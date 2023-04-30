Ask any parent and they will say that raising a child is one of the most difficult jobs in life. Being in charge of a delicate life is super scary and there's the always-present question of whether you should bribe your child with screentime or not. It's a good thing, then, that most parents use humor as a defensive system when nothing else works.

To see how sleep-deprived parents coped with the shenanigans of their munchkins this April, we've gathered some of their best tweets to share with you.

#1

daddygofish Report

#2

IDontSpeakWhine Report

QuanτumSpace2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣
QuanτumSpace2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice parenting trick. I might have to steal that from you whenever I become a parent

#3

kindminds_ Report

#4

kindminds_ Report

#5

ericamorecambe Report

#6

Chhapiness Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have some questions...

#7

reallifemommy3 Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pure and absolute genius!!! 🧠 🧠 🧠

#8

deloisivete Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean if it works it works

#9

kindminds_ Report

#10

mcdadstuff Report

#11

lilquotesbook Report

#12

reallifemommy3 Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My little sister does this all the time 😭😭!!

#13

MediocreMamaa Report

#14

milifeasdad Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean she IS right though...

#15

maryfairybobrry Report

#16

dad_on_my_feet Report

#17

IDontSpeakWhine Report

Toast Ghost
Toast Ghost
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Selective productivity is real

#18

AnAppleHat Report

#19

SnarkyMommy78 Report

Zoey Rayne
Zoey Rayne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Student who just turned 8: "I'm about to be 9."

#20

wildrainbow2 Report

#21

Stazingar Report

#22

ericamorecambe Report

#23

milifeasdad Report

#24

IDontSpeakWhine Report

#25

TheREALMessyMom Report

#26

MediocreMamaa Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok got my second hand embarrassment for the day 😳

#27

Dad_At_Law Report

#28

PetrickSara Report

#29

oneawkwardmom Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me this isn't the new trend

#30

RYGdance Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That probably ruined coffee for the parent🤣

#31

robdelaney Report

#32

Mamax215 Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe your child just wants a reaction out of you

#33

deloisivete Report

#34

mcdadstuff Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm picturing this, and yes it seems very Oscar worthy

#35

milifeasdad Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like every older sibling jas fealt like this at some point

#36

Dad_At_Law Report

#37

MediocreMamaa Report

#38

Chhapiness Report

#39

kristabellerina Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mouth wash in the freezer? Totally not taking notes for prank ideas

#40

itssherifield Report

#41

itssherifield Report

#42

KatieDeal99 Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like the literal meaning of "a rude awakening"

#43

copymama Report

#44

DadSetAgainst Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm I wonder why the ice cream is cold 🥶. Maybe it was in the freezer?

#45

HenpeckedHal Report

#46

pro_worrier_ Report

#47

LizerReal Report

#48

dadmann_walking Report

Zoey Rayne
Zoey Rayne
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It came out in 1988; it was already a decade old when my sister and I watched it as kids. -a millennial

#49

mommajessiec Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like those "that girl' morning routines!

#50

itssherifield Report

#51

dadmann_walking Report

#52

dadmann_walking Report

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah and if you're depressed just don't be depressed

#53

dadmann_walking Report

#54

SnarkyMommy78 Report

Ivona
Ivona
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why give the child a sweet sandwich when a savory one would be much better? There are many ways to make a tasty sandwich - some butter or margarine on the bread, some cheese, maybe some cold cuts, and a slice of tomato.

#55

itssherifield Report

#56

mommajessiec Report

#57

KatieDeal99 Report

#58

laughcrycoffee Report

#59

MetteAngerhofer Report

#60

dadmann_walking Report

#61

mommajessiec Report

#62

Chhapiness Report

#63

MetteAngerhofer Report

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So the kids are allowed to jump on the couch 🛋? Lucky

#64

MommyingHard Report

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member