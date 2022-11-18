The United States is a whole other world. From its enormous cars and cowboy-like freedom to the word "y’all" — and what’s up with the large restroom stall gaps? — there are so many little quirky things that the rest of the world simply can’t wrap their heads around. No wonder the land of opportunity often finds itself in the spotlight where people try to decipher the perplexities of the American lifestyle.

And if you really want to get a full picture of the world in the US, you have to see its weirder sides too. So good news to all the fellow fans of the American way of life! Today, we have a real treat that comes in the form of a 'No Context USA' Twitter account. This online destination offers a wild collection filled with entertaining, bizarre, and hilarious pictures, and we firmly believe that people who bleed blue, white, and red will also appreciate the tongue-in-cheek comments about their beloved nation.

"God bless America," says its description, and hey, thanks for being the perfect source of entertainment. Continue scrolling to check it all out and upvote your favorite posts!

#1

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bored Panda getting lazy with the censoring again 🤭🤭 I don’t mind…

#2

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

𝚆𝚘𝚠, 𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚅𝙸𝙾𝙻𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙻𝚈 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

They should have used a banana for scale!

#3

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

#4

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

It’s true though because he probably goes to all of them to put up that stupid damn sign. What a douchebag

#5

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

TrevorBOB9 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

LOL 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾

#6

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

#7

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

#8

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Well…. I hope they had a good home and it was a good joke, otherwise it‘s a bit sad

#9

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago

I suppose you could argue that's technically correct...

#10

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

#11

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

I say go congratulate your neighbor instead of laughing at them.

#12

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

𝚆𝚘𝚠, 𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚅𝙸𝙾𝙻𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙻𝚈 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 Report

#13

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

mcborge1
mcborge1
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well it was worth a try. :D

#14

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Oh, what a dumpster fire Twitter is...congrats Elon! 😂

#15

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

junkmanbaby Report

#16

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

For Europeans, this is what a public bathroom stall in the USA (Seattle) looks like

robserious21 Report

AnnaB
AnnaB
Community Member
1 hour ago

I live in Seattle. I don't know where, or why, this stall exists - but I can assure you, this is NOT what stalls look like ANYWHERE but in this picture.

#17

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
1 hour ago

What a rip off.... Got mine for free...

#18

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

Political junk mail received from last two and half weeks in Florida, USA

twiffytwaf Report

#19

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

NuClea Bomb
NuClea Bomb
Community Member
1 hour ago

Flight attendant: *c***s shotgun* locked and loaded, ma'am Pilot: Deploy

#20

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

𝚆𝚘𝚠, 𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚅𝙸𝙾𝙻𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙻𝚈 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 Report

#21

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

Xottel
Xottel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Eehm, thanks. I'll just get the Chewbacca kiwis.

#22

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

NuClea Bomb
NuClea Bomb
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Politics- no. Gagnam style- yes

#23

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

I see your school lunch and I raise you a dinner on a US navy ship.

koolturkey Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

According to the poster, it is Salisbury steak and canned squash. And they had ran out of forks. Somehow exploring my curiosity made it worse...

#24

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

𝚆𝚘𝚠, 𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚅𝙸𝙾𝙻𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙻𝚈 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 Report

#25

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

𝚆𝚘𝚠, 𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚅𝙸𝙾𝙻𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙻𝚈 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 Report

#26

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Justin Bieber but young, like from 2008 or something

#27

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Took you seven times to realize this?

#28

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

0wed12 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Imagine training years and years, aspiring to be great, and then you’re stationed outside a McD’s. :,)

#29

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
5 minutes ago

One of my ex said to me "you are the only girl I think of that makes me c*m each times, when I think of others I don't"

#30

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

#31

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

Sheila Stamey
Sheila Stamey
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anybody else hear, " I'm loving it" , the ad song when they saw this? Gosh I'm more programmed that I thought!

#32

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
1 hour ago

🤢🤢🤮 What in the Sam Hill is that?

#33

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

#34

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

#35

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

#36

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

Christopher Walken is now Christopher Sittin.

#37

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

NuClea Bomb
NuClea Bomb
Community Member
57 minutes ago

He was actually forced to sell his soul to create such musical mastery. He's now down south, paying off the debt. It seemed like a good idea at the time

#38

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

TBCoR Report

#39

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Perfect gift for someone who eats with his eyeballs.

#40

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

NoContextUSA Report

Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
45 minutes ago

It would seem that they had swapped paint, but she decided to get back together with her ex.

#41

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

neighbours_wifi Report

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Did Trump expand his "empire"?

#42

Funny-No-Context-USA-Pics

ConfusingImages Report

