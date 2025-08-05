125 Hilarious Tweets From July That Slapped Harder Than A Mosquito Bite
Ah, Twitter (X); a great place, is it not? I honestly couldn't tell you, since I quit it nine or so months ago. However, it's still one of the most popular social media sites online. According to one source, X (formerly Twitter) has around 586 million monthly active users. Other sources claim 650 million users were actively using it in the first half of 2025.
Whatever feuds, pop culture stan wars, or controversies are happening on the platform, you can still be sure that at least in one corner of Twitter (X), someone just made a joke for the ages. We have a tradition here at Bored Panda to show you the best of the month, so, here we present to you the best and funniest tweets of July!
As we've already seen from the number of its monthly active users, Twitter (X) seems to be doing just fine. However, there was a time when people and businesses chose to boycott the platform. At the end of 2023, a year after Elon Musk took over the platform, some big brands like Apple, Disney, and IBM stopped running ads on it. Unfortunately, their boycott didn't last long: in November 2024, all three giants returned to X with their ads.
Unilever, despite previously being part of an advertisement boycott lawsuit against the platform, reached a settlement with X and is advertising its products on there again. Why were the brands worried? Some advertisers have expressed concern that their ads would appear next to harmful content. As research firm Kantar explained, "X has changed so much in recent years and can be unpredictable from one day to the next — it's difficult to feel confident about your brand safety in that environment."
Just last month, the platform was hit with a change in leadership. Its CEO of two years, Linda Yaccarino, resigned on July 9. While she didn't give an official reason, many experts speculate that she was set up to fail from the get-go.
"Faced with a mercurial owner who never fully stepped away from the helm and continued to use the platform as his personal megaphone, Yaccarino had to try to run the business while also regularly putting out fires," Emarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg told PBS.
Yaccarino's main goal was to fix X's ad business, but, as Business Insider explains it, it's an impossible task. X is not a big enough platform for some advertisers to see as a must, and Musk being the owner generates too many potential headaches for reputation-conscious brands.
It's not just brands and advertisers who are leaving X. Euronews reported that around 115,000 users deactivated their accounts a day after Donald Trump's re-election. Almost two months later, The Guardian wrote that X has lost about 2.7 million active – both Apple and Android US – users.
Experts have been referring to this as the "Twitter (X) exodus," since netizens are leaving for another platform – Bluesky. In the last months of 2024, their numbers rose from 254,500 to almost 2.7 million. On November 13, The Guardian announced they would stop posting on X. "X is a toxic media platform and (...) its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse," they wrote.
Bluesky currently has almost 38 million total users, and it seems to be the promised land for Twitter refugees, at least for the moment. Musk called his platform the "digital town square", but, as Bruce Daisley, a former vice-president of Twitter (X) in Europe, explains, it has simply become a less enjoyable place to be. "If I went out to a Christmas market, and if in the corner of this Christmas market there was a group of racist protesters, I probably wouldn't stay there," he added.
Senior contributor for Forbes Paul Tassi writes that one of the main attraction points of Bluesky is... well, less harassment. On Twitter (X), even if you block a person, they can still see your posts, they just can't interact with them. However, they're still allowed to screenshot them and comment under the posts of your followers. "This is again being positioned as some sort of 'freedom of speech' thing," Tassi adds.
On Bluesky, according to Tassi, it's much easier to get more interactions even if you have a moderate amount of followers. That's because Bluesky doesn't have a 'punishing algorithm' that hides posts with links (X is link-averse because they don't want anything to link away from their site) and currently has a more engaged community that frequents the site.
"I only have 5,000 followers on Bluesky, compared to those 180,000 on Twitter," Tassi writes. "That is exactly 2.7% the size of my main platform. But posting on Bluesky has revealed that my interactions and engagement there are not all that wildly different than on Twitter. Tweets I make that get several hundred likes on Twitter may get close or the same on Bluesky. Article links, generally, have gotten more likes and comments."
However, there are already some warning signs that Bluesky might become Twitter 2.0. Its founder, Jack Dorsey (also the founder of Twitter, ironically), left Bluesky and returned to X, saying that it's "literally repeating all the mistakes" of Twitter. What he wants is an open-source protocol, no money raising, no moderation, and no board. He's currently trying to achieve that with Nostr.
Engagement on Bluesky seems to have decreased significantly since November last year; it is now down by about 50%. While some of it is natural fluctuation, the excitement about the new, shiny thing has worn off for some. Some experts warn that Bluesky might become similar to Truth Social – an echo chamber for one political group, even if it preaches the opposite values.
Even on Bluesky, people are still disagreeing with each other and fighting. In extreme cases, even telling each other to take their own lives, which prompted Bluesky's technical adviser to issue statements like: "The 'let's tell anyone we don't like to [unalive] themselves' crowd are not welcome here."
The lesson conservatives took from the liberal media's hate-filled evisceration of Mitt Romney: F**k it; you're gonna hate him no matter what; we might at least picks someone who's gonna fight for what we believe in. That's right, Democrats: Your blind, unrelenting hatred is what created Donald Trump.