To help you come up with those, below, we've compiled a list of funny awards for office employees that you can borrow for your own Oscar ceremony at work! Loved any of these funny award names? Give them an upvote! Also, could you be the potential recipient of any of the awards below? Let us know which award your coworkers would likely nominate you for!

Whether it's a quarterly office party or a lush work event that happens once a year, rewarding your coworkers with a little something, even if it's with funny corporate award titles, will undoubtedly show them that they are a part of the community. And that they are seen! And honestly, once the funny office awards categories are announced, it's a very fun guessing game to speculate to whom these funny award titles will go. The best part is that you can go wild with funny office award ideas; they can be as silly or genuine as you would like. Yet, don't go overboard since some employees can get offended. But for those who can take the joke, go all out with the funny award title ideas!

Want it or not, coworkers are the people you spend the majority of your time with. (Unless you are an entrepreneur and the 9-5 grind does not apply to you.) Heck, sometimes you know more about your coworkers than you do about your friends! Do you know what your best friend likes to have for lunch? Well, you don't, but you know that Mike from the cubicle on the right loves himself some spaghetti with a sauce he gets from Trader Joe's. And in fact, probably every coworker at your workplace has something distinct only to them. Hence, why not award their peculiarities with funny office awards?

#1 The Late Award



This employee is always late, whether because they overslept, got stuck in traffic, or had their tire blown out. Reasons often vary. To make a point, give them their gift last.

#2 Work from Home Award



You will never find them at their desk in the office. Simply said, they function better in their living room. Get a fresh set of pajamas for them.

#3 Emoji Communicator Award



Everyone loves utilizing emojis, even if it's in office group chats. The recipient of this prize is the emoji aficionado. There's not a single message they send which would not include an emoji of some sort.

#4 Last Minute Question Award



This individual always asks a question right before the meeting ends. Coworkers who hate meetings avoid sitting next to them on the lunch break.

#5 Five More Minutes Award



This snarky award goes to the employee who arranges meetings on the hour, even though you are 100% sure they won't show up until at least five minutes after.

#6 The Empty Desk Award



This employee never appears to be at their desk, whether they are in a meeting, gone to get some lunch, or fixing their tie in the bathroom mirror.

#7 The Traveling Medic



Need Tylenol? Oh, you have a stomach ache? Here, have some Buscopan. This coworker appears to always have everything they need in their desk drawer.

#8 The Email Vigilante



Regardless of when you contact this employee, whether they are awake or asleep, they always reply within seconds.

#9 The People Whisperer Award



Give this award to your Operations or HR employees who can quiet a quarrel like nobody's business.

#10 The Tech Expert Award



This person is prepared to assist and understands exactly what's wrong with everything, from printers, and Wi-Fi, to why your second monitor is not detected.

#11 Willy Wonka Award



Is there somebody at your workplace who is a genuine chocolate factory and who is never without one or two treats nearby? This award goes to them.

#12 One More Thing Award



The One More Thing Award is given to someone who can always add something. Just one more thing!

#13 Calmer of Storms Award



Peacemakers are very important in every workplace. They are very much valued and honored by organizations. The Calmer of Storms Award is given to a person who can weather any storm.

#14 The One Who Knows It All Award



The person is skilled at learning breaking news. They frequently learn about new developments first and alert the rest of the squad.

#15 The Plant Whisperer



The covert hero, this person keeps the office plants alive.

#16 Coffeepot’s Best Pal



Regardless of the time of day, you can always find this employee in the break room standing next to a coffee machine. Print this "award" on a coffee mug to fully embrace the idea!

#17 The Early Bird



Who arrives at work first every single day? Isn't it about time they felt some appreciation? As a treat, gift them an alarm clock or, in keeping with the early bird theme, gummy worms! Preferably sour ones to help them stay awake!

#18 Loud Typist Award



You can hear this coworker's passive-aggressive keyboard tapping from miles away. Get them a new keyboard cover as a prize!

#19 The Picasso Award



Who is the most prolific doodler in the office? You are undoubtedly familiar with that individual.

#20 Super Snacker Award



Whenever you are chatting with them, they are eating. Eating while at a meeting. This award is for that always-munching coworker of yours.

#21 Always In Style Award



Many individuals enjoy dressing nicely for work. However, this coworker dresses exceptionally stylishly. This award is for the employee who lives to dress up.

#22 Pen Thief Award



The risk of lending someone a pen exists. Accept that you will never get it back. Get a new one. Somebody among us will always be inclined to take the pen and run! For that individual, there is this Pen Thief Award.

#23 The Empty Fridge Award



This is an award for the employee who (somehow) always knows when the office fridge has been restocked. It's almost like they can tell once the food delivery person enters the building.

#24 Office Bestie Award



Regardless of how long they have worked there, this individual somehow knows every person at the workplace.

#25 Office Clown Award



This coworker makes everyone chuckle at work, whether through practical jokes or remarks made in the break room.

#26 The 4:00 p.m. Star



This coworker is still going strong at the end of the day while everyone else's performance is steadily declining.

#27 Energizer Bunny Award



Those with a lot to contribute are needed in the workplace. Their motivation is contagious. The Energizer Bunny Award is given to those who contribute to maintaining high energy levels in the workplace.

#28 Leaky Headphones Award



Some individuals make listening to music through their headphones a shared experience. This prize goes to the listener with the loudest volume!

#29 Coffee Spiller Award



The workday would not be complete without coffee. And those who spill it are a part of it. In reality, someone is always a bit more skilled than the rest in accidentally spilling coffee. This prestigious award goes to that coworker.

#30 The Case of the Mondays Award



This award refers to the character from "Office Space" who is always in the worst mood on Mondays.

#31 Gold Medalist



Everyone at work knows someone who exercises during lunchtime or goes to the gym right after their shift. Even though they aren't Olympians, anyone who can work for eight hours AND exercise deserves a gold medal.

#32 The Dish Destroyer



Let's face it, there would be a mountain of dishes in the workplace sink if you didn't have this coworker. For a quirky reward, spray-paint a dish sponge gold!

#33 The Silver Lining Award



Somehow, this coworker constantly keeps things upbeat. They always seem to be in a good mood! Though, not sure where their mental health is at.

#34 The Code Red Award



Everyone knows they can turn to this individual in a pinch. This coworker has all the solutions to your sticky situations!

#35 Good Samaritan Award



They'll give you their lunch, pick up your kid from school or jump-start your car. This compassionate coworker makes you smile in tense moments and saves you from losing it every day.

#36 The One Liner



Whether at a meeting or over coffee, this individual never fails to deliver a line worth remembering.

#37 Lengthiest Messages



Email, Slack, or just dropping by your desk — it will take this person a while to tell you what they have to say.

#38 The Calendar Color-Coder



This coworker has a calendar that documents every spare minute of their day. As a reward, give them a brand-new planner!

#39 The Multitasker



Everyone works with someone who insists on utilizing two displays at once. It's time to congratulate those multitaskers.

#40 The Question Asker



This coworker always appears to know just what to inquire about and when. They excel in communication, whether finding out about your weekend plans or getting to the point in a meeting.

#41 Bad Signal Award



This award goes to the person who spends more time attempting to join their Zoom or Google Hangouts meeting than participating in them.

#42 Zoom Call Faux Pas Award



This award is for the individual who has turned up to a Zoom call in their PJs or wasn't aware they had joined the call and were still squabbling with their parents/partner.

#43 Smelliest Lunch Award



This prize goes to the person whose lunch you can always smell from miles away before you have even seen it. And you can still smell it hours after it has been devoured.

#44 Human Megaphone Award



This award belongs to the voice that boom booms the loudest of all.

#45 Night Owl Award



The Night Owl Award is given to the employee who does the most late-night work.

#46 Personal Space Invader Award



Working together allows people to develop closer relationships. However, some invade your personal space and boundaries way too frequently. And this honor (and a polite warning) goes to the person who does it the most.

#47 The Birthday Tracker Award



This award is given to the teammate who always remembers to wish someone a happy birthday! They are way quicker to remind us of someone’s birthday than a notification on Facebook.

#48 The Honorary Mechanic



Your poor coworker might pass for a mechanic, given how frequently their car has needed repair. All that car trouble should be made easier with a golden wrench!

#49 PTO Prince or Princess



Save this award for the employee who always travels, shares stunning pictures on social media, and makes everyone in the office jealous.

#50 Ear to the Ground Award



You can guarantee this individual is aware of any exciting events in your city and has already made reservations.

#51 Gourmet Lunch Award



This coworker cooks a different meal for lunch every single day. Make their award a golden plate for the recipient to enjoy lunch on.

#52 Runway Award



This person's business attire is always runway-ready, no matter the weather. They also have a lovely perfume.

#53 The Laser Focus



No matter what is happening in the office, this individual remains entirely focused on the task at hand.

#54 The Notetaker



If you zone out in a meeting, you know this coworker has your back with their immaculate notes. To thank them for their service, give them a customized notebook.

#55 On-a-Call Award



Even though it could be two in the morning, this coworker always asks you to hold for a moment while they are on another call.

#56 The Meeting Hater



Everyone appreciates this coworker because they have the guts to not set up a meeting. Without one, they'll figure it out!

#57 The Event Planner



This award is given to the team member who is the most valiant organizer. Without them, there would be no events held at your workplace.

#58 Stepped Out of Bed Award



The employee ready to dress down receives the Stepped Out Of Bed Award.

#59 How Was Your Weekend Award



This honor goes to the cubicle neighbor, who is always a pleasure to have around and discuss your weekend with.

#60 Gossipmonger Award



Some folks simply can’t help themselves. This award is an excellent approach to calling them out and hopefully stopping rumors from spreading around the workplace.

#61 Catch Me If You Can Award



How do I reach out to them? God knows. There are evasive individuals like this in every office. And with a wink and a smile, that’s precisely whom this award celebrates.

#62 The Nomad Award



This individual will be wandering your office looking for new sources of inspiration. They constantly seek the ideal spot to get in the zone and complete their task.

#63 Chatty Cathy Award



There are people in every organization who like chatting. However, some people enjoy talking endlessly. And you are all too familiar with that person. They deserve the Chatty Cathy Award.

#64 Head in the Sand Award



Do you work with a coworker that is clueless about everything going on around them? Every workplace has at least one person who fits the description. This award goes to them.

#65 Photo Album Award



The employee with the most pictures on their desk deserves this honor. Get them a new photo frame as the prize!

#66 The One Word Replier Award



Some people simply prefer to speak less. They mainly respond with monosyllabic words. That kind of person deserves this honor.

#67 The Order Up Award



This award goes to that foodie coworker who can't wait for the lunch break. They are easy to identify because they enjoy eating out or getting takeout for lunch.

#68 The Clock Award



As soon as that clock strikes lunchtime or 5 p.m., whichever comes, this employee is gone from the building.

#69 The New Hobby Award



This award goes to the coworker who constantly experiments with new hobbies. They can go from knitting one week to golfing the next.

#70 Nameless Award



For that employee who, after years spent at the company, just can't seem to remember anyone's name.

#71 Every Department Award



This award should go to that versatile coworker. This employee can finish any work. We're not sure what you should gift them. Besides a day off, to be quite honest.

#72 The Bean King or Queen



This award is slightly different from Coffeepot's Best Friend — give it to the coworker who refuses to drink the office coffee.

#73 The Sports Fan



This colleague doesn't even bother to finish their work if it's football or basketball season. They abandon everything on the field. You just have to accept it and don't expect much from them if there's a match going on.

#74 Pop Culture Expert



This award is given to a coworker who consistently performs the arduous task of keeping the office updated with popular culture. Even if nobody asked.

#75 The Super Fan



You have to respect this coworker's commitment. They adore what they love, and everyone knows it, whether it's a TV show or a music artist.

#76 Most Likely To Have Thought Of That Award



This award goes to the coworker who foresees everything and is always ready for the worst. Put together a goofy "Office Doomsday" kit for them.

#77 Walking Wikipedia Award



The Walking Wikipedia Award is given to a coworker who is equally as clever as (or smarter than) Wikipedia.

#78 The Opera Singer Award



The Opera Singer Award is given to the workplace crooner who sings the loudest, and it's not that bad, actually.

#79 Old Timer Award



At least a little appreciation should be given to the employee with the most illustrious history with the company. The honor that does that is the Old Timer Award.

#80 Rookie of the Year Award



The Rookie of the Year Award is given to newcomers who immediately establish themselves as rock stars within the company.

#81 Echo Chamber Award



This person agrees with whatever the boss says. This sort of follower exists in every office. The Echo Chamber Award is a fun way to let them know you see what they are doing.

#82 Appointment Maker



This individual always has a scheduled appointment, whether to have their wisdom teeth removed (how many can you have??) or to see the veterinarian. Create a little sign on their desk for them!

#83 Celebration Award



This coworker is always prepared to celebrate, whether it is someone's birthday, name-day, anniversary, or a random holiday. Buy extra wrapping paper for them!

#84 The Holiday King or Queen



The seasonal decorations on this coworker's desk always remind you what season it is! Don't need to look at the calendar, really.

#85 The Free Finder



This individual is always taking advantage of the extra perks offered by your employer, whether they be free lunches or office supplies.

#86 The Coach



This colleague will boost you when needed to get back into the game. Get a whistle for them!

#87 Me, Myself and I Award



Some coworkers just like bragging about their lives, their kids, and everything else. They are proud of themselves and hence deserve this award.

#88 The Motivational Quote Guru Award



This honor is given to the teammate who is a master motivator. They will always have plenty of Pinterest quotes up their sleeve.

#89 The Firestarter Award



Some people like stirring up controversy and making others uncomfortable. This award goes to them.

#90 Eager Beaver Award



Some people have an uncanny ability to accept (and complete) any assignment. Always offer their hand to help. Always request extra work. Those are rare. They merit being toasted.

#91 Little Miss (or Mister) Sunshine Award



Working in an environment where folks have good things to grin about is a pleasure. Then there is one worker whose smile is like a warm welcome from the sun! This award goes to them.

#92 Office Parent Award



Some coworkers are more empathetic than others. They always recall everyone’s birthdays. They are, essentially, the parents of the office. This award goes to the very best kind of coworker.

#93 Duct Tape Award



Every organization has a select group of individuals who can be relied upon to put things right and solve issues that arise. The Duct Tape Award is given to the individual who enjoys fixing things.

#94 The Number Cruncher



The person who always finds room somewhere on the budget deserves this honor.

#95 Mimicry Master Award



This award is given to a performer who enjoys and excels in mimicking others.