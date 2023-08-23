Instead of trying to make sense out of them, it might be better to simply marvel at the adorably dorky critters; and that’s where the ‘ Unexplainable Cat Images ’ Twitter account comes in handy. Brimming with, well, unexplainable cat pictures, it has amassed over 18k fans, and to show what brings them to it, we have put some of their best examples on this list for you today. Scroll down to find the cat pictures and enjoy.

The internet is brimming with proof why there’s no point in trying to rationalize cat behavior; some of it just can’t be explained. Unlike their strong urge to enter any box there is—which can be scientifically justified—certain things they do simply don’t make sense.

#1 Who Could That Be?

#2 Theo Hasn’t Quite Mastered The Loaf, But He’s Got The Spirit And Looks Cute Trying

#3 Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

#4 The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

#5 Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity

#6 My Cat Is An Idiot But Adorable One

#7 This Is How This Cat Loves To Sleep At The Grocery Store Near My House

#8 Today We Couldn’t Find Our Cat, So We Looked Out The Window And Saw This

#9 My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here's Mingus With The Cactus

#10 Learning How To Cat. Progress Is Slow

#11 Luna Was Very Excited While Exploring Outside For The First Time

#12 Dinner Is Probably Not Going To Taste Great

#13 My Cat When He Thinks There's No One Home

#14 The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down

#15 This Is Osha, The Cat I Found On A Construction Site. His Hobbies Include Boxes And Not Letting Us Sleep

#16 This Last-Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

#17 My Cat Always Finds The Most Unusual Positions Comfy

#18 I Submit One Leg For Your Consideration

#19 Don’t Drop The Catnip

#20 Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats

#21 The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

#22 Our Cat Often Hangs Like This

#23 That's It... I'm Done. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat

#24 A Few Weeks Ago I Adopted A 12-Year-Old Cat. She Buries Her Face In My Hand When She Wants More Love

#25 It Really Is Her Preferred Way Of Walking

#26 I’m Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

#27 What A Great View

#28 Let Meow Out

#29 These Cats

#30 My Mother-In-Law's Cat Is Obsessed With Shrimp. She Makes This Face Whenever There Is Shrimp On The Table

#31 Just Started Dating A Girl After Being Single For A Long Time. My Cat Was Transfixed By The First Sight Of A Bobby Pin

#32 A Shop Owner Modified His Attic To Accommodate His Cats. Now He Is Under Constant Observation

#33 I Think This Is Derp Enough

#34 How Is This Comfortable?

#35 He Is Watching You

#36 My Mom Didn’t Believe Me When I Tried To Explain How Odd Our Newest Rescue Is

#37 I Was Repotting My Agave When I Looked Inside And Saw My Cat Like This

#38 There Was A Fly. I Got It

#39 Piggy Believed That The “Onesie” She Was Forced To Wear Had Stolen Her Power To Walk

#40 Solved: Why My Pants Always Have A Line Of Cat Fur Across The Leg

#42 My Cat Stands In Unusual Places

#43 He Just Seems To Fall Over Anywhere When He Needs A Nap. I’ve Never Seen Anything Quite Like It

#44 Got A Weird Looking Cat In The Trap

#45 Terrifying Sight When You Are Just Trying To Take A Bath

#46 Someone Call The Priest

#47 I Know Cats Like To Sleep In Weird Positions, But This Is Probably The Most Ridiculous

#48 Cat Is Surprised

#49 All I Did Was Touch Her And She Looked At The Spot Like I Violated Her

#50 Gizmo's Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed

#51 My Cat Is Unbothered By Everything And Adores New Places And People. Today At The Vet’s Office She Was Purring So Loud The Doctor Couldn’t Hear Her Heartbeat The vet had to briefly cover her nose to stop the purring.



#52 How And Why

#53 If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition

#54 Putting In Screen Doors For Warmer Weather, My Cat Thinks I Moved The Door

#55 My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else's Keys In Her Mouth

#56 Magic Kitty

#57 My Cat Hiding From The New Kitten. Good Job

#58 This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today. Something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over And Now I Know Why I’ve Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years She has no remorse and is now snuggling with all 26 of them!

