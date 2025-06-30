Here Are 105 Of The Best Tweets That Cracked People Up This June
June. Jeez. Some would say it’s been nothing short of a global disaster. You’d be forgiven for wanting to stay off the internet this month to avoid the constant bombardment of bad news.
But those who braved the socials might have noticed that among the chaos were glimmers of hope for humanity in the form of epic humor. Many, as usual, could be found on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
If you missed them, don't worry. As always, Bored Panda has put together a list of the top funny tweets of the month. They prove that despite the horrors of the world, people will always find a way to lift each other up with a good dose of laughter. Kick back, take a few deep breaths and keep scrolling to cleanse your aura before another month of madness begins.
We also look back at this month's (almost-forgotten) explosive social media feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and remember the hilarious reactions from the online peanut gallery. You'll find that between the pics.
So much has gone down this month - sadly, quite literally - that you might have forgotten the war of words between the owner of the world's funniest platform and the leader of the United States, and how it led to a flurry of hilarious tweets and memes from flabbergasted netizens.
At the beginning of June, jaws dropped as Elon Musk and Donald Trump went head-to-head in a series of explosive tweets. The once besties hurled insults and threats at each other, as the world watched in amazement.
It was nothing short of an extraordinary public feud, which was sparked by Trump's tax and spending cuts package. Instead of settling their differences in private, the men took to their respective social media platforms to air the dirty laundry.
On June the 3rd, the angry billionaire decided all bets were off, and posted that Trump's “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”
Trump responded by saying he was "very disappointed" with the world's richest man for criticizing his tax cuts package. “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
But the billionaire didn't stop. He kept taunting the president with a series of tweets. One in particular raised many eyebrows.
"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk claimed.
It descended into further chaos with Trump posting that the U.S. government could save billions of dollars in its budget by terminating the contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk’s companies.
Musk later claimed that the U.S president is "in" the Epstein files. "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," he tweeted.
Once people had recovered from the initial shock of seeing two of the world's most powerful men exchanging blows, it didn't take long for the jokes to start pouring in. Because, as we know, what would X be without a few well-placed one-liners?
The mother of one of Musk’s children, Ashley St. Clair, entered the ring, offering Trump breakup advice. "hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice," she quipped.
"LET ME HOST THE REUNION!" late-night talk show host Andy Cohen posted on X.
Even Dmitri Medvedev, the former Russian president and Russian prime minister, couldn't resist. He threw his two cents in with a good dose of sarcasm.
"We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys," he posted on X.
Ordinary netizens were quick to create memes, mocking the bromance and break-up. But the peanut gallery wasn't confined to X...
"Siri, play 'Bad Blood,'" said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on BlueSky.
While a Canadian Ocean conservation researcher went viral for her post on the same platform... "This is like Drake and Kendrick Lamar but they're both Drake," wrote Anna Hughes.
The reactions were indicative of how social media has become better than the cinema at times. And how, no matter what chaos is erupting around them, netizens will always find time for a good laugh.
With June wrapping up after what seemed to feel like a super-long and eventful month, we're getting the popcorn out as we wait to see what July brings to the table, and the social media streets.
Wow I just realized that the name Hannah is also a palindrome