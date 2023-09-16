Whether you marathon the extended edition every year or own every book Tolkien wrote, Tolkien fans know just how timeless his works can feel. Naturally, fans of his work go beyond just consuming it and might make their own content with it.

The “Funny Middle Earth” Facebook page gathers hilarious and perhaps nostalgic memes that “Lord of the Rings” fans might love. So get comfortable in your Hobbit-hole as you scroll through, upvote your favorite memes, and be sure to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook