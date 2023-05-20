Bored Panda has compiled a list of the unluckiest and most painful microwave heating fails from around the net. Scroll down, upvote the pics that made you cringe the hardest, and remember to always, always treat tech with respect and to put your safety first.

#1 My Microwave Just Called Me A Child For Hitting On Its Top For 4 Times Because The Timer Was All Screwed Up

#2 My Dad Told Me To Put A CD In The Microwave

#3 Thought The Clock On My Microwave Was Glitching, Turns Out There Is A Cockroach Stuck In It

If you ever wonder whether or not you can safely microwave something, it’s really not a sign of weakness to take the time to do some honest research. Sure, you might be hungry, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry, especially where home appliances are concerned. The last thing you want is to start an electrical fire at home because you wanted some popcorn. If you don’t happen to have your microwave oven’s manual, it’s best to do some Googling. Don’t just rely on half-remembered myths about what is and isn’t safe to pop in the oven. One thing that you definitely don’t want to microwave is aluminum foil. It burns and ignites and can be incredibly dangerous. So, first off, avoid placing aluminum or any other metal inside the appliance. That means no forks in plates of takeaway and no spoons in mugs either!

#4 Thawing Chorizo In A Microwave

#5 After 60 Hours Of No Power In Middle Of Freezing Winter, I Got Electricity For An Hour And I Thought That It Would Be A Good Idea To Thaw Frozen Honey But I Forgot To Open Lid

#6 My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A “Tik Tok Life Hack” (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)

You also want to avoid microwaving run-of-the-mill paper bags. For instance, ‘American Home Shield’ points out that popcorn usually comes in bags that have susceptors that ‘eat up’ the radio waves that your microwave oven produces, and are safe to use. However, regular grocery bags would catch fire.

#7 Tried To Make A Mug Cake. One Minute Later My Microwave Birthed This Monstrosity

#8 Listen, Britney, All I Wanted Was Some Hot Chocolate Before Bed

#9 This Is My Luck

Similarly, you don’t want to microwave any plastic grocery bags, either! Heating plastic up can release hazardous materials. Plastic containers are generally a big no-no, too, unless specifically stated that they’re safe for heating. The same goes for travel mugs. If it has steel or isn’t labeled as microwave-safe, don’t plop it in the microwave oven. Opt for a regular mug, instead.

#10 Toddler Learned How To Use The Microwave

#11 Ever Wondered What Happens When You Microwave A Frozen Uncooked Croissant? Wonder No More

#12 My Son Tried To Microwave An Oreo And Burned It, It Left An Imprint On The Plate

Though it’s obvious to most of us (well, hopefully…), you really shouldn’t be drying your clothes in the oven either. That’s what dryers are for. Or go the simple route and just hang your clothing on a rack or line. Microwaving your wet dress shirt before an important meeting isn’t how you want to start your day, believe us!

#13 Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening The Box

#14 Don't Try To Microwave An Avocado

#15 This Happened When I Put Cream In The Microwave

Furthermore, you should avoid microwaving hardboiled eggs (they’ll explode, or rather, eggsplode) and hot peppers (they can cause fires and will release chemicals that can burn your eyes). Also, steer clear of heating up styrofoam containers and Chinese takeout boxes. You should also avoid turning on the microwave without anything inside because it may damage the appliance!

#16 8-Year-Old Remembered To Take The Foil Flavor Packet Out. She Forgot To Add Water

#17 Accidentally Set The Timer For 20 Minutes And Walked Away

#18 Today I Learned That 3 Minutes Is Too Long To Microwave Milk

According to the National Fire Protection Association, you should never plug microwave ovens into extension cords. Always plug them directly into the wall outlet. The organization also warns not to open the oven too quickly: do it slowly and away from your face to avoid getting burned by the steam.

#19 Ever Microwaved A Porcelain Mug For Tea But Forgot The Water?

#20 The New Jar Of Nutella My Girlfriend Tried To Heat In The Microwave

#21 Microwave Door Blew Up. House Built One Year Ago

What’s more, microwaves can and do heat food unevenly, so you ought to stir the food, say, before giving it to your kids. You don’t want them burning their mouths. The NFPA also warns to never microwave baby bottles for the same reason. Instead, warm them in a bowl or under the tap, but make sure you're not using hot water to do so.

#22 Just Tried (And Failed) To Install My New $450 Microwave. It Was On The Ice Chest When I Went To Grab A Drill And The Cat Knocked It Off

#23 My Wife’s Favorite Night Time Snack. Microwave The Pepperonis Until They Are Finished Bleeding Horrible Yellow Oil

#24 Bought A Microwave Via Online For My Staying At Campus. I'm Leaving Tomorrow But The Microwave Arrived Today

Some research has shown that microwaving food can lead to some loss in its nutritional value. Other research indicates that the story isn’t so black-and-white. The BBC reports that shorter cooking times don’t compromise nutrition (that’s one minute for broccoli). However, this will depend on what veggie you’re heating up and how much water you might be using, so there’s no easy answer here.

#25 Mom Spray-Painted A Perfectly Good Microwave With Fridge To Match

#26 When Your Kid Puts A Plastic Bottle In The Microwave And It Explodes

#27 Was Cooking Sunnyside Eggs In A Cup In The Microwave But It Exploded All Over My Shirt And Hand As I Grabbed The Handle

#28 My Microwave Caught On Fire

#29 My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

#30 I Will Match Your Burnt Popcorn And Raise You A Burnt Macaroni And Cheese Up Without The Water

#31 When Only 4 Seconds Are Left... Never Ever Will Try Cooking Eggs In The Microwave

#32 I Went To Microwave Some Delicious Leftovers At Work And Heard A Pop

#33 Microwaved Cookie I Made At Midnight

#34 Microwave Handle Broke When I Went To Open The Door Today. $200 Part

#35 My Microwave Noodles Came In A Bowl That Is Not Microwave-Safe

#36 My Coffee Was Cold. So I Microwaved It. I've Had This Mug For 4 Years And Never Looked At The Bottom I Guess

#37 Someone Broke My Microwave By Microwaving Something Metal, Probably A Camera

#38 Mom Doing Christmas Baking And Was Trying To Soften/Melt Some White Chocolate In The Microwave. Ended Up Burning A Whole Bar

#39 Trying To Reheat Breakfast, Heard A High-Pitch Whirr, And A Pop... My Microwave Was On Fire

#40 Microwaved My Instant Lunch, Only To Find Out I Forgot To Add The Water

#41 This Girl Got Her AirPods Wet So Put Them On The Microwave To Dry Them

#42 My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire

#43 Lesson Learned. Quinoa Packages Have A Hard Time Limit In The Microwave

#44 It's Probably My Fault For Microwaving Bacon

#45 The Result Of Microwaving A Banquet Frozen Dinner For 30 Minutes

#46 Tried To Heat Up My Dinner. The Plate Just Exploded In The Microwave

#47 So This Has Never Happened Before. I Was Heating Up Taco Beef In The Microwave And Take It Out After 50 Seconds. The Bottom Broke Out. I Guess They Do Break

#48 I Guess I’m Not Microwaving Today

#49 I Got The White Mug For Christmas In 2018, Microwave Safe. I Got Black One For Christmas In 2019, Not Microwave Safe If I had stayed in the room while it was in the microwave for 1 minute, I probably would have noticed.



#50 I Microwaved Some Beans For 12 Minutes Instead Of 1 Minute And 20 Seconds

#51 I Forgot My Lunch In Microwave, Because I Was Making Drinks For Customers

#52 Found Which One Isn't Microwave-Proof

#53 Even Cracked An Egg In It, Got Caught On The Microwave Door

#54 Thanks Microwave, I Really Needed You To Catch Fire The Week Before Christmas

#55 Microwaved Cup Eggs From Hell

#56 Microwaved Sweet Potato