Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved bad jokes, like the really terrible ones. So I always told my best (worst) jokes to anyone I met.

Honestly, I hate it when people laugh at my jokes, I prefer that sigh or groan or look of “are you serious right now?”.

In the middle of the lockdown in 2020, with very few people around I could torment with my jokes, I got the idea to open an Instagram page to share my jokes.

Thus @standup.trex on IG was born. The idea is simple, Cooper the dinosaur struggles to make his audience laugh with his bad jokes.

Creating this page has helped me realize that I’m not the only one in love with bad jokes. The page grew rapidly and now has 465 thousand followers. I also created a YouTube page called standup.trex this year so I can share my jokes with even more people.

I, however, do not make up all the jokes I tell myself. Some are told to me by friends, coworkers, and family and some are submitted by my followers on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

14points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an oddball.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

11points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy's on pyre!

2
2points
reply
#3

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

10points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rest of your tiny life

1
1point
reply
#4

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

10points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#5

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

10points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#6

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

9points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#7

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

9points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
A girl
A girl
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, the tear in his eye at every bad punchline is killing 🤣

2
2points
reply
#8

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

8points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

8points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a bunch of bull!

2
2points
reply
#10

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

7points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#11

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

7points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

7points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#13

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

6points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#14

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

5points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#15

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

5points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#16

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

5points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#17

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

5points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#18

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

5points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#19

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

4points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#20

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

4points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#21

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#22

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#23

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#24

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#25

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#26

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#27

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#28

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#29

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She told you to stop wearing her bras, what did you expect.

0
0points
reply
#30

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#31

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#32

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#33

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#34

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#35

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#36

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

3points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#37

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#38

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#39

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#40

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#42

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#43

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#44

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#45

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#46

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#47

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#48

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#49

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#50

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#52

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#53

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#54

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

2points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#55

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#56

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#57

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#58

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#59

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#60

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#62

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#63

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#64

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#65

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#66

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#67

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#68

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

1point
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#69

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

0points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
#70

Meet Standup T Rex, The Dino Trying To Make His Audience Laugh At His Bad Jokes

Report

0points
Tyrannosaurus Rex
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Also, make sure to check out the animated video of Standup T-Rex if you'd like to see more bad jokes!

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!