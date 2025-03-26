ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking for something light, fun, and unexpected, you’ve come to the right place! ‘Made of Mistake’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics.

Mike, the creator of the series, told us in our last interview that he initially started making comics simply because “it just seemed like a fun thing to try.” He elaborated: “When reading other people’s comics, I thought to myself, I think I could do that too. So I tried.”

In the end, it’s all about making people laugh—and we can all agree that the cartoonist has a knack for finding humor in absurdity, and even in darker topics. Without further ado, scroll down to discover the latest strips by Mike.

More info: Instagram | madeofmistake.com | ko-fi.com