They say that we should never judge a book by its cover—oh, but we all do! The title and cover image that content creators use can make or break their online career. And the sad truth is that no matter how good your content is, nobody will read or watch it if it’s not marketed the ‘right’ way. And a lot of that depends on pandering to constantly-changing algorithms, whether YouTube’s, Facebook’s, or something else.

So, naturally, content creators learn to adapt (their livelihoods depend on it!) and change how they make thumbnails, in order to please their AI overlords and capture their (potential) audience’s attention. However, the result is that some creators go waaaaaay too far.

The thumbnails they make are so over-the-top, so ridiculous that they’re in a league of their own. Here at Bored Panda, we’ve collected the most epic fails from all over the net to share with you. Check out just how bad things can get below, and don’t forget to upvote your fave worst offenders, Pandas! Are there any clickbaity thumbnails that you’d actually have clicked on? Tell us in the comments, we swear we won’t judge you.

#1

Oh, This Thumbnail Sure Is Unforgettable

Oh, This Thumbnail Sure Is Unforgettable

#2

Doing Yoga With A Baby

Doing Yoga With A Baby

15 minutes ago

Yeet the child for their health

#3

Great Chase

Great Chase

It’s best to think of thumbnails as small and highly colorful digital signs: they’re all vying for your attention. The most intriguing and eye-catching ones usually get clicked on, especially when paired together with a title and topic that the audience is interested in.

And no matter how immune to ads and digital influence we think we are, many people have clicked on ridiculously over-the-top thumbnails before simply because they wanted to see what the ever-loving frick the video or article was going to be about.
#4

Yes, That Looks Very Real

Yes, That Looks Very Real

#5

Wow Gordon, That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious

Wow Gordon, That Cookie Must’ve Been Delicious

#6

Wow, Spider-Man Got Ripped

Wow, Spider-Man Got Ripped

Some time ago, Bored Panda spoke about clickbait with media expert and comedy writer Ariane Sherine, from the United Kingdom. She explained why it is that clickbait works.

“Clickbait works because people are desperate to know the 'one weird trick that doctors don't want you to know!' or similar. When it turns out that the trick is actually something really mundane, readers feel cheated," she noted that the audience can have wildly different expectations from what the content offers.
#7

Are You Still Going To Complain About Leg Space In Economy Class Flights?

Are You Still Going To Complain About Leg Space In Economy Class Flights?

#8

Talk About Thumbnails

Talk About Thumbnails

#9

Fast Dogs

Fast Dogs

“This instinct towards drama and not empathy doesn't show humanity in its best light,” she noted why ‘bad’ news tends to be more dramatic.

“[People] want to ogle at what's happened because it's dramatic and entertaining and scary, but it's also a warning of what could happen to them if they're not careful.” It’s why people tend to migrate towards more negative news topics than positive ones.
#10

Why? Just Why?

Why? Just Why?

#11

Amazing Thumbnail

Amazing Thumbnail

#12

Youtube Clickbait Thumbnails That Get Millions Of Views

Youtube Clickbait Thumbnails That Get Millions Of Views

However, the media expert warned that clickbait has to pay off. For instance, if you have a headline that draws the reader in, you’ve got to back it up with quality content. Otherwise, you might lose a potential long-term audience member.
#13

Scariest Bridge

Scariest Bridge

#14

Not A Single Element In This Thumbnail Is Real

Not A Single Element In This Thumbnail Is Real

NSPG 911
NSPG 911
Community Member
21 minutes ago

He is always too clickbaity and uses the views to show his gaming skills

#15

Seriously, Who Allows These Thumbnails?

Seriously, Who Allows These Thumbnails?

Now, whether or not the content creator is focusing on short-term rewards or long-term growth is another question entirely… Unfortunately, if someone relies on clickbait, it’s usually the former. Good content creators need to intrigue internet users and hook them in, but don’t feel the need to lie to them.
#16

No Way

No Way

#17

Duck vs. Car

Duck vs. Car

#18

This Youtube Thumbnail I Came Across

This Youtube Thumbnail I Came Across

flippin berry
flippin berry
Community Member
6 minutes ago

How many planes is that anyway?

Professor Lisa McLendon, from The University of Kansas, told Bored Panda earlier that signs have to put clarity and brevity above everything else. “You only have a second or two to get your message across, so you want people to understand quickly with zero confusion.”

Meanwhile, taking the time to edit and proofread your material is essential. Checking in with someone who might tell you if your sign/thumbnail/cover works can also help you down the line.
#19

Bald People

Bald People

#20

When You Only Have One Thumbnail For News From NLR

When You Only Have One Thumbnail For News From NLR

#21

This Clickbait. Yes, So Many People Have Toe Teeth

This Clickbait. Yes, So Many People Have Toe Teeth

flippin berry
flippin berry
Community Member
5 minutes ago

And so many people are 'unaware' of their toe teeth.

"Don’t carve an error in stone. It’s embarrassing and expensive to fix. Proofreading before you produce, whether it’s stone or not, is absolutely necessary," the professor said that proofreading is cheaper than having to fix the mistake later. However, that works mainly for physical signs (the embarrassment part still applies, though). In the digital sphere, it’s far easier to edit and adjust on the fly… though ideally, you won’t have to!
#22

Cursed Clickbait

Cursed Clickbait

#23

This Youtube Thumbnail

This Youtube Thumbnail

#24

This Clickbait

This Clickbait

"Choose your font with readability in mind. It should be clear and readable at a distance; you don’t want to make people puzzle through a swirly script," the professor noted that the font that you use is very important for readability.

And readability is actually incredibly important. Matt Johnson, from Hult International Business School and Harvard University, previously told Bored Panda about the fluency effect, “the relatively robust behavioral science phenomenon that the more fluent a font is written in, the more likable and trustworthy the message.”
#25

Eh, Close Enough

Eh, Close Enough

flippin berry
flippin berry
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I don't get this one. What does she have her hand on?

#26

Her Posture Was So Bad It Made Her Arms Bigger And Bent The Door Behind Her

Her Posture Was So Bad It Made Her Arms Bigger And Bent The Door Behind Her

#27

I Can't Stop Laughing

I Can't Stop Laughing

flippin berry
flippin berry
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Even that poor creature is shocked at it's own thumbnail.

It’s in part due to the fluency effect that more and more brands are opting for similar-looking logos, especially in the online space. Readability means getting the message across, meaning the (potential) customer is left satisfied… or at least far more satisfied than they’d be if they were left to puzzle out what was going on.
#28

The Thumbnail For This Fake Story Is A Call Of Duty Map

The Thumbnail For This Fake Story Is A Call Of Duty Map

#29

Worst Thumbnail I’ve Ever Seen

Worst Thumbnail I’ve Ever Seen

#30

Think Someone Used The Completely Wrong Thumbnail

Think Someone Used The Completely Wrong Thumbnail

#31

I Deserve An Award For Finding The Worst Thumbnail Ever

I Deserve An Award For Finding The Worst Thumbnail Ever

flippin berry
flippin berry
Community Member
2 minutes ago

#32

Bidinflation

Bidinflation

flippin berry
flippin berry
Community Member
1 minute ago

#33

Youtube Thumbnail Gone Too Far

Youtube Thumbnail Gone Too Far

NSPG 911
NSPG 911
Community Member
20 minutes ago

#34

Lizard Brain

Lizard Brain

#35

This Shameful Clickbait Thumbnail Of Liv Tyler

This Shameful Clickbait Thumbnail Of Liv Tyler

#36

I Have Multiple Questions

I Have Multiple Questions

#37

Pretty Sure The Second Image In This Thumbnail Is A Dog Holding A Pinecone

Pretty Sure The Second Image In This Thumbnail Is A Dog Holding A Pinecone

#38

Gain Muscle Fast

Gain Muscle Fast

#39

Shapespeare

Shapespeare

#40

Idc Bye

Idc Bye

#41

Amazon Prime Video Missed A Thumbnail, Spoils Finale Of Hell's Kitchen

Amazon Prime Video Missed A Thumbnail, Spoils Finale Of Hell's Kitchen

#42

These Clickbait Photoshopped Thumbnails

These Clickbait Photoshopped Thumbnails

#43

They've Gone Too Far

They've Gone Too Far

#44

These Journalist YouTube Channels Make Thumbnails Like This To Review An IFV

These Journalist YouTube Channels Make Thumbnails Like This To Review An IFV

#45

Remember This Match Arsenal Scored A Powerful Goal Against Chelsea That Broke The Goalpost

Remember This Match Arsenal Scored A Powerful Goal Against Chelsea That Broke The Goalpost

#46

He Could Have Photoshopped More

He Could Have Photoshopped More

#47

Channels That Clickbait You With Red Circles On Nothing

Channels That Clickbait You With Red Circles On Nothing

#48

These Clickbait Youtube Videos

These Clickbait Youtube Videos

NSPG 911
NSPG 911
Community Member
18 minutes ago

How do you listen in the first place?

#49

Third Most Subscribed Youtube Channel Uses The Most Questionable Thumbnails I've Ever Seen. Some Of Them Encouraging The Use Of Hot Glue In Extremely Dangerous Ways

Third Most Subscribed Youtube Channel Uses The Most Questionable Thumbnails I've Ever Seen. Some Of Them Encouraging The Use Of Hot Glue In Extremely Dangerous Ways

#50

Crazy Basketball Thumbnail

Crazy Basketball Thumbnail

#51

Nice Arm, Ted

Nice Arm, Ted

#52

Anything Helps, Photoshop Lessons Might Help Too

Anything Helps, Photoshop Lessons Might Help Too

#53

She Has Clearly Never Looked That Way

She Has Clearly Never Looked That Way

#54

Bro What

Bro What

#55

Why Is She Like That

Why Is She Like That

#56

This Youtube Ad

This Youtube Ad

#57

This Insane Ad On Youtube Accusing Democrats Of Child Sacrifice

This Insane Ad On Youtube Accusing Democrats Of Child Sacrifice

#58

Yep. Perfect Thumbnail

Yep. Perfect Thumbnail

#59

Firstly, Why Is This In My Youtube Recommended? Secondly, The Second Image Doesn’t Even Look Like Earth. Like Seriously, What Continent Does That Even Resemble?

Firstly, Why Is This In My Youtube Recommended? Secondly, The Second Image Doesn’t Even Look Like Earth. Like Seriously, What Continent Does That Even Resemble?

#60

Obviously Fake Thumbnail For Views. Shocking

Obviously Fake Thumbnail For Views. Shocking

#61

It’s Interesting That Even His Skin Got Lighter

It’s Interesting That Even His Skin Got Lighter

#62

Thumbnails Like This

Thumbnails Like This

#63

I Keep Seeing This Channel Pop Up On Youtube With These God Awful Photoshopped Thumbnails

I Keep Seeing This Channel Pop Up On Youtube With These God Awful Photoshopped Thumbnails

#64

These Clickbait Thumbnails

These Clickbait Thumbnails

#65

Easily Cured Baldness

Easily Cured Baldness

#66

This Youtube Thumbnail

This Youtube Thumbnail

#67

Buff Bois Behaving Like Big Bad Bouncers Bashing You Out Of Your Own Besieged Abode

Buff Bois Behaving Like Big Bad Bouncers Bashing You Out Of Your Own Besieged Abode

#68

Chicken vs. Lava

Chicken vs. Lava

#69

Is This Where Milk Comes From?

Is This Where Milk Comes From?

#70

This Was #8 On Trending

This Was #8 On Trending

#71

This Stupid Ad Literally Running On Reddit Right Now

This Stupid Ad Literally Running On Reddit Right Now

#72

Poor Baby

Poor Baby

#73

Look At How Much Of A Psychopath He Is

Look At How Much Of A Psychopath He Is

#74

Imagine Being So Desperate For Clicks That You Write An Article Like This (Thumbnail Photo Is A Scene From The Titanic Movie By James Cameron)

Imagine Being So Desperate For Clicks That You Write An Article Like This (Thumbnail Photo Is A Scene From The Titanic Movie By James Cameron)

#75

This Kind Of Thumbnail

This Kind Of Thumbnail

#76

Onision's Most Recent Videos. What A Variety Of Thumbnails

Onision's Most Recent Videos. What A Variety Of Thumbnails

#77

Fighting Through The Tears. Remember To Like And Subscribe, Guys. This Is So Hard. Merch 20% Off

Fighting Through The Tears. Remember To Like And Subscribe, Guys. This Is So Hard. Merch 20% Off

#78

Oh YouTube Thumbnails Never Change

Oh YouTube Thumbnails Never Change

#79

Football's Darkest Days

Football's Darkest Days

#80

When Zidane Slapped Hazard

When Zidane Slapped Hazard

#81

Imagine This Is An Actual Chess With Lasers Shooting At Each Other

Imagine This Is An Actual Chess With Lasers Shooting At Each Other

#82

Death Dancers Has A Nice Ring To It

Death Dancers Has A Nice Ring To It

#83

This Thumbnail. You Can Still See His Hair

This Thumbnail. You Can Still See His Hair

#84

Blurred Thumbnails

Blurred Thumbnails