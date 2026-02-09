ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Mike, the creator behind the series Made of Mistake, proves that comics don’t need flashy art or complex visuals to be brilliant. With a stick-figure aesthetic and a stripped-down style, his panels deliver punchy humor and surprising twists on everyday situations.

Mike started making comics simply because he thought it looked fun and wanted to give it a try. Although he has no formal art training, his instinct for timing and wit has earned him a devoted online following. Readers love how he uncovers absurd, clever, and sometimes dark humor in the ordinary.

Scroll down and discover the latest batch of cartoons created by Mike.

More info: Instagram | madeofmistake.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Minimalistic comic strip showing two characters discussing eating cookies with a weird aftertaste and a clever punchline.

madeofmistakecomic Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Minimalistic comic showing two characters, one warning about gluten inside a candy house in everyday observations style.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Minimalistic comic strip depicting a humorous zombie apocalypse scenario with everyday observations by Made of Mistake.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    8points
    POST
    siasaib avatar
    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They do not have brains for the zombies to feed on though.

    8
    8points
    reply
    #4

    Minimalistic comic about a message in a bottle, literal starving, and stranded on a deserted island.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Minimalistic comic shows a parent surprised by a D grade on a test, highlighting everyday observations in simple style.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Minimalistic comic about everyday observations showing a character with a long list and a giant Poké Ball gate.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Minimalistic comic showing a person praying and a god-like figure responding in an unknown language about everyday observations.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Minimalistic comic panel showing a hand pressing a humorous button during s****l harassment awareness training.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Minimalistic comic strip showing a humorous everyday interaction about a singing telegram Valentine surprise.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Minimalistic comic strip shows a humorous everyday observation about airplane mode and travel frustrations.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Minimalistic comic about everyday observations showing a character overcoming fear and following dreams with a humorous twist.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Minimalistic comic strip about everyday observations featuring simple characters discussing Pascal's Wager and decision theory.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Minimalistic comic strip showing a scarecrow, lion, and a man in a hat illustrating everyday observations.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Minimalistic comic showing a teacher reacting to a student's question about learning with humor and everyday observations.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Minimalistic comic showing a brain in a jar pondering strange everyday observations with simple black line drawings.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Minimalistic comic showing a person reading a sign by a tree with a pun on bark and bite, inspired by everyday observations.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Minimalistic comic panels showing the word hello spinning and two characters discussing a mistaken assignment.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The painful bit of this is that I have nobody to share it with.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Minimalistic comic panels showing birds migrating in a V shape with humorous everyday observations about their formation.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Minimalistic comic showing a person seeking wisdom about happiness from a wise figure in a simple everyday scene.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Minimalistic comic showing two siblings with simple drawings and a romantic twist in everyday observations style.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Minimalistic comic panels featuring squirrels named Todd and Betty depicting everyday observations and simple life moments.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Minimalistic comic panels about everyday observations featuring a humorous take on an alien in a UFO.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Minimalistic comic panels depicting a dog playing dead and a humorous everyday observation about pet behavior.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    3points
    POST
    ornurse avatar
    Greymom
    Greymom
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww. This one is terrible 😢😢😢. Poor puppy

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Minimalistic comic panels showing a character gaining meditation progress and unlocking a Satori achievement.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Minimalistic comic showing a human connecting emotionally with a robot friendship-bot in simple line art style.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Minimalistic comic panels showing a person dealing with internet stress and finding unexpected meditation insights.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    3points
    POST
    siasaib avatar
    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are these words supposed to be? I only understood "k**l"

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Minimalistic comic panels showing a character bitten by radioactive rays and stuck in traffic as Man-Spider.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Minimalistic comic strip about everyday observations showing a robot advising discipline and a magic pill wish.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Minimalistic comics illustrating everyday observations with simple drawings and humor about good and evil debates.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    Minimalistic comic showing a girl shocked by a dead dog and a bearded man on a cloud discussing precision.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!