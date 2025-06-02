ADVERTISEMENT

X (formerly Twitter) is such a wild platform, and not just because of its extravagant high-profile owner and the changes he’s made to it. The posts come at you quickly, loudly, and often without context, ranging from unhinged political takes to raw personal confessions, random flashes of profound wisdom, and much, much more. No matter how long you’ve been on the internet, you can't prepare yourself for everything. The content is so colorful that we even have a monthly series to show off the most memorable stuff we discover. Hi! Here’s May’s.