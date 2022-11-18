42 Pics That Scream “No Context USA”, As Shared By This Twitter Account
The United States is a whole other world. From its enormous cars and cowboy-like freedom to the word "y’all" — and what’s up with the large restroom stall gaps? — there are so many little quirky things that the rest of the world simply can’t wrap their heads around. No wonder the land of opportunity often finds itself in the spotlight where people try to decipher the perplexities of the American lifestyle.
And if you really want to get a full picture of the world in the US, you have to see its weirder sides too. So good news to all the fellow fans of the American way of life! Today, we have a real treat that comes in the form of a 'No Context USA' Twitter account. This online destination offers a wild collection filled with entertaining, bizarre, and hilarious pictures, and we firmly believe that people who bleed blue, white, and red will also appreciate the tongue-in-cheek comments about their beloved nation.
"God bless America," says its description, and hey, thanks for being the perfect source of entertainment. Continue scrolling to check it all out and upvote your favorite posts!
Bored Panda getting lazy with the censoring again 🤭🤭 I don’t mind…
It’s true though because he probably goes to all of them to put up that stupid damn sign. What a douchebag
Well…. I hope they had a good home and it was a good joke, otherwise it‘s a bit sad
I say go congratulate your neighbor instead of laughing at them.
For Europeans, this is what a public bathroom stall in the USA (Seattle) looks like
Political junk mail received from last two and half weeks in Florida, USA
Flight attendant: *c***s shotgun* locked and loaded, ma'am Pilot: Deploy
I see your school lunch and I raise you a dinner on a US navy ship.
According to the poster, it is Salisbury steak and canned squash. And they had ran out of forks. Somehow exploring my curiosity made it worse...
Justin Bieber but young, like from 2008 or something
Imagine training years and years, aspiring to be great, and then you’re stationed outside a McD’s. :,)
Anybody else hear, " I'm loving it" , the ad song when they saw this? Gosh I'm more programmed that I thought!
He was actually forced to sell his soul to create such musical mastery. He's now down south, paying off the debt. It seemed like a good idea at the time
It would seem that they had swapped paint, but she decided to get back together with her ex.