The world of sales can be very mentally demanding and draining for salespeople. You have to be expressive, enthusiastic and charming, yet resilient and loyal. It's no surprise those who work in sales want to vent on some kind of support group once in a while.

The Instagram page Overheard In Sales is what many salespeople would find relatable, I believe. Sometimes they post quotes that could probably be easily overheard in many conference rooms. Other times, it’s sales memes catering to all sales positions: account executives, business development representatives and sales representatives alike. And if you're not a person who works in the glorious field of sales, you can still use this as educational material to acquaint yourself with the profession.

Bored Panda reached out to the author of the page. They were kind enough to tell us more about what it's like to run this funny page about sales. Check out our conversation below!

