If you’re looking for something light, fun, and unexpected, you’ve come to the right place! ‘Made of Mistake’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics.

Mike, the creator of the series, told us in our last interview that he initially started making comics simply because “it just seemed like a fun thing to try.” He elaborated: “When reading other people’s comics, I thought to myself, I think I could do that too. So I tried.”

In the end, it’s all about making people laugh—and we can all agree that the cartoonist has a knack for finding humor in absurdity, and even in darker topics. Without further ado, scroll down to discover the latest strips by Mike.

More info: Instagram | madeofmistake.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Minimalistic comic of a person attempting to fix a device with tools, resulting in smoke and failure.

madeofmistakecomic Report

    #2

    Minimalistic comic by “Made of Mistake” featuring humorous coffee mug logic in an everyday observation.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #3

    Minimalistic comic about everyday observations with a character organizing life, exercising, and eating healthy.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #4

    Minimalistic comic about a student praying for test answers, humorously involving divine intervention.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #5

    Minimalistic comic of a character attempting to enter Heaven with angel and devil characters discussing points.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #6

    Minimalistic comic showing a character wishing their water didn't taste like copper at a wishing well.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #7

    Minimalistic comic shows plane flying over people stranded on island spelling "HELP," mistaken as "nothing."

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #8

    Minimalistic comic about everyday observations showing a bear, two people, and a humorous situation.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #9

    Minimalistic comic about secret of life, with characters discussing complex equations ending with "friendship" as the answer.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #10

    Minimalistic comic of two characters discussing space; one suggests "spacetime," leading to a cosmic, groovy conclusion.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #11

    Minimalistic comic with everyday observations showing confused characters under flipped text by Made of Mistake.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #12

    Minimalistic comic by “Made of Mistake” about a vampire warning another character of a weakness.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #13

    Minimalistic comic featuring a lighthouse and flying angel figures interacting humorously with the light beam.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #14

    Comic about minimalistic climate superhero and his audience.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #15

    Minimalistic comic about everyday observations in Hell, featuring stick figure characters discussing drinks and video games.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #16

    Minimalistic comic about Dr. Destructo considering capitalism over crime, featuring Capitalism Man and Synergy Boy.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #17

    Minimalistic comic about Hell depicted with a stick figure, a devil, and a keypad, humorously discussing escaping via a PIN.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #18

    Minimalistic comic about everyday observation, character rearranges block letters humorously.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #19

    Minimalistic comic about a child's fear of a monster under the bed.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #20

    Minimalistic comic about probability with urn and balls joke by "Made of Mistake".

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #21

    Minimalistic comic about God opening a window after closing a door, despite complaints about the AC being on.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #22

    Minimalistic comic of a couple discussing marriage and conversion, with a surprised sun character watching from a cloud.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #23

    Minimalistic comic about a computer simulating global thermonuclear war, with characters realizing the best move is not to play.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #24

    Minimalistic comic about summoning a fiery creature to destroy an enemy, ends with a humorous twist.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #25

    Minimalistic comic about everyday observations with a character choosing a humorous book from a shelf about sitting for 8 hours.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #26

    Minimalistic comic featuring stick figures discussing various everyday observations in a humorous style.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #27

    Minimalistic comic about a person visiting dermatology, humorously encountering a divine figure.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #28

    Minimalistic comic featuring characters using Morse code in a cave-in, humorously solving communication issues.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #29

    Minimalistic comic depicting a patient with eyes on his body and a doctor offering a solution.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #30

    Minimalistic comic by “Made of Mistake” features a professor pondering about "good" philosophy jokes.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #31

    Stick figure comic by Made of Mistake about mythology, featuring a "centitaur" with hoof hand, highlighting minimalistic humor.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #32

    Minimalistic comic about programming school wizards and everyday observations, featuring binary code and humorous dialogue.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #33

    Minimalistic comic about heaven and hell entrances at the Afterlife Party Palace by "Made of Mistake."

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #34

    Minimalistic comic by "Made of Mistake" depicting humorous everyday observations and unexpected outcomes.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #35

    Minimalistic comic illustrates everyday observations and social stereotypes with a humorous take on biased coins.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #36

    Minimalistic comic about a stick figure and a talking tree discussing their houses.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #37

    Minimalistic comic illustrating Plato's cave metaphor by Made of Mistake, highlighting everyday observations.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

    #38

    Minimalistic comic about a trolley dilemma, with a humorous twist on decision-making in everyday observations.

    madeofmistakecomic Report

