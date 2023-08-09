Today we compiled a rather entertaining list of some written messages the children in question have left for their parents, and it's fair to say that these small creations on paper are rather candid, heartfelt, and undeniably humorous.

I mean, most of us look at the notes as something to be flattered by and even grateful for, and perhaps so do the kids, who have a very different perspective of the world compared to us. Have you ever asked a child to give an opinion of something? They are rather profound when it comes to expressing themselves, and oh, they will tell the truth, whether you like it or not.

We think it goes without saying that children have a very unique way of viewing the world. Untainted by the nuances and complexities of adult life, their pure, innocent perspectives often lead to humorous and, at times, some rather profound observations. And well, this is particularly evident when they try to communicate their feelings and thoughts... particularly through written notes to their parents.

#1 Some Kid's Note Got Confiscated And The Teacher Started Giggling

#2 My 8-Year-Old Daughter Asked If She Could Make A Funny Mother's Day Card With One Bad Word

#3 The Card My 7-Year-Old Son Gave Me Today That I Will Cherish Forever

#4 My Daughter Was Very Upset About Misplacing Her Lost Tooth. I Told Her To Leave A Note Under Her Pillow For The Tooth Fairy Explaining What Happened

#5 Our Dog Passed Away. Neighbors' Kid Made Us A Card. She Was Embarrassed By It. So She Scratched Her Name Out And Wrote Her Mom's Name Instead Was so funny that it actually cheered me up. His name was Ollie.



#6 This Note From My Brother To My Parents In 1995

#7 My 12-Year-Old Knows How To Make Me Feel Special

#8 I Ate My Kids' Snacks Last Night. My Daughter Wrote This To My Wife

#9 A Letter From My Daughter

#10 My Grandma Showed Me This Letter I Sent Her When I Was 6. She Has Kept This For Over 20 Years

#11 My Daughter Had A Sleepover And Left This Note For Her Friend

#12 My Little Sister Wrote This On Her Math Test

#13 My Son's Note From His "Take Your Kid To Work Day" Observations

#14 My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note

#15 My Roommate Works At A School For Special Needs Kids. One Of The Students Wrote This Apology Letter Today

#16 First Haircut Thank You Letter

#17 I Reached Into The Box For The Last Can But Instead Found Only This Note From One Of My Kids The note says: "That was disappointing, wasn't it?"



#18 My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge

#19 My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door

#20 My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To

#21 It Was Me, I Was The Stupid

#22 My Niece Is In 5th Grade And Got Her First Love Note. This 5th Grader Has More Game Than I'll Ever Have

#23 She Took Notes Of Her Dad's Reaction Throughout The Super Bowl

#24 Found This Thoughtful Letter I Wrote To My Mom At Age 7

#25 After Telling My Older Sister That I Got My Acceptance Letter From My Dream School, She Sent Me This A Few Hours Later With The Title "Humble Beginnings"

#26 Friend Of Mine Passed Me A Note In 2nd Grade, 16 Years Ago. Today I Am Cashing This Note In My friend wrote me a note in class in the 2nd grade. That was 16 years ago. Sesshomaru is a character from Inuyasha. I don't know how I managed to hold on to it and never tell her about it.



Today I am cashing this in...



#27 A Poem My Brother Wrote When He Was 5. It's About Chickens, I Swear

#28 Writing A Letter To The Red Guy

#29 My 5-Year-Old Cousin Wrote This. Happy Thanksgiving

#30 A Note I Confiscated From Two Sixth Graders Last School Year

#31 My Dad Found My Passive-Aggressive Note That I Wrote To The Tooth Fairy. It Was Better Than I Remember

#32 A Note That My Little Cousin Left For His Dad

#33 My Six-Year-Old Son Got A Note Sent Home From His Teacher Yesterday

#34 My Newly-Single Sister Is Concerned That She's Putting Off Some Serious Pathetic Vibes After Being Slipped This Note From One Of Her Second-Grade Students

#35 Letter To Management From My 6-Year-Old Son

#36 I Had To Miss My 5-Year-Old Cousin's Birthday Party And He Wrote Me This Note

#37 My Brother's Camp Requires The Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week

#38 A Kid's Wish On A Mall's Lunar New Year Wishing Tree

#39 So I Was Trying To Take An Important Call Tonight And My Kids (6 & 1) Were Being Really Loud. So I Locked Myself In My Room To Get Some Quiet After a few minutes, my daughter slipped this note under the door.



#40 My Kids Have Written Me Plenty Of Notes Over The Past 18 Months Of Conference Calls At Home. Last Day Of Summer And This May Be The Best One Yet

#41 My Mom Found This Note I Mailed To Her From The Camp When I Was A Kid

#42 Did A Chocolate Treasure Hunt For My Kid, And He Wrote Me This Note. I Thought He Liked It

#43 I Don’t Think My 10-Year-Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas

#44 Note That My Co-Worker's Daughter Wrote To Him

#45 Confiscated Note In The Classroom

#46 My Daughter Lost A Baby Tooth And Then Dropped It Down The Sink Drain While Washing It. We Wrote A Note To The Tooth Fairy To Explain The Ordeal Together The note says: "Dear tooth fairy, my tooth went down the drain. Could you please give me a dollar anyways? I'm really sorry I lost it. I'll make it up to you by helping my brother lose his teeth".



#47 I Found A Note I Wrote To My Dad In Second Grade The note says: "Dear Dad, I am going to see you soon. I am very good at basketball. I am halfway through the 2nd grade. I am going to quit now and teach first grade. Mom needs help with the bills. Just kidding, my grades are so good, next year I will be pre-med. I love you, Gary".



#48 I Guess My 5-Year-Old Brother Is Walter White

#49 One Of My Little Students Wrote Me A Letter, Thanks I Guess

#50 My 5-Year-Old Daughter Brought Me This Note "From Her Kindergarten Teacher"

#51 My 9-Year-Old Brought Home A Note From School. I Had To Read It A Couple Of Times Before I Got It

#52 A Kid In My Class Handed Me This Note From Her "Parent" To Excuse Her From Swimming

#53 My Daughter’s (6) Note To Her Brother (3) On Her Bedroom Door. The First Word Is “Please”. I See A Punctuation Lesson In Her Immediate Future

#54 My 12-Year-Old Notes From The First Day Of Class

#55 I Got An Encouraging Note From My Daughter This Morning

#56 A Child Left This Note In A Hotel Room I Cleaned Today. Pretty Solid Advice

#57 My Daughter Left My Wife A Note

#58 My 7-Year-Old Daughter Just Left With Her Cousin Penny For Her First Sleep-Over. Penny Left This "Comforting" Note On My Bedside Table

#59 A Colleague Of Mine Got This Note Whilst Grading Papers

#60 Minutes After Installing History Tracking Software On 12-Year-Old Russell's New Computer, He Wrote This And Taped It To His Desk