38 Simple Comics That Are Humorous And Silly By “Made of Mistake” (New Pics)
If you’re looking for something light, fun, and unexpected, you’ve come to the right place! ‘Made of Mistake’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics.
Mike, the creator of the series, told us in our last interview that he initially started making comics simply because “it just seemed like a fun thing to try.” He elaborated: “When reading other people’s comics, I thought to myself, I think I could do that too. So I tried.”
In the end, it’s all about making people laugh—and we can all agree that the cartoonist has a knack for finding humor in absurdity, and even in darker topics. Without further ado, scroll down to discover the latest strips by Mike.
More info: Instagram | madeofmistake.com | ko-fi.com
