Ah, Twitter (X); a great place, is it not? I honestly couldn't tell you, since I quit it nine or so months ago. However, it's still one of the most popular social media sites online. According to one source, X (formerly Twitter) has around 586 million monthly active users. Other sources claim 650 million users were actively using it in the first half of 2025.

Whatever feuds, pop culture stan wars, or controversies are happening on the platform, you can still be sure that at least in one corner of Twitter (X), someone just made a joke for the ages. We have a tradition here at Bored Panda to show you the best of the month, so, here we present to you the best and funniest tweets of July!

#1

Tweet showing a fake smartphone designed to use batteries, included in hilarious tweets from July with viral humor.

EverythingOOC Report

danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK but hear me out: it would be awesome if you could actually replace cell phone batteries so easily.

    #2

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous tweet about using coupons at the grocery store, highlighting funny viral tweets.

    RichardCranny69 Report

    #3

    Night view of glowing pyramid building with a humorous tweet about Americans lacking random old castles to visit.

    uncledoomer Report

    As we've already seen from the number of its monthly active users, Twitter (X) seems to be doing just fine. However, there was a time when people and businesses chose to boycott the platform. At the end of 2023, a year after Elon Musk took over the platform, some big brands like Apple, Disney, and IBM stopped running ads on it. Unfortunately, their boycott didn't last long: in November 2024, all three giants returned to X with their ads.

    Unilever, despite previously being part of an advertisement boycott lawsuit against the platform, reached a settlement with X and is advertising its products on there again. Why were the brands worried? Some advertisers have expressed concern that their ads would appear next to harmful content. As research firm Kantar explained, "X has changed so much in recent years and can be unpredictable from one day to the next — it's difficult to feel confident about your brand safety in that environment."
    #4

    Tweet about a funny roommate moment with Chinese food, capturing humorous vibes from hilarious July tweets.

    ecto_fun Report

    #5

    Tweet from Twitter user dior sharing a funny tweet humorously referencing biblical names and Moses in a hilarious July tweet.

    Unknown Report

    #6

    Man sitting in dimly lit room looking tense, illustrating hilarious tweets from July with relatable humor.

    litteralyme0_ Report

    Just last month, the platform was hit with a change in leadership. Its CEO of two years, Linda Yaccarino, resigned on July 9. While she didn't give an official reason, many experts speculate that she was set up to fail from the get-go.

    "Faced with a mercurial owner who never fully stepped away from the helm and continued to use the platform as his personal megaphone, Yaccarino had to try to run the business while also regularly putting out fires," Emarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg told PBS.

    Yaccarino's main goal was to fix X's ad business, but, as Business Insider explains it, it's an impossible task. X is not a big enough platform for some advertisers to see as a must, and Musk being the owner generates too many potential headaches for reputation-conscious brands.
    #7

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July humorously discussing salary negotiations with a witty punchline.

    Unknown Report

    #8

    Tweet from Le'Veon Bell humorously describing his reaction to bird droppings, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    LeVeonBell Report

    #9

    Tweet showing a humorous exchange about a vintage horse-drawn bus photograph, part of hilarious tweets collection.

    BuffaloRon Report

    It's not just brands and advertisers who are leaving X. Euronews reported that around 115,000 users deactivated their accounts a day after Donald Trump's re-election. Almost two months later, The Guardian wrote that X has lost about 2.7 million active – both Apple and Android US – users.

    Experts have been referring to this as the "Twitter (X) exodus," since netizens are leaving for another platform – Bluesky. In the last months of 2024, their numbers rose from 254,500 to almost 2.7 million. On November 13, The Guardian announced they would stop posting on X. "X is a toxic media platform and (...) its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse," they wrote.

    #10

    Tweet about Americans’ unique way of saying dates and the national holiday of 4th of July, funny July humor.

    socialimmedia Report

    #11

    Tweet humorously listing expected benefits of water versus the reality, featured in hilarious tweets collection from July.

    Unknown Report

    #12

    Tweet about a quirky neighbor demanding a cigarette as a tax for returning stolen packages, showcasing hilarious tweets.

    Unknown Report

    Bluesky currently has almost 38 million total users, and it seems to be the promised land for Twitter refugees, at least for the moment. Musk called his platform the "digital town square", but, as Bruce Daisley, a former vice-president of Twitter (X) in Europe, explains, it has simply become a less enjoyable place to be. "If I went out to a Christmas market, and if in the corner of this Christmas market there was a group of racist protesters, I probably wouldn't stay there," he added.

    #13

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about IQ humor, one of the funniest tweets from July that slapped harder than a mosquito bite.

    /_Pa0la___ Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me watching TV news: Oh, we're doing Celsius, now?

    #14

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about aging from a popular social media account in a collection of funny July tweets.

    Unknown Report

    #15

    Tweet with hilarious humor about a dog catching a bird, featured in the funniest July tweets collection.

    VeryBadLlama Report

    Senior contributor for Forbes Paul Tassi writes that one of the main attraction points of Bluesky is... well, less harassment. On Twitter (X), even if you block a person, they can still see your posts, they just can't interact with them. However, they're still allowed to screenshot them and comment under the posts of your followers. "This is again being positioned as some sort of 'freedom of speech' thing," Tassi adds.

    #16

    Tweet about ancient Greek plays with hilarious dialogue, featured in a collection of hilarious tweets from July.

    SandyofCthulhu Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about marriage that is part of funny tweets collection from July humor.

    banay_john Report

    #18

    Funny tweet about a dog eating hamburger patties and causing a memorable family moment in July.

    daringlucile Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats stole a pork roast that I had left on the counter to cool. Like the neighbor's hounds from A Christmas Story. Except they were cats. And there were only two of them.

    On Bluesky, according to Tassi, it's much easier to get more interactions even if you have a moderate amount of followers. That's because Bluesky doesn't have a 'punishing algorithm' that hides posts with links (X is link-averse because they don't want anything to link away from their site) and currently has a more engaged community that frequents the site.

    #19

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet thread from July featuring witty commentary, part of funny tweets collection.

    zmullis Report

    #20

    Tweet humor about Pinocchio roasting someone nonstop, part of hilarious tweets from July with viral social media comedy.

    Unknown Report

    #21

    Tweet screenshot about cars with too many gadgets, part of hilarious tweets from July that slapped hard.

    Report

    "I only have 5,000 followers on Bluesky, compared to those 180,000 on Twitter," Tassi writes. "That is exactly 2.7% the size of my main platform. But posting on Bluesky has revealed that my interactions and engagement there are not all that wildly different than on Twitter. Tweets I make that get several hundred likes on Twitter may get close or the same on Bluesky. Article links, generally, have gotten more likes and comments."

    #22

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about two-factor authorization for student loans from a July viral tweet collection.

    Sarah Report

    #23

    Funny tweet meme comparing eras with visuals, perfect for 125 hilarious tweets from July that slapped hard.

    s8n Report

    #24

    Tweet by Matt Popovich humorously debating the spelling of grey versus gray with high engagement from users.

    mpopv Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to remember when to use which: E for England, A for American.

    However, there are already some warning signs that Bluesky might become Twitter 2.0. Its founder, Jack Dorsey (also the founder of Twitter, ironically), left Bluesky and returned to X, saying that it's "literally repeating all the mistakes" of Twitter. What he wants is an open-source protocol, no money raising, no moderation, and no board. He's currently trying to achieve that with Nostr.

    #25

    Tweet about calories and weekend habits by Debbie Downer, part of hilarious tweets collection from July.

    ANGELBABYBITTY Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She downed a few too many Little Debbies? (In case they don't have those outside of the U.S., they are bargain snack sweets that are somehow even more addictive than the name brand ones.)

    #26

    Tweet from Yellow humorously describing the 6th love language as being annoying, part of hilarious tweets collection.

    softbfbvnny Report

    #27

    Tweet by user Zabby humorously calling sneezing four times in a row clout chasing, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Report

    #28

    Tweet by Julius Sharpe humorously explaining crypto to a child, featured in hilarious July tweets collection.

    Report

    Engagement on Bluesky seems to have decreased significantly since November last year; it is now down by about 50%. While some of it is natural fluctuation, the excitement about the new, shiny thing has worn off for some. Some experts warn that Bluesky might become similar to Truth Social – an echo chamber for one political group, even if it preaches the opposite values.

    Even on Bluesky, people are still disagreeing with each other and fighting. In extreme cases, even telling each other to take their own lives, which prompted Bluesky's technical adviser to issue statements like: "The 'let's tell anyone we don't like to [unalive] themselves' crowd are not welcome here."
    #29

    Tweet by user KG humorously admitting to judging his father for falling asleep early after work, part of hilarious tweets collection.

    Unknown Report

    #30

    Tweet about long school days and short years, featured in 125 hilarious tweets from July with viral funny moments.

    Report

    What do you think about X (formerly Twitter), Pandas? Do you think it's still the fun and witty digital town square it once was? Or do you get your laughs elsewhere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! And if you'd like to see some more funny tweets, head over here for the May and April editions!

    #31

    Tweet showing a bathroom with a dark armchair inside, illustrating a funny moment from hilarious tweets in July.

    kimmydammit Report

    #32

    Funny tweet about a man grocery shopping alone, part of hilarious tweets from July that went viral online.

    allholls Report

    #33

    Tweet about a funny popcorn moment, part of 125 hilarious tweets from July that slapped hard socially.

    ALEXF0RREST Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a hilarious July tweet humorously reflecting on political figures, showcasing funny tweets that slap harder than a mosquito bite.

    _jelrey Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The lesson conservatives took from the liberal media's hate-filled evisceration of Mitt Romney: F**k it; you're gonna hate him no matter what; we might at least picks someone who's gonna fight for what we believe in. That's right, Democrats: Your blind, unrelenting hatred is what created Donald Trump.

    #35

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about work from home vibes with high engagement, illustrating funny tweets from July.

    dunkin_nyc Report

    #36

    Funny tweets from July featuring jokes about age, salary, and Elmo’s mystery event in 2025.

    TheNCSmaster Report

    #37

    Tweet showing a humorous paper towel holder shaped like a cow, featured in hilarious tweets from July collections.

    RoxyTall Report

    #38

    Person in a funny dress sharing a tweet about a work trip dress, part of hilarious tweets that went viral in July.

    gilmxres Report

    #39

    Scene from a post-apocalyptic movie with Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey, featured in hilarious tweets from July.

    RealScreenGeek Report

    #40

    A humorous tweet from July with over 68k likes, capturing relatable moments that slap harder than a mosquito bite.

    0xgats Report

    #41

    Tweet showing a plain burger with images of pickles, tomato, lettuce, and onions as hilarious tweet content.

    Pies_of_Lee Report

    #42

    Tweet with a humorous caption featuring birds in a snowy setting, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    doemisu Report

    #43

    Tweet with hilarious food list and exaggerated reaction, highlighting humor in viral tweets from July collections.

    givemebudlight Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet questioning why stomachs are inside leggings, part of funny tweets that slapped harder than a mosquito bite.

    popitforpoppa Report

    #45

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet posted in July 2025 with high engagement, showcasing viral funniest tweets content.

    sonohoor Report

    #46

    Tweet humor about fading voice while telling a story, part of hilarious tweets collection from July.

    diomuarr Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a popular hilarious tweet from July with high engagement, showcasing funny social media content.

    NoblestCalling Report

    #48

    Tweet featuring a meme about a sales engineer with a humorous image, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    lindynap Report

    #49

    Tweet with a Microsoft Office pun joke, showcasing hilarious tweets that slapped harder than a mosquito bite in July.

    Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You think Microsoft puns are funny? It depends on your Outlook.

    #50

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about relationships from July, part of 125 hilarious tweets that slapped harder than a mosquito bite.

    Report

    #51

    Tweet about private browsing mode on phone, showcasing humor in 125 hilarious tweets from July with mosquito bite comparisons.

    Report

    #52

    Chef in white uniform posing in a busy kitchen, accompanied by a hilarious tweet from July that went viral.

    Report

    #53

    Tweet screenshot showing a funny family moment with high engagement, related to hilarious tweets from July.

    Report

    #54

    Tweet about a humorous sign reading Ain't Peter’s Church, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Report

    #55

    Tweet humor about jobs and quitting shared on social media, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Report

    #56

    Screenshot of a funny tweet conversation showing humorous text messages, part of hilarious tweets collection.

    Report

    #57

    Tweet about a guy in Paris using his AC unit picture on dating apps, featured in hilarious tweets from July.

    Report

    #58

    Tweet humor about customer service experience featured in 125 hilarious tweets from July that slapped harder than a mosquito bite.

    Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet highlighting American tourists’ fashion, featured in funny tweets from July.

    Report

    #60

    Tweet humor about dating budgets by Big Timi, featured in hilarious tweets from July with high engagement shown in views and likes.

    Report

    #61

    Tweet by amberkitty humorously categorizing men by haircut habits, featured in hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Report

    #62

    Man sitting alone on a bed in a dimly lit room, reflecting a moment from hilarious tweets that slapped harder than a mosquito bite.

    Report

    #63

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July 2025 humorously criticizing adults who say the word yummy.

    SleepEatScream Report

    #64

    Tweet about marriage roles in reporting celebrity deaths, featured in a collection of hilarious tweets from July.

    sixfootcandy Report

    #65

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July with humorous content that slapped harder than a mosquito bite, gaining 7k likes.

    2dilly2dally Report

    #66

    Tweet about getting kicked off Love Island for trying to start a union, highlighting hilarious tweets from July 2025.

    bidenstoenails Report

    #67

    Twitter post showing a sarcastic Pokémon fan base joke with fan-shaped mark on carpet from a tower fan.

    PokeDailyPost Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet showing a humorous conversation about fanfiction featuring Simon and Garfunkel.

    etherealklaus Report

    #69

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet by Meg asking if someone wants to come over sometime and make a list, showing high engagement.

    megannn_lynne Report

    #70

    Tweet showing a woman and Elmo with a humorous caption about sworn enemies, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Pinko69420 Report

    #71

    Tweet about recalling strapless bras, shown on a social media post highlighting hilarious tweets from July.

    user84829272 Report

    #72

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about hearing a beautiful song on the radio, highlighting funny tweets in July.

    chickenpaprika Report

    #73

    Tweet from Andrew humorously noting online relationships ending after someone gets a job, reflecting hilarious tweets of July.

    kohakudoori Report

    #74

    Funny tweet about shaking girlfriend's dad's hand, showcasing humor that slapped harder than a mosquito bite in July.

    armpitlover2150 Report

    #75

    Tweet humor about chocolate from a hilarious July thread with funny tweets that lip slaps harder than a mosquito bite.

    hyperdiscogirl Report

    #76

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July with a funny parenting story that slaps harder than a mosquito bite.

    MisterFabulist Report

    #77

    Tweet about a FICO score decrease, shared in July, with 92K likes, part of hilarious tweets collection.

    UpperEastUpside Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July showing entertaining content that slapped harder than a mosquito bite.

    9mmballpoint Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about texting 16 pictures of bobcats, showcasing funny tweets from July.

    wobblymami Report

    #80

    Tweet about boomers and the water bed era with a wooden water bed, showcasing hilarious tweets from July humor.

    NecktieSalvage Report

    #81

    Tweet about bizarre modern Catholic events featuring anime mascot, a conclave movie, Pope blessing, and signed Pokémon card.

    awqpiedraws Report

    #82

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a July 4th misunderstanding, showcasing popular funny tweets from July.

    sugaplumcris Report

    #83

    Meme showing a humorous tweet about music shuffle with characters from a popular TV show, highlighting hilarious tweets.

    s8n Report

    #84

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July with over 2 million views, highlighting funny and viral Twitter content.

    Report

    #85

    Tweet humor about LimeWire nostalgic reference with millions of views in a collection of hilarious tweets from July.

    Report

    #86

    Tweet screenshot with a humorous childhood misunderstanding, featured in hilarious tweets from July collections.

    Report

    #87

    Tweet from National Park Service joking about bison and social distancing, featured in hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Report

    #88

    Tweet text about a headache blamed on the full moon, part of hilarious tweets from July trending online.

    Report

    #89

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about Odysseus tied up to hear sirens, part of funny July tweets collection.

    Report

    #90

    Tweet by Brendan Hodges humorously describing syncing movie logs with his girlfriend, illustrating relatable hilarious tweets from July.

    Report

    #91

    Tweet from Anne Chovy humorously commenting on cultural trends, featured in hilarious tweets from July with viral engagement.

    Report

    #92

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet by Jeremy Clarkson about football halftime humor, featured in July tweets collection.

    Report

    #93

    Screenshot of a viral hilarious tweet from July about the struggles of being a man, highlighting funny relatable content.

    Report

    #94

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet with high engagement included in 125 hilarious tweets from July.

    Report

    #95

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about naming a pen "the pentagon" with over 110K likes, from popular funny tweets.

    Report

    #96

    Screenshot of a viral tweet with millions of views, showcasing hilarious content from July tweets that slapped harder.

    Report

    #97

    Tweet showing a humorous exercise routine suggestion joking about lunges as a big step, featuring hilarious tweets from July.

    DocAtCDI Report

    #98

    Card reader with a Yu-Gi-Oh style card being inserted, illustrating a hilarious tweet from July that slapped harder than a mosquito bite.

    EverythingOOC Report

    #99

    Tweet by Zach Harris humorously comparing smoking joints and playing ukulele at a hotel pool, highlighting hilarious tweets from July.

    PotCzach Report

    #100

    Tweet showing humorous July post with witty text and comment overlay from The Hollywood Reporter on podcast news.

    JayJurden Report

    #101

    Tweet featuring Snoopy relaxing in a chair, expressing a wish for a bagel with cream cheese, humorous July tweet.

    northstardoll Report

    #102

    Tweet featuring a Franz Kafka quote about hot summer nights in mid-July, shared among hilarious tweets from July.

    wuthrinheights Report

    #103

    Tweet from Marina expressing a humorous and relatable feeling, part of hilarious tweets collection from July.

    bloodmajicks Report

    #104

    Tweet by krill humorously warning not to be French in front of him, part of hilarious tweets collection from July.

    anthraxp1mp Report

    #105

    Tweet about eliminating the national debt with a humorous raffle, showcasing hilarious tweets from July.

    emiliepfrank Report

    #106

    Funny tweet showing a yellow rubber duck hanging by a noose, illustrating hilarious July tweets humor and meme trend.

    peteyburn Report

    #107

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July showing a funny store interaction, part of viral tweets that slapped hard.

    httpsbug_ Report

    #108

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet from July with a witty question about the Beatles, showcasing popular funny social media content.

    mparkinb Report

    #109

    Screenshot of a hilarious July tweet comparing bears and worms with gummy bears and gummy worms, showcasing viral humor.

    other_st_nick Report

    #110

    Tweet reading unplugging the fridge at a houseparty with over 201K likes, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    tjelesan Report

    #111

    Screenshot of hilarious tweet about Lululemon suing Costco, highlighting viral funny social media moments from July tweets.

    youwouldntpost Report

    #112

    Tweet about a long distance relationship humor with high engagement on social media, showcasing hilarious July tweets.

    kitvolta Report

    #113

    Stack of neatly folded green fabric shades labeled from mint to teal green, featured in hilarious tweets collection.

    godspeed_aflame Report

    #114

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about creating a Tinder-like app with pictures of the user's wife, part of funny tweets.

    Report

    #115

    Tweet humor about semicolon use with high engagement, featured in 125 hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Report

    #116

    Tweet about the humor in getting to the airport early from a collection of hilarious tweets in July.

    Report

    #117

    Tweet screenshot featuring a hilarious joke, part of 125 hilarious tweets from July with humor that slapped hard.

    Report

    #118

    Tweet about funny Costco story with high engagement, part of hilarious tweets from July featuring viral humor and relatable content.

    Report

    #119

    Tweet about a sister’s unique soap gene and love for cilantro, part of hilarious tweets from July collection.

    Report

    #120

    Tweet about speeding in the left lane with humor, part of hilarious tweets from July that went viral.

    Report

    #121

    Tweet about the struggle to get into baseball, featured in a collection of hilarious tweets from July that slapped hard.

    Report

    #122

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about siblings showing the kind of humor found in funny July tweets that slapped hard.

    Report

    #123

    Tweet showing humorous text exchange about a dad texting like a 30-year-old, from a collection of hilarious tweets.

    Report

    #124

    Tweet about recognizing Portuguese humor from a viral collection of hilarious tweets that slapped hard in July.

    Report

    #125

    Tweet text about renting Lena Dunham’s 2010 debut film on Xbox, shared in a humorous viral post from July.

    grace_roso Report

