ADVERTISEMENT

X (formerly Twitter) is such a wild platform, and not just because of its extravagant high-profile owner and the changes he’s made to it. The posts come at you quickly, loudly, and often without context, ranging from unhinged political takes to raw personal confessions, random flashes of profound wisdom, and much, much more. No matter how long you’ve been on the internet, you can't prepare yourself for everything. The content is so colorful that we even have a monthly series to show off the most memorable stuff we discover. Hi! Here’s May’s.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Screenshot of a funny May tweet about celebrities singing Imagine shared in a popular collection of humorous May tweets.

aallleeexxxxxx1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    A woman with braided hair sharing a funny May tweet about saying sorry and feeling "out of it" today.

    invis4yo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet showing a cast iron skillet with humorous comments, part of funny tweets from May collection.

    rithsattendant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from May apologizing for being French, part of 66 tweets from May that are too funny to miss.

    g4t4fin4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing search results for swimming ear plugs with a shotgun listed for $959.99.

    meowingabyss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet showing a Diet Coke bottle labeled Brian and a sandwich on a table, funny May tweets to share.

    jbfan911 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from May about fidget beers with removable labels, part of popular May tweets compilation.

    mattybtweets69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tweet from May showing a dog at the top of basement stairs, humorously "helping" during a water leak situation.

    hello__caitlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Wolf disguised as a sheep representing humor in popular tweets shared in May from a funny tweets collection.

    morepain4harlan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Screenshot of a funny May tweet about bad days and ugly hair, part of 66 tweets from May that are too funny to miss.

    megannn_lynne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about spending less time on phone to enjoy childhood favorite of watching TV, part of funny tweets from May collection.

    speeeena Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tweet screenshot with a humorous comment about heat, featured in a collection of funny May tweets to share.

    sprwts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Tweet by verified user IT GIRL humorously asking for a friend with benefits, clarifying it means a boat, part of funny May tweets.

    aliyahInterlude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet from May with humorous text about fear and fish, showing engagement and reactions on social media platform.

    shaabiranks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Screenshot of a popular funny tweet from May shared in a viral collection of humorous tweets.

    John_Attridge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Tweet about having flashbacks of unnecessary spending, highlighting funny tweets from May with relatable humor.

    kateinwords Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from May about dreaming of meeting places, part of humorous May tweets collection.

    gracecamille_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    People relaxing by a lakeside park near the Chicago skyline on a sunny day, part of funny May tweets collection.

    blagojevism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Photo of a man smiling next to a purple puppet vampire, featured in funny tweets from May compilation.

    cpettway79 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny tweet from May about cereal humor, shared with high engagement on social media in 2025.

    yunclesage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about baking soda and vinegar from a May collection of humorous tweets.

    prawn_meat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Funny tweet showing a man’s exaggerated large shoe on the sidewalk, part of humorous tweets from May collection.

    ginkgocrownarts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet screenshot with a funny comment about being a waitress, part of May tweets too funny to share collection.

    sidefeta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny tweet showing a store sign humorously congratulating the new Pope with a Menards discount offer.

    discountgourds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Tweet humor from May 2025 highlighting funny and relatable posts about everyday moments with high engagement.

    Slime0sama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from May featuring a humorous plea for money to get to Carnegie Hall.

    darylandfilms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tweet from May humorously discussing the phrase "that's buster" with over 45K likes and engagement.

    rllydu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Man digging with shovel in yard, shared in a funny May tweet about turning a pimple into an open wound, part of viral tweets.

    stillnotziora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Funny May tweets showing a wooden floor with a natural pattern resembling a face, shared on social media.

    radbro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about brushing teeth morning vs night, part of May tweets collection.

    megannn_lynne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Two B&B landscaping trucks parked front to front on a suburban street, funny tweet from May included.

    haleyvemealone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Handwritten sign on a metal shutter about closed coffee shop due to a breakup, shared among funny May tweets.

    widelybeloved Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Tweet exchange about mistaken gender on a dating app, showcasing funny and relatable moments from viral tweets in May.

    strawb3rryfemme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Funny May tweet showing a humorous cooking fail with a bag of chips beside a baked dish in the oven setting background.

    saviaivas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tweet from May about a funny observation involving a 12-year-old wearing a shrimp scoliosis t-shirt, highlighting humor in tweets.

    casual_meg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet from May humorously describing ongoing struggles, part of funny May tweets collection to share and enjoy online.

    megannn_lynne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from May about a dad planning a prank by acting normal at a brother’s wedding.

    MeekyBlinders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Funny tweet meme with cartoon crab character expressing awkwardness, part of popular May tweets collection.

    hashjenni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet about staying up until 3am being healing but also life-ruining, featured in funny May tweets collection.

    sonohoor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tweet from May humorously describing laundry as the hardest task, featured in funny May tweets collection.

    verysmallriver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Tweet about HBO Max changing its name, featured in a collection of funny tweets from May worth sharing.

    bequietharriet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Tweet showing a tired person watching TV late at night, illustrating funny May tweets about binge-watching shows.

    hashjenni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Hand holding a David protein bar in a store, featured in funny tweets from May highlighting humor and social media posts.

    rllydu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny tweet about craving the taste of private equity with images of olive oil, cookies, a drink, and snack bars.

    rebeccaverse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Funny tweet about techbros, English majors, and airfryer tater tots from a May humor collection.

    charleyonhere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Humorous tweet showing evolution of HBO Max logos with Warner Bros logo on a woman’s face, May tweets.

    TomZohar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Mini Zen garden with white sand, rocks, a small rake, and a Zyn nicotine pouch container on a wooden table.

    kane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet about a funny May memory involving a fight over a book's underlined text and humorous misunderstandings.

    full_legal_name Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Tweet showing humorous gym clothing policies with images highlighting appropriate and inappropriate dress codes.

    figgled Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Screenshot of a funny May tweet about turning 27, featured in a collection of humorous tweets for SEO keyword tweets from May.

    pastoralcomical Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Tweet by Keara Sullivan humorously about password rules and conversation, part of funny May tweets collection.

    superkeara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Tweet screenshot from May with humorous text asking someone to meow back, highlighting funny tweets from May.

    pastapilled Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Tweet from May humorously comparing waking up to bludgeoning a baby deer, part of funny May tweets collection.

    verysmallriver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Funny May tweet with a humorous book illustration referencing summer, shared in a popular viral Twitter post collection.

    baytato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from May featuring a humorous comment about mixed women, shared on social media.

    rootemperature Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tweet text humorous admission about first-time statements, posted on Twitter in May, reflecting funny May tweets.

    tiadeeznuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    A funny tweet from May about a surprising murder documentary story shared on social media with high engagement.

    model_type_bre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Tweet about handling AI in the classroom with humor, shared among funny tweets from May readers.

    megannn_lynne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Tweet from May humorously about planned conversations not going as expected, highlighting funny May tweets to share.

    sonohoor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Tweet screenshot from May featuring a funny comment about the word quintessential in a humorous context.

    capybaroness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actual visual representation of someone with a degree in English exsanguinating after reading this: exsanguina...719185.jpg exsanguinate-683d1f2719185.jpg

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    Funny May tweets featuring humorous photos and pop culture references from social media posts in May.

    WyattDuncan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    A humorous tweet from May showing a creative visual joke with shoes, money, and a head, highlighting funny tweets from May.

    JhonnyWhite69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Tweet from May showing a humorous statement about seeing Wilco with parents, part of funny May tweets collection.

    grace_roso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny May tweets showing a pencil with a blue grip, shared humor from the May tweet collection.

    veryharryhill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Screenshot of a funny May tweet mentioning Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Lala, and Po from a popular TV show.

    daisandconfused Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tweet showing a humorous search result for mother of the bride dress with unexpected gown options in funny May tweets.

    Parkerlawyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!