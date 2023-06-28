Crayon murals on walls, mud soup, and constant screaming at the decibel levels of aircraft, children pack a lot of activity into such a small package. As a result, parents are hard-pressed to keep them alive while safeguarding their possessions and their own sanity. So it’s quite understandable why they might want to vent a bit online. 

Netizens and parents all over the world share their hilarious stories, experience, and advice on raising kids through Twitter. We’ve gathered some of the best examples out there, so get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own parenting stories below. 

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Above 20 everyone is practically a granny to little kids

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Chore charts sadly don't work. They make everything a -chore- and have the participants overlook other tasks that are not specifically on the chart for that specific day

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

2nd and he is doing fractions? In 5th what? Trigonometry?

As chaotic as kids are, it can be equally funny (or disconcerting) when you realize that many do not exactly understand the implications of their actions. For example, younger children do not really understand the concept of betrayal, and by extension, loyalty, although the situations where one would ask a four-year-old for loyalty are few and far between. 

This also applies to imagination, as younger children can struggle to understand that something is imaginary or hypothetical. They can, however, easily attribute emotions and values to fully inanimate objects. So a plate that falls and smashes, causing a loud, scary noise can be called “bad” by a child that didn’t enjoy the experience. 
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Nope, all your luck was used up on that one

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

No 2 year old would choose to sleep by themselves. In the African savanna little kids sleeping by themselves out of sight of grown-ups got eaten.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

My kids had giftcards for a bookstore and they both bought the same picture book because "we don't want to share and it's OUR gift!".

As they grow older, they start to realize that there are things a little bit further beyond their own understanding and perspective. Before it, they truly think they can get away with anything just by saying it wasn’t them. Logically, if they say it, other people can not have any other information, hence, they have gotten away from it. Most kids grow out of this period, called the preoperational stage, by the age of seven. 
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Sometimes that actually does the trick. Start wailing as loud as them, with those long, sighing gasps in between. A crying choir can turn into a laughing choir and/or stun them out of their self-dug pit of sadness. (It is important to give the 3yo a chance to explain why he was crying though, which will help them learn to talk about it, next time. Crying is okay as a way to release the first gulf of emotion, but talking can help you work through it, where crying would only drain you further.)

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Cheestchup sounds better than choctchup

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Up vote for becoming aware of the responsibilities.

While partially, this is a result of a brain developing and the actually high cognitive load needed to imagine things, it also has an interesting side effect, as it helps children develop a very stretched and primitive logic. Kids think that if they tell themselves something enough times, it can become true. By extension, they believe, this also works on adults. Does this work? No. But it's a good foundation for developing other complex ideas. 
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Give the kid some cupcakes, she deserves them

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Maybe he wants to be a plastic surgeon and gave you some practice botox.

Positive reinforcement, many teachers and adults know, is a good tool as well, but it can, at times, happen accidentally. Take a birthday party for example, which most kids tend to enjoy at some level. They might start to mix the positive emotions with the event and as a result, actually believe that one grows older only after a party. At the very least, kids will attach a very ritualistic significance to birthday parties. 
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Oh God, same! And when she wants to do it but it doesn't work: DRAMA!

Once the imagination starts to grow, with it comes a deep, almost ceaseless curiosity. Many parents will recognize the experience of an ocean of questions, about why a year is 365 days, what is birth and inevitably, why do we die. And that’s just birthdays, after all. This curiosity is good but often exhausting, but it serves as a comical way for parents to assess just how much or how little about the real world they know. 
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Yesterday I wondered why it takes so long to keave the house, then I realised I have to think ahead for three people

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

At the end of the day, a child's imagination should be encouraged and developed, as at some point they will start to seek out answers themselves, a vital step on the road to adulthood. At the same time, a child's imagination can often exceed an adult's, but this is a double-edged foam sword. On the one hand, childlike joy, on the other, they will create the sorts of messes professionals will gawk at in wonder. If you want to see our other collections of parenting tweets, click here and here
Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

How to become an abductor... by accident

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Or giving completely stupid suggestions like 'have you tried just calming her down?'

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Kids actually don't need toys, just things to play with. Which are the things the adults 'play' with

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Be like a politician, make even a stinky pile of cŕap sound like something you always wanted

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

He's got a point. What were you thinking?

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

My husband got his hands on an old switchboard. Best (most quiet) three months we ever had, as long as we ignored the 'click-clack' sounds! (Helped to put it away and then take it out again a few months later as well.)

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

That's why dad's pictures are always so crappy. Dads, step up your game!

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

I was watching SpongeBob way before I had kids, and way after turning am adult

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Hey, I was in my twenties when I happened to be outside my mother's office at work, saw the name of her coworker on the door, and loudly said "DOUCHEtte? What an embarrassing name! Guess who was inside at the time and heard every word.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Aww but this is so sweet. Parenting 100/10

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

20 cm (7.87 inches) and Delaware. I'd love this.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Silence is what needs to be investigated the quickest.

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

If that doesn't work, next you'll FEEL it

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Hey, impressive things are...impressive!

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June

So, doesn't she know the word for vulva or did she mean the perineum specifically?

Funny-Relatable-Parenting-Tweets-June