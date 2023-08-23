The internet is brimming with proof why there’s no point in trying to rationalize cat behavior; some of it just can’t be explained. Unlike their strong urge to enter any box there is—which can be scientifically justified—certain things they do simply don’t make sense.

Instead of trying to make sense out of them, it might be better to simply marvel at the adorably dorky critters; and that’s where the ‘Unexplainable Cat Images’ Twitter account comes in handy. Brimming with, well, unexplainable cat pictures, it has amassed over 18k fans, and to show what brings them to it, we have put some of their best examples on this list for you today. Scroll down to find the cat pictures and enjoy.

#1

Who Could That Be?

Who Could That Be?

Heart-Bubbles Report

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
Community Member

"exxxccuuse me, can i get some privacy, pleeeaaase !?"

#2

Theo Hasn’t Quite Mastered The Loaf, But He’s Got The Spirit And Looks Cute Trying

Theo Hasn't Quite Mastered The Loaf, But He's Got The Spirit And Looks Cute Trying

kttyfrncs Report

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
Community Member

The new loaf variant the croissant

#3

Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It

YeetLePotato Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
Community Member

He decided to give it some teeth

#4

The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

Barfsack Report

[>.<]/
[>.<]/
Community Member
Community Member

HIDE!!! It's the Joneses again!!

#5

Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity

Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity

ClashIdeas Report

Madam Puddyfoot
Madam Puddyfoot
Community Member
Community Member

LOL I just snorted my am tea up my nose

#6

My Cat Is An Idiot But Adorable One

My Cat Is An Idiot But Adorable One

KingkongRS7 Report

#7

This Is How This Cat Loves To Sleep At The Grocery Store Near My House

This Is How This Cat Loves To Sleep At The Grocery Store Near My House

Fandina Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
Community Member

Well sure, he’s the guard after all, and takes the job seriously 😉

#8

Today We Couldn’t Find Our Cat, So We Looked Out The Window And Saw This

Today We Couldn't Find Our Cat, So We Looked Out The Window And Saw This

Rick1771 Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

So... Did u find it?

#9

My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here's Mingus With The Cactus

My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here's Mingus With The Cactus

mristre Report

Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
Community Member

I love the name Mingus!! Could make for a great, albeit goofy, supervillain.

#10

Learning How To Cat. Progress Is Slow

Learning How To Cat. Progress Is Slow

Maahee_2 Report

OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI'vebeencensored
Community Member
Community Member

But this is exactly cat. 100% success, no more learning to cat is required.

#11

Luna Was Very Excited While Exploring Outside For The First Time

Luna Was Very Excited While Exploring Outside For The First Time

kinzygrace Report

Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
Community Member

What is this....this sorcery??!?!

#12

Dinner Is Probably Not Going To Taste Great

Dinner Is Probably Not Going To Taste Great

Bean--Sidhe Report

A B C the Third
A B C the Third
Community Member
Community Member

Kitty knows you can dye stuff with coffee, wants to be brunette once in their life.

#13

My Cat When He Thinks There's No One Home

My Cat When He Thinks There's No One Home

Ralph_the_Cat Report

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
Community Member

“The perks of having the place to myself”

#14

The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down

The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down

violinfiddleman Report

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
Community Member

must have been born with his one brain cell lodged in his butt, and he’s trying to get it to drop down into his head

#15

This Is Osha, The Cat I Found On A Construction Site. His Hobbies Include Boxes And Not Letting Us Sleep

This Is Osha, The Cat I Found On A Construction Site. His Hobbies Include Boxes And Not Letting Us Sleep

mhaydar Report

#16

This Last-Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

This Last-Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I've Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now

Saint__Bartholomew Report

Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
Community Member

Me waking up from dreaming of falling.

#17

My Cat Always Finds The Most Unusual Positions Comfy

My Cat Always Finds The Most Unusual Positions Comfy

catamount1000 Report

#18

I Submit One Leg For Your Consideration

I Submit One Leg For Your Consideration

smolprincess928 Report

#19

Don’t Drop The Catnip

Don't Drop The Catnip

HopeThisHelps90 Report

#20

Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats

Taken From My Parents' Kitchen Window. They Don't Have Any Cats

AllHanceOnDeck Report

#21

The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners

9999monkeys Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Why do they seem like gargoyles 🤔😂

#22

Our Cat Often Hangs Like This

Our Cat Often Hangs Like This

Bomurang Report

#23

That's It... I'm Done. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat

That's It... I'm Done. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat

thefoxsay Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Why would you say that. It's an awesome hat for the cat, 10/10

#24

A Few Weeks Ago I Adopted A 12-Year-Old Cat. She Buries Her Face In My Hand When She Wants More Love

A Few Weeks Ago I Adopted A 12-Year-Old Cat. She Buries Her Face In My Hand When She Wants More Love

FustyLuggz Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Aww this is so precious 🥺❤️

#25

It Really Is Her Preferred Way Of Walking

It Really Is Her Preferred Way Of Walking

reddit.com Report

#26

I’m Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

I'm Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

proffie Report

#27

What A Great View

What A Great View

RareBiscotti5 Report

Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
Community Member

Silly humans, cat don't stare AT walls, they can see THROUGH them. 😎

#28

Let Meow Out

Let Meow Out

superbialm Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Blink twice if you need help

#29

These Cats

These Cats

Ryozuo Report

Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
Community Member

This is like the third time I'm seeing this picture just this week. That's not a complaint, just an observation.

#30

My Mother-In-Law's Cat Is Obsessed With Shrimp. She Makes This Face Whenever There Is Shrimp On The Table

My Mother-In-Law's Cat Is Obsessed With Shrimp. She Makes This Face Whenever There Is Shrimp On The Table

DrAbro Report

#31

Just Started Dating A Girl After Being Single For A Long Time. My Cat Was Transfixed By The First Sight Of A Bobby Pin

Just Started Dating A Girl After Being Single For A Long Time. My Cat Was Transfixed By The First Sight Of A Bobby Pin

ThatBluBlockerGuy Report

#32

A Shop Owner Modified His Attic To Accommodate His Cats. Now He Is Under Constant Observation

A Shop Owner Modified His Attic To Accommodate His Cats. Now He Is Under Constant Observation

9999monkeys Report

#33

I Think This Is Derp Enough

I Think This Is Derp Enough

alamperwira89 Report

#34

How Is This Comfortable?

How Is This Comfortable?

nmdez Report

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
Community Member

You didn't read the assembling instructions for your cat, did you?

#35

He Is Watching You

He Is Watching You

reddit.com Report

#36

My Mom Didn’t Believe Me When I Tried To Explain How Odd Our Newest Rescue Is

My Mom Didn't Believe Me When I Tried To Explain How Odd Our Newest Rescue Is

shitaki_taco Report

#37

I Was Repotting My Agave When I Looked Inside And Saw My Cat Like This

I Was Repotting My Agave When I Looked Inside And Saw My Cat Like This

VQ37HR911 Report

#38

There Was A Fly. I Got It

There Was A Fly. I Got It

floppy_genitals Report

#39

Piggy Believed That The “Onesie” She Was Forced To Wear Had Stolen Her Power To Walk

Piggy Believed That The "Onesie" She Was Forced To Wear Had Stolen Her Power To Walk

SweetPeaBee23 Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Maybe now Piggy could fly

#40

Solved: Why My Pants Always Have A Line Of Cat Fur Across The Leg

Solved: Why My Pants Always Have A Line Of Cat Fur Across The Leg

ZZbrew Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

It's the cat's clothes. It's browsing through its closet. Why are u intruding

#41

Sup?

Sup?

zeHerrDanIII Report

A B C the Third
A B C the Third
Community Member
Community Member

Guess the xBox has been running a while and is hot, it's melting the cat.

#42

My Cat Stands In Unusual Places

My Cat Stands In Unusual Places

Gabethegreek Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

The floor was lava. Where was it supposed to stand duh

#43

He Just Seems To Fall Over Anywhere When He Needs A Nap. I’ve Never Seen Anything Quite Like It

He Just Seems To Fall Over Anywhere When He Needs A Nap. I've Never Seen Anything Quite Like It

tusabrat Report

Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
Community Member

Part panda probably.

#44

Got A Weird Looking Cat In The Trap

Got A Weird Looking Cat In The Trap

SquishyLightpole Report

#45

Terrifying Sight When You Are Just Trying To Take A Bath

Terrifying Sight When You Are Just Trying To Take A Bath

debA_yorT Report

#46

Someone Call The Priest

Someone Call The Priest

naminatmi Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

It's an acrobat in training. Why call the priest

#47

I Know Cats Like To Sleep In Weird Positions, But This Is Probably The Most Ridiculous

I Know Cats Like To Sleep In Weird Positions, But This Is Probably The Most Ridiculous

Vo1x Report

#48

Cat Is Surprised

Cat Is Surprised

SuperSeagull01 Report

#49

All I Did Was Touch Her And She Looked At The Spot Like I Violated Her

All I Did Was Touch Her And She Looked At The Spot Like I Violated Her

littlebittyoctober Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Omg why didn't u bow before her Majesty and request to pet before touching ?!😔

#50

Gizmo's Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed

Gizmo's Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed

scissorbritches Report

Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
Community Member

Not that bad, he's trying to figure out what this thing is and how it works.

#51

My Cat Is Unbothered By Everything And Adores New Places And People. Today At The Vet’s Office She Was Purring So Loud The Doctor Couldn’t Hear Her Heartbeat

My Cat Is Unbothered By Everything And Adores New Places And People. Today At The Vet's Office She Was Purring So Loud The Doctor Couldn't Hear Her Heartbeat

The vet had to briefly cover her nose to stop the purring.

The vet had to briefly cover her nose to stop the purring.

RezraRoze Report

#52

How And Why

How And Why

FoolishCheese_YT Report

#53

If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition

If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition

wilderiappeared Report

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
Community Member

"I should have brought catnip instead of myrrh" - a Wise Man, probably

#54

Putting In Screen Doors For Warmer Weather, My Cat Thinks I Moved The Door

Putting In Screen Doors For Warmer Weather, My Cat Thinks I Moved The Door

pi3monkeytaco Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Loll the scenery doesn't look quite scenic anymore does it 😂

#55

My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else's Keys In Her Mouth

My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else's Keys In Her Mouth

robrobxD Report

#56

Magic Kitty

Magic Kitty

OpenAd1895 Report

#57

My Cat Hiding From The New Kitten. Good Job

My Cat Hiding From The New Kitten. Good Job

Apprehensive-Use-993 Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
Community Member

Hiding or plotting revenge ?

#58

This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today. Something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over And Now I Know Why I’ve Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years

This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today. Something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over And Now I Know Why I've Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years

She has no remorse and is now snuggling with all 26 of them!

She has no remorse and is now snuggling with all 26 of them!

I_Like_Peaches_ Report

#59

I'm Pretty Convinced That I Have The World's Clingiest Cat. This Is What Happens When I Tell Him He Can't Sit On My Lap While I'm Trying To Work

I'm Pretty Convinced That I Have The World's Clingiest Cat. This Is What Happens When I Tell Him He Can't Sit On My Lap While I'm Trying To Work

scarletcyanide Report

