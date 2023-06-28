“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

While that’s generally great advice to ensure our children are respectful towards their peers and don’t become bullies, sometimes, you just need to let those not-so-nice thoughts out. And if you’re looking for a safe space to do so, look no further, pandas!

We’ve taken a trip to the That's It, I'm Bored and Shaming Everything 2.0 Facebook group and gathered some of the most cringey and facepalm worthy pics we could find. From questionable posts on social media to products that should have never hit store shelves, we’re sure you’ll find plenty to judge down below. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and feel free to unleash all of your pent-up negativity onto these pics!