs, human beings need far more than just the bare necessities to help them feel safe, loved, and capable of reaching their full potential.
*Jaws theme music starts to play*

Clinical psychologist Scott Bea explains that there’s a lot of psychological and therapeutic value in shopping, when done in moderation. “Whether you’re adding items to your shopping cart online or visiting your favorite boutique for a few hours, you do get a psychological and emotional boost,” he says. “Shopping and its sensory stimulation gets us to visualize positive outcomes [that] can create positive anticipation and can reduce anxiety.”

A 2014 study from the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that retail therapy not only makes people happier immediately, but it can also fight lingering sadness. Another 2014 study by the University of Michigan showed that purchasing things you personally enjoy can be up to 40 times more effective at giving you a sense of control than not shopping.
I would have a full day of the week dedicated to just laying there and demanding no one contacting me

So- a skylight?

Although the act of purchasing things is a pleasant one, the journey to the store, the search, the walking around countless people that just can’t get out of the way, and the random music blaring way too loud can get anyone in the mood for red rum. “I don’t like to shop, but I do like to buy,” Frances Taylor wrote in The Atlantic in 1931 and I can’t help but agree.

Stores and manufacturers have come up with very clever means of getting us to forfeit our hard-earned cash for their goods: using a cognitive bias called “anchoring” and overpricing their products to later mark them down to make it seem like a great deal, lowering the temperature, painting the walls blue, and playing pop music, all to make you more inclined to buy without too much thought.

Thankfully, we now have online shopping under our fingers, so that we can lay in bed, have a coffee and buy that wonderful black dress or real-scale pterodactyl model, or both, without all that hypnotic environmental pressure to influence us. However, the easier shopping gets, the more mindless buying becomes; it’s so dangerously easy!
Ah man way back in the aughts I had a sign that said "f off I don't want to buy your s." With one of the Reddit meme guys taped to my door

I need this immediately

According to Financial Holdings, online shopping is one of the highest global growth sectors, anticipated to grow further in the coming years, and it’s not difficult to see why! With online shopping, every item is available at all times, it's a quick and painless procedure that’s over in a few clicks, and it’s also more anonymous and discreet. Also, no crowds.

However, one should always keep one thing in mind. Although behaviors that create excitement can bring us happiness, moderation is the difference between happiness and compulsiveness. Yes, you may want 5000 rubber duckies with custom tattoos, but do you really need them, considering you bought the same amount three weeks ago?

Shopping shifts from being therapeutic to a problematic compulsive behavior when it becomes a go-to way of dealing with anxiety, stress or loss and when it’s hard to control, Dr. Bea says. There is also a similarity between compulsive shopping urges and the high that’s sought after in drug or alcohol addiction.
I would buy this, no questions asked

“If you’re concerned about developing a compulsive shopping behavior, try to convert your goal of control to the excitement of a new, positive behavior — like working out or eating healthy,” Dr. Bea suggests. “You’ll be surprised at how happy you can feel working towards those positive results, too.”

As you continue to scroll through this wonderful list, upvoting your favorites, maybe double check to make sure your shopping basket is full of things you actually want and will cherish rather than buying for buying’s sake. I wish you all the best and a wonderful upcoming New Year!
This looks like some lawsuits waiting to happen...

Penguins assemble!

Why would one keep the accessories next to a toilet? Ew..

Cool, but it must be tricky to clean

🎵Santa baby, I want a yacht and really that’s not a lot🎶

The fish giving the pledge of allegiance are so cute.

When you're dead inside, but Steve still insists on having that meeting

Because we always get advance notice before the electricity goes off or a water main breaks.

Sounds like the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes...

Technically that's a rapier....

Looks like I can’t afford it.

I have the shark version of these.

Pull the lever Kronk!

I read 'crackpot' and got confused at first

Need a flat shelf and stack square. I have 2020 PTSD. Always have fully stocked tp.

Forget the sit stand desks I'll take the lay down sit up

A shed?! That might as well be my house!

“What else did you think I meant when J said I wanted to go scuba diving??”

Finally able to silence all of those people that constantly deny the existence of a perfect yoga mat.

Overboard? You’ve hardly scratched the surface. You need a cat kingdom!

If you want a cabinet that can't have stuff kept on top of it and can only be used to hold a 3-piece mattress, then this is for you!

If there was only a way to do this some other way…

Again, I would hang this in my bathrooms

