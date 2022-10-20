If you’ve ever been on the receiving end, you know a put-down can feel like a gift wrapped in poison. No one likes to be insulted, after all, and whether that’s a proper way of ever interacting with someone is always up for debate. But in some rare instances, however, comebacks are so well-worded, so bitingly sharp, and delivered sizzling hot just at the right place and time, you can't help but admire the poetry that goes into these verbal gems.

The 'Rare Insults' Twitter account puts this into practice. With nearly 918k followers, this entertaining outlet is on a mission to share the funniest, most chaotic, and "most unique insults on the internet". By collecting the most savage jibes they can find, they prove that some people can easily throw their opponents off their feet by displaying the undeniable superiority of their intelligence and wit.

Below, we've gathered some of the best and most entertaining remarks from the account. So continue scrolling and get ready to give a round of applause to the brilliant disses that always offer plenty of space for a good laugh. Be sure to upvote your favorites, and then let us know what you think in the comments!

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

$50, but $13 extra for no ad version and another $20 for the premium version

insultsrare Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

OUCH. This made me LOL. What a lovely nasty tweet. :D

insultsrare , twitter.com Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
1 hour ago

When isn't their ice cream emoji not broken smh

boltsfood Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

my money is on the rat being embarrassed too

insultsrare Report

T C
T C
Community Member
1 hour ago

Second to the left is human Shrek for sure.

torqpenderloin Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't own suitjamas

insultsrare Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Burn

insultsrare Report

T C
T C
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's self-cleaning.

JoeSantagato , twitter.com Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Our Taco Bell is opening soon, so I thought might as well try it.

insultsrare Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kat pfp!! :)

insultsrare Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lol

insultsrare Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am going to hell but why there is a football field between nose and mouth

insultsrare Report

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
1 hour ago

Controlling behaviour is not good parenting

insultsrare Report

T C
T C
Community Member
1 hour ago

If a Lacoste polo and a tied over the shoulder sweater became a real boy.

shutyourhell Report

Joroches
Joroches
Community Member
1 hour ago

Americans are completely obsessed with the British.

insultsrare , twitter.com Report

gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago

better sleep with one eye open on full moons. looks pretty werewolfy to me.

insultsrare Report

No_idea
No_idea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pretty accurate

insultsrare Report

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
Community Member
1 hour ago

Plus the annual 25ct tickets to the Almost Biggest Cornmaze of Underpopulated County...

notLilGats Report

T C
T C
Community Member
1 hour ago

A marvel of nature. Simply majestic.

insultsrare Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

And the third Olsen sister weaves the thread.

fiImaker Report

jade s
jade s
Community Member
2 hours ago

I love this outfit.

insultsrare Report

Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago

LMAOO rip that guy

insultsrare Report

TheElderNom
TheElderNom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like he guards fake Egyptian gods. Goa'uld from Star Gate.

insultsrare , twitter.com Report

insultsrare Report

Honu
Honu
Community Member
1 hour ago

You’re not even on each other’s level.

insultsrare Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

ouch!

insultsrare Report

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pic screams: Woohoo, we are single!!!

insultsrare Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
1 hour ago

I mean is it wrong...?

insultsrare Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
1 hour ago

But Norbert is a "nice guy"

insultsrare Report

gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago

i love her tattoos!

insultsrare Report

gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

that isn't a rare insult, it's someone explaining the joke. that burger was specifically made with the intention of resembling the one from spongebob 1666251911...710330.jpg 16662519115061434214458998710330.jpg

insultsrare Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

the feet scare me

insultsrare Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

🤣🤣 This one is killer

insultsrare Report

insultsrare Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Victor was his nerd name, he is now Vector.

insultsrare Report

Chloe Summer
Chloe Summer
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not wrong tho

insultsrare Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Marcus tells the truth

insultsrare Report

Mystery Egg
Mystery Egg
Community Member
1 hour ago

To be fair, mince and tatties is effing amazing.

dbrand Report

Shona Cortez
Shona Cortez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes.

insultsrare Report

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Whe you are married, No Nut November spills on the rest of the year

insultsrare Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

and the name "Alpha Wolf" ☠️

insultsrare Report

Ivanh
Ivanh
Community Member
1 hour ago

Seems legit we do say c $#t alot

insultsrare Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

lol this is the best

insultsrare Report

gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago

pre-digested steak?

insultsrare Report

gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago

life would be so much cooler if everyone dressed like cartoon characters

insultsrare Report

Esist Nosrep
Esist Nosrep
Community Member
1 hour ago

He looks like doesn't need a vacuum cleaner in the house

insultsrare Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Those are their clones.

insultsrare Report

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
29 minutes ago

It looks like she's given Casper the friendly ghost a BJ

insultsrare Report

Naomi van Nijnatten
Naomi van Nijnatten
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why does your profile picture looks like you've been stretched by the fudge-pull-machine from Willie Wonka's factory?

insultsrare Report

gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
1 hour ago

poor kid's haircut is too small. get him the next size up!

insultsrare Report

ChrissyTiber Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought she talked about the dog, until I google who Andrew Tate is...

insultsrare Report

insultsrare Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those are dead eyes

insultsrare Report

insultsrare Report

insultsrare Report

insultsrare Report

jade s
jade s
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why is the oatmeal that colour?

insultsrare Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
1 hour ago

It was worth a try.

insultsrare Report

insultsrare Report

Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
33 minutes ago

He looks like he's coming out of Aladin's lamp.

insultsrare Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

game pigeon :o i am so slay at game pigeon

