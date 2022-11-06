150 Hilarious Thumbnail Fails
They say that we should never judge a book by its cover—oh, but we all do! The title and cover image that content creators use can make or break their online career. And the sad truth is that no matter how good your content is, nobody will read or watch it if it’s not marketed the ‘right’ way. And a lot of that depends on pandering to constantly-changing algorithms, whether YouTube’s, Facebook’s, or something else.
So, naturally, content creators learn to adapt (their livelihoods depend on it!) and change how they make thumbnails, in order to please their AI overlords and capture their (potential) audience’s attention. However, the result is that some creators go waaaaaay too far.
The thumbnails they make are so over-the-top, so ridiculous that they’re in a league of their own. Here at Bored Panda, we’ve collected the most epic fails from all over the net to share with you. Check out just how bad things can get below, and don’t forget to upvote your fave worst offenders, Pandas! Are there any clickbaity thumbnails that you’d actually have clicked on? Tell us in the comments, we swear we won’t judge you.
Oh, This Thumbnail Sure Is Unforgettable
Doing Yoga With A Baby
Great Chase
It’s best to think of thumbnails as small and highly colorful digital signs: they’re all vying for your attention. The most intriguing and eye-catching ones usually get clicked on, especially when paired together with a title and topic that the audience is interested in.
And no matter how immune to ads and digital influence we think we are, many people have clicked on ridiculously over-the-top thumbnails before simply because they wanted to see what the ever-loving frick the video or article was going to be about.
Yes, That Looks Very Real
Wow Gordon, That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious
Wow, Spider-Man Got Ripped
Some time ago, Bored Panda spoke about clickbait with media expert and comedy writer Ariane Sherine, from the United Kingdom. She explained why it is that clickbait works.
“Clickbait works because people are desperate to know the 'one weird trick that doctors don't want you to know!' or similar. When it turns out that the trick is actually something really mundane, readers feel cheated," she noted that the audience can have wildly different expectations from what the content offers.
Are You Still Going To Complain About Leg Space In Economy Class Flights?
Talk About Thumbnails
Fast Dogs
“This instinct towards drama and not empathy doesn't show humanity in its best light,” she noted why ‘bad’ news tends to be more dramatic.
“[People] want to ogle at what's happened because it's dramatic and entertaining and scary, but it's also a warning of what could happen to them if they're not careful.” It’s why people tend to migrate towards more negative news topics than positive ones.
Why? Just Why?
Amazing Thumbnail
Youtube Clickbait Thumbnails That Get Millions Of Views
However, the media expert warned that clickbait has to pay off. For instance, if you have a headline that draws the reader in, you’ve got to back it up with quality content. Otherwise, you might lose a potential long-term audience member.
Scariest Bridge
Not A Single Element In This Thumbnail Is Real
Seriously, Who Allows These Thumbnails?
Now, whether or not the content creator is focusing on short-term rewards or long-term growth is another question entirely… Unfortunately, if someone relies on clickbait, it’s usually the former. Good content creators need to intrigue internet users and hook them in, but don’t feel the need to lie to them.
No Way
Duck vs. Car
This Youtube Thumbnail I Came Across
Professor Lisa McLendon, from The University of Kansas, told Bored Panda earlier that signs have to put clarity and brevity above everything else. “You only have a second or two to get your message across, so you want people to understand quickly with zero confusion.”
Meanwhile, taking the time to edit and proofread your material is essential. Checking in with someone who might tell you if your sign/thumbnail/cover works can also help you down the line.
Bald People
When You Only Have One Thumbnail For News From NLR
This Clickbait. Yes, So Many People Have Toe Teeth
"Don’t carve an error in stone. It’s embarrassing and expensive to fix. Proofreading before you produce, whether it’s stone or not, is absolutely necessary," the professor said that proofreading is cheaper than having to fix the mistake later. However, that works mainly for physical signs (the embarrassment part still applies, though). In the digital sphere, it’s far easier to edit and adjust on the fly… though ideally, you won’t have to!
Cursed Clickbait
This Youtube Thumbnail
This Clickbait
"Choose your font with readability in mind. It should be clear and readable at a distance; you don’t want to make people puzzle through a swirly script," the professor noted that the font that you use is very important for readability.
And readability is actually incredibly important. Matt Johnson, from Hult International Business School and Harvard University, previously told Bored Panda about the fluency effect, “the relatively robust behavioral science phenomenon that the more fluent a font is written in, the more likable and trustworthy the message.”
Eh, Close Enough
Her Posture Was So Bad It Made Her Arms Bigger And Bent The Door Behind Her
I Can't Stop Laughing
Even that poor creature is shocked at it's own thumbnail.
It’s in part due to the fluency effect that more and more brands are opting for similar-looking logos, especially in the online space. Readability means getting the message across, meaning the (potential) customer is left satisfied… or at least far more satisfied than they’d be if they were left to puzzle out what was going on.
The Thumbnail For This Fake Story Is A Call Of Duty Map
Worst Thumbnail I’ve Ever Seen
Think Someone Used The Completely Wrong Thumbnail
I Deserve An Award For Finding The Worst Thumbnail Ever
Bidinflation
OK this seems like it was meant to be an exaggerated representation, not mindless clickbait.