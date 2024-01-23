People from across the internet share funny, cute, and adorable photos of pet pairs, from actual siblings to interspecies found-families. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more .

Despite not being humans, we often see our fuzzy friends as members of our family and household, who live under one roof, sharing good times and bad. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that some of our pets might start to act like the other animals in the home are basically their family as well.

#1 While On Holiday, My Sister Asked For A Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got Share icon

#2 My Kitten Likes To "Hide" In This Jar, Her Brother Is Confused Share icon

#3 Shipper Has Already Had Enough Of His New Little Sister Share icon

Bored Panda got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn a bit more about animal friendships and she was kind enough to answer some questions. “At San Diego Humane Society we witness a wide variety of animal friendships. One special case is a dog named Bunny, who came to us with her seven puppies as a stray in November of 2022. Once Bunny’s puppies were weaned and old enough to be adopted, it was Bunny's turn to find a home.” “However, without her puppies, Bunny's behavior shifted and she became shut down. We sent her to a foster home to help her through this time, but even still she struggled. The foster's child started giving Bunny stuffed animals for company and she would groom them and interact. So we found a young shelter puppy to send to foster with Bunny and she came to life! When that puppy was adopted we found her another new dog friend. Bunny has befriended many dogs during her time at the shelter, often with other shy dogs who also do well with dog friends.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence Share icon Brothers. What can you do.

#5 The New Cat Taught The Old Cat To Eat Like This Share icon

#6 Madeline And Isabelle - Sisters From Different Litters, Up To No Good Share icon

“Bunny is currently in fostering with her latest pal, Johnny On The Spot. Bunny is required to go to a home with a social dog to be an emotional support for her. She's been with the San Diego Humane Society for 425 days and is seeking the perfect home and dog friend. If you are interested in learning more about Bunny, here is a link to her adoption profile,” she shared with Bored Panda.

#7 My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected, They Always Do The Same Things Share icon

#8 The Shelter Has Made A Rule That These Siblings Must Be Adopted Together Because They Are Inseparable. They Sleep This Way Every Night Share icon

#9 Don’t Get A Kitten And A Husky They Said Share icon

“She also had some suggestions for readers who would like to help animals in need. “Shelters across the county, including San Diego Humane Society, are over capacity and struggling to keep up with the constant influx of animals. Most shelters are especially over capacity with large dogs. Here are some ways community members can help save animals: ADVERTISEMENT Adopt: If you’re thinking about adding a pet to your family, San Diego Humane Society urges you to consider adoption first. By opening your home to a shelter pet, you give a deserving animal a second chance while creating critically needed space for other pets in need. Jan. 26-28, 2024, adoption fees will be 50% off for adult dogs at all San Diego Humane Society campuses. There are currently 240 adult dogs available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society. Foster: With shelters facing space crises, fosters are more critical than ever. By temporarily opening your home to a pet, you give them a break from the shelter — and help preserve extremely strained shelter resources. Whether you choose to foster for a few days or weeks, it all makes a difference. At San Diego Humane Society, we provide all the supplies, you provide the safe space and love.”

#10 They Slept Together Like This All Night Long Share icon

#11 Get A Sibling They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said Share icon

#12 Our Kitten Found A Cozy Spot In-Between His New Brother And Sister Share icon

The classic animal love-hate relationship is between a dog and a cat. These two pets, stereotypically, are seen as so different that they can’t even help but annoy each other. The bubbly, friendly, clumsy, and overbearing dog, who just wants to play, with the aloof, “superior” and deeply proud cat is a match made in hell. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Derp Husky Brothers, Meet Lupo, Lucky And Luca Share icon

#14 I Couldn’t Get Another Dog, But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend Share icon

#15 Best Friend Hug Share icon

However, this is more often the case when an older house cat has “its” space invaded by a new and very energetic puppy. In reality, cats and dogs often have been seen exhibiting signs of friendliness. In fact, this can go as far as dogs “adopting” certain cat behaviors. For example, researchers have observed cats and dogs performing “nose sniffing” which is a distinct cat behavior. This means that a dog has not only learned and observed this move but is willing to do it with its friend.

#16 Sebastien Recently Got A New Little Sister Share icon

#17 My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After Share icon

#18 Bought A New Bed For The Cats Share icon

The real reason why many animals form “unlikely” friendships with other beasts from different species stems from the same reason we have domesticated them in the first place. Domesticated animals have been selectively bred to be docile and generally friendly. After all, if a cow and a human can be “friends” then it’s by no means strange that a cow and a ram could do the same thing. After all, they probably share a lot more, from a love of grass to hoof fashion. Humans could never relate.

#19 Meet Lola And Tobi, Six-Month-Old Brother And Sister Share icon

#20 My Sister's Cats Share icon

#21 When Your Parents Make You Hang Out With The Annoying Kid Share icon

Interestingly, even less likely pairings can work in the right situations. In the San Diego Zoo, a timber wolf and two goats seemed to be play buddies, racing each other around back and forth by the fence that separated them. For scientific reasons, it could be interesting to see how they might interact without the fence, although the goats might not be the biggest fans of this idea.

#22 Sibling Love At It's Finest Share icon

#23 This Big Brother Helps His Baby Sister Use The Dog Door. He Stands There And Lets The Baby Go Through His Legs Share icon

#24 Have You Ever Hung Around Siblings Who Are A Little Too Affectionate? Share icon

More relatably, many animals form interspecies friendships because, simply put, they are social creatures and love to hang out. Ironically, butterflies are not really social butterflies, compared to the generally less pretty ants and termites out there. However, mammals and avians are the most common groups that develop friendships and hang around each other.

#25 These Two Were Spotted In Sitka, Alaska Share icon

#26 Ear Chewing, Weekend Edition Share icon

#27 Little Help Share icon

That being said, even some insects do interact with other species in a mutually beneficial way. While they might not be friends who hang out and play together, ants and aphids have been observed to interact with each other for food. Ants ward off predators by stationing warriors near them, like a sort of private security. Aphids, in turn, allow ants to collect some of their sweet secretions to use as food.

#28 Colin And Mango In A Supportive Embrace Share icon

#29 My Sister's Cat Was Lonely, So They Got Another Kitten. I Think They’re Getting Along Just Fine Share icon

#30 This Snow Cone Tastes Funny Share icon

#31 Rocco Had Surgery Today And His Siblings Offered No Support, Just Judgement Share icon

#32 They Really Are Siblings Share icon

#33 "You Are Showing Me Affection, And Yet, The Concept Baffles Me!" Share icon

#34 Typical Sibling Behavior Share icon

#35 My Friend's Golden Retriever Has Taken Quite A Shine To His Feathered Siblings Share icon

#36 Siblings Share icon

#37 It Doesn't Get Any Cuter Than These Two Cuddle Buddies Share icon

#38 Phil Has Always Liked To Be The Little Spoon Share icon

#39 Practically Twins. Just Look At Those Ears Share icon

#40 New Brothers Meeting For The First Time Share icon

#41 Adopted A Cat, But Left Her Brother. A Few Days Later I Had To Go Back And Get Him Too Share icon

#42 Watching Netflix On The Couch, Felt One Of My Dogs Jump Up And Do The Circle Thing Then Lay Down. After A Few Minutes I Hear A "Sigh" And Look Up To See Them Like This Share icon

#43 I Would Like To Introduce To You Frank And Bean Share icon Bean is the one in the back, she's especially strange. Talks all the time, shows me her belly, does not want to be touched, and dedicated to keeping me company in the bathroom. Frank is twice her size. They are siblings.

#44 Big Henry Squashing His Brother Share icon

#45 Thirsty Sisters Share icon

#46 Sibling Love Share icon

#47 You Can See It In Her Eyes How Annoyed She Is That The Cat Stole Her Bed Share icon

#48 This Kitten Showed Up On My Porch A Couple Of Weeks Ago. At First, I Was Worried About How He’d Get Along With My Older Cats, But Judging By This Face She’s Only Slightly Annoyed Share icon

#49 Lottie, Your Sister Is Not A Seat Share icon

#50 Autumn Has Been Teaching Her Brother A Thing Or Two Share icon

#51 Best Picture I Could Ever Hope To Get Of These Two Share icon

#52 Hard To Beat Those Costco Two-Packs, What A Bargain Share icon

#53 The Extremely Rare Two-Headed Two-Butted Dog Share icon

#54 Does Anybody Else’s Pit Bull Do This To Their Siblings? It’s A Daily Occurrence For This One Share icon

#55 That One Annoying Sibling Share icon

#56 This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers, Who Like To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes Share icon

#57 My Pitbull Is Obsessed With Our Cat And Annoys Him Constantly. Last Night I Caught Her In The Act Share icon

#58 I Was Trying To Take A Nice Photo Of My Cat, But Then His Brother Suddenly Photobombed Him Share icon

#59 We Brought Home A Puppy And Someone Is Not Amused Share icon

#60 My Two New Cats - Dio And Jojo. Dio Is The Black And White Cat, And Jojo Is The Grey Tabby Share icon

#61 We Adopted A Kitten. Our Older Cat Is Not Amused Share icon

#62 Brother And Sister Exploring The Linen Closet Share icon

#63 My Foster Kitten Was Annoying My Cat So He Put Her In A Headlock Until She Calmed Down Enough To Groom Her Share icon

#64 My Mastiff Got A Little Sister. He Is Definitely In Love With Her Share icon

#65 My Friend Runs An Animal Temp House. This Is Usually How Young Fluffs Look Up To Their Older Temporary Sister, Who's Clearly Had Enough Of Their Shenanigans Share icon

#66 Just Look At Her Eyes After The Boop Share icon

#67 My Dad Built My Sister's Cats Bunk Beds, And They Actually Use Them Share icon

#68 Everyone Has A Role In Life. Sometimes It Is Being A Pillow For Your Sibling Share icon

#69 My 11-Year-Old Dog Reacting To Having A New Puppy In The House Share icon

#70 “Can You Hear Me Now?” Share icon

#71 My Dog Meets Her New Sibling Share icon

#72 My Girlfriend Got A New Kitten. The Resident Cat Is Not Amused Share icon

#73 Our New Kitten Has Laid Claim Over Her New Big Brother Share icon

#74 When Your Parents Make You Go To Your Little Brother's Birthday Party Share icon

#75 Murph Hiding From Margot Share icon

#76 Their Afternoon Nap Is The Cutest Thing Ever Share icon

#77 New Best Friend Share icon

#78 These Two Siblings Have Been Inseparable Since We Adopted Them Share icon

#79 My New Puppy Admires The Heck Out Of Her Older Brother Share icon

#80 "Who, Me? I Wasn't Doing Anything Wrong, Trust Me. What's That? Why Am I Suspiciously Smiling? And Why This Annoyed Look On My Brother's Face? I Have No Idea What You're Talking About, Mommy" Share icon

#81 A Handsome Lad And His Creepin' Sister Share icon

#82 My Older Cat With My New Kitten. I Was Afraid They Wouldn't Get Along Share icon

#83 Fighting Siblings Share icon

#84 Brother Blep Share icon

#85 My Sister Got A New Kitten. Looks Like She Should Have Consulted With Her Cat First Share icon

#86 My New Kitten, Jackie Daytona, Likes To Lay On His Sister Share icon

#87 The Goofy And The Serious Sibling Share icon

#88 Luke, Mike And Michell Are Really Living Life Share icon

#89 My Cat Thinks He's A Professional Wrestler. My Other Cat Is Less Amused Share icon

#90 Diesel Is Not Amused Share icon

#91 When I House-Sat For My Sister, Her Dogs Were Very Happy To See Me Share icon

#92 We Rescued A Golden Retriever Who Loves Cats. Tiger Isn't Amused Share icon

#93 The Chair Belongs To The Tabby Cat. The White Cat Got It First, And The Tabby Decided To Share It Share icon

#94 Bunk Beds Share icon

#95 When Both Of These Dogs Are My Two Moods Share icon

#96 I Have 4 Cat Trees, But The Only Place He Wants To Sit Is On His Brother Share icon

#97 The Yin And Yang Brothers - Cosmo And Leo Share icon

#98 I Think Plum Likes His New Little Brother Fig Share icon

#99 "Shhh! Nobody Asked You!" Share icon

#100 What Having A Younger Sibling Is Like Share icon

#101 Chaos Comforting His Brother Diesel During These Scary Storms Today Share icon

#102 The Warmest Place In The House Share icon

#103 Sibling's Right Share icon

#104 Orange Cat’s Name Is Dexter. New Kitten Annoys Him When He Eats, So We Named Her Dee Dee Share icon

#105 My New Puppy And Her Big Sister Saying Hi Share icon

#106 Sometimes You Are So Hungry, You Want To Eat Your Siblings Share icon

#107 Someone Isn’t So Sure About Their New Sister Share icon

#108 Rorschach Blot Or Two Bonded Dogs? Share icon

#109 Younger Sibling Share icon

#110 What Strange Creatures Brothers Are Share icon

#111 Today, After Weeks Of Careful Seduction, My Dog Was Finally Able To Win The Heart Of My Cat, Only To Lay As The Big Spoon, Completely Frozen In What Looks Like Terror And Confusion Share icon

#112 What A Cute Family Share icon

#113 Got These Two To Sit Still For Once Share icon