No one has ever said being a parent is easy. Essentially all of your free time (and disposable income) is now dedicated to taking care of your little ones, and there’s no compensation or appreciation involved. Being a mom or dad never stops being challenging, no matter how much people want to tell you “it gets better after the terrible twos!” It’s messy and exciting and exhausting and rewarding. It’s all worth it to have a mini-me who loves you more than anything in the world and who you get to watch grow into an amazing person that you’re proud of.

But one essential trait parents need to ensure they can get through the day without ripping out their hair or dying from embarrassment is a great sense of humor. You can’t sweat the small stuff, and you have to be able to admit that you’re never going to be perfect. (Anyone who says they are is lying!) And it’s much better to laugh through the pain and exhaustion than to try to keep it all together. A great parent is just someone who’s doing their best.