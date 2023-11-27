110 Of The Most Hilarious Parenting Tweets This Month
Parenting is a never-ending adventure. One day moms and dads might be fighting monsters under the bed, the other, hopping from furniture to furniture, avoiding the lava that has unexpectedly flooded the floor. Sometimes they get to play the role of a sage trying to answer the centuries-old question, will my toddler ever eat his veggies?
These are just a few of the many quests parents take upon in their day-to-day lives with kids. Luckily, some of them document and share fragments from it, which often results in some quite amusing accounts. We have combed through X (formerly Twitter) in search of the best of them and put them on this list for you today. So wait no longer, scroll down to find them, and enjoy the November edition of parenting posts of the month.
By the 3rd you just shurg and leave them picking stuff out of the bin lol s/
Totally not worth the effort. You'll get screamed on and it will be pointed out to you in a very unpolite way that her perfect and soon to be successful daughter is absolutely none of your concern.
Doesn't make much sense unless we at least know which song she is referring to.
fr tho lîke as a teenage girl, i love taylor swift a lot but all my friends are just...
So my school goes from preschool to eigth grade so the the grade I'm in (which is in middle school) has to be paired up with a kindergartener for a "buddies" program. Since there's too many kids in my grade we are also partnered up with one of our peers to share a buddy. My girl (who's an actually a sweetheart) is really into princesses and c**p. So when we were on the playground she was like "Let's play princesses. I'm the princess" So when I asked where her castle is she looked me dead in the eye and said "You're my castle" I can't rn with 5 y/os.
Once I saw a picture of a baby named 'Wenesdaigh Adams'
That's because they are. Physics experiments show you are taller lying down than standing up. Gravity works.