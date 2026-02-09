ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Mike, the creator behind the series Made of Mistake, proves that comics don’t need flashy art or complex visuals to be brilliant. With a stick-figure aesthetic and a stripped-down style, his panels deliver punchy humor and surprising twists on everyday situations.

Mike started making comics simply because he thought it looked fun and wanted to give it a try. Although he has no formal art training, his instinct for timing and wit has earned him a devoted online following. Readers love how he uncovers absurd, clever, and sometimes dark humor in the ordinary.

More info: Instagram | madeofmistake.com