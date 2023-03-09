I have something to confess: If I had to suddenly ditch my entire writing career and start anew, becoming a teacher would be among the last options on my list. Nothing wrong with the job per se, it’s a noble profession, but I’ve never been a fan of tiny beings darting around at lightning speed while scheming mysterious plots. Unfortunately, besides bugs, kids also fit this description like a glove. I can barely keep my apartment tidy, let alone be in control of a room full of miniature humans. Not to mention when the kids are older — as a former teenager, I have to say we can be pretty terrible with adults.

But then, the Bored Panda team finds things like this Reddit thread, packed with humorous anecdotes told by teachers, and suddenly the idea doesn’t sound THAT bad. In fact, it may even be kind of… fun? Seriously, the sheer hilarity of the things that come out of kids’ mouths can be insane. Maybe it’s their lack of filter or their fresh perspective on the world, but either way, kids are comedy gold. And teachers are the lucky ones who get to witness it all firsthand.

We’re thrilled to share the best teacher stories with y’all, fellow Pandas. From kindergartners with their funny test answers to high schoolers who deliver the most epic comebacks, these teacher-student interactions had us in stitches. Despite how hard it can be to deal with them sometimes, these pint-sized humans have personalities, a sense of humor, and a wit that can rival any comedian.

So to all the teachers out there, thank you for the laughs. Thank you for sharing the funny things your kids said — and for reminding us that comedy can be found in the most unexpected places. Here is a collection of funny student answers as told by their teachers. Remember to upvote your favorite pieces of classroom humor to see them rank higher on the list!