The internet is a vast and varied place, with billions of users all sharing their thoughts, opinions, and experiences online. In the midst of all this noise, it can be easy for some comments to go overlooked. It is a shame when a well-thought-out, insightful, or even humorous remark goes unrecognized. Thankfully, there is a subreddit called r/UnderratedComments, a place where all these undervalued comments get all the attention they deserve!

Created in 2014, the subreddit has 9.7k active members who come together to appreciate and share comments that may have been unnoticed in other online communities. From humorous insights to smart comebacks, we’ve collected the best hidden gems. Scroll down and see for yourself! Do you think you can do better? We’re excited to witness that in the comment section!

#1

And God Saw That It Was Good

And God Saw That It Was Good

Extra-Act-801 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Say you do not know anything about communism without saying you know nothing about communism.

#2

Truth From A Survivor

Truth From A Survivor

Useless_Doggo Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mars -- Travel for the adventure, stay for the solitude.

#3

He's Not Wrong Tho

He's Not Wrong Tho

aqGalaxy Report

Owen
Owen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some artwork and a rug.

While there are certainly plenty of attention-grabbing and viral humorous comments that get a lot of likes and shares, there are also many underrated ones that are just as funny, if not funnier. Whether it's a clever play on words or a witty observation, they can add a much-needed touch of levity to any online discussion. To learn more about humor online, we reached out to Caleb Warren, an Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Arizona who was kind enough to share his insights. Scroll down to read the whole interview.
#4

I Like This App :)

I Like This App :)

Jc_Chxrlton Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Under a minute ... if walking around the Earth at the South Pole ... a little longer around the Equator.

#5

Straight Facts Doe

Straight Facts Doe

redditsISproblematic Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

They never bought me my ketchup but I was so insecure I could not remind them.

#6

Overratedn't

Overratedn't

beatbeatingit Report

Fantastic Mr Fox
Fantastic Mr Fox
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow just wow. What kind of twisted brain comes up with this. This joke is so bad it's fun.

Humor is a common element of online communication, and we often see people leaving funny comments on various platforms. But what motivates people to use humor in their online interactions? Is it a way to showcase their wit and comedic skills, or is there something deeper at play? According to Caleb Warren, using humor is part of online discourse, and human discourse, more generally. “I’m not sure that there is more humor in comments than in initial posts, but there is a fair amount of humor in both. I suspect that it is often easier to create humor in a comment than it is in an original post because people can use the initial post as a prompt, much like how it is easier to generate humor in response to an ongoing in-person conversation than it is to create humor in a soliloquy (e.g., stand-up comedy).”
#7

Funniest Shit I’ve Ever Seen 😂

Funniest Shit I've Ever Seen 😂

fortnitebadfortnite Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

What next? The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch?

#8

A Genius

A Genius

emd07 Report

Fish Fingers
Fish Fingers
Community Member
1 hour ago

Still go back for seconds, though.

#9

From R/Memes

From R/Memes

Theseabeetle Report

What makes a comment funny or entertaining is a subjective matter, and people may find different things amusing depending on their sense of humor. However, there are some common elements that can contribute to the humorous value of a comment. Warren shared that a person thinks a comment (or anything else) is funny when it “violates (i.e., threatens their sense of how the world should be) but also seems benign (i.e., they are okay with it)”.

The professor explained his point with some examples found on r/UnderratedComments, “consider the comment responding to ‘What would you do if you found me in your fridge?’: ‘we dropped a fridge off a 45m tower.’ The violation in this is clear: you should not drop a fridge off a large building, especially if there is a living person inside it. I suspect that the girl in the post did not think that this comment was funny, but there are two reasons why other readers might find this aggression benign: (1) no one actually dropped a fridge with a human being in it off a building; and (2) many readers are frustrated with influencers’ continual cries for attention and feel they deserve to be taken down a peg.”
#10

An Interesting Way To Describe Fortnite

An Interesting Way To Describe Fortnite

mclanegamesyt Report

#11

Praying

Praying

Nousernamerss Report

#12

Sun And Moom

Sun And Moom

bossycloud Report

“The reply to the ‘would you rather be stranded’ post offers a different type of example. The comment, ‘I work in an Amazon fulfillment center, and I can confirm I’d rather be stranded on Mars,’ relies on two violations: (1) the context of the question makes it clear that the poll is asking about the Amazon rain forest rather than a fulfillment center, and (2) most people believe that it should not be worse to work in an Amazon fulfillment center than to be stranded on another planet. However, the first violation is benign because the word ‘Amazon’ refers to both the rain forest and the company, and the second violation is benign because it confirms most people’s belief that working conditions at Amazon are lousy.”

Caleb Warren has done a TEDx talk about what makes things funny, which you can check out here. If you want to delve deeper into this topic, Warren has also written some papers about what makes things funny, what is humorous and what is not and benign violations.
#13

Hmmmm??🤔🤔🤔🤔

Hmmmm??🤔🤔🤔🤔

AzmatK47 Report

Sir salad 🥗
Sir salad 🥗
Community Member
1 hour ago

I’m crying right now because I’m laughing so much

#14

Batman

Batman

JOEGG9900 Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Which of the grandparents confirmed the DNA match with their 4 toes? (see picture) - or is that an opposable pinky toe?

#15

Indeed It Has

Indeed It Has

Extra-Act-801 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Constipation"? sounds like one of those A&E excuses.

Witty comments can add a dash of humor and charm to online conversations, but do they also contribute to the overall coolness or intrigue of these interactions? Is there a relationship between the use of wit and the perception of coolness, or are these two concepts independent of each other? Warren wasn’t sure whether humorous comments make the conversations distinctly cool. “However, they certainly make people enjoy the conversation more and more likely to share it with others.” The professor shared this paper, for a richer discussion on the difference between funny and cool.
#16

Literally

Literally

lugubrious_lug Report

mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
4 minutes ago

The question was "10 minus 3=? You can subtract using fingers"

#17

I Had The Top Comment. But This Guy Deserved The Top Comment. Well Done My Friend

I Had The Top Comment. But This Guy Deserved The Top Comment. Well Done My Friend

Extra-Act-801 Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

T or F -- Big snakes on the internet always look blurry (whether they are in a trench coat or not).

#18

Underrated Comment Reply In R/Showerthoughts

Underrated Comment Reply In R/Showerthoughts

TristanLennon Report

Asexual Zelephant
Asexual Zelephant
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or... you know... could be dropped as a baby. :)

In today's digital age, it's all too easy for a joke or pun to be misconstrued and cause offense. So, how can we strike a balance between using humor to entertain and respect for others' feelings? Warren answered that this is very difficult because humor occurs when a comment violates a person’s sense of how things should be. “Thus, part of what makes something funny can easily offend, disgust, or otherwise upset people. There are different ways of creating humor (e.g., different types of violations), and some are more likely to offend than others. Aggressive humor, such as comments that try to evoke laughs by making fun of a specific person or group of people (e.g., throwing a fridge with a human in it off a building), is more likely to lead to offense. Other comments, however, use a more positive form of humor. For instance, the reply to ‘people who don’t eat their clock with a fork’ (‘it doesn’t matter what utensil you use. Either way, it’s still time-consuming’) creates humor by violating a communication norm to use language clearly by evoking the two meanings with ‘time-consuming’. Comments like this are less likely to offend, although it’s also kind of making fun of the person who posted the earlier comment about eating clocks, so it could possibly still offend the person who made the comment.”
#19

Accurate

Accurate

JunkMetalTRex Report

#20

This One Right Here

This One Right Here

catls234 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have herd that pun before.

#21

Hit It On The Head

Hit It On The Head

Timmy24000 Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago

Prefer Mars bars and Quaker oats

#22

Electric Appliance From Amish Salesman

Electric Appliance From Amish Salesman

fabcraft Report

#23

Communist Locks Are The Absence Of Locks

Communist Locks Are The Absence Of Locks

MinecraftDoodler Report

#24

Ye

Ye

gloomtheracoon Report

#25

Just Not Stairs

Just Not Stairs

reddit.com Report

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Considering what happened the next year, it did go from bad to worse.

#26

On The Only Thing They Fear Is You

On The Only Thing They Fear Is You

DrunkRussian23 Report

#27

A Righteous Sacrifice

A Righteous Sacrifice

billyguy69 Report

#28

Seen On Nature Is Metal

Seen On Nature Is Metal

nixonwasasaint Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

"It's just slowly dying." Aren't we all?

#29

Well That's Funny

Well That's Funny

cartesianpixels Report

#30

Wholesome Save In R/Trashy

Wholesome Save In R/Trashy

tobasita Report

Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
39 minutes ago

This guy is an eel (#15?? above).

#31

Thank You, Thanos

Thank You, Thanos

anoniscool722 Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

PREACH! I've been trying to pick a username since last year!

#32

“Are We Heating The Whole Neighborhood Here?”

"Are We Heating The Whole Neighborhood Here?"

greatest-Username Report

#33

Underrated Comment Right Here

Underrated Comment Right Here

macke2k18 Report

Con O Cuinn
Con O Cuinn
Community Member
1 hour ago

The standard is dropping sharply as this list goes on

