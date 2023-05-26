Parenthood is an exhilarating rollercoaster of trials and triumphs, towering above all other endeavors in its colossal stature. From the euphoria that accompanies witnessing your offspring utter their inaugural words to the arduous task of eradicating spaghetti and meatball imprints from your ceiling, the mantle of nurturing another human being oscillates between captivating exhilaration and bone-deep exhaustion.

That's where the 'Parent Normal' Instagram page comes in. Chris Cate, a seasoned wordsmith and proud three-time father, holds the reins of this digital domain, imbuing its contents with authentic parental know-how. Also a lot of relatable parenting memes. It's no surprise then that a staggering congregation of 235,000 individuals eagerly await his meticulously selected offerings, which are based on no other than parenthood's ups and downs. Nothing can be more relatable than that.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

17points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The lunch ladies at my elementary school were awesome, they would always let me go for seconds and they would call me “Tony Soprano” too xD They were a bunch of sweethearts, I’ve got swell memories of them, and of my elementary school years overall, since I’ve graduated 5th grade 15 years ago I’ve thought about them a countless number of times. The school itself was one of the best in Brooklyn, kids didn’t pay for their lunch and we were blessed with amazing teachers and staff while receiving a proper top notch education. I’m certainly grateful 🙏

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

GrahamKritzer Report

16points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s a police, and he’s ready to confiscate a free meal

0
0points
reply
#3

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

15points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oucheth. And verily, the fair princess didst happen upon a tower wherein dwelt a fearsome Dragon, who was guarding a stone whereupon lay a Sword which gave off an mysterious glow of light. Being wise and cunning, she- no thou mayst not partake of another snack! Thou has already brushed thy teeth! Dost thou wish to hear this story or not??"

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

memesofwrestli Report

14points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A classic in the dad joke category.

1
1point
reply
#5

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

13points
POST
#6

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

13points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In fairness we did buy a car because the guy had a saluki so we knew our greyhound would fit in it.

1
1point
reply
#7

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

fesshole Report

12points
POST
d-recovery
d-recovery
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

little do you know that they know, and they eloped last year

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

emilykmay Report

12points
POST
Cricketgeeklol
Cricketgeeklol
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes and (as a teenager myself) a ton of sports stuff for us opens at 8:00am like what on earth

1
1point
reply
#9

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But did you get out of the elevator though?

1
1point
reply
#10

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

TheFantasyEng Report

11points
POST
#11

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

DadandBuried Report

11points
POST
#12

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

mommajessiec Report

11points
POST
#13

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

aSouthernPenny Report

10points
POST
#14

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

10points
POST
#15

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

10points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure we were all played in a similar fashion at some point in our childhood. For me it was being too young to wash the dishes, proved her wrong! Took ages for me to click I had been played.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

HenpeckedHal Report

9points
POST
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bet he tells his son over and over, that he should never get married

0
0points
reply
#17

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
Butts69
Butts69
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that's wrong. Those are not interchangeable, what someone went through to get to school vs. whether or not someone made fun of them or commended them for it.

0
0points
reply
#18

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#19

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#20

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

HomeWithPeanut Report

9points
POST
#21

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#22

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#23

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#24

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#25

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#26

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#27

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

9points
POST
#28

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

sodamom23 Report

8points
POST
#29

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

AristotlesNZ Report

8points
POST
#30

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

LLcoooltweet Report

8points
POST
#31

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

alexlumaga Report

8points
POST
#32

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

elle91 Report

8points
POST
#33

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

8points
POST
#34

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

8points
POST
#35

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

8points
POST
#36

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

8points
POST
#37

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#38

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

sonofmetatron Report

7points
POST
#39

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

itsPKav Report

7points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that too much to ask? :D

0
0points
reply
#40

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

DeaconBlues0 Report

7points
POST
#41

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

raoulvilla Report

7points
POST
#42

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

TragicAllyHere Report

7points
POST
#43

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

sarcasticmommy4 Report

7points
POST
#44

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

threetimedaddy Report

7points
POST
#45

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#46

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doughnuts make everything better. Gary can stay

0
0points
reply
#47

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

2muchdrags Report

7points
POST
Paula Pattison
Paula Pattison
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a teacher really cuts down your options

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#48

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

Danielle_J_Thom Report

7points
POST
#49

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know that - but I still haven't learned.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#52

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#53

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#54

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#55

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#56

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

7points
POST
#57

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

6points
POST
#58

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

6points
POST
#59

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

6points
POST
Nona Wolf
Nona Wolf
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Visiting my parents is so stressful, I can't eat for a week. This year I've scheduled my annual visit right before bikini season...

0
0points
reply
#60

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

6points
POST
#62

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

6points
POST
#63

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

6points
POST
#64

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We blame everything, even global warming on my X-Husband.

0
0points
reply
#65

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I watched Guardians of the Galaxy 3 last night and I LOVE how the villain starts explaining his evil plan and Quill is like "OKAY, I DON'T CARE!"

0
0points
reply
#66

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
#67

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it a bleach for unwanted hair?

1
1point
reply
#68

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
#69

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
#70

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember The Simpsons Movie where the house was on fire and Marge ran back in to save the wedding video and just HAD to stop and clean the dish that was in the sink before running out again?

0
0points
reply
#72

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
#73

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal

parentnormal Report

5points
POST
#74

Funny-Parenting-Jokes-Parentnormal