75 Of The Best Notes From Little Ones That Made A Big, Hilarious Impression
We think it goes without saying that children have a very unique way of viewing the world. Untainted by the nuances and complexities of adult life, their pure, innocent perspectives often lead to humorous and, at times, some rather profound observations. And well, this is particularly evident when they try to communicate their feelings and thoughts... particularly through written notes to their parents.
I mean, most of us look at the notes as something to be flattered by and even grateful for, and perhaps so do the kids, who have a very different perspective of the world compared to us. Have you ever asked a child to give an opinion of something? They are rather profound when it comes to expressing themselves, and oh, they will tell the truth, whether you like it or not.
Some Kid's Note Got Confiscated And The Teacher Started Giggling
My 8-Year-Old Daughter Asked If She Could Make A Funny Mother's Day Card With One Bad Word
The Card My 7-Year-Old Son Gave Me Today That I Will Cherish Forever
My Daughter Was Very Upset About Misplacing Her Lost Tooth. I Told Her To Leave A Note Under Her Pillow For The Tooth Fairy Explaining What Happened
Our Dog Passed Away. Neighbors' Kid Made Us A Card. She Was Embarrassed By It. So She Scratched Her Name Out And Wrote Her Mom's Name Instead
Was so funny that it actually cheered me up. His name was Ollie.
This Note From My Brother To My Parents In 1995
My 12-Year-Old Knows How To Make Me Feel Special
I Ate My Kids' Snacks Last Night. My Daughter Wrote This To My Wife
I usually do such things at about 2am after a couple after-work beers and a sensible marijuana cigarette 😂. The kid nor the wife notices through breakfast and school drop off and that's when I make my swoop through Vons to replace the 6 Chewy bars I ate in shadows.
A Letter From My Daughter
That's a wholesome letter to a good dad by a kid who loves her dad!
My Grandma Showed Me This Letter I Sent Her When I Was 6. She Has Kept This For Over 20 Years
There's NOTHING more comforting than a hug from a squishy plushie Grandma!
My Daughter Had A Sleepover And Left This Note For Her Friend
I don't like when someone wakes me. I have a similar list.
My Little Sister Wrote This On Her Math Test
My Son's Note From His "Take Your Kid To Work Day" Observations
My Friend Found A Photo I Gave Her In Kindergarten. My Older Brother Helped Me Write The Note
My Roommate Works At A School For Special Needs Kids. One Of The Students Wrote This Apology Letter Today
First Haircut Thank You Letter
I Reached Into The Box For The Last Can But Instead Found Only This Note From One Of My Kids
The note says: "That was disappointing, wasn't it?"
Can't call which is more disappointing. Drinking a diet AND caffeine free Dr. Pepper or not having any at all. You be the judge..
My Kid Left A Note For Me In The Fridge
My 8-Year-Old Cousin Put This Note Up On Her Bedroom Door
My Daughter Is Selling Chocolate For A Fundraiser. I Told Her To Leave Me A Note To Remind To Grab A Box To Sell At Work. This Is What I Woke Up To
It Was Me, I Was The Stupid
My Niece Is In 5th Grade And Got Her First Love Note. This 5th Grader Has More Game Than I'll Ever Have
This is one of the most romantic things I’ve ever read 🥹
She Took Notes Of Her Dad's Reaction Throughout The Super Bowl
Found This Thoughtful Letter I Wrote To My Mom At Age 7
After Telling My Older Sister That I Got My Acceptance Letter From My Dream School, She Sent Me This A Few Hours Later With The Title "Humble Beginnings"
Friend Of Mine Passed Me A Note In 2nd Grade, 16 Years Ago. Today I Am Cashing This Note In
My friend wrote me a note in class in the 2nd grade. That was 16 years ago. Sesshomaru is a character from Inuyasha. I don't know how I managed to hold on to it and never tell her about it.
Today I am cashing this in...
A Poem My Brother Wrote When He Was 5. It's About Chickens, I Swear
Two out of four for me. Although, I've never experienced any chicR5's in my time.
Writing A Letter To The Red Guy
My 5-Year-Old Cousin Wrote This. Happy Thanksgiving
A Note I Confiscated From Two Sixth Graders Last School Year
I'm 42 and I can't even spell diary..dia..dia-reeya..di-..oh, fu*k it!
My Dad Found My Passive-Aggressive Note That I Wrote To The Tooth Fairy. It Was Better Than I Remember
A Note That My Little Cousin Left For His Dad
My Six-Year-Old Son Got A Note Sent Home From His Teacher Yesterday
I strongly feel that Grayson should pursue a career in the medical profession.
My Newly-Single Sister Is Concerned That She's Putting Off Some Serious Pathetic Vibes After Being Slipped This Note From One Of Her Second-Grade Students
Letter To Management From My 6-Year-Old Son
I Had To Miss My 5-Year-Old Cousin's Birthday Party And He Wrote Me This Note
Nick should save this card for another possible occasion in 20 years. It will be helpful to keep everything on the level.
My Brother's Camp Requires The Kids To Write A Letter Home After The First Week
A Kid's Wish On A Mall's Lunar New Year Wishing Tree
So I Was Trying To Take An Important Call Tonight And My Kids (6 & 1) Were Being Really Loud. So I Locked Myself In My Room To Get Some Quiet
After a few minutes, my daughter slipped this note under the door.
My Kids Have Written Me Plenty Of Notes Over The Past 18 Months Of Conference Calls At Home. Last Day Of Summer And This May Be The Best One Yet
Don't take one of mine, I only have a couple left and the weekend is coming up.
My Mom Found This Note I Mailed To Her From The Camp When I Was A Kid
Did A Chocolate Treasure Hunt For My Kid, And He Wrote Me This Note. I Thought He Liked It
I Don’t Think My 10-Year-Old Was Pleased To Receive The Narnia Books For Christmas
Note That My Co-Worker's Daughter Wrote To Him
"Hate" Oooh take that Dad, she's using the big guns :D
My Daughter Lost A Baby Tooth And Then Dropped It Down The Sink Drain While Washing It. We Wrote A Note To The Tooth Fairy To Explain The Ordeal Together
The note says: "Dear tooth fairy, my tooth went down the drain. Could you please give me a dollar anyways? I'm really sorry I lost it. I'll make it up to you by helping my brother lose his teeth".
I Found A Note I Wrote To My Dad In Second Grade
The note says: "Dear Dad, I am going to see you soon. I am very good at basketball. I am halfway through the 2nd grade. I am going to quit now and teach first grade. Mom needs help with the bills. Just kidding, my grades are so good, next year I will be pre-med. I love you, Gary".