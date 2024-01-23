114 Pets Whose Lives Were Ruined Or Improved After Their Owners Got Them A SiblingInterview
Despite not being humans, we often see our fuzzy friends as members of our family and household, who live under one roof, sharing good times and bad. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that some of our pets might start to act like the other animals in the home are basically their family as well.
People from across the internet share funny, cute, and adorable photos of pet pairs, from actual siblings to interspecies found-families. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn more.
While On Holiday, My Sister Asked For A Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got
My Kitten Likes To "Hide" In This Jar, Her Brother Is Confused
Shipper Has Already Had Enough Of His New Little Sister
Bored Panda got in touch with Nina Thompson from the San Diego Humane Society to learn a bit more about animal friendships and she was kind enough to answer some questions. “At San Diego Humane Society we witness a wide variety of animal friendships. One special case is a dog named Bunny, who came to us with her seven puppies as a stray in November of 2022. Once Bunny’s puppies were weaned and old enough to be adopted, it was Bunny's turn to find a home.”
“However, without her puppies, Bunny's behavior shifted and she became shut down. We sent her to a foster home to help her through this time, but even still she struggled. The foster's child started giving Bunny stuffed animals for company and she would groom them and interact. So we found a young shelter puppy to send to foster with Bunny and she came to life! When that puppy was adopted we found her another new dog friend. Bunny has befriended many dogs during her time at the shelter, often with other shy dogs who also do well with dog friends.”
I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence
Brothers. What can you do.
The New Cat Taught The Old Cat To Eat Like This
Madeline And Isabelle - Sisters From Different Litters, Up To No Good
“Bunny is currently in fostering with her latest pal, Johnny On The Spot. Bunny is required to go to a home with a social dog to be an emotional support for her. She's been with the San Diego Humane Society for 425 days and is seeking the perfect home and dog friend. If you are interested in learning more about Bunny, here is a link to her adoption profile,” she shared with Bored Panda.
My Kitties (Brothers, 10 Months) Are So Connected, They Always Do The Same Things
The Shelter Has Made A Rule That These Siblings Must Be Adopted Together Because They Are Inseparable. They Sleep This Way Every Night
Don’t Get A Kitten And A Husky They Said
“She also had some suggestions for readers who would like to help animals in need. “Shelters across the county, including San Diego Humane Society, are over capacity and struggling to keep up with the constant influx of animals. Most shelters are especially over capacity with large dogs. Here are some ways community members can help save animals:
Adopt: If you’re thinking about adding a pet to your family, San Diego Humane Society urges you to consider adoption first. By opening your home to a shelter pet, you give a deserving animal a second chance while creating critically needed space for other pets in need. Jan. 26-28, 2024, adoption fees will be 50% off for adult dogs at all San Diego Humane Society campuses. There are currently 240 adult dogs available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society.
Foster: With shelters facing space crises, fosters are more critical than ever. By temporarily opening your home to a pet, you give them a break from the shelter — and help preserve extremely strained shelter resources. Whether you choose to foster for a few days or weeks, it all makes a difference. At San Diego Humane Society, we provide all the supplies, you provide the safe space and love.”
They Slept Together Like This All Night Long
Get A Sibling They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said
Our Kitten Found A Cozy Spot In-Between His New Brother And Sister
The classic animal love-hate relationship is between a dog and a cat. These two pets, stereotypically, are seen as so different that they can’t even help but annoy each other. The bubbly, friendly, clumsy, and overbearing dog, who just wants to play, with the aloof, “superior” and deeply proud cat is a match made in hell.
Derp Husky Brothers, Meet Lupo, Lucky And Luca
I Couldn’t Get Another Dog, But I Managed To Find Him Another Friend
Best Friend Hug
However, this is more often the case when an older house cat has “its” space invaded by a new and very energetic puppy. In reality, cats and dogs often have been seen exhibiting signs of friendliness. In fact, this can go as far as dogs “adopting” certain cat behaviors. For example, researchers have observed cats and dogs performing “nose sniffing” which is a distinct cat behavior. This means that a dog has not only learned and observed this move but is willing to do it with its friend.
Sebastien Recently Got A New Little Sister
My Parents Found A Kitten And Our Rottweiler Found A New Friend To Look After
Bought A New Bed For The Cats
The real reason why many animals form “unlikely” friendships with other beasts from different species stems from the same reason we have domesticated them in the first place. Domesticated animals have been selectively bred to be docile and generally friendly. After all, if a cow and a human can be “friends” then it’s by no means strange that a cow and a ram could do the same thing. After all, they probably share a lot more, from a love of grass to hoof fashion. Humans could never relate.
Meet Lola And Tobi, Six-Month-Old Brother And Sister
My Sister's Cats
When Your Parents Make You Hang Out With The Annoying Kid
Interestingly, even less likely pairings can work in the right situations. In the San Diego Zoo, a timber wolf and two goats seemed to be play buddies, racing each other around back and forth by the fence that separated them. For scientific reasons, it could be interesting to see how they might interact without the fence, although the goats might not be the biggest fans of this idea.
Sibling Love At It's Finest
This Big Brother Helps His Baby Sister Use The Dog Door. He Stands There And Lets The Baby Go Through His Legs
Have You Ever Hung Around Siblings Who Are A Little Too Affectionate?
More relatably, many animals form interspecies friendships because, simply put, they are social creatures and love to hang out. Ironically, butterflies are not really social butterflies, compared to the generally less pretty ants and termites out there. However, mammals and avians are the most common groups that develop friendships and hang around each other.
These Two Were Spotted In Sitka, Alaska
Ear Chewing, Weekend Edition
Little Help
That being said, even some insects do interact with other species in a mutually beneficial way. While they might not be friends who hang out and play together, ants and aphids have been observed to interact with each other for food. Ants ward off predators by stationing warriors near them, like a sort of private security. Aphids, in turn, allow ants to collect some of their sweet secretions to use as food.
Colin And Mango In A Supportive Embrace
My Sister's Cat Was Lonely, So They Got Another Kitten. I Think They’re Getting Along Just Fine
This Snow Cone Tastes Funny
Rocco Had Surgery Today And His Siblings Offered No Support, Just Judgement
They Really Are Siblings
"You Are Showing Me Affection, And Yet, The Concept Baffles Me!"
Typical Sibling Behavior
My Friend's Golden Retriever Has Taken Quite A Shine To His Feathered Siblings
Siblings
It Doesn't Get Any Cuter Than These Two Cuddle Buddies
Phil Has Always Liked To Be The Little Spoon
Practically Twins. Just Look At Those Ears
New Brothers Meeting For The First Time
Adopted A Cat, But Left Her Brother. A Few Days Later I Had To Go Back And Get Him Too
Watching Netflix On The Couch, Felt One Of My Dogs Jump Up And Do The Circle Thing Then Lay Down. After A Few Minutes I Hear A "Sigh" And Look Up To See Them Like This
I Would Like To Introduce To You Frank And Bean
Bean is the one in the back, she's especially strange. Talks all the time, shows me her belly, does not want to be touched, and dedicated to keeping me company in the bathroom. Frank is twice her size. They are siblings.