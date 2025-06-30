ADVERTISEMENT

June. Jeez. Some would say it’s been nothing short of a global disaster. You’d be forgiven for wanting to stay off the internet this month to avoid the constant bombardment of bad news.

But those who braved the socials might have noticed that among the chaos were glimmers of hope for humanity in the form of epic humor. Many, as usual, could be found on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

If you missed them, don't worry. As always, Bored Panda has put together a list of the top funny tweets of the month. They prove that despite the horrors of the world, people will always find a way to lift each other up with a good dose of laughter. Kick back, take a few deep breaths and keep scrolling to cleanse your aura before another month of madness begins.

We also look back at this month's (almost-forgotten) explosive social media feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and remember the hilarious reactions from the online peanut gallery. You'll find that between the pics.