Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved bad jokes, like the really terrible ones. So I always told my best (worst) jokes to anyone I met.

Honestly, I hate it when people laugh at my jokes, I prefer that sigh or groan or look of “are you serious right now?”.

In the middle of the lockdown in 2020, with very few people around I could torment with my jokes, I got the idea to open an Instagram page to share my jokes.

Thus @standup.trex on IG was born. The idea is simple, Cooper the dinosaur struggles to make his audience laugh with his bad jokes.

Creating this page has helped me realize that I’m not the only one in love with bad jokes. The page grew rapidly and now has 465 thousand followers. I also created a YouTube page called standup.trex this year so I can share my jokes with even more people.

I, however, do not make up all the jokes I tell myself. Some are told to me by friends, coworkers, and family and some are submitted by my followers on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com