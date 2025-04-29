ADVERTISEMENT

People on X (formerly known as Twitter) are experts at uncovering things nobody asked for and arguing about them for three days straight.

However, amidst the drama that takes place on that platform, now and then, you're still reminded that a big part of why everyone goes there is the (unintended) humor. After all, chaos breeds comedy.

So, we've rounded up the smartest comparisons, most creative one-liners, and other funny tweets (posts?) from this April. Keep scrolling to check them out!

#1

Funny tweet about misunderstandings of an oncologist's role, gaining popularity with high likes and shares.

ughfinewhatever Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about recession and divorce, from April, with high engagement.

    lukasbattle Report

    #3

    Funny tweet about aluminum-free deodorant preference.

    alyssalimp Report

    #4

    Tweet by user @zorinne humorously addresses using public info, part of April's funniest tweets series.

    zornne Report

    #5

    Pediatrics ER tweet exchange about kid eating cookies until throwing up; humorous interaction in medical setting.

    jtrebach Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about Elmo needing a hug, posted by a user commenting on casual behavior.

    bobo_circus Report

    #7

    Funny tweet showing overripe bananas ready for banana bread, caption reads: "Time to make banana bread!"

    greg16676935420 Report

    #8

    Funny tweet of the month: Ex texts asking about diarrhea medicine, unexpectedly humorous request.

    ochodrinko85 Report

    #9

    Tweet about missing turns, gaining popularity for humorous take on traffic decisions.

    itsbighonkin Report

    #10

    Funny tweet about the cost of mocktails, posted by Pastor Kyle on April 3, 2025.

    itsqail Report

    #11

    Translation humor with Dutch phrases; English to Dutch: "where is the best gay bar" translated as "waar is de beste homobar".

    charizardavis Report

    gusgallifrey avatar
    Gustav Gallifrey
    Gustav Gallifrey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dutch is easy, for anyone who remembers the old 'Katzenjammer Kids' comic strip.

    #12

    Funny tweet exchange about siblings, with over 93K likes, discussing why first-born children may have higher IQs.

    fleshsimulator Report

    #13

    Coke can next to a latte in a fridge, shared with a funny tweet about romantic vibes, part of funniest tweets collection.

    aallleeexxxxxx1 Report

    #14

    Funny tweet: "so far 2025 feels like being awake during surgery" by user erika on Bored Panda.

    yeeeerika Report

    #15

    Tweet features a request for trauma insights on an internship application, highlighting humorous context.

    iamAnant007 Report

    #16

    Strawberry milkshake joke at the gym, featuring protein powder and shaker bottle, part of funniest tweets compilation.

    memechaotic Report

    #17

    Coffee creamer on a shelf labeled "The White Lotus" with text overlay, "Ah hell nah I'm not drinking that." Funny tweets of April.

    whotfisjovana Report

    #18

    Michael Cera in a Wes Anderson film tweet, shared by user Scary Chris, showcasing April's funniest tweets.

    ScaredChris Report

    #19

    Grill with chicken next to a laptop on a deck; a humorous scene from the funniest tweets of the month.

    FatRatCowboy Report

    #20

    Funny tweet about Earth's weight related to building materials, April highlights.

    Trulytreed Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... but the steady influx of meteoric dust *does* in fact add to the planet's mass.

    #21

    Funniest tweet of the month referencing 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 renewal news.

    buffys Report

    #22

    Man sitting in a theater looking serious, holding a cigarette, captioned with a funny tweet about a Minecraft movie.

    redfieldcooper Report

    #23

    Person in black outfit doing a headstand pose indoors with neon lights, illustrating the funniest tweets of the month.

    QIQIPHX Report

    #24

    Funniest tweet of the month with a Dollar Tree scan for price sign on a screen in a store aisle.

    elizardbethc Report

    #25

    "Funny tweet by user helen about bathing her dog, quoting The White House message on rewarding non-retaliation."

    helen Report

    #26

    Funny tweet featuring a homemade pizza shaped like a cartoon character, resulting in a humorous reaction.

    pink_chellaaa Report

    #27

    Funniest tweet of the month: A person reveals a chocolate egg filled with a real egg, expressing surprise and disbelief.

    SweatieAngle Report

    #28

    Woman reacting humorously, featured in one of the funniest tweets of April, with candles in the background.

    _garrettcharles Report

    #29

    Funny tweet featuring a movie scene with a woman yelling about coconut milk, shared by @heyjaeee.

    heyjaeee Report

    #30

    Funny tweets April: A text conversation highlights an awkward reply and a humorous apology, capturing relatable social moments.

    newtypehumper Report

    #31

    Funny tweet about reaping what you sow humorously contrasted with a financial news headline.

    terminallyOL Report

    #32

    Funny tweet from April saying, "They are all liars so just pick the tallest and enjoy," by user Gf Be WILIN.

    gfbewilin Report

    #33

    Funny tweet about naming an innocent baby Walton Goggins, part of the funniest tweets of the month collection.

    jon4hry4n Report

    #34

    Funny tweet exchange between The Maury Show and Elon Musk in April, discussing a paternity question and financial support.

    TheMAURYShow Report

    #35

    Tweet about egg prices and housing costs, reflecting humor on current affordability issues.

    jzux Report

    #36

    Tweet screenshot about looking at a location, featuring geography humor. Part of the funniest tweets of the month.

    ovaryactorr Report

    #37

    Funny tweet highlighting April fools' prank, questioning trust and sincerity, shared widely on social media.

    FilledwithUrine Report

    #38

    Funny tweet about buying birdseed, highlighting humor in equal trading; received over 29k likes.

    i_zzzzzz Report

    #39

    Tweet by Troy Osinoff joking about Hawk Tuah's silence on tariffs, part of the funniest tweets collection.

    kitskoonk Report

    #40

    Man making peace sign at Miami HEAT game, sunglasses on, captioned with a funny tweet about staying awake.

    darealjay12 Report

    #41

    A tweet by Hannah humorously mentions dating a guy nicknamed Mike the Situationship.

    haphazardlyyyyy Report

    #42

    Diet Coke and seaweed on a table with a caption expressing humor and frustration.

    budm1ser Report

    #43

    A child in a brown shirt looks blankly, illustrating the funniest tweets of April.

    trevorjamesg Report

    #44

    Funny tweet about feeling vindicated for keeping money in a checking account.

    bigrackspart7 Report

    #45

    Lobster claw image with text: "The weekend is within your grasp." Funniest tweets from April highlighted.

    Scoobydouchebag Report

    #46

    Funny tweet about World Rat Day on April 4, 2025, with a cartoon rat holding cheese.

    ratdent Report

    #47

    BigTucsonDad humorously replies to Pitbull's tweet on the word 'impossible.'

    BigTucsonDad Report

    #48

    April tweet humor: "It's hard to do taxes when busy with snacks or room-gazing," tweeted by @aallleeexxxxx1.

    aallleeexxxxxx1 Report

    #49

    Funny tweet about being in someone's DMs, highlighting humor and weirdness.

    maggiemayyybe Report

    #50

    Funniest tweets of the month: A humorous student answer marked as "Outstanding" on a test question.

    Monocarp_ Report

    #51

    Funny tweet showing a text scam attempt with an offer for braised pork rice.

    eastvillageguy Report

    #52

    Text exchange about a humorous birthday wish in April tweet.

    bustelo4babies Report

    #53

    Funny tweet about red eyes in photos with engagement icons underneath.

    GraniteDhuine Report

    #54

    Funny tweet about mistaking a vacuum for a WiFi router in April.

    TVietor08 Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tommy Vietor is just lucky his mom didn't say, "Die, son." (Because it's a Dyson vacuum. Yeah, I know, like the vacuum, the joke sucks.)

    #55

    Funny tweet about a coffee shop order mistake with a humorous comment on tariffs.

    verysmallriver Report

    #56

    Hand holding a remote, imprint left on arm after sleeping, capturing one of the funniest tweets from April.

    msfiineass_ Report

    #57

    Funny tweet about the phrase "I don't give a flying f***," questioning why it's flying.

    olicolorbars Report

    #58

    Tweet about Woody Harrelson declining 'White Lotus' role for family vacation, featured in a list of funniest tweets of the month.

    zoerosebryant Report

    #59

    Funny tweet about men with stable jobs trending as desirable, April.

    morganisawizard Report

    #60

    Tweet humor: "You don't see magnets on fridges too much anymore..." by @coldhealing.

    coldhealing Report

    #61

    Anime characters in humorous tweet about basketball dreams, part of April's funniest tweets.

    MalikMcYeet Report

    #62

    Tweet saying "No longer chasing dreams. If they want me, they know where I nap." Part of funniest tweets of the month.

    calidaysay Report

    #63

    Funny tweet about a suspicious eighth-grader going to a school sports event, while the house smells like cologne.

    AdeleScalia Report

    #64

    Funny tweet of street sign reading "Place de Bitche" with caption, “I’m outside your house.”

    drhingram Report

    #65

    Child holding a sign "I Read 1000 Books" with a medal, part of the funniest tweets collection for the month.

    lachancenaomi27 Report

    gusgallifrey avatar
    Gustav Gallifrey
    Gustav Gallifrey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, let's see his book report on Douglas Hofstadter's 'Gödel, Escher and Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid'.

    #66

    Painting of a large cow with a humorous tweet about feeling full from lunch. Funniest tweets April.

    jzux Report

    #67

    "Funny tweet showing a screen asking 'Are you a terrorist?' with a finger pointing at the 'No' button."

    overreaIz Report

    #68

    Funny tweet about a work-related embarrassment, involving screen sharing and an accidental reveal of a new job offer letter.

    OIuwatosin Report

    #69

    A funny tweet about parenting, featuring humorous advice from a White House tweet.

    Bernstein Report

    #70

    Funny tweet about a grandma being in the audience of Family Feud, posted by user @chiefofyams.

    chiefofyams Report

    #71

    Funny tweet of the month featuring a child’s email about dinner plans typed without dictation.

    IvanaDGreco Report

    #72

    Woman in blue jumpsuit with "Monday mood" caption, featured in funniest tweets of the month.

    still713 Report

    #73

    Person walking down the street, humorously reflecting on their outfit caught by the Google truck. Funniest tweets moment.

    angeldeficient Report

    #74

    Funny tweet comparing Katy Perry's space trip to a personal mall experience, highlighting humorous heroism.

    Cudalla Report

    #75

    Tweet showing a fake humorous bank text warning about money shortage.

    tinylittlehomie Report

    #76

    Tweet by @ratlimit about mom's humorous take on adblock, April 2025.

    ratlimit Report

    #77

    Woman looking thoughtful in a restaurant, featured in the funniest tweets of April.

    SarahMichiko Report

    #78

    Woman in a car wearing sunglasses, with text overlay about not drinking again. Funniest tweets of the month.

    deuilstears Report

    #79

    Burnt plug near a damaged outlet, part of the funniest tweets in April.

    ratlimit Report

    #80

    Tweet humorously reacting to a basketball game featuring celebrity attention, part of April's funniest tweets.

    thaboyjozu Report

    #81

    Funny tweet about restaurant forks by user @_Hybreed_, responding to a request for harsh truths by @akreana_.

    _Hybreed_ Report

    #82

    A humorous tweet about riding in the front seat of an Uber, with a man looking sideways.

    DTBrookeLin Report

    #83

    Tweet screenshot criticizing HBO for misleading TV-MA rating; humorous response about cancelling the subscription.

    rajat_suresh Report

    #84

    Person posing dramatically on a couch, humorously captioned tweet highlighted in the funniest tweets collection.

    LuckyTed417 Report

    #85

    Funny tweet depicting Cinderella's struggle with a fitted sheet on a bed, humorously linked to animals needing help.

    tautonymph Report

    #86

    Suitcase of masks with reflection in mirror, capturing a humorous moment for tweets of the month.

    TwonXBT Report

    #87

    Tweet about emotional intelligence humor with likes and comments displayed.

    xoxomonye Report

    #88

    Tweet about a humorous encounter with a man named Tyler, highlighting funny tweets of the month.

    nessguerrero Report

    #89

    Two images of a man, one relaxed in a chair, part of the funniest tweets of the month.

    georgelanc25 Report

    #90

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about flightless birds from April, with engagement stats below.

    pissboymcgee Report

    #91

    Tweet by a verified user humorously sharing about receiving a parking ticket, tagged with #FML.

    frankiemuniz Report

