Art comes in all shapes and sizes. Be it an Impressionist painting, an ancient sculpture, an intricate mosaic, or a toilet. Straight lines or swirly lines, monochrome or an explosion of neon, realistic or abstract, yes or no. Yet, what unites these diverse mediums and applications is the message and emotional impact on the viewer. 

However, there’s one artform that sits on the fine line between vandalism and art, and that’s graffiti. From works that make you ponder your existential meaning in the universe, to the evocative message of “I ams here lol,” graffiti is here to stay, and today we’ll be looking at some of the finest works that humanity could have ever come up with, as shared by the “It's Graffiti, But Why?” Facebook group. 

It’s chucklesome goodness that hit the spot for quality content. So make sure you’re upvoting your favorites, leaving comments along the way, and, if you’re craving some actual art, here is a link to our previous article. Oh, and another one, because I couldn’t choose. Now let’s get into it! 

More info: Facebook

#1

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think it will happen with the current way people live.

4
4points
#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

Ann-Marie Bentley
Ann-Marie Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

Like the sentiment hate that it's graffitied a nice door.

#7

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
1 hour ago

These options are not necessarily mutually exclusive...

#8

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Garfield wrote that.

#9

#10

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago

😂😂😂 Ok….this one made me laugh out loud

#11

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Oh wise and powerful Chicken of Truth..............tell us............Why did you cross the road?

#12

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who else calls it kwinoah instead of keenwa just for fun

#13

#14

#15

#16

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited)

SCAMPI AND LEMON NIK NAKS!

#17

#18

#19

#20

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

I personally would fear them more

#21

Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited)

Marxists I'd like to f*****k ?

#22

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

To be fair they could be different species

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

Beautys solace
Beautys solace
Community Member
1 hour ago

is this a case of sorry, not sorry

#29

#30

STress
STress
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Also, please spread some grammar.

#31

#32

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Am I the only one who heard this in the ASDF voice

#33

#34

#35

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, that escalated quickly…

#36

miguel fernandez
miguel fernandez
Community Member
1 minute ago

Bad advices, bad advices everywhere!!

#37

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tim also banned big Tesco from his house

#38

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's ok. We're all scared.

#39

#40

#41

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

But I bet your gonna tell them

#42

#43

#44

#45

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

And people say men are warmongers lol

#46

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

6" after good Friday...........to soon?

#47

#48

GirlzRok
GirlzRok
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Sun, round. Stars? Round. but the Earth is flying through space like a f*cking frisbee? come on man...

#49

#50

#51

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited)

Daddy Bong legs forgot his legs

#52

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

I bet she was legless when she wrote this

#53

#54

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago

😂😂😂😂 It’s an accurate portrait though…

#55

#56

Best Behave
Best Behave
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Were they gay for 22 days, or vegan for 22 days, or both? I think we should be told....

#57

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago