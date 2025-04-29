It’s Time For The Funniest Tweets Of The Month, Here Are 91 Of The Best From April
People on X (formerly known as Twitter) are experts at uncovering things nobody asked for and arguing about them for three days straight.
However, amidst the drama that takes place on that platform, now and then, you're still reminded that a big part of why everyone goes there is the (unintended) humor. After all, chaos breeds comedy.
So, we've rounded up the smartest comparisons, most creative one-liners, and other funny tweets (posts?) from this April. Keep scrolling to check them out!
Dutch is easy, for anyone who remembers the old 'Katzenjammer Kids' comic strip.
... but the steady influx of meteoric dust *does* in fact add to the planet's mass.
Tommy Vietor is just lucky his mom didn't say, "Die, son." (Because it's a Dyson vacuum. Yeah, I know, like the vacuum, the joke sucks.)
I think that he might have meant 'put him in a basketball'.
Yeah, let's see his book report on Douglas Hofstadter's 'Gödel, Escher and Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid'.