What makes a comment funny or entertaining is a subjective matter, and people may find different things amusing depending on their sense of humor. However, there are some common elements that can contribute to the humorous value of a comment. Warren shared that a person thinks a comment (or anything else) is funny when it “violates (i.e., threatens their sense of how the world should be) but also seems benign (i.e., they are okay with it)”.

The professor explained his point with some examples found on r/UnderratedComments, “consider the comment responding to ‘What would you do if you found me in your fridge?’: ‘we dropped a fridge off a 45m tower.’ The violation in this is clear: you should not drop a fridge off a large building, especially if there is a living person inside it. I suspect that the girl in the post did not think that this comment was funny, but there are two reasons why other readers might find this aggression benign: (1) no one actually dropped a fridge with a human being in it off a building; and (2) many readers are frustrated with influencers’ continual cries for attention and feel they deserve to be taken down a peg.”