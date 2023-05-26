Parenthood is an exhilarating rollercoaster of trials and triumphs, towering above all other endeavors in its colossal stature. From the euphoria that accompanies witnessing your offspring utter their inaugural words to the arduous task of eradicating spaghetti and meatball imprints from your ceiling, the mantle of nurturing another human being oscillates between captivating exhilaration and bone-deep exhaustion.

That's where the 'Parent Normal' Instagram page comes in. Chris Cate, a seasoned wordsmith and proud three-time father, holds the reins of this digital domain, imbuing its contents with authentic parental know-how. Also a lot of relatable parenting memes. It's no surprise then that a staggering congregation of 235,000 individuals eagerly await his meticulously selected offerings, which are based on no other than parenthood's ups and downs. Nothing can be more relatable than that.