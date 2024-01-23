ADVERTISEMENT

Despite not being humans, we often see our fuzzy friends as members of our family and household, who live under one roof, sharing good times and bad. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that some of our pets might start to act like the other animals in the home are basically their family as well. 

People from across the internet share funny, cute, and adorable photos of pet pairs, from actual siblings to interspecies found-families. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more.

#1

While On Holiday, My Sister Asked For A Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

While On Holiday, My Sister Asked For A Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

#2

My Kitten Likes To "Hide" In This Jar, Her Brother Is Confused

My Kitten Likes To "Hide" In This Jar, Her Brother Is Confused

#3

Shipper Has Already Had Enough Of His New Little Sister

Shipper Has Already Had Enough Of His New Little Sister

Bored Panda got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn a bit more about animal friendships and she was kind enough to answer some questions. “At San Diego Humane Society we witness a wide variety of animal friendships. One special case is a dog named Bunny, who came to us with her seven puppies as a stray in November of 2022. Once Bunny’s puppies were weaned and old enough to be adopted, it was Bunny's turn to find a home.”

“However, without her puppies, Bunny's behavior shifted and she became shut down. We sent her to a foster home to help her through this time, but even still she struggled. The foster's child started giving Bunny stuffed animals for company and she would groom them and interact. So we found a young shelter puppy to send to foster with Bunny and she came to life! When that puppy was adopted we found her another new dog friend. Bunny has befriended many dogs during her time at the shelter, often with other shy dogs who also do well with dog friends.”

#4

I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence

I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence

Brothers. What can you do.

#5

The New Cat Taught The Old Cat To Eat Like This

The New Cat Taught The Old Cat To Eat Like This

#6

Madeline And Isabelle - Sisters From Different Litters, Up To No Good

Madeline And Isabelle - Sisters From Different Litters, Up To No Good

“Bunny is currently in fostering with her latest pal, Johnny On The Spot. Bunny is required to go to a home with a social dog to be an emotional support for her. She's been with the San Diego Humane Society for 425 days and is seeking the perfect home and dog friend. If you are interested in learning more about Bunny, here is a link to her adoption profile,” she shared with Bored Panda. 
#7

My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected, They Always Do The Same Things

My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected, They Always Do The Same Things

#8

The Shelter Has Made A Rule That These Siblings Must Be Adopted Together Because They Are Inseparable. They Sleep This Way Every Night

The Shelter Has Made A Rule That These Siblings Must Be Adopted Together Because They Are Inseparable. They Sleep This Way Every Night

#9

Don’t Get A Kitten And A Husky They Said

Don’t Get A Kitten And A Husky They Said

“She also had some suggestions for readers who would like to help animals in need. “Shelters across the county, including San Diego Humane Society, are over capacity and struggling to keep up with the constant influx of animals. Most shelters are especially over capacity with large dogs. Here are some ways community members can help save animals:

Adopt: If you’re thinking about adding a pet to your family, San Diego Humane Society urges you to consider adoption first. By opening your home to a shelter pet, you give a deserving animal a second chance while creating critically needed space for other pets in need. Jan. 26-28, 2024, adoption fees will be 50% off for adult dogs at all San Diego Humane Society campuses. There are currently 240 adult dogs available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society.

Foster: With shelters facing space crises, fosters are more critical than ever. By temporarily opening your home to a pet, you give them a break from the shelter — and help preserve extremely strained shelter resources. Whether you choose to foster for a few days or weeks, it all makes a difference. At San Diego Humane Society, we provide all the supplies, you provide the safe space and love.”
#10

They Slept Together Like This All Night Long

They Slept Together Like This All Night Long

#11

Get A Sibling They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said

Get A Sibling They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said

#12

Our Kitten Found A Cozy Spot In-Between His New Brother And Sister

Our Kitten Found A Cozy Spot In-Between His New Brother And Sister

The classic animal love-hate relationship is between a dog and a cat. These two pets, stereotypically, are seen as so different that they can’t even help but annoy each other. The bubbly, friendly, clumsy, and overbearing dog, who just wants to play, with the aloof, “superior” and deeply proud cat is a match made in hell.

#13

Derp Husky Brothers, Meet Lupo, Lucky And Luca

Derp Husky Brothers, Meet Lupo, Lucky And Luca

#14

I Couldn’t Get Another Dog, But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend

I Couldn’t Get Another Dog, But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend

#15

Best Friend Hug

Best Friend Hug

However, this is more often the case when an older house cat has “its” space invaded by a new and very energetic puppy. In reality, cats and dogs often have been seen exhibiting signs of friendliness. In fact, this can go as far as dogs “adopting” certain cat behaviors. For example, researchers have observed cats and dogs performing “nose sniffing” which is a distinct cat behavior. This means that a dog has not only learned and observed this move but is willing to do it with its friend. 
#16

Sebastien Recently Got A New Little Sister

Sebastien Recently Got A New Little Sister

#17

My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After

My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After

#18

Bought A New Bed For The Cats

Bought A New Bed For The Cats

The real reason why many animals form “unlikely” friendships with other beasts from different species stems from the same reason we have domesticated them in the first place. Domesticated animals have been selectively bred to be docile and generally friendly. After all, if a cow and a human can be “friends” then it’s by no means strange that a cow and a ram could do the same thing. After all, they probably share a lot more, from a love of grass to hoof fashion. Humans could never relate. 
#19

Meet Lola And Tobi, Six-Month-Old Brother And Sister

Meet Lola And Tobi, Six-Month-Old Brother And Sister

#20

My Sister's Cats

My Sister's Cats

Interestingly, even less likely pairings can work in the right situations. In the San Diego Zoo, a timber wolf and two goats seemed to be play buddies, racing each other around back and forth by the fence that separated them. For scientific reasons, it could be interesting to see how they might interact without the fence, although the goats might not be the biggest fans of this idea.
#22

Sibling Love At It's Finest

Sibling Love At It's Finest

#23

This Big Brother Helps His Baby Sister Use The Dog Door. He Stands There And Lets The Baby Go Through His Legs

This Big Brother Helps His Baby Sister Use The Dog Door. He Stands There And Lets The Baby Go Through His Legs

#24

Have You Ever Hung Around Siblings Who Are A Little Too Affectionate?

Have You Ever Hung Around Siblings Who Are A Little Too Affectionate?

More relatably, many animals form interspecies friendships because, simply put, they are social creatures and love to hang out. Ironically, butterflies are not really social butterflies, compared to the generally less pretty ants and termites out there. However, mammals and avians are the most common groups that develop friendships and hang around each other. 
#25

These Two Were Spotted In Sitka, Alaska

These Two Were Spotted In Sitka, Alaska

#26

Ear Chewing, Weekend Edition

Ear Chewing, Weekend Edition

#27

Little Help

Little Help

That being said, even some insects do interact with other species in a mutually beneficial way. While they might not be friends who hang out and play together, ants and aphids have been observed to interact with each other for food. Ants ward off predators by stationing warriors near them, like a sort of private security. Aphids, in turn, allow ants to collect some of their sweet secretions to use as food. 
#28

Colin And Mango In A Supportive Embrace

Colin And Mango In A Supportive Embrace

#29

My Sister's Cat Was Lonely, So They Got Another Kitten. I Think They’re Getting Along Just Fine

My Sister's Cat Was Lonely, So They Got Another Kitten. I Think They’re Getting Along Just Fine

#30

This Snow Cone Tastes Funny

This Snow Cone Tastes Funny

#31

Rocco Had Surgery Today And His Siblings Offered No Support, Just Judgement

Rocco Had Surgery Today And His Siblings Offered No Support, Just Judgement

#32

They Really Are Siblings

They Really Are Siblings

#33

"You Are Showing Me Affection, And Yet, The Concept Baffles Me!"

"You Are Showing Me Affection, And Yet, The Concept Baffles Me!"

#34

Typical Sibling Behavior

Typical Sibling Behavior

#35

My Friend's Golden Retriever Has Taken Quite A Shine To His Feathered Siblings

My Friend's Golden Retriever Has Taken Quite A Shine To His Feathered Siblings

#36

Siblings

Siblings

#37

It Doesn't Get Any Cuter Than These Two Cuddle Buddies

It Doesn't Get Any Cuter Than These Two Cuddle Buddies

#38

Phil Has Always Liked To Be The Little Spoon

Phil Has Always Liked To Be The Little Spoon

#39

Practically Twins. Just Look At Those Ears

Practically Twins. Just Look At Those Ears

#40

New Brothers Meeting For The First Time

New Brothers Meeting For The First Time

#41

Adopted A Cat, But Left Her Brother. A Few Days Later I Had To Go Back And Get Him Too

Adopted A Cat, But Left Her Brother. A Few Days Later I Had To Go Back And Get Him Too

#42

Watching Netflix On The Couch, Felt One Of My Dogs Jump Up And Do The Circle Thing Then Lay Down. After A Few Minutes I Hear A "Sigh" And Look Up To See Them Like This

Watching Netflix On The Couch, Felt One Of My Dogs Jump Up And Do The Circle Thing Then Lay Down. After A Few Minutes I Hear A "Sigh" And Look Up To See Them Like This

#43

I Would Like To Introduce To You Frank And Bean

I Would Like To Introduce To You Frank And Bean

Bean is the one in the back, she's especially strange. Talks all the time, shows me her belly, does not want to be touched, and dedicated to keeping me company in the bathroom. Frank is twice her size. They are siblings.

#44

Big Henry Squashing His Brother

Big Henry Squashing His Brother

#45

Thirsty Sisters

Thirsty Sisters

#46

Sibling Love

Sibling Love

#47

You Can See It In Her Eyes How Annoyed She Is That The Cat Stole Her Bed

You Can See It In Her Eyes How Annoyed She Is That The Cat Stole Her Bed

#48

This Kitten Showed Up On My Porch A Couple Of Weeks Ago. At First, I Was Worried About How He’d Get Along With My Older Cats, But Judging By This Face She’s Only Slightly Annoyed

This Kitten Showed Up On My Porch A Couple Of Weeks Ago. At First, I Was Worried About How He’d Get Along With My Older Cats, But Judging By This Face She’s Only Slightly Annoyed

#49

Lottie, Your Sister Is Not A Seat

Lottie, Your Sister Is Not A Seat

#50

Autumn Has Been Teaching Her Brother A Thing Or Two

Autumn Has Been Teaching Her Brother A Thing Or Two

#51

Best Picture I Could Ever Hope To Get Of These Two

Best Picture I Could Ever Hope To Get Of These Two

#52

Hard To Beat Those Costco Two-Packs, What A Bargain

Hard To Beat Those Costco Two-Packs, What A Bargain

#53

The Extremely Rare Two-Headed Two-Butted Dog

The Extremely Rare Two-Headed Two-Butted Dog

#54

Does Anybody Else’s Pit Bull Do This To Their Siblings? It’s A Daily Occurrence For This One

Does Anybody Else’s Pit Bull Do This To Their Siblings? It’s A Daily Occurrence For This One

#55

That One Annoying Sibling

That One Annoying Sibling

#56

This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers, Who Like To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes

This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers, Who Like To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes

#57

My Pitbull Is Obsessed With Our Cat And Annoys Him Constantly. Last Night I Caught Her In The Act

My Pitbull Is Obsessed With Our Cat And Annoys Him Constantly. Last Night I Caught Her In The Act

#58

I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat, But Then His Brother Suddenly Photobombed Him

I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat, But Then His Brother Suddenly Photobombed Him

#59

We Brought Home A Puppy And Someone Is Not Amused

We Brought Home A Puppy And Someone Is Not Amused

#60

My Two New Cats - Dio And Jojo. Dio Is The Black And White Cat, And Jojo Is The Grey Tabby

My Two New Cats - Dio And Jojo. Dio Is The Black And White Cat, And Jojo Is The Grey Tabby

#61

We Adopted A Kitten. Our Older Cat Is Not Amused

We Adopted A Kitten. Our Older Cat Is Not Amused

#62

Brother And Sister Exploring The Linen Closet

Brother And Sister Exploring The Linen Closet

#63

My Foster Kitten Was Annoying My Cat So He Put Her In A Headlock Until She Calmed Down Enough To Groom Her

My Foster Kitten Was Annoying My Cat So He Put Her In A Headlock Until She Calmed Down Enough To Groom Her

#64

My Mastiff Got A Little Sister. He Is Definitely In Love With Her

My Mastiff Got A Little Sister. He Is Definitely In Love With Her

#65

My Friend Runs An Animal Temp House. This Is Usually How Young Fluffs Look Up To Their Older Temporary Sister, Who's Clearly Had Enough Of Their Shenanigans

My Friend Runs An Animal Temp House. This Is Usually How Young Fluffs Look Up To Their Older Temporary Sister, Who's Clearly Had Enough Of Their Shenanigans

#66

Just Look At Her Eyes After The Boop

Just Look At Her Eyes After The Boop

#67

My Dad Built My Sister's Cats Bunk Beds, And They Actually Use Them

My Dad Built My Sister's Cats Bunk Beds, And They Actually Use Them

#68

Everyone Has A Role In Life. Sometimes It Is Being A Pillow For Your Sibling

Everyone Has A Role In Life. Sometimes It Is Being A Pillow For Your Sibling

#69

My 11-Year-Old Dog Reacting To Having A New Puppy In The House

My 11-Year-Old Dog Reacting To Having A New Puppy In The House

#70

“Can You Hear Me Now?”

“Can You Hear Me Now?”

#71

My Dog Meets Her New Sibling

My Dog Meets Her New Sibling

#72

My Girlfriend Got A New Kitten. The Resident Cat Is Not Amused

My Girlfriend Got A New Kitten. The Resident Cat Is Not Amused

#73

Our New Kitten Has Laid Claim Over Her New Big Brother

Our New Kitten Has Laid Claim Over Her New Big Brother

#74

When Your Parents Make You Go To Your Little Brother's Birthday Party

When Your Parents Make You Go To Your Little Brother's Birthday Party

#75

Murph Hiding From Margot

Murph Hiding From Margot

#76

Their Afternoon Nap Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Their Afternoon Nap Is The Cutest Thing Ever

#77

New Best Friend

New Best Friend

#78

These Two Siblings Have Been Inseparable Since We Adopted Them

These Two Siblings Have Been Inseparable Since We Adopted Them

#79

My New Puppy Admires The Heck Out Of Her Older Brother

My New Puppy Admires The Heck Out Of Her Older Brother

#80

"Who, Me? I Wasn't Doing Anything Wrong, Trust Me. What's That? Why Am I Suspiciously Smiling? And Why This Annoyed Look On My Brother's Face? I Have No Idea What You're Talking About, Mommy"

"Who, Me? I Wasn't Doing Anything Wrong, Trust Me. What's That? Why Am I Suspiciously Smiling? And Why This Annoyed Look On My Brother's Face? I Have No Idea What You're Talking About, Mommy"

#81

A Handsome Lad And His Creepin' Sister

A Handsome Lad And His Creepin' Sister

#82

My Older Cat With My New Kitten. I Was Afraid They Wouldn't Get Along

My Older Cat With My New Kitten. I Was Afraid They Wouldn't Get Along

#83

Fighting Siblings

Fighting Siblings

#84

Brother Blep

Brother Blep

#85

My Sister Got A New Kitten. Looks Like She Should Have Consulted With Her Cat First

My Sister Got A New Kitten. Looks Like She Should Have Consulted With Her Cat First

#86

My New Kitten, Jackie Daytona, Likes To Lay On His Sister

My New Kitten, Jackie Daytona, Likes To Lay On His Sister

#87

The Goofy And The Serious Sibling

The Goofy And The Serious Sibling

#88

Luke, Mike And Michell Are Really Living Life

Luke, Mike And Michell Are Really Living Life

#89

My Cat Thinks He's A Professional Wrestler. My Other Cat Is Less Amused

My Cat Thinks He's A Professional Wrestler. My Other Cat Is Less Amused

#90

Diesel Is Not Amused

Diesel Is Not Amused

#91

When I House-Sat For My Sister, Her Dogs Were Very Happy To See Me

When I House-Sat For My Sister, Her Dogs Were Very Happy To See Me

#92

We Rescued A Golden Retriever Who Loves Cats. Tiger Isn't Amused

We Rescued A Golden Retriever Who Loves Cats. Tiger Isn't Amused

#93

The Chair Belongs To The Tabby Cat. The White Cat Got It First, And The Tabby Decided To Share It

The Chair Belongs To The Tabby Cat. The White Cat Got It First, And The Tabby Decided To Share It

#94

Bunk Beds

Bunk Beds

#95

When Both Of These Dogs Are My Two Moods

When Both Of These Dogs Are My Two Moods

#96

I Have 4 Cat Trees, But The Only Place He Wants To Sit Is On His Brother

I Have 4 Cat Trees, But The Only Place He Wants To Sit Is On His Brother

#97

The Yin And Yang Brothers - Cosmo And Leo

The Yin And Yang Brothers - Cosmo And Leo

#98

I Think Plum Likes His New Little Brother Fig

I Think Plum Likes His New Little Brother Fig

#99

"Shhh! Nobody Asked You!"

"Shhh! Nobody Asked You!"

#100

What Having A Younger Sibling Is Like

What Having A Younger Sibling Is Like

#101

Chaos Comforting His Brother Diesel During These Scary Storms Today

Chaos Comforting His Brother Diesel During These Scary Storms Today

#102

The Warmest Place In The House

The Warmest Place In The House

#103

Sibling's Right

Sibling's Right

#104

Orange Cat’s Name Is Dexter. New Kitten Annoys Him When He Eats, So We Named Her Dee Dee

Orange Cat’s Name Is Dexter. New Kitten Annoys Him When He Eats, So We Named Her Dee Dee

#105

My New Puppy And Her Big Sister Saying Hi

My New Puppy And Her Big Sister Saying Hi

#106

Sometimes You Are So Hungry, You Want To Eat Your Siblings

Sometimes You Are So Hungry, You Want To Eat Your Siblings

#107

Someone Isn’t So Sure About Their New Sister

Someone Isn’t So Sure About Their New Sister

#108

Rorschach Blot Or Two Bonded Dogs?

Rorschach Blot Or Two Bonded Dogs?

#109

Younger Sibling

Younger Sibling

#110

What Strange Creatures Brothers Are

What Strange Creatures Brothers Are

#111

Today, After Weeks Of Careful Seduction, My Dog Was Finally Able To Win The Heart Of My Cat, Only To Lay As The Big Spoon, Completely Frozen In What Looks Like Terror And Confusion

Today, After Weeks Of Careful Seduction, My Dog Was Finally Able To Win The Heart Of My Cat, Only To Lay As The Big Spoon, Completely Frozen In What Looks Like Terror And Confusion

#112

What A Cute Family

What A Cute Family

#113

Got These Two To Sit Still For Once

Got These Two To Sit Still For Once

#114

My Cat Doesn't Seem Too Sure Of His New Sibling

My Cat Doesn't Seem Too Sure Of His New Sibling

