90 Of The Best ‘Unexplainable Cat Images’
The internet is brimming with proof why there’s no point in trying to rationalize cat behavior; some of it just can’t be explained. Unlike their strong urge to enter any box there is—which can be scientifically justified—certain things they do simply don’t make sense.
Instead of trying to make sense out of them, it might be better to simply marvel at the adorably dorky critters; and that’s where the ‘Unexplainable Cat Images’ Twitter account comes in handy. Brimming with, well, unexplainable cat pictures, it has amassed over 18k fans, and to show what brings them to it, we have put some of their best examples on this list for you today. Scroll down to find the cat pictures and enjoy.
Who Could That Be?
Theo Hasn’t Quite Mastered The Loaf, But He’s Got The Spirit And Looks Cute Trying
Got My Cat A Tent, I Think He Likes It
The Way Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here
Caught My Cat Just Casually Living In A Different Realm Of Gravity
My Cat Is An Idiot But Adorable One
This Is How This Cat Loves To Sleep At The Grocery Store Near My House
Today We Couldn’t Find Our Cat, So We Looked Out The Window And Saw This
My Dad Bought A Cactus To Discourage Mingus From Getting On The Counter. Here's Mingus With The Cactus
Learning How To Cat. Progress Is Slow
But this is exactly cat. 100% success, no more learning to cat is required.
Luna Was Very Excited While Exploring Outside For The First Time
Dinner Is Probably Not Going To Taste Great
Kitty knows you can dye stuff with coffee, wants to be brunette once in their life.
My Cat When He Thinks There's No One Home
The Kitten Will Only Stop Crying If I Hold Him Upside Down
must have been born with his one brain cell lodged in his butt, and he’s trying to get it to drop down into his head
This Is Osha, The Cat I Found On A Construction Site. His Hobbies Include Boxes And Not Letting Us Sleep
This Last-Second Photo I Just Took Of My Cat Stretching Her Arms And Sneezing. I’ve Been Uncontrollably Laughing For The Past 5 Minutes Now
My Cat Always Finds The Most Unusual Positions Comfy
Don’t Drop The Catnip
Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats
The Committee Against Vaccuum Cleaners
Our Cat Often Hangs Like This
That's It... I'm Done. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat
A Few Weeks Ago I Adopted A 12-Year-Old Cat. She Buries Her Face In My Hand When She Wants More Love
It Really Is Her Preferred Way Of Walking
I’m Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This
What A Great View
Let Meow Out
These Cats
My Mother-In-Law's Cat Is Obsessed With Shrimp. She Makes This Face Whenever There Is Shrimp On The Table
Just Started Dating A Girl After Being Single For A Long Time. My Cat Was Transfixed By The First Sight Of A Bobby Pin
A Shop Owner Modified His Attic To Accommodate His Cats. Now He Is Under Constant Observation
I Think This Is Derp Enough
How Is This Comfortable?
You didn't read the assembling instructions for your cat, did you?
He Is Watching You
My Mom Didn’t Believe Me When I Tried To Explain How Odd Our Newest Rescue Is
I Was Repotting My Agave When I Looked Inside And Saw My Cat Like This
There Was A Fly. I Got It
Piggy Believed That The “Onesie” She Was Forced To Wear Had Stolen Her Power To Walk
Solved: Why My Pants Always Have A Line Of Cat Fur Across The Leg
Sup?
Guess the xBox has been running a while and is hot, it's melting the cat.
My Cat Stands In Unusual Places
He Just Seems To Fall Over Anywhere When He Needs A Nap. I’ve Never Seen Anything Quite Like It
Got A Weird Looking Cat In The Trap
Terrifying Sight When You Are Just Trying To Take A Bath
Someone Call The Priest
I Know Cats Like To Sleep In Weird Positions, But This Is Probably The Most Ridiculous
Cat Is Surprised
All I Did Was Touch Her And She Looked At The Spot Like I Violated Her
Gizmo's Not The Brightest Tool In The Shed
Not that bad, he's trying to figure out what this thing is and how it works.
My Cat Is Unbothered By Everything And Adores New Places And People. Today At The Vet’s Office She Was Purring So Loud The Doctor Couldn’t Hear Her Heartbeat
The vet had to briefly cover her nose to stop the purring.
How And Why
If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition
"I should have brought catnip instead of myrrh" - a Wise Man, probably
Putting In Screen Doors For Warmer Weather, My Cat Thinks I Moved The Door
My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else's Keys In Her Mouth
Magic Kitty
My Cat Hiding From The New Kitten. Good Job
This Is Biscuit. We Moved Our Couch Today. Something Rattled Inside The Couch, So We Flipped It Over And Now I Know Why I’ve Had To Buy So Many Mice In The Past 3 Years
She has no remorse and is now snuggling with all 26 of them!