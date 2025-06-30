ADVERTISEMENT

June. Jeez. Some would say it’s been nothing short of a global disaster. You’d be forgiven for wanting to stay off the internet this month to avoid the constant bombardment of bad news.

But those who braved the socials might have noticed that among the chaos were glimmers of hope for humanity in the form of epic humor. Many, as usual, could be found on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

If you missed them, don't worry. As always, Bored Panda has put together a list of the top funny tweets of the month. They prove that despite the horrors of the world, people will always find a way to lift each other up with a good dose of laughter. Kick back, take a few deep breaths and keep scrolling to cleanse your aura before another month of madness begins.

We also look back at this month's (almost-forgotten) explosive social media feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and remember the hilarious reactions from the online peanut gallery. You'll find that between the pics.

#1

Tweet criticizing Google Docs ask Gemini feature, humorously comparing misinformation to talking with mother, part of best tweets June.

btwnrevolutions Report

So much has gone down this month - sadly, quite literally - that you might have forgotten the war of words between the owner of the world's funniest platform and the leader of the United States, and how it led to a flurry of hilarious tweets and memes from flabbergasted netizens.

At the beginning of June, jaws dropped as Elon Musk and Donald Trump went head-to-head in a series of explosive tweets. The once besties hurled insults and threats at each other, as the world watched in amazement.

It was nothing short of an extraordinary public feud, which was sparked by Trump's tax and spending cuts package. Instead of settling their differences in private, the men took to their respective social media platforms to air the dirty laundry.
    #2

    Tweet humor about 2025 expectations with a Subway sandwich wrapper saying do not eat this wrapper.

    greg16676935420 Report

    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    What makes them think they have any right or authority to tell other people what to do or not do?

    #3

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a funny Grammarly correction with best tweets that cracked people up.

    prettybbuckley Report

    On June the 3rd, the angry billionaire decided all bets were off, and posted that Trump's “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

    Trump responded by saying he was "very disappointed" with the world's richest man for criticizing his tax cuts package. “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

    But the billionaire didn't stop. He kept taunting the president with a series of tweets. One in particular raised many eyebrows.

    "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk claimed.
    #4

    Tweet from The tumboy about swimming exercise after 15 years, part of best tweets that cracked people up in June 2025.

    TheTumboy Report

    #5

    Tweet humor featuring a typo about being unstoppable that corrected to unstable, cracking people up in June 2025.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #6

    Sticky note saying applaud the jellyfish next to a handwashing symbol in a funny tweet from best tweets that cracked people up.

    WholesomeMeme Report

    It descended into further chaos with Trump posting that the U.S. government could save billions of dollars in its budget by terminating the contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk’s companies.

    Musk later claimed that the U.S president is "in" the Epstein files. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," he tweeted.
    #7

    Screenshot of humorous Google search suggestions related to British customs, featured in best tweets that cracked people up.

    weirddalleslop Report

    #8

    Humorous tweet about the twitter block function shown with a blocked hallway turnstile in an office setting.

    GraniteDhuine Report

    #9

    Tweet humor about carpet invention as a towel glued to the floor, shared among the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    zetalyrae Report

    Once people had recovered from the initial shock of seeing two of the world's most powerful men exchanging blows, it didn't take long for the jokes to start pouring in. Because, as we know, what would X be without a few well-placed one-liners?

    The mother of one of Musk’s children, Ashley St. Clair, entered the ring, offering Trump breakup advice. "hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice," she quipped.

    "LET ME HOST THE REUNION!" late-night talk show host Andy Cohen posted on X.
    #10

    Tweet showing a humorous message with laughing emoji, part of the best tweets that cracked people up in June collection.

    shelovespelumi Report

    #11

    Tweet humor about everyday life moments that cracked people up this June featured among the best funny tweets.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    #12

    Tweet humor about quitting a job shared among the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    skuyler_ Report

    Even Dmitri Medvedev, the former Russian president and Russian prime minister, couldn't resist. He threw his two cents in with a good dose of sarcasm.

    "We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys," he posted on X.

    Ordinary netizens were quick to create memes, mocking the bromance and break-up. But the peanut gallery wasn't confined to X...
    #13

    Screenshot of a popular humorous tweet from June 2025 showing a viral message that made people laugh online.

    justalexoki Report

    #14

    Tweet about ChatGPT being down during brain surgery, illustrating some of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    awshuqs Report

    #15

    Alt text: A humorous tweet about severance and getting fired, part of the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    wsndonuts Report

    "Siri, play 'Bad Blood,'" said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on BlueSky.

    While a Canadian Ocean conservation researcher went viral for her post on the same platform... "This is like Drake and Kendrick Lamar but they're both Drake," wrote Anna Hughes.
    #16

    Tweet text joking about apologizing for calling people old at 30, featured among the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    lladymocha Report

    #17

    Tweet about a husband taking their baby on walks, soaking wet from climbing into a public fountain, part of best tweets that cracked people up.

    EliMcCann Report

    #18

    Emotional woman screaming in a dark setting representing one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    leekstarr_ Report

    The reactions were indicative of how social media has become better than the cinema at times. And how, no matter what chaos is erupting around them, netizens will always find time for a good laugh.

    With June wrapping up after what seemed to feel like a super-long and eventful month, we're getting the popcorn out as we wait to see what July brings to the table, and the social media streets.
    #19

    Screenshot of humorous tweets about Sonic the Hedgehog, showcasing some of the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    blueistblur Report

    #20

    Tweet humor showing a woman in an unconventional summer dress, highlighting best tweets that cracked people up June.

    LissaKEvans Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about leaving work early, one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    citehchris Report

    #22

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about an order pickup and a government dispute, illustrating top tweets that cracked people up.

    twothickscoops Report

    #23

    Tweet about a humorous car buying experience highlighting best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    owenrumney Report

    #24

    Tweet from user @shee_toosexxyyy humorously discussing budgeting struggles, part of best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    shee_toosexxyyy Report

    #25

    Tweet humor about running clubs being free, showcasing one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    LittlePINGLing Report

    #26

    Twitter post humor with a user joking about entering occupation as baby while applying for a passport in June.

    potatoslav Report

    #27

    Tweet showing a humorous headline about a man awarded for being called a weirdo among best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    hansmollman Report

    #28

    Tweet featuring a humorous image of a zebra being removed, showcasing some of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    CL_Meadows Report

    #29

    Tweet about female friendship humor, illustrating one friend being crazy and the other normal, from best tweets cracking people up.

    sonohoor Report

    #30

    Funny tweet showing a plate with potato chips and red gummy fish, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    dinosaurs1969 Report

    #31

    Car steering wheel humor captured in a viral tweet from the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    3dprintedstick Report

    #32

    Tweet humor about a three-year-old and social security numbers from one of the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    owenbroadcast Report

    #33

    Tweet about the humorous struggle of a tall woman trying to sit on a man's lap, featured in best tweets that cracked people up.

    kvwviiju Report

    #34

    Tweet screenshot with a humorous message about Love Island and enjoying the pool, part of best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    parasocialyte Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from June showing one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    imnotmere Report

    #36

    Tweet exchange humor with dental hygiene joke featured in best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    JakeWallinger Report

    #37

    Man wearing sunglasses holding a drink with a LinkedIn building image, part of best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    TikTokInvestors Report

    #38

    Tweet from user kendolla$ humorously discussing feeling better and wanting a lemon drop, featured in best tweets that cracked people up.

    kend0llass Report

    #39

    Tweet showing a humorous reaction meme with a glittery gold outfit, part of best tweets that cracked people up June.

    stxvxn_8381 Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet and text message, showcasing some of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    zadtwt Report

    #41

    Tweet featuring a humorous SpongeBob meme showing a skeptical expression, part of best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    wydturn Report

    #42

    Tweet featuring emojis that cracked people up in June, highlighting funny moments from the best tweets collection.

    craiguito Report

    #43

    Funny tweet about a college student accidentally sending money to their mom, part of the best tweets that cracked people up.

    sukiiyomi Report

    #44

    Funny Nintendo Switch and Wii memes from popular tweets that cracked people up this June in a humorous social media post.

    tokyoxkenshinDS Report

    #45

    A humorous tweet about dating men with a full head of hair, featured among the best tweets that cracked people up.

    DylanTop5 Report

    #46

    Tweet from Popular Loner sharing a funny moment, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June 2025.

    kasembi44 Report

    #47

    Tweet about funniest work moments shared in a collection of best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    talleyberrybaby Report

    #48

    Tweet from Kate Melvin humorously about White Claws mistaken for energy drinks, part of best tweets cracking people up.

    RealKateMelvin Report

    #49

    Tweet caption about two guys fighting, followed by a humorous couples counseling offer, part of best tweets collection.

    sixfootcandy Report

    #50

    Tweet humor with broccoli refusal, showcasing one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June for viral laughter.

    CheeseForEvery1 Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from June featured among the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    floral_dean Report

    #52

    Tweet showing hand-stitched sashiko denim pants with detailed stitching, featured in the best tweets that cracked people up.

    boss_on_here Report

    #53

    Funny tweet by Kevlar mentioning a severe thunderstorm warning blowing up their phone, part of best tweets that cracked people up.

    CEOofSludge Report

    #54

    Cartoon man on hoverboard using phone in a funny tweet from a popular collection of best tweets that cracked people up.

    street_Hater Report

    #55

    Funny tweets about the doomsday clock posted in June illustrating humor that cracked people up this month.

    DrRavioliPoly Report

    #56

    Funny tweet meme showing Fast and Furious movie starter pack with Vin Diesel, spaceship car chase, and cast celebrating at a dinner table.

    weirddalleslop Report

    #57

    Tweet image with text White Boy Why over a sunset background featuring a silhouetted horse, highlighting best tweets that cracked people up.

    ectoentropic Report

    #58

    A funny tweet showing pesto pasta with a false press-on nail missing, part of best tweets that cracked people up.

    clairobeatty Report

    #59

    Tweet humor about a passenger’s funny excuse on a plane, featured in best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    jiggyjayy2 Report

    #60

    Tweet about the male version of a funny love question, part of the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    cheascake Report

    #61

    Tweet from Mo Mohler joking about jobs you can't be fired from, included in the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    MoMohler Report

    #62

    Tweet humor about the name Gary, one of the best tweets that cracked people up in June 2025.

    KylePlantEmoji Report

    #63

    Tweet showing a humorous reply about horses and menstrual cycles, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    kjaypaw Report

    #64

    Tweet by Simon Holland humorously discussing parenting and kites, featured in best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    simoncholland Report

    #65

    Tweet from Classical Studies Memes humorously contrasting chat gpt and grok, part of best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    CSMFHT Report

    #66

    Tweet showing iPhone control center screenshot shared in the best tweets that cracked people up this June article.

    greggertruck Report

    #67

    Tweet screenshot with a humorous text exchange featured among the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    amalie_star Report

    #68

    Tweet humor about GameStop Switch 2 launch crowds and free Red Bull captured in funny relatable social media posts.

    gamestop Report

    #69

    Tweet highlighting the artistic potential of video games with a humorous take, one of the best tweets that cracked people up.

    arvofart Report

    #70

    Child standing on a box at a counter, capturing a funny moment from one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    Jerry4Gambling Report

    #71

    Tweet about owning a Switch 2 with no games to buy, featured in best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    BUNNYEXPLODER Report

    #72

    Funny tweet about waiting for an elevator button not pushed, featured in best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    dammit_amy Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about shower curtains, featured among the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet with 41.8K likes, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    jynxbby Report

    #75

    Tweet humor about lawyers not crying during arguments, featured among the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    sonohoor Report

    #76

    Tweet humorously describing family roles, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June on social media.

    MarceAlgara Report

    #77

    Cartoon characters shown in a humorous tweet, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June collection.

    winwhite97 Report

    #78

    A humorous tweet showing a British meal with green peas over fries, one of the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    PookiesParadise Report

    #79

    Funny tweet about throwing a drink at a man in the club, featured among the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    HzZellner Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a user commenting on intense heat, representing the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    gapbby Report

    #81

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about a substitution with mushrooms, illustrating one of the best tweets that cracked people up.

    equine__dentist Report

    #82

    Tweet advising to stay safe in the heat by sitting down and hydrating with clam chowder, a humorous best tweet from June.

    SeenKeady Report

    #83

    Humorous baking fail of a Labubu cake shared on Twitter, featured in best tweets that cracked people up June.

    luvmoonv Report

    #84

    Illustration of various foods including olives, blueberries, lemon, jar of olives, fish, and a coffee pot in a humorous tweet.

    oldstocky Report

    #85

    Humorous tweets featuring creative and funny Pixar character designs that cracked people up this June.

    Cybershell Report

    #86

    Tweet recommending an article about autism rates, featured in a collection of best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    twinkdefcon Report

    #87

    Tweet about the stress of being in a rich person’s house, part of the best tweets that cracked people up June 2025.

    sanguinebrother Report

    #88

    A humorous tweet about replying to father day pictures, featured in the best tweets that cracked people up in June.

    citehchris Report

    #89

    Tweet text humorously describing pleasure in paying a brother back by bank transfer, part of best tweets cracked people up June.

    robertpopper Report

    #90

    A man holding a trophy next to a large Rolex clock showing 5:29, part of funny tweets that cracked people up this June.

    Nate_Tice Report

    #91

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about a spider trying on clothes, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    Fredward3948576 Report

    #92

    Screenshot of a popular funny tweet that cracked people up in June, showcasing humorous camp counselor story.

    owenbroadcast Report

    #93

    Tweet by Paul Eggleston humorously about meeting wife in a jelly-making class, one of the best tweets that cracked people up June.

    pauleggleston Report

    #94

    Screenshot of a funny tweet from June illustrating the best tweets that cracked people up with humor and wit.

    BobGolen Report

    #95

    Tweet showing a broker service fee of $99.99 for the taken domain netflix.com, part of best tweets that cracked people up.

    davj Report

    #96

    Screenshot of a funny tweet with thousands of likes, illustrating some of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    bimbologymajor Report

    #97

    Tweet about Pittsburgh nightlife humor, part of the best tweets that cracked people up this June with high engagement.

    EVillageVillain Report

    #98

    Tweet humor featuring a funny exchange, one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June with high engagement.

    coolmathgame_ Report

    #99

    Tweet humor about rice cakes, showcasing one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June 2025.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    #100

    Cartoon fish meme representing an Ethernet cable in a viral tweet from the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    Kofie Report

    #101

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet expressing annoyance at a surprise family visit, part of the best tweets that cracked people up.

    likethenumber6 Report

    #102

    Tweet showing a humorous scene where a woman in a top hat pulls a whip near a man, part of best tweets that cracked people up.

    SCH4FERR Report

    #103

    Tweet about awkward chemistry paired with a silhouette breaking chains at sunset, highlighting the best tweets that cracked people up.

    n__c__l Report

    #104

    Tweet humorously referencing Chili’s food, capturing one of the best tweets that cracked people up this June.

    hey_sita Report

    #105

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing a user sharing a humorous moment on a client call, part of best tweets that cracked people up.

    luv2clomp Report

