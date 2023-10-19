This Instagram Account Posts Quirky And Hilarious Memes, Here Are 83 Of The Most Relatable Ones
Memes rise and fall based on how much they resonate with internet users. The more relatable an image or joke is, the more likely it is to be shared on and on. Like ‘snaccidents,’ when you accidentally eat the entire snack!
That’s where the ‘Introverts World Wide’ Instagram account comes in. It’s a popular page that is dedicated to sharing quirky and funny memes that many social media users are likely going to relate to quite a bit, whether they’re introverts, extroverts, or ambiverts. Check out the best pics below! And don’t forget to upvote your fave ones.
The ‘Introverts World Wide’ account has 184k followers on Instagram and has been sharing memes on the social media network since April 2020. However, despite the name of the account, the content that gets featured isn’t focused mainly on introverted people. The memes are extremely relatable no matter who you are or what part of the world you’re currently in.
After all, many of us have had moments when we’re hangry, but our moods change in a fraction of a second when we finally get our mitts on some fries. Not to mention how many of us daydream about going back to bed while we’re supposed to be working or studying.
Dr. Richard Clay, a professor of Digital Cultures at Newcastle University, explained to the BBC that context can drive a lot of meme creation. "You get an upsurge in meme production when people are particularly intense about their feelings and their thoughts about what's going on at the time," he told Newsbeat.
"It's a kind of steam valve that releases the pressure and the tension and allows people to calm down. That's what satirical humor has always done,” Dr. Clay explained the role that memes play in society.
"There's a really interesting, huge body of evidence that's being produced daily worldwide that gives us an insight into what's going on right now,” he said.
According to the professor of Digital Culture, the barrier to entry for meme creation is practically non-existent. “Pretty much anybody can leave a mark which future generations will be able to find,” he explained that through memes, practically anyone can comment on important current events.
The mark we leave on the internet in the form of memes can also have a long-lasting impact. "In 50 years' time, historians will be looking at the memes that were being produced during Brexit or the Trump campaign and they'll be using it as evidence to give us an insight into how people thought about these struggles at the time,” the professor mused.
Whether or not a meme will stand the test of time depends on a lot of factors. But one of them is, unavoidably, something you can’t really control—luck. No matter how much experience in meme-crafting you have or data you collect and analyze, you cannot ever be 100% certain that a meme will go viral or that it’ll stay on people’s radar in the years and decades to come. You can only ever make semi-reliable predictions based on past events.
Fortunately, there are plenty of aspects that you can control when creating and sharing memes. Ideally, what you want is a picture and a caption that both deeply resonate with your target audience. What that audience is will depend entirely on you and your interests. For instance, you might have a niche hobby or passion, so naturally you make and share memes about those things. That way, you’ll attract like-minded hobbyists.
However, if you simply like comedy and want to spread some smiles around the internet, you might want to focus on more generic memes. That means focusing on everyday topics like work, food, money, relationships, parenting, and… feeling utterly exhausted and wanting to spend the entire day under the covers.
The more relatable memes are, the more others will want to share them, and the more viral they become. Memes that don’t get shared aren’t really memes at all—they’re experiments in virality that didn’t quite pan out. When you add a dash of humor and use captivating photos, you only increase your chances of success. It doesn’t hurt if you make image macros using cute animal pics either! Cat pics are always a safe bet.
Which of these memes did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which ones did you think were the funniest and the most relatable? Scroll down to the comment section to share your thoughts. Meanwhile, if you enjoyed the pics here, be sure to follow the ‘Introverts World Wide’ Instagram page for their freshest content.
