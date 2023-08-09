We think it goes without saying that children have a very unique way of viewing the world. Untainted by the nuances and complexities of adult life, their pure, innocent perspectives often lead to humorous and, at times, some rather profound observations. And well, this is particularly evident when they try to communicate their feelings and thoughts... particularly through written notes to their parents.

I mean, most of us look at the notes as something to be flattered by and even grateful for, and perhaps so do the kids, who have a very different perspective of the world compared to us. Have you ever asked a child to give an opinion of something? They are rather profound when it comes to expressing themselves, and oh, they will tell the truth, whether you like it or not.

Some Kid's Note Got Confiscated And The Teacher Started Giggling

My 8-Year-Old Daughter Asked If She Could Make A Funny Mother's Day Card With One Bad Word

The Card My 7-Year-Old Son Gave Me Today That I Will Cherish Forever

My Daughter Was Very Upset About Misplacing Her Lost Tooth. I Told Her To Leave A Note Under Her Pillow For The Tooth Fairy Explaining What Happened

I just can't get over this tooth fairy thing. You give money to children for losing a tooth? Glad you didn't invent the poop fairy.

Our Dog Passed Away. Neighbors' Kid Made Us A Card. She Was Embarrassed By It. So She Scratched Her Name Out And Wrote Her Mom's Name Instead

Was so funny that it actually cheered me up. His name was Ollie.

RIP Ollie! And that's a good kid for making an effort.

This Note From My Brother To My Parents In 1995

I made it a full 50 yards away from my house one of the times I ran away, before I got scared and had to turn around.

My 12-Year-Old Knows How To Make Me Feel Special

I Ate My Kids' Snacks Last Night. My Daughter Wrote This To My Wife

I usually do such things at about 2am after a couple after-work beers and a sensible marijuana cigarette 😂. The kid nor the wife notices through breakfast and school drop off and that's when I make my swoop through Vons to replace the 6 Chewy bars I ate in shadows.

A Letter From My Daughter

That's a wholesome letter to a good dad by a kid who loves her dad!

My Grandma Showed Me This Letter I Sent Her When I Was 6. She Has Kept This For Over 20 Years

There's NOTHING more comforting than a hug from a squishy plushie Grandma!

My Daughter Had A Sleepover And Left This Note For Her Friend

I don't like when someone wakes me. I have a similar list.

My Little Sister Wrote This On Her Math Test

If they didn't try to make it "easier" by giving them options, she wouldn't have guessed and might actually have tried to get it right

My Son's Note From His "Take Your Kid To Work Day" Observations

This reads like a perfect job advertisement.

My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note

My Roommate Works At A School For Special Needs Kids. One Of The Students Wrote This Apology Letter Today

First Haircut Thank You Letter

I Reached Into The Box For The Last Can But Instead Found Only This Note From One Of My Kids

The note says: "That was disappointing, wasn't it?"

Can't call which is more disappointing. Drinking a diet AND caffeine free Dr. Pepper or not having any at all. You be the judge..

My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge

That kid just started his way towards being a dad smh

My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door

I think he has found the purpose of life!

My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To

It Was Me, I Was The Stupid

My Niece Is In 5th Grade And Got Her First Love Note. This 5th Grader Has More Game Than I'll Ever Have

This is one of the most romantic things I’ve ever read 🥹🩷

She Took Notes Of Her Dad's Reaction Throughout The Super Bowl

Hope the dog came out of it ok.

Found This Thoughtful Letter I Wrote To My Mom At Age 7

After Telling My Older Sister That I Got My Acceptance Letter From My Dream School, She Sent Me This A Few Hours Later With The Title "Humble Beginnings"

Friend Of Mine Passed Me A Note In 2nd Grade, 16 Years Ago. Today I Am Cashing This Note In

My friend wrote me a note in class in the 2nd grade. That was 16 years ago.  Sesshomaru is a character from Inuyasha. I don't know how I managed to hold on to it and never tell her about it. 
 
Today I am cashing this in...

The 'I Swear' is more binding than a pinky promise, get that 50 bucks.

A Poem My Brother Wrote When He Was 5. It's About Chickens, I Swear

Two out of four for me. Although, I've never experienced any chicR5's in my time.

Writing A Letter To The Red Guy

My 5-Year-Old Cousin Wrote This. Happy Thanksgiving

There are too many pigeons anyway

A Note I Confiscated From Two Sixth Graders Last School Year

I'm 42 and I can't even spell diary..dia..dia-reeya..di-..oh, fu*k it!

My Dad Found My Passive-Aggressive Note That I Wrote To The Tooth Fairy. It Was Better Than I Remember

A Note That My Little Cousin Left For His Dad

My Six-Year-Old Son Got A Note Sent Home From His Teacher Yesterday

I strongly feel that Grayson should pursue a career in the medical profession.

My Newly-Single Sister Is Concerned That She's Putting Off Some Serious Pathetic Vibes After Being Slipped This Note From One Of Her Second-Grade Students

Letter To Management From My 6-Year-Old Son

Bad parents, all he wanted was a pancake!!!

I Had To Miss My 5-Year-Old Cousin's Birthday Party And He Wrote Me This Note

Nick should save this card for another possible occasion in 20 years. It will be helpful to keep everything on the level.

My Brother's Camp Requires The Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week

A Kid's Wish On A Mall's Lunar New Year Wishing Tree

So I Was Trying To Take An Important Call Tonight And My Kids (6 & 1) Were Being Really Loud. So I Locked Myself In My Room To Get Some Quiet

After a few minutes, my daughter slipped this note under the door.

My Kids Have Written Me Plenty Of Notes Over The Past 18 Months Of Conference Calls At Home. Last Day Of Summer And This May Be The Best One Yet

Don't take one of mine, I only have a couple left and the weekend is coming up.

My Mom Found This Note I Mailed To Her From The Camp When I Was A Kid

Did A Chocolate Treasure Hunt For My Kid, And He Wrote Me This Note. I Thought He Liked It

I Don’t Think My 10-Year-Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas

Then you're missing out. I loved all those books.

Note That My Co-Worker's Daughter Wrote To Him

"Hate" Oooh take that Dad, she's using the big guns :D

Confiscated Note In The Classroom

My Daughter Lost A Baby Tooth And Then Dropped It Down The Sink Drain While Washing It. We Wrote A Note To The Tooth Fairy To Explain The Ordeal Together

The note says: "Dear tooth fairy, my tooth went down the drain. Could you please give me a dollar anyways? I'm really sorry I lost it. I'll make it up to you by helping my brother lose his teeth".

Translation : Im gonna punch my brother and deliver you the tooth... Or more of them ;)

I Found A Note I Wrote To My Dad In Second Grade

The note says: "Dear Dad, I am going to see you soon. I am very good at basketball. I am halfway through the 2nd grade. I am going to quit now and teach first grade. Mom needs help with the bills. Just kidding, my grades are so good, next year I will be pre-med. I love you, Gary".

I Guess My 5-Year-Old Brother Is Walter White

One Of My Little Students Wrote Me A Letter, Thanks I Guess

My 5-Year-Old Daughter Brought Me This Note "From Her Kindergarten Teacher"

My 9-Year-Old Brought Home A Note From School. I Had To Read It A Couple Of Times Before I Got It

A Kid In My Class Handed Me This Note From Her "Parent" To Excuse Her From Swimming

My Daughter’s (6) Note To Her Brother (3) On Her Bedroom Door. The First Word Is “Please”. I See A Punctuation Lesson In Her Immediate Future

My 12-Year-Old Notes From The First Day Of Class

I Got An Encouraging Note From My Daughter This Morning

A Child Left This Note In A Hotel Room I Cleaned Today. Pretty Solid Advice

My Daughter Left My Wife A Note

My 7-Year-Old Daughter Just Left With Her Cousin Penny For Her First Sleep-Over. Penny Left This "Comforting" Note On My Bedside Table

A Colleague Of Mine Got This Note Whilst Grading Papers

Minutes After Installing History Tracking Software On 12-Year-Old Russell's New Computer, He Wrote This And Taped It To His Desk

My Sons' Letter To Santa. I Think He Knows

