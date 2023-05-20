Many people, including us, have what we think is a rather peculiar relationship with technology. Household appliances sometimes feel like they have a life of their own. And you have to know how to coax them to do what they were built for. We find microwaves, in particular, to be extremely temperamental! And we’re not alone.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the unluckiest and most painful microwave heating fails from around the net. Scroll down, upvote the pics that made you cringe the hardest, and remember to always, always treat tech with respect and to put your safety first.

#1

My Microwave Just Called Me A Child For Hitting On Its Top For 4 Times Because The Timer Was All Screwed Up

My Microwave Just Called Me A Child For Hitting On Its Top For 4 Times Because The Timer Was All Screwed Up

lyricmeowmeow Report

Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine does the same thing when I accidentally press buttons out of order. It assumes I’m a little kid playing with the buttons and will not turn on unless the “Clear” button is pushed twice (or it’s unplugged and then plugged back in).

#2

My Dad Told Me To Put A CD In The Microwave

My Dad Told Me To Put A CD In The Microwave

BurningVShadow Report

Carla McNeil
Carla McNeil
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to cook piles of those free AOL cds like that. One year we decorated the Christmas tree with them.

#3

Thought The Clock On My Microwave Was Glitching, Turns Out There Is A Cockroach Stuck In It

Thought The Clock On My Microwave Was Glitching, Turns Out There Is A Cockroach Stuck In It

happycamper1377 Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time to burn down the house and leave the country.

If you ever wonder whether or not you can safely microwave something, it’s really not a sign of weakness to take the time to do some honest research. Sure, you might be hungry, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry, especially where home appliances are concerned. The last thing you want is to start an electrical fire at home because you wanted some popcorn.

If you don’t happen to have your microwave oven’s manual, it’s best to do some Googling. Don’t just rely on half-remembered myths about what is and isn’t safe to pop in the oven. One thing that you definitely don’t want to microwave is aluminum foil. It burns and ignites and can be incredibly dangerous. So, first off, avoid placing aluminum or any other metal inside the appliance. That means no forks in plates of takeaway and no spoons in mugs either!
#4

Thawing Chorizo In A Microwave

Thawing Chorizo In A Microwave

livinlrginchitwn Report

#5

After 60 Hours Of No Power In Middle Of Freezing Winter, I Got Electricity For An Hour And I Thought That It Would Be A Good Idea To Thaw Frozen Honey But I Forgot To Open Lid

After 60 Hours Of No Power In Middle Of Freezing Winter, I Got Electricity For An Hour And I Thought That It Would Be A Good Idea To Thaw Frozen Honey But I Forgot To Open Lid

sigsegv7 Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wipe it up with toast

#6

My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A “Tik Tok Life Hack” (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A “Tik Tok Life Hack” (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

Agent-Ace Report

Kiwi Panda
Kiwi Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What part of life was she trying to hack?

You also want to avoid microwaving run-of-the-mill paper bags. For instance, ‘American Home Shield’ points out that popcorn usually comes in bags that have susceptors that ‘eat up’ the radio waves that your microwave oven produces, and are safe to use. However, regular grocery bags would catch fire.
#7

Tried To Make A Mug Cake. One Minute Later My Microwave Birthed This Monstrosity

Tried To Make A Mug Cake. One Minute Later My Microwave Birthed This Monstrosity

carolbaskinsexhusban Report

Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Hello!! I’m David and I live in this world now!”

#8

Listen, Britney, All I Wanted Was Some Hot Chocolate Before Bed

Listen, Britney, All I Wanted Was Some Hot Chocolate Before Bed

poncearoo Report

BeardedVulture
BeardedVulture
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You literally microwaved a photo of someone’s melt down, what did you expect?

#9

This Is My Luck

This Is My Luck

johnnyditt Report

Similarly, you don’t want to microwave any plastic grocery bags, either! Heating plastic up can release hazardous materials. Plastic containers are generally a big no-no, too, unless specifically stated that they’re safe for heating.

The same goes for travel mugs. If it has steel or isn’t labeled as microwave-safe, don’t plop it in the microwave oven. Opt for a regular mug, instead. 
#10

Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave

Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave

reddit.com Report

#11

Ever Wondered What Happens When You Microwave A Frozen Uncooked Croissant? Wonder No More

Ever Wondered What Happens When You Microwave A Frozen Uncooked Croissant? Wonder No More

the_highway_skyline Report

#12

My Son Tried To Microwave An Oreo And Burned It, It Left An Imprint On The Plate

My Son Tried To Microwave An Oreo And Burned It, It Left An Imprint On The Plate

veno_mex Report

Though it’s obvious to most of us (well, hopefully…), you really shouldn’t be drying your clothes in the oven either. That’s what dryers are for. Or go the simple route and just hang your clothing on a rack or line. Microwaving your wet dress shirt before an important meeting isn’t how you want to start your day, believe us!
#13

Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box

Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box

Masterzombie26 Report

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a weird non-friend thing to do.

#14

Don't Try To Microwave An Avocado

Don't Try To Microwave An Avocado

taffelost Report

#15

This Happened When I Put Cream In The Microwave

This Happened When I Put Cream In The Microwave

Gustenpunkt Report

Furthermore, you should avoid microwaving hardboiled eggs (they’ll explode, or rather, eggsplode) and hot peppers (they can cause fires and will release chemicals that can burn your eyes). Also, steer clear of heating up styrofoam containers and Chinese takeout boxes. You should also avoid turning on the microwave without anything inside because it may damage the appliance!
#16

8-Year-Old Remembered To Take The Foil Flavor Packet Out. She Forgot To Add Water

8-Year-Old Remembered To Take The Foil Flavor Packet Out. She Forgot To Add Water

motomermaid Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did this exactly once. Had to replace a plastic ramen dish. Have been very careful not to repeat the mistake.

#17

Accidentally Set The Timer For 20 Minutes And Walked Away

Accidentally Set The Timer For 20 Minutes And Walked Away

HellsJuggernaut Report

Tardigrade (water/bear)
Tardigrade (water/bear)
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmm i don’t think this was an accident….who sets their micro to 20 min!?

#18

Today I Learned That 3 Minutes Is Too Long To Microwave Milk

Today I Learned That 3 Minutes Is Too Long To Microwave Milk

iRandyP Report

Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fancy door direction.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, you should never plug microwave ovens into extension cords. Always plug them directly into the wall outlet. The organization also warns not to open the oven too quickly: do it slowly and away from your face to avoid getting burned by the steam.
#19

Ever Microwaved A Porcelain Mug For Tea But Forgot The Water?

Ever Microwaved A Porcelain Mug For Tea But Forgot The Water?

leave_it_to_beavers Report

#20

The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

aintx Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll correct your spelling mistake "ex-girlfriend".

#21

Microwave Door Blew Up. House Built One Year Ago

Microwave Door Blew Up. House Built One Year Ago

9inchsofty Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tempered glass is... weird. A little tap in just the right spot can shatter the whole thing. I've handled it at work. I set a glass lampshade down gently on a worktable not long ago, and it exploded.

What’s more, microwaves can and do heat food unevenly, so you ought to stir the food, say, before giving it to your kids. You don’t want them burning their mouths. The NFPA also warns to never microwave baby bottles for the same reason. Instead, warm them in a bowl or under the tap, but make sure you're not using hot water to do so.
#22

Just Tried (And Failed) To Install My New $450 Microwave. It Was On The Ice Chest When I Went To Grab A Drill And The Cat Knocked It Off

Just Tried (And Failed) To Install My New $450 Microwave. It Was On The Ice Chest When I Went To Grab A Drill And The Cat Knocked It Off

diverareyouok Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Play silly kitchen jenga, win silly cleaning up prizes from cat!

#23

My Wife’s Favorite Night Time Snack. Microwave The Pepperonis Until They Are Finished Bleeding Horrible Yellow Oil

My Wife’s Favorite Night Time Snack. Microwave The Pepperonis Until They Are Finished Bleeding Horrible Yellow Oil

theholidayham Report

Sara W
Sara W
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is probably soo good. And all the grease is in the napkin. Lately I've been hating pep pizza bc soo dang greasy. I love crispy pepperoni though.

#24

Bought A Microwave Via Online For My Staying At Campus. I'm Leaving Tomorrow But The Microwave Arrived Today

Bought A Microwave Via Online For My Staying At Campus. I'm Leaving Tomorrow But The Microwave Arrived Today

z3z0 Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks delivery man!

Some research has shown that microwaving food can lead to some loss in its nutritional value. Other research indicates that the story isn’t so black-and-white. The BBC reports that shorter cooking times don’t compromise nutrition (that’s one minute for broccoli). However, this will depend on what veggie you’re heating up and how much water you might be using, so there’s no easy answer here. 
#25

Mom Spray-Painted A Perfectly Good Microwave With Fridge To Match

Mom Spray-Painted A Perfectly Good Microwave With Fridge To Match

BeanFrank2 Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rose gold baby, bling bling! Haha

#26

When Your Kid Puts A Plastic Bottle In The Microwave And It Explodes

When Your Kid Puts A Plastic Bottle In The Microwave And It Explodes

9999monkeys Report

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't how these are anchored- but could it also be it wasn't fastened well? It just seems much for a popped bottle. Or can a bottle really pull a microwave off the wall?

#27

Was Cooking Sunnyside Eggs In A Cup In The Microwave But It Exploded All Over My Shirt And Hand As I Grabbed The Handle

Was Cooking Sunnyside Eggs In A Cup In The Microwave But It Exploded All Over My Shirt And Hand As I Grabbed The Handle

karto2287 Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bet you were eggstatic to clean that up?

Which of the microwave fails in this list made you facepalm the hardest? Have you every made any major mistakes while heating up food? Share your (embarrassing) experiences in the comments. And for some more epic microwave mistakes, take a peek at our previous feature right here.
#28

My Microwave Caught On Fire

My Microwave Caught On Fire

sprinkydinks73 Report

#29

My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

Woodwickward Report

SuperDarkStudios
SuperDarkStudios
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess you could say it was so flippin hot in there! :)

#30

I Will Match Your Burnt Popcorn And Raise You A Burnt Macaroni And Cheese Up Without The Water

I Will Match Your Burnt Popcorn And Raise You A Burnt Macaroni And Cheese Up Without The Water

shalene.bowlby Report

#31

When Only 4 Seconds Are Left... Never Ever Will Try Cooking Eggs In The Microwave

When Only 4 Seconds Are Left... Never Ever Will Try Cooking Eggs In The Microwave

reddit.com Report

#32

I Went To Microwave Some Delicious Leftovers At Work And Heard A Pop

I Went To Microwave Some Delicious Leftovers At Work And Heard A Pop

fn21877 Report

#33

Microwaved Cookie I Made At Midnight

Microwaved Cookie I Made At Midnight

Leafyleaf14 Report

#34

Microwave Handle Broke When I Went To Open The Door Today. $200 Part

Microwave Handle Broke When I Went To Open The Door Today. $200 Part

struck21 Report

#35

My Microwave Noodles Came In A Bowl That Is Not Microwave-Safe

My Microwave Noodles Came In A Bowl That Is Not Microwave-Safe

Mesoscale92 Report

#36

My Coffee Was Cold. So I Microwaved It. I've Had This Mug For 4 Years And Never Looked At The Bottom I Guess

My Coffee Was Cold. So I Microwaved It. I've Had This Mug For 4 Years And Never Looked At The Bottom I Guess

enderjackcat Report

#37

Someone Broke My Microwave By Microwaving Something Metal, Probably A Camera

Someone Broke My Microwave By Microwaving Something Metal, Probably A Camera

freestew Report

LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's more to this story...

#38

Mom Doing Christmas Baking And Was Trying To Soften/Melt Some White Chocolate In The Microwave. Ended Up Burning A Whole Bar

Mom Doing Christmas Baking And Was Trying To Soften/Melt Some White Chocolate In The Microwave. Ended Up Burning A Whole Bar

VoltLight08 Report

David
David
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Put that on a rock or in a shoe and you've got some haute cuisine for those fancy restaurants.

#39

Trying To Reheat Breakfast, Heard A High-Pitch Whirr, And A Pop... My Microwave Was On Fire

Trying To Reheat Breakfast, Heard A High-Pitch Whirr, And A Pop... My Microwave Was On Fire

whisperskeep Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the smell of breakfast in the morning!

#40

Microwaved My Instant Lunch, Only To Find Out I Forgot To Add The Water

Microwaved My Instant Lunch, Only To Find Out I Forgot To Add The Water

FoxMcCloud3173 Report

LJ Robinson
LJ Robinson
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the smell of burnt raman in the morning- Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore

#41

This Girl Got Her AirPods Wet So Put Them On The Microwave To Dry Them

This Girl Got Her AirPods Wet So Put Them On The Microwave To Dry Them

reddit.com Report

Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who are these people? How do you even manage to come up with an idea like this?

#42

My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire

My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire

teajoeytristian Report

#43

Lesson Learned. Quinoa Packages Have A Hard Time Limit In The Microwave

Lesson Learned. Quinoa Packages Have A Hard Time Limit In The Microwave

Fireatwijj77 Report

#44

It's Probably My Fault For Microwaving Bacon

It's Probably My Fault For Microwaving Bacon

KhariTheFirst Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What sort of crazed madman would microwave bacon? Has to be crispy!

#45

The Result Of Microwaving A Banquet Frozen Dinner For 30 Minutes

The Result Of Microwaving A Banquet Frozen Dinner For 30 Minutes

JagVillOcksaBliFull Report

#46

Tried To Heat Up My Dinner. The Plate Just Exploded In The Microwave

Tried To Heat Up My Dinner. The Plate Just Exploded In The Microwave

matyko20 Report

#47

So This Has Never Happened Before. I Was Heating Up Taco Beef In The Microwave And Take It Out After 50 Seconds. The Bottom Broke Out. I Guess They Do Break

So This Has Never Happened Before. I Was Heating Up Taco Beef In The Microwave And Take It Out After 50 Seconds. The Bottom Broke Out. I Guess They Do Break

puzzlesandragdolls Report

#48

I Guess I’m Not Microwaving Today

I Guess I’m Not Microwaving Today

Aviator1116 Report

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doors are over rated, you do you, shove a pencil in the latch hole and microwave away.

#49

I Got The White Mug For Christmas In 2018, Microwave Safe. I Got Black One For Christmas In 2019, Not Microwave Safe

I Got The White Mug For Christmas In 2018, Microwave Safe. I Got Black One For Christmas In 2019, Not Microwave Safe

If I had stayed in the room while it was in the microwave for 1 minute, I probably would have noticed.

NeoIceCreamDream Report

#50

I Microwaved Some Beans For 12 Minutes Instead Of 1 Minute And 20 Seconds

I Microwaved Some Beans For 12 Minutes Instead Of 1 Minute And 20 Seconds

ah18071 Report

David
David
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are videos on youtube about how to use a household microwave as a furnace to melt metal.

#51

I Forgot My Lunch In Microwave, Because I Was Making Drinks For Customers

I Forgot My Lunch In Microwave, Because I Was Making Drinks For Customers

TimeManSK Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you mean oven? That tray is metal.

#52

Found Which One Isn't Microwave-Proof

Found Which One Isn't Microwave-Proof

Quamont Report

#53

Even Cracked An Egg In It, Got Caught On The Microwave Door

Even Cracked An Egg In It, Got Caught On The Microwave Door

kidJubi100 Report

#54

Thanks Microwave, I Really Needed You To Catch Fire The Week Before Christmas

Thanks Microwave, I Really Needed You To Catch Fire The Week Before Christmas

crawlspeed Report

#55

Microwaved Cup Eggs From Hell

Microwaved Cup Eggs From Hell

ilykieran Report

David
David
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That scene in Sci-Fi movies where the "harmless" alien life form crawls out of the specimen dish while the astronauts are not looking and crawls into some vent duct.

#56

Microwaved Sweet Potato

Microwaved Sweet Potato

and1984 Report

David
David
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a gopher coming out of a hole. Top right lighter brown is his nose. Smaller light brown to the left of the nose would be his right eye. The two light browns below the nose are his front feet resting on the ground. The dark stain on the glass is the dark hole he is emerging from.

#57

I Somehow Forgot To Put Water In The Cup Before Microwaving The Ramen. My Throat Burns And The House Smells Disgusting

I Somehow Forgot To Put Water In The Cup Before Microwaving The Ramen. My Throat Burns And The House Smells Disgusting